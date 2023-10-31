Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 31 October 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- October 31, 2023 08:20
Financial Markets Live Updates: US Treasury Plans to Borrow $776 Billion
The U.S. Treasury Department has announced it plans to borrow $776 billion in the final three months of this year.
Between January and March 2024, they anticipate borrowing $816 billion.
From July through September 2023, the Treasury borrowed an unprecedented $1.01 trillion, marking a historic high!
- October 31, 2023 08:19
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal on TVS Motor Q2 results
TVS Motor Company (TVSL) posted an in-line operating performance in 2QFY24, wherein it recorded the highest-ever EBITDA margin of 11% (+40bp QoQ; in line). It still has a further scope of margin improvement in the coming quarters, led by operating leverage and lower marketing expenses that was incurred in 2Q for new launches.
- However, we believe the strong earnings growth driven by a recovery in underlying segments and margin improvement is fairly captured in the current valuations of 35.7x/30.4x FY24E/FY25E EPS. We maintain our FY24E/FY25E EPS. Reiterate Neutral with a TP of ~INR1,500 (premised on ~22x Dec’25E EPS + INR168/sh for NBFC).
- October 31, 2023 08:19
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on BPCL result
BPCL reported better-than-expected Q2FY24 earnings, led by higher marketing margins, inventory gains and other income. BPCL has registered robust SA PAT of Rs190.5bn in H1FY24 and ended Sep-23 with almost zero net debt. We believe BPCL is well placed in the current refining scenario with cheaper Russian crude sourcing, while marketing prospects are likely to be steady in the medium term, as we move past the election phase. As per mgmt., the next growth capex cycle would begin gradually with FY24/25/26E target of Rs100/200/300bn, besides new energy capex to meet net zero goal by 2040. The Rs180bn rights issue is awaiting regulatory approvals. We increase FY24/25E earnings by 36%/8% to reflect the current scenario. While macros are volatile, BPCL seems well-placed. Based on attractive valuation, we upgrade BPCL to BUY with a revised Sep-24E TP of Rs420/share (~20% upside).
- October 31, 2023 08:18
Share Market Live Updates: BLOCK DEAL ALERT: INOX WIND
Promoter IWEL likely to sell shares in co via block deal
Promoter entity likely to sell shares worth over Rs 500 crores
Deal likely at a discount of upto 5% to CMP
- October 31, 2023 08:18
Share Market Live Updates: Stock that will turn ex-dividend tomorrow (Nov 1)
Last date to buy Oct 31
Cyient Limited\u0009Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12 \u0009\u0009\u0009
IRB InvIT Fund\u0009Income Distribution (InvIT)\u0009 \u0009
NESTLE INDIA LTD. Interim Dividend - Rs. 140
- October 31, 2023 08:17
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Marico: Topline slowdown a worry; margin still aiding earnings
Our HOLD call on Marico stands, owing to Company’s inability to drive structural growth in the domestic business, but better margin prospects have been aiding double-digit earnings growth. Q2FY24 topline matches expectations, while improved margins resulted in a 3-4% beat on EBITDA/earnings estimates. Management commentary on volume growth trajectory remains unexciting where recovery aspiration is baked on a low base, retrieval in Rural and normalcy in trade. Given the management thrust on profitability and the struggling volume recovery, we cut FY24E topline by 3%. Company’s quest to drive volume growth in the business is likely to keep EBITDA margin at ~20% over FY25–26E. We prune FY25-26E earnings by 3-6% and maintain HOLD, with new Sep-24E TP of Rs560/sh, on 42x PER (in line with its last 5Y avg fwd PER).
- October 31, 2023 08:16
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Vodafone Idea: Fund infusion, key for 5G launch
Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) revenue was up 0.6% QoQ, marginally beating our estimate. EBITDA margin was up by 95bps QoQ, also higher than our estimate. Subscriber decline moderated despite the launch of 5G by competitors, while ARPU improved 2% QoQ. Discussions on funding from external investors press on, despite promoters’ readiness to contribute more equity (up to Rs20bn). Vi needs funding for capex (for the 5G launch) and arrest the slide in the number of subscribers. We raise FY24E/FY25E/FY26E revenue by 1.8%/3.5%/3.7%; we also increase our margin estimate, adjusting for the Q2 results. We have ‘No Rating’, amid concerns around continued market-share loss, delay in fund-raise and possibility of equity dilution. Clarity on the fund-raise and tariff hike is the key positive trigger.
- October 31, 2023 08:16
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal on APL Apollo Tubes
APL Apollo Tubes: Healthy volume and Raipur plant ramp-up drive earnings
- APL Apollo Tubes (APAT) witnessed healthy volume growth of ~12% YoY to 675KMT. Further, improvement in gross profit/MT (up 18% YoY) and favorable operating leverage led to strong growth in EBITDA/MT (up 25% YoY).
- The value added product (VAP) mix sustained at ~55% in 2QFY24 underpinned by a gradual ramp up of the Raipur plant.
- We maintain our FY24/FY25 earnings estimates and value the stock at 33x Sep’25E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR1,930. Reiterate BUY.
- October 31, 2023 08:15
Stocks to Watch: Results preview: Airtel is expected to report healthy growth on new subscribers and tariff hike
Bharti Airtel is expected to report steady revenue growth led by mix improvement and a rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) because of tariff hikes in the first quarter.
Consolidated revenue for the July-September quarter is expected to rise by around 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to around Rs. 38,200 crore compared with Rs. 34,526 crore in the corresponding period last year.
- October 31, 2023 07:52
Stocks to Watch: Income Tax Authority Orders Colgate Palmolive India to Pay Rs 170 rore
Colgate Palmolive India gets Transfer Pricing Order from the Income Tax Authority for AY22; income Tax liability of Rs 170 crore
- October 31, 2023 07:50
Stocks to Watch: DCM Shriram to set up sugar plant at Loni, Uttar Pradesh.
- October 31, 2023 07:50
IPO Watch: Shilpa Shetty-backed Mamaearth issue opens today
Honasa Consumer Limited, owners of famous Mamaearth outlets, launched its ₹1,701-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Tuesday with a price band of ₹308-324. The minimum bids can be made for 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 shares thereafter.
The offering comprises a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹365 crore, alongside an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 4.125 crore equity shares by various stakeholders, including promoters, founders, and investors. Co-founders and promoters -- Varun Alagh and Ghazal Alagh -- and investors such as Fireside Ventures Fund, Sofina, Stellaris, Kunal Bahl, Rohit Kumar Bansal, Rishabh Harsh Mariwala, the son of Harsh Mariwala (Founder and Chairman of Marico), and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra are selling shares in the OFS.
- October 31, 2023 07:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Public shareholders reject Crompton Greaves-Butterfly Gandhimathi merger despite 6% arbitrage offer, merger cancelled
Crompton Greaves-Butterfly Gandhimathi merger rejected by public shareholders of Gandhimathi. Hence merger stand cancelled
This is even after 6 per cent arbitrage for Gandhimathi Shareholders
- October 31, 2023 07:45
Stocks to Watch: PSP Projects secures new orders worth Rs 200 crore
PSP Projects won orders worth 200 crore. Total Order intake is around Rs 965 crore for FY24. Also selected as L1 bidder for Building of Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre
- October 31, 2023 07:40
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 31, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: L&T, Airtel, Adani Total, IOC, Aether, Amara Raja Batteries, Tata Motors, BHEL, Bajaj Hindusthan, PowerGrid, PFC, Chemplast Sanmar, KIMS, Indiabulls Real Estate, GAIL, Gillette, Jindal Steel, Praj Ind, Star Health, Vedant Fashions, Bondada, DCB Bank, Max Financial, RITES, RPower
- October 31, 2023 07:32
Stock Market Live Updates: Results Calendar
Adani Total Gas, ADF Foods, Aether Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Amara Raja Batteries, Archean Chemical Ind, Arvind, Birlasoft, Bharti Airtel, Bondada, Capri Global Capital, CARE Rating, CE Info Systems, DCB Bank, Dhampur Sugars, Dolphin Offshore, Five-Star Business Fin, GAIL (India), Geojit Financial, Go Colors, Gillette India, IOC, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jindal Steel & Power, Jet Infra, Kaya, Keynes Technologies, KEI Industries, Kokuyo Camlin, Larsen & Toubro, Mangalore Ref & Petrochem, Max Financial Serv, Mankind Pharma, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Navin Fluorine, NIIT, Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, PNC Infratech, Praj Industries, RITES, Reliance Power, Shemaroo, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Tata Consumer Products, Vardhman Textiles, Vedant Fashions, V-Guard Industries, VIP Industries Ltd
- October 31, 2023 07:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 31.10.2023
07:00 CHINA Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.2 vs 50.2)
TENT JAPAN BOJ Policy Rate (Expected: -0.10% vs -0.10%)
15:30 EURO CPI Flash Estimate y/y (Expected: 3.1% vs 4.3%)
17:30 INDIA Infrastructure Output y/y (Expected: 5.1% vs 12.1%)
18:00 U.S. Employment Cost Index q/q (Expected: 1.0% vs 1.0%)
19:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 100.1 vs 103.0)
- October 31, 2023 07:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 31.10.2023
Pfizer Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Caterpillar Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
BP plc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Anheuser Busch Inbev (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Eaton Corporation plc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Stellantis N.V (Pre market) (Sector- Auto Ancillary)
Ecolab Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
Ambev S.A (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
MSCI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial))
MPLX LP (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Sysco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
AMETEK Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Ares Management Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Utilities)
GE Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Global Payments Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Argenx SE (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
WEC Energy Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Utilities)
Xylem Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Capital Goods)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Cameco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Franklin Resources Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Zebra Technologies Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Bio-Techne Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Match Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Amcor plc. (Post market) (Sector- Packaging)
First Solar Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Paycom Software Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Telefonica Brasil S.A (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Yum China holdings Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Consumer Food)
Equity residential (Post market) (Sector- Real estate)
ONEOK, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Advanced Micro Devices. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
- October 31, 2023 07:28
Stock Market Live Updates: FII & DII Trading Activity: 30th Oct 2023
30th Oct 2023: Prov figs: Rs.crs
FIIs: - 1,761.86(6,653.70- 8,415.56)
DIIs: + 1,328.47(7,523.60- 6,195.13)
- October 31, 2023 07:25
Stocks to Watch: Adani Group continues to pump in huge money at Mundra
Adani Group is investing ₹4 lakh crore - both ongoing and in new projects - in the next 6 years at Mundra in Gujarat’s Kutcch region. The investment is expansion of the port, including construction of a new berth to handle copper ore; and a copper smelter plant, a green hydrogen project and renewable energy, said a senior company official. Power is only sector in which no major expansion is happening, he added.
- October 31, 2023 07:21
Stocks to Watch: Mindspace REIT Q2 net income up 17.7 % y-o-y, revenue up 21%
Mindspace Business Parks REIT reported a 17.7 per cent rise in its net operating income (NOI) in Q2 at ₹491 crore, while revenue rose over a fifth to ₹600 crore.
The REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp, reported gross leasing of 8 lakh square feet in Q2, and a re-leasing spread of 9.7 per cent on bulk of the area re-let. In-place monthly rent rose 6.4 per cent to ₹67 per square feet.
The highlight of the quarter was the acquisition of 2.4 lsf of leasable area in Chennai for ₹182 crore. With this acquisition, the REIT’s total leasable portfolio is now at 32.3 million square feet of which 26.1 msf is completed. It has an active construction pipeline of 2.9 msf.
- October 31, 2023 07:18
Share Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: MRPL (₹105.8): BUY
The outlook is bullish for Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals (MRPL). The stock has risen well over the last two trading sessions from around the key ₹95-92 support zone. A trendline support is also present in this ₹95-92 region. That makes the recent rise a significant one and also keeps intact the uptrend that has been in place since April this year.
- October 31, 2023 07:17
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for October 31, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 31, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Investment Insights: 50:50 equity-debt portfolio creates meaningful wealth
A 50:50 equity-debt portfolio generates meaningful wealth creation, says a study by Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.
According to its comprehensive analysis of risk-reward from various portfolio combination for the period between 1990 and 2023 (till September 23), the equal weight debt/equity portfolio has generated 12 per cent return.
Since equities offer the highest long-term compounding return, as expected, the 75:25 equity-debt combination has the highest CAGR at 12.9 per cent. However, the underlying volatility is also the highest across all portfolio combinations, it said.
- October 31, 2023 07:11
Stocks to Watch: Singur plant: Tata Motors wins arbitral proceedings against WBIDC, secures ₹765.78 crore award
Tata Motors claimed compensation from the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation in lieu of losses accrued due to scrapping of Nano manufacturing facility at Singur
- October 31, 2023 07:10
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil rises ahead of key central bank meetings amid heightened Mideast tensions
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday ahead of global central bank meetings and as tensions in the Middle East remained high.
Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.53%, to $87.91 a barrel by 0001 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.64 a barrel.
Oil fell more than 3% on Monday as Israel’s attacks on Gaza escalated although fears eased that the Israel-Hamas war would disrupt supply from the region.
Israeli troops and tanks attacked Gaza’s main northern city from the east and west on Monday, three days after it began ground operations in the Palestinian enclave.
Traders were also keeping a close eye on global monetary policy, with rate-setting meetings of major central banks scheduled for this week. - Reuters
- October 31, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends sharply higher, powered by earnings momentum
Wall Street rallied on Monday, kicking off what promises to be a hectic week that includes a heavy earnings docket, economic data and the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting.
All three major U.S. stock indexes closed up more than 1%, bouncing back from the previous week’s sell-off. Interest rate sensitive megacap stocks, led by Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, and Apple Inc provided the most upside muscle.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 511.37 points, or 1.58%, to 32,928.96, the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points, or 1.20%, to 4,166.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 146.47 points, or 1.16%, to 12,789.48. - Reuters
- October 31, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets respond cautiously amidst Bank of Japan policy uncertainty
On Tuesday, Tokyo’s stock index, the Nikkei 225, commenced the trading day with a modest decrease, reflecting a sense of caution following reports suggesting that the Bank of Japan might make adjustments to its ultra-accommodative monetary policy later in the day.
In the initial hours of trading, the Nikkei index was slightly down by 0.13 per cent, equivalent to a decline of 41.23 points, reaching 30,655.73. In contrast, the broader Topix index exhibited a modest increase of 0.43 per cent, adding 9.53 points, and reaching 2,240.77.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI experienced a marginal decline of 0.43 per cent, translating to a loss of 10.03 points, with a trading level of 2,300.52. Conversely, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 index posted a gain of 0.52 per cent, amounting to 35.20 points, and reaching a level of 6,808.10.
In a previous market session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced significantly by 511.37 points, representing a 1.58 per cent increase, reaching a level of 32,928.96. The S&P 500 also recorded notable growth, with a gain of 49.45 points or 1.20 per cent, closing at 4,166.82. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index exhibited a rise of 146.47 points, equivalent to a 1.16 percent increase, concluding at 12,789.48.
- October 31, 2023 07:01
Commodities Market Live Updates: Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1,997.86 an ounce.
- October 31, 2023 07:01
Stocks to Watch: FPIs trim holdings in Adani Group cos in Q2
Several foreign funds, including those based in Mauritius, have reduced their holding in the Adani Group companies for the quarter ended September (Q2).
Elara India Opportunities Fund’s holding in flagship Adani Enterprises has dropped below 1 per cent in Q2 from 1.35 per cent in the June quarter, data from primeinfobase.com shows. The fund’s holding in Adani Energy Solutions has reduced to 1.97 per cent from 3.61 per cent in the same period.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.