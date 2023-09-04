September 04, 2023 09:12

After closing higher on Friday, boosted by the country’s GDP data, the Indian equity market will kick off a new week by digesting the U.S. jobs report that was released after the bell. A jump in the unemployment rate cemented expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes this month by the Federal Reserve. In the course of the week, domestic traders will await the country’s S&P Global Services PMI on Tuesday, which is expected to rise to 61 in August.

On the global front, investors will closely monitor the U.S. services data due on Wednesday. China’s inflation and trade data later in the week will also be on the radar.

Separately, at least seven Fed officials are due to speak this week ahead of the next policy meeting on September 19-20. Meanwhile, the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, is expected to speak later in the day, with the market now leaning against a hike at ECB’s September meeting after a run of soft data. In the last trading session, Indian shares logged a weekly gain, snapping a five-week losing streak.

The rupee ended stronger but was off the day’s high as dollar demand from importers mounted pressure on the local unit, while the benchmark government bond yield ended the week higher. The Indian rupee is likely to see a downward bias this week supported by an upbeat dollar index, while bond yields may move slightly higher tracking U.S. Treasuries.