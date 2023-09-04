Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 4 September 2023
ALL UPDATES
- September 04, 2023 09:28
Monsoon Watch: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and key Kharif states
IMD says a low pressure area will form over the Bay of Bengal by tomorrow. This will bring heavy rainfall to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key kharif States Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh are also set to receive isolated heavy rainfall.
- September 04, 2023 09:27
Stocks to Watch: Maharashtra Seamless
Maha Seamless has received orders with cumulative basic value of about Rs 157 crore from Oil India and IOCL
- September 04, 2023 09:26
Stocks to Watch: GMR Infra
GMR Infra arm receives letter of award worth Rs 5123 crore from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam in UP
- September 04, 2023 09:25
Stocks to Watch: RVNL
RVNL bags Letter of Acceptance from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company for order of Rs 282 crore
- September 04, 2023 09:25
Stocks to Watch: Deepak Fertilizer signs two gas purchase agreement with GAIL
- September 04, 2023 09:25
Stocks to Watch: Shilpa Med
Shilpa Med gets Marketing Authorization From MHRA, UK, For Betahistine Dihydrochloride Orodispersible Films, 24 mg
- September 04, 2023 09:24
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra & Mahindra
IFC to invest Rs 600 crore in tranches in M&M’s subsidiary Mahindra Last Mile Mobility by subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares.
- September 04, 2023 09:24
Stocks to Watch: Infosys completes Acquisition of Danske Bank’s IT Centre in India
- September 04, 2023 09:24
Stocks to Watch: Maruti Suzuki
Maruti August production up 3.5 per cent at 1.65 lakh units against 1.59 lakh units y-on-y
- September 04, 2023 09:23
Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty open higher on Fed rate pause optimism and strong economic data
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened with a slight uptick, driven by growing optimism about a U.S. Federal Reserve rate pause and robust domestic economic data. The BSE Sensex gained 206.60 points, reaching 65,593.75, while the NSE Nifty rose 75 points to 19,510.30.
Among the stock gainers were Jio Financial, Tata Steel, Eicher Motrs, Hindalco and L&T. Lagging behind were ICICI Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Britannia.
Earlier, Indian shares had a weekly gain, buoyed by strong GDP data and factory activity growth. Asian markets also saw modest gains on positive U.S. jobs data, hinting at a potential end to Federal Reserve tightening measures.
Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 488 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,295 crore on Friday.
- September 04, 2023 09:15
Commodities Market: Indian government procures imported red lentils to tackle rising pulse prices
The Indian government has begun to procure imported red lentils through Nafed and NCCF. These agencies will float two tenders each every week to buy the lentils. This is part of the Centre’s move to cool rising prices of pulses.
- September 04, 2023 09:13
Stocks to Watch: ONGC approves capital restructuring of ONGC Petro Additions
- September 04, 2023 09:13
Stocks to Watch: Peter Rajatilakan Chittaranjan has stepped down from board of ITC
- September 04, 2023 09:13
Stocks to Watch: Arun Ajaykumar Kothari Resigns as CFO of Venus Pipes effective September 1
- September 04, 2023 09:12
Sectoral Watch: Oil upstream stocks to gain on Government cut on windfall tax on crude petroleum, SAED on diesel and ATF increased
- September 04, 2023 09:12
Stock Market Today: Refinitiv India Morning Newsletter: Markets await U.S. jobs report and global economic data
After closing higher on Friday, boosted by the country’s GDP data, the Indian equity market will kick off a new week by digesting the U.S. jobs report that was released after the bell. A jump in the unemployment rate cemented expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes this month by the Federal Reserve. In the course of the week, domestic traders will await the country’s S&P Global Services PMI on Tuesday, which is expected to rise to 61 in August.
On the global front, investors will closely monitor the U.S. services data due on Wednesday. China’s inflation and trade data later in the week will also be on the radar.
Separately, at least seven Fed officials are due to speak this week ahead of the next policy meeting on September 19-20. Meanwhile, the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, is expected to speak later in the day, with the market now leaning against a hike at ECB’s September meeting after a run of soft data. In the last trading session, Indian shares logged a weekly gain, snapping a five-week losing streak.
The rupee ended stronger but was off the day’s high as dollar demand from importers mounted pressure on the local unit, while the benchmark government bond yield ended the week higher. The Indian rupee is likely to see a downward bias this week supported by an upbeat dollar index, while bond yields may move slightly higher tracking U.S. Treasuries.
- September 04, 2023 09:05
Chabahar port: India speeds up work on long-term contract details
India is looking to clear the path for signing a long-term contract relating to Chabahar port (in Iran), while plans are afoot to increase investments at the Shahid Beheshti terminal there.
- September 04, 2023 09:05
Stocks to Watch: Firstsource names Ritesh Idnani as new CEO, replacing Vipul Khanna
Firstsource has announced the appointment of Ritesh Idnani as the new CEO w.e.f. 1st September. Idnani replaces Vipul Khanna, who has resigned to pursue opportunities outside the firm
- September 04, 2023 08:57
Sectoral Watch: Indian auto retail volumes show mid-single-digit growth, CV segment remains weak
Domestic PV and 2W retail volumes continued to witness mid-single-digit growth, whereas CV retail trends remained weak driven by muted demand trends in the LCV segment. Tractor demand was impacted due to a deficient monsoon in August 2023. Export segment recovery remains below expectations, especially in 2W and tractor segments. OEMs continued to build inventory ahead of the festive season, especially in the PV segment.- Kotak Securities
- September 04, 2023 08:56
Economy Watch: 1QFY24 results highlight weakness in auto, consumer staples, and IT, but strong investment demand
1QFY24 results showed continued demand weakness for (1) automobiles and consumer staples with no visible recovery in rural demand and (2) IT services with revenues lagging even our modest expectations. Investment demand continues to be strong with (1) capital goods companies showing robust growth in both order inflows and revenues and (2) cement companies reporting double-digit volume growth. Profitability increased both qoq and yoy across sectors led by stable-to-higher product prices and stable-to-lower Raw Material Prices- Kotak Securities
- September 04, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Trends: FPI inflows into Indian equities slump in August
Inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) into the domestic equity markets have slowed sharply in August. Data from NSDL upto 31st August showed that FPI investments was a net inflow of Rs 12,262 crores for the month of August 2023 against an inflow of more than Rs 40,000 crores every month since May 2023. However, SIP flows have remained strong with monthly collection reaching an all-time of Rs 15,245 crores for the month of July 2023. (Versus Rs 14,734 crore in June and Rs 14,749 crore in May). Inflows from FIIs may sustain for EMs like India led by stable government policies, robust macro fundamentals, stable inflation and sustainable growth rates. - Kotak Securities
- September 04, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Indian market faces consolidation amid rich valuations and upside challenges
The Indian market could see consolidation for a while with rich valuations capping upside but other factors likely protecting downside. Rich valuations across sectors largely factor in recovery in both volumes and profitability but do not factor any risks. Q1FY24 results showed
(1) persistent weakness in consumption demand and (2) expected slowdown in outsourcing (IT services) demand but (3) further improvement in profitability. However, reasonable macro-economic outlook, undiminished expectations of recovery in profitability and volumes and strong medium-term narrative about India provide support to markets. We see limited moneymaking opportunities in the market given (1) expensive valuations and (2) potential
disruption risks across sectors, which may result in lower profitability and multiples over time - Kotak Securities
- September 04, 2023 08:50
Sectoral Watch: Positive outlook for India’s auto sector: PVs, 2Ws, and CVs, with top stock picks
We witnessed a stronger August for PVs, especially the SUV segment. 2Ws were slightly weak domestically, but exports improved sequentially and yoy. Going forward, the impact of currently prevailing El Nino needs to be seen on the rural centric segments like 2Ws and tractors. CVs again have posted a subdued performance post improvement in previous months. The impact of BS VI phase-2 implementation, OBD-2 norms and high base are resulting into this weakness.
We remain positive on the sector. However, our choice is in the following order –PVs, 2Ws and CVs. Stocks specifically, within the 2Ws, we like Bajaj Auto as we expect the exports growth seen in August to continue hereon as things are easing out in Africa. Also the EV strength gaining from Chetak and upcoming launch of e-3W can be additional positives. Domestically on the motorcycles side we expect new launches to assist posting decent numbers.
TVS too looks promising with its dominance in EV scooters and solid performance by its star performers like NTorq, Jupiter, Apache, Raider and the recently launched premium bike Ronnin. While on the PV side, we like M&M because of its strength in the proliferating SUV segment, prudent capital allocation and a robust growth strategy in UVs, EVs and CVs.
We also like MSIL on the PV side because of its wide portfolio of vehicles and inroads into the SUV industry. We like Ashok Leyland within CVs as it has a diversified revenue base deriving from LCVs, Defense, MHCVs, exports and spares. Every dip in the stocks mentioned above, shall provide good opportunities for investors to enter into them from medium to long term perspective. -- LKP Research
- September 04, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Today: For week ended Sept 1, Indian indices gain 0.9% after five weeks of decline
Indian benchmark indices gained 0.9 per cent for the week ended September 1, breaking five straight weeks of negative closing. Robust GDP numbers, record auto sales numbers, a strong GST collection and good manufacturing PMI numbers were some of the positives that helped pushed the market in the green
- September 04, 2023 08:46
Stocks to Watch: CIL ready to handle any surge in power demand: Chairman
P M Prasad, who took over as Chairman and Managing Director of Public Sector coal miner – Coal India Ltd (CIL) -- is not new to the game. Soon after joining on July 1, he had to explain why the financial results were lower than expectations.
- September 04, 2023 08:44
Sectoral Watch: India’s POL exports healthy in August, with softening expected from September
India’s petroleum products (POL) exports are expected to be healthy, with shipments clocking 13 per cent M-o-M growth in the first three weeks of August, aided by weaker domestic demand and strong export demand, particularly from Southeast Asia and Africa.
- September 04, 2023 08:42
Stocks to Watch: Vijay Shekhar Sharma becomes the sole Significant Beneficial Owner of Paytm
This follows Sharma’s overseas entity Resilient Asset Management B.V acquiring 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin; Post this transaction and few block deals, Antfin shareholding in Paytm has reduced to 9.90% from 23.79%
- September 04, 2023 08:41
Sectoral Watch: Amid rising ATF prices, airfares expected to soar
Airfares are set to rise ahead of the peak travel season as jet fuel prices have surged for the third consecutive month, including a 14.12 per cent increase on September 1. This, combined with the ongoing weakness of the rupee against the dollar, is expected to lead to a five per cent increase in airfares during the upcoming (Q3) traditionally high-demand quarter. Additionally, the grounding of airlines like GoFirst and recurring engine issues may dampen the festive cheer for air travellers.
- September 04, 2023 08:40
Insights: Triple whammy. The Indian investor’s brush with the ‘impossible trinity’
India faces an intricate economic jigsaw, challenging policymakers and investors. Navigating prudently with diversification is the key to enduring this financial storm
- September 04, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports says August cargo volumes recorded a 17% y-o-y increase
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 17% YoY increase in cargo volumes in August at 34.2 million ton on the back of solid growth in containers, liquid cargo and gas. Cntainer cargo volume was up 27.6% YoY, while liquid and gas volumes were up 69% in the month.
- September 04, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: Biocon
Biocon: Unit buys Eywa Pharma’s oral solid dosage manufacturing facility in New Jersey for $7.7 million
- September 04, 2023 08:25
Stocks to Watch” IDFC First Bank
IDFC First Bank: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought 2.6% stake worth Rs 1,527 crore in the lender, through block deals.
- September 04, 2023 08:25
Stocks to Watch: Hero Motocorp
Hero Motocorp: Two-wheeler maker dispatches 489,000 units in August; domestic sales up 4.9% YoY
- September 04, 2023 08:24
Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank will be in focus in today’s trade. Uday Kotak, the founder-promoter of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Saturday announced that he has stepped down as the MD and CEO of the bank with effect from September 1. Kotak will continue to serve as a non-executive director on the bank’s board.
- September 04, 2023 08:23
Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty may open with slight gains amid hopes of Fed Rate pause and strong economic data
Indian shares are set to open marginally higher on Monday, on hopes of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate pause later this month and strong domestic macroeconomic data.
India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.13% at 19,572.50 at 8:11 a.m. IST.
Wall Street equities were mixed on Friday after a U.S. jobs report showed a rise in unemployment, which bolstered expectations of a pause in rate hikes by the Fed in its policy decision later this month. Asian stocks edged higher on Monday.
Indian shares posted a weekly gain on Friday, snapping a five-week losing streak, on strong gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June quarter and expansion in factory activity in August.
Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 488 crore on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,295 crore ($277.66 million), according to stock exchange data. - Reuters
- September 04, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: JSW Steel to surrender iron ore mine in Odisha
After bidding aggressively for mines, Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel is now keen to surrender one of the four mines in Odisha due to delay in getting cost overrun.
- September 04, 2023 08:01
Technical Analysis: Bullion Cues: Resistance holds firm
Gold outperformed silver over the past week in terms of dollar as well as in the domestic market. Gold and silver ended at $1,939 and $24.2 per ounce respectively in the international market. While the former gained 1.3 per cent, the latter was down 0.2 per cent.
- September 04, 2023 07:53
Technical Analysis: Currency Outlook: Where is the US dollar, 10Yr Treasury yield, Indian Rupee and Euro headed?
The dollar index began the week on a weak note and fell sharply in the first half of the week. Weak economic data releases dragged the greenback lower.
- September 04, 2023 07:45
Technical Analysis: F&O Tracker: Bullish signals emerge for indices
Nifty 50 (19,435) snapped the five-week losing streak by producing a gain of 0.9 per cent for the week ended September 1. Bank Nifty (44,436), on the other hand, appreciated for the second week in a row and was up 0.5 per cent.
- September 04, 2023 07:44
Technical Analysis: F&O Strategy: Buy SBI Cards call option
The stock of SBI Cards and Payment Services (₹840.3) is ruling at a crucial level. The stock finds support at ₹808 and ₹744. A close below the latter will turn the outlook negative.
- September 04, 2023 07:43
Tech Query: Technical analysis of Reliance Industries (RIL), Jain Irrigation Systems and Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo). What the charts say?
We zoom in on the prospects of Reliance Industries (RIL), as also the prospects of two other stocks — Jain Irrigation Systems and Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo)
- September 04, 2023 07:42
Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Intellect Design Arena, Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Tata Chemicals
- September 04, 2023 07:39
Share Market Today: IndiaMART InterMESH buyback: Why you are better off tendering your shares
The buyback of IndiaMART InterMESH (Indiamart) which opened on August 31, is open till September 6 – Wednesday. The buyback is via tender offer route, and record date is August 25 – ie investors who had the shares in their demat account by end of August 25 are eligible to participate. Promoters will also be participating in the buyback.
- September 04, 2023 07:36
Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex form a strong base
Nifty 50 and Sensex snapped their five-week fall last week. Although the benchmark indices remained under pressure most part of the week, the strong rise on Friday recovering all the loss has given some breather. The price action over the last couple of weeks indicates a strong base formation on the charts.
- September 04, 2023 07:35
IPO Watch: Jupiter Lifelines Hospital IPO: Should you subscribe?
Jupiter Lifelines Hospital (Jupiter) is a west India-based healthcare service provider with three multi-speciality hospitals. The group, as of March 31, 2023, has 950 operational beds in Thane, Mumbai (commercialised in 2007), Pune (2017) and Indore (2020). The premium hospital, with above-industry ARPOBs (Average revenue per operating bed) and premium service offering, is expected to add close to 50 per cent more capacity in the next three years with a new facility in Dombivli, Mumbai.
- September 04, 2023 07:33
Stock Market Live Today: Top 20 MF distributors account for 56% of industry commission in FY23
The mutual fund distribution channel seems to be as concentrated as the industry itself, with the top-20 distributors accounting for 56 per cent or ₹6,739 crore of the overall commission of ₹12,049 crore in FY23.
Interestingly, the top-10 distributors earned ₹5,734 crore as commission last fiscal. Among the top-10 distributors, six are banks with interest in mutual fund business through their subsidiaries, according to AMFI data.
- September 04, 2023 07:31
Record FPI interest: ₹21,350 crore flow into India’s primary market
As the IPO market picks up steam, foreign investors are increasing their focus on India’s primary market. According to the latest data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pumped in ₹21,350 crore in the primary market from April to August .
The inflows in the first five months of the current fiscal are already about 90 per cent of FPI investment in the primary market in the whole of the previous fiscal. In FY23, FPIs invested ₹24,123 crore in India’s primary market.
- September 04, 2023 07:26
Stocks to Watch: BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20% from 5%
Leading stock exchange BSE has revised the circuit limit of Jio Financial Services, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group, to 20 per cent from the existing 5 per cent.
The new limits will be effective from Monday, September 4, according to a notification issued by BSE.
The move would ensure stock prices do not fluctuate beyond a prescribed level during a session.
- September 04, 2023 07:24
Asian markets inch up amid growing optimism of Fed tightening cycle’s conclusion
Asian stock markets saw modest gains as investors considered positive US jobs data, which suggests the Federal Reserve may be approaching the conclusion of its tightening measures.
At the opening bell, stocks in South Korea and Australia moved higher, while Japanese equities maintained slight upward momentum.
On Monday, Japanese stocks initiated the trading day on a positive note, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 0.28%, equivalent to 110.59 points, to reach 32,811.21. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index climbed by 0.49%, or 11.36 points, to stand at 2,361.11.
