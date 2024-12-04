December 04, 2024 08:06

Defence Stocks: DAC approves 5 capital acquisition proposals worth ₹21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness (Positive)

RVNL: Company has received a contract from east central railway for upgrading the electric traction system in the Gomoh-Patratu section, valued at Rs 186.77 crore. (Positive)

VL Infraprojects: Company secured a ₹15.24 crore work order from Mayfair Supreme Private Limited (Positive)

Nitiraj Engineers: Company authorized as Drone-Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) by DGCA. (Positive)

Artson: Company has taken additional premises adjacent to its existing Nashik facility (Positive)

Rappid Valves: Company received ₹403.90 lakh in purchase orders from various companies for industrial valve supply. (Positive)

Wipro: Company partners with Netskope to offer cybersecurity optimisation advisory services (Positive)

Steelman Telecom: Company receives Rs 147 crore contract from Reliance Jio for maintaining indoor small cell and Wi-Fi networks for three years. (Positive)

Adani Wilmar/Patanjali: India’s November edible oil imports rise 12% m/m to 1.6 million metric tons, highest in four months. (Positive)

Kaynes: Company acquires a 54% stake in Sensonic GmbH. (Positive)

R Power: Solar Energy Corporation lifts Reliance Power debarment notice (Positive)

SPML Infra: credit rating assigned by ICRA for Rs 477 Cr long-term fund-based term loan rated ICRA BBB-(Stable). (Neutral)

Swiggy: Company’s INSTAMART business is witnessing heightened degree of competitive action, INSTAMART aims to more than double active dark store area YoY, to 4 MN SQ ft by March-25 (Neutral)

Mphasis: Company received the 2024 AWS Partner Award for Industry Partner of the Year in Travel and Hospitality (Global). (Neutral)

Aditya Birla Capital: Company invested Rs 300 Cr in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd, through a rights issue. (Neutral)

ONGC: Company increased its stake in subsidiary OPAL from 94.57% to 95.69% by acquiring shares worth Rs 4,906.20 crore. (Neutral)

IEX: Traded 9,689 MU electricity in Nov’24, a 15.7% YoY rise. DAM price was Rs 3.30/unit, down 17.3% YoY. RTM volume increased by 28% YoY to 3,019 MU. (Neutral)

M&M: Company in talks with IndiGo to find an amicable solution. (Neutral)

Heranba Industries: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Ajit Singh Gujral, Head of Strategic Development for Crop Protection (Neutral)

Hikal: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Ketan Karkhanis (Asst. VP-IT) and Mr. Rakesh Ganorkar (VP-R&T-Pharma CDMO) (Neutral)

Wonderla: QIP opens, approves floor price for issue at Rs 829.74/ share. (Neutral)

PB Fintech: Board Approves Incorporation Of Wholly-owned Subsidiary-PB Healthcare. (Neutral)

Honasa Consumer: Promoter Varun Alagh raises stake to 31.93% with ₹4.5-crore investment (Neutral)

3i Infotech: Company’s Saudi subsidiary faces Rs 25.73 Cr tax issue (Negative)

Epack: Bhiwadi facility was searched by Jaipur Customs on Dec 2, 2024. (Negative)

Chavda Infra: Company’s registered office and promoters’ residences underwent an Income Tax Department search (Negative)