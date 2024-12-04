Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for December 4, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- December 04, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Cupid Breweries and Distilleries lists on BSE
Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited (BSE: 512361), (formerly known as Cupid Trades & Finance Limited), on occasion of successful listing of its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with the open market price of Rs. 24.45 under the Scrip ID “CUPIDALBV”, as per BSE Order dated November 28, 2024, which is a very significant milestone in the Company’s journey.
Erramilli Venkatachalam Prasad and Samavedam Sri Venkata Rajeswara Rao ringing the bell
With ‘SPIRIT’ to Create Wealth as Passion, Focus on Sustainable Growth, Brand Development, Expanding Product Reach Across National & International Markets, well-articulated Business model, Offering the Best Quality AlcoBev Products, Produced in house with World Class Equipments, to Up-lift the “SPIRIT” of Cupid alcobev Consumers with Blended Spirits of Consistency, Continuity and Commitment.”
- December 04, 2024 08:06
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Defence Stocks: DAC approves 5 capital acquisition proposals worth ₹21,772 crore to augment defence preparedness (Positive)
RVNL: Company has received a contract from east central railway for upgrading the electric traction system in the Gomoh-Patratu section, valued at Rs 186.77 crore. (Positive)
VL Infraprojects: Company secured a ₹15.24 crore work order from Mayfair Supreme Private Limited (Positive)
Nitiraj Engineers: Company authorized as Drone-Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) by DGCA. (Positive)
Artson: Company has taken additional premises adjacent to its existing Nashik facility (Positive)
Rappid Valves: Company received ₹403.90 lakh in purchase orders from various companies for industrial valve supply. (Positive)
Wipro: Company partners with Netskope to offer cybersecurity optimisation advisory services (Positive)
Steelman Telecom: Company receives Rs 147 crore contract from Reliance Jio for maintaining indoor small cell and Wi-Fi networks for three years. (Positive)
Adani Wilmar/Patanjali: India’s November edible oil imports rise 12% m/m to 1.6 million metric tons, highest in four months. (Positive)
Kaynes: Company acquires a 54% stake in Sensonic GmbH. (Positive)
R Power: Solar Energy Corporation lifts Reliance Power debarment notice (Positive)
SPML Infra: credit rating assigned by ICRA for Rs 477 Cr long-term fund-based term loan rated ICRA BBB-(Stable). (Neutral)
Swiggy: Company’s INSTAMART business is witnessing heightened degree of competitive action, INSTAMART aims to more than double active dark store area YoY, to 4 MN SQ ft by March-25 (Neutral)
Mphasis: Company received the 2024 AWS Partner Award for Industry Partner of the Year in Travel and Hospitality (Global). (Neutral)
Aditya Birla Capital: Company invested Rs 300 Cr in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd, through a rights issue. (Neutral)
ONGC: Company increased its stake in subsidiary OPAL from 94.57% to 95.69% by acquiring shares worth Rs 4,906.20 crore. (Neutral)
IEX: Traded 9,689 MU electricity in Nov’24, a 15.7% YoY rise. DAM price was Rs 3.30/unit, down 17.3% YoY. RTM volume increased by 28% YoY to 3,019 MU. (Neutral)
M&M: Company in talks with IndiGo to find an amicable solution. (Neutral)
Heranba Industries: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Ajit Singh Gujral, Head of Strategic Development for Crop Protection (Neutral)
Hikal: Company announced the resignation of Mr. Ketan Karkhanis (Asst. VP-IT) and Mr. Rakesh Ganorkar (VP-R&T-Pharma CDMO) (Neutral)
Wonderla: QIP opens, approves floor price for issue at Rs 829.74/ share. (Neutral)
PB Fintech: Board Approves Incorporation Of Wholly-owned Subsidiary-PB Healthcare. (Neutral)
Honasa Consumer: Promoter Varun Alagh raises stake to 31.93% with ₹4.5-crore investment (Neutral)
3i Infotech: Company’s Saudi subsidiary faces Rs 25.73 Cr tax issue (Negative)
Epack: Bhiwadi facility was searched by Jaipur Customs on Dec 2, 2024. (Negative)
Chavda Infra: Company’s registered office and promoters’ residences underwent an Income Tax Department search (Negative)
- December 04, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates today: Investec: JSW Infrastructure (JSWN.NS) | Anchoring growth; harbouring excellence
JSW Infra, with its network of major and non-major ports/ terminals along India’s West and East coasts, is on track to deliver 20%+ rev/ EBITDA CAGR over FY24-30E. This growth will be fuelled by third-party cargo growth at new terminals over FY24-27E, followed by robust growth in JSW Group traffic FY27E onwards. This is based only on announced projects and there is significant optionality of new concessions given a) GoI’s aggressive port privatisation targets, b) management’s opportunistic approach, and c) its robust balance sheet. With a long residual concession life and strong growth visibility (given expansion plans of JSW Group), JSW Infra’s prem valuations look justified to us. Initiate with BUY rating.
Initiate at BUY. JSW Infra’s FY27E val multiples prima facie look rich, at a premium to peers (Fig 49). We think this is justified given a) the significantly longer concession period, b) growth underpinned by expansions planned by group cos (esp post FY27E). We ascribe 18x to FY30E EBITDA and discount it back to arrive at our TP of Rs370/sh. Initiate with BUY.
- December 04, 2024 08:04
Stock market live updates today: Purvesh Shelatkar Vip Report: MNCL Research
Pricol Ltd (Pricol): SACL Acquisition - growth at right valuations - Company Update
CMP: Rs496; TP: Rs645; Rating: BUY
~ We raise our TP on Pricol to Rs645 (previously Rs580), as we account for earnings from the recent Sundaram Auto Components Ltd (SACL) acquisition and reiterate BUY.
~ This acquisition enables Pricol to focus on injection molding as a new vertical and has tremendous growth potential by virtue of new customer additions, courtesy well-established relationships in the legacy business.
~ We believe that the acquisition valuation (~12x FY24 PE ratio) is justified, given the presence of fast growing TVS Limited, relatively lower margins and its propulsion agnostic products.
~ The acquisition has led to an upgrade in the pre-acquisition earnings by 10% each in FY26/27E.
~ With 2w contributing ~65% to Pricol’s total revenues, robust demand in 2Ws presents a favorable outlook for the company to clock volume growth supported by a new portfolio of plastic components along with premiumization.
Detailed report: https://bit.ly/3OA0ewF
Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/39derdz
Regards,
Sahil S | Smit S @ Monarch Networth Capital Ltd.
[12/3, 8:44 PM] +91 99675 49032: RELIANCE POWER LTD.
Update Type: General
🤖 AI Summary: Reliance Power Limited has informed that the debarment notice issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited has been withdrawn, allowing the company and its subsidiaries (except Reliance NU BESS Limited) to participate in tenders issued by SECI.
- December 04, 2024 07:59
- December 04, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today: Nifty may gain 100 points at open, indicates Gift market
Markets are expected to open on a positive note on Wedneday amid mixed global cues. Gift Nifty at 24,525 against Nifty futures value of 24,428 signals a gap-up opening of 100 points. “We expect markets to gain some momentum in the near term on the back of positive global cues, optimism around enhanced government spending and favourable monetary policy changes by the RBI,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Read more
- December 04, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 04-December-2024
* GRANULES
* MANAPPURAM
* RBLBANK
- December 04, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 04.12.2024
07:15 China Service PMI (Expected: 52.4 vs Previous: 52.0)
10:30 India Service PMI (Expected: 59.5 vs Previous: 58.5)
14:30 Euro Service PMI (Expected: 49.2 vs Previous: 49.2)
14:30 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
15:00 U.K. Service PMI (Expected: 50.0 vs Previous: 50.0)
18:45 U.S. ADP Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 159k vs Previous: 233k)
19:00 Euro ECB President Lagarde Speaks
20:15 U.S. Final Services PMI (Expected: 57.0 vs Previous: 57.0)
20:30 U.S. ISM Services PMI (Expected: 55.5 vs Previous: 56.0)
00:15 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
- December 04, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: December 4
Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd on Tuesday said it has withdrawn the debarment notice issued to Reliance Power, enabling the Anil Ambani-led firm to participate in future tenders of the public sector entity. Read more
- December 04, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Bank of India (₹114) BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Bank of India. The stock has been getting good support around ₹107 over the last week. The price action on the daily chart indicates that the stock is getting good buyers around ₹107. A moving average crossover on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. These indicators suggest that fresh buyers can come in at lower levels and limit the downside. Good support is in the ₹110-₹107 region. Read more
- December 04, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: December 4, 2024: Bank of India
- December 04, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: 📊 Post-Market Snapshot (Dec 03, 2024)
Indices:
* Nifty 50: 24,457 (+0.75%)
* Sensex: 80,845 (+0.74%)
* India VIX: 14.37 (-2.24%)
📈 Sectoral Highlights:
Top Gainers:
* Nifty PSU Bank (+2.60%)
* Nifty Media (+2.53%)
* Nifty Metal (+1.23%)
Top Losers:
* Nifty Pharma (-0.02%)
* Nifty FMCG (-0.39%)
🚀 Top Movers:
Gainers:
HEG ₹500 (+14.10%)
Graphite India ₹570 (+9.16%)
Loser:
Granules India ₹534 (-10.23%)
📰 Key News:
* Ola Electric ₹98.54 🔼 5.43%: Plans 4,000 new stores in India.
* TVS Motor ₹2,556.20 🔼 2.52%: Sundaram Auto Components sells division for Rs 215.3 crore.
* Gland Pharma ₹1,812.45 🔼 1.82%: US FDA approval for Latanoprost solution.
* PFC Consulting ₹501.15 🔼 1.09%: New subsidiary for renewable energy in Gujarat.
* Nazara Technologies ₹1,018 🔼 0.73%: Acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys.
* Solar Industries ₹10,479 🔻 0.58%: Secures Rs 2,039 crore defence orders.
* Indoco Remedies ₹320.40 🔻 0.50%: Partners with Clarity Pharma for UK product launch.
* ITC ₹472.22 🔻 0.97%: Shares fall after proposed GST hike on ‘sin goods’.
- December 04, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
03 December 2024 Rs. In Crs.
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 115560.45 + 8173.53 Total: 123733.98
F&O Volume: 425876.5 + 1231552.87 Total: 1657429.37
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +3664.67
(22,450.00 – 18,785.33)
DII: NET SELL: -250.99
(14,553.16 – 14,804.15)
