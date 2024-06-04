June 04, 2024 07:53

Citi on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3010/Sh (Positive)

Jefferies on CMS Info: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 600/Sh (Positive)

JM on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1480/Sh (Positive)

JM on Bharti Hexacom: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1075/Sh (Positive)

Jefferies on HEG: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2800/Sh (Positive)

Jefferies on Graphite: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 680/Sh (Positive)

ICICI on Balkrishna Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3200/Sh (Positive)

Jefferies on Industrials: Potential Govt continuity adds wings to the strong sector outlook’, positive on L&T, HAL, Siemens, ABB, Thermax, Data Patterns and KEI (Positive)

CLSA on Elections: Top Picks HAL, Adani Ent, ONGC, NALCO and Bharat Forge (Positive)

MOSL on Elections: Top Picks SBI, ICICI Bank, Larsen, Coal India, M&M, Adani Ports, HPCL and Hindalco (Positive)

Nomura on Elections: Top Picks SBI, ICICI Bank, Infoedge, Reliance and Uno Minda (Positive)

Investec on Elections: Top Picks Cipla, Kotak Bank, Bector Food, Exide and Bajaj Auto (Positive)

IIFL on Elections: Infrastructure, Cement, Private Banks, NBFC’s Select Industrial top sectors (Positive)

Investec on Insurance: Surrender value regulation: Long-term positive. ICICI Pru has lowest impact (Positive)

MS on Voltas: ‘May 2024 AC volumes +100% YoY : Reports’ (Positive)

Axis Cap on Aviation Stocks: ‘ATF price, w.e.f. 01 Jun’24, corrected 6.5% over May’24 (Positive)

JM on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 8/Sh (Neutral)

Emkay on InfoEdge: Naukri’s JobSpeak Index declined 1.8% YoY, but grew 5.9% MoM in May-24’ (Neutral)

MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3046/Sh (Neutral)

MS on Adani Ports: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1517/Sh (Neutral)