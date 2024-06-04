Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 4th June, 2024
- June 04, 2024 08:37
Stock market live updates: Bank, infrastructure stocks expected to lead shares higher as vote count begins
Shares in the domestic market are likely to open higher on Tuesday as counting of votes in the recently concluded elections begins, led by banks and infrastructure stocks, which analysts said would benefit if Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power. Read more
- June 04, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates: Fund House Recommendations
Citi on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3010/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on CMS Info: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 600/Sh (Positive)
JM on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1480/Sh (Positive)
JM on Bharti Hexacom: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1075/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HEG: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2800/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Graphite: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 680/Sh (Positive)
ICICI on Balkrishna Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3200/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Industrials: Potential Govt continuity adds wings to the strong sector outlook’, positive on L&T, HAL, Siemens, ABB, Thermax, Data Patterns and KEI (Positive)
CLSA on Elections: Top Picks HAL, Adani Ent, ONGC, NALCO and Bharat Forge (Positive)
MOSL on Elections: Top Picks SBI, ICICI Bank, Larsen, Coal India, M&M, Adani Ports, HPCL and Hindalco (Positive)
Nomura on Elections: Top Picks SBI, ICICI Bank, Infoedge, Reliance and Uno Minda (Positive)
Investec on Elections: Top Picks Cipla, Kotak Bank, Bector Food, Exide and Bajaj Auto (Positive)
IIFL on Elections: Infrastructure, Cement, Private Banks, NBFC’s Select Industrial top sectors (Positive)
Investec on Insurance: Surrender value regulation: Long-term positive. ICICI Pru has lowest impact (Positive)
MS on Voltas: ‘May 2024 AC volumes +100% YoY : Reports’ (Positive)
Axis Cap on Aviation Stocks: ‘ATF price, w.e.f. 01 Jun’24, corrected 6.5% over May’24 (Positive)
JM on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 8/Sh (Neutral)
Emkay on InfoEdge: Naukri’s JobSpeak Index declined 1.8% YoY, but grew 5.9% MoM in May-24’ (Neutral)
MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3046/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Adani Ports: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1517/Sh (Neutral)
- June 04, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates: Buzzing stocks. Stocks that will see action today (June 4)
Wipro has appointed Bruno Schenk as Country Head and Managing Director for Switzerland with immediate effect. He will report to Wipro’s Europe CEO Pierre Bruno. Schenk takes over from René Mulder. Read more
- June 04, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 04-June-2024: ZEEL
- June 04, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: Today’s stock recommendation: June 4, 2024: Havells India
- June 04, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Ajanta Pharma Limted- Buyback_Schedule
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 2,770
Current Market Price: 2319.45 /-
Market Cap: Rs 29,205 Crs
Buyback Size: Rs 285 Crs (Representing 8.34% and 8.03% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 10,28,881 shares (Representing 0.82% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 1,54,332 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 1 Equity Share for every 128 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 8 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 30 May 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 05 June 2024
Close Date - 11 June 2024
Obligation Date - 18 June 2024
Settlement Date - 19 June 2024
- June 04, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity 03 June 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +6850.76
(23451.26 - 16600.5)
DII: NET BUY: +1913.98
(22651.16 - 20737.18)
- June 04, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: Markets as they closed on June 3, 2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 76468.78(+2,507.47)
* Nifty 50: 23263.90 (+733.20)
* Nifty bank: 50979.95 (+1,996.00)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* Adani Ports: 1,583.95 (+146.55)
* SBI: 905.65 (+75.30)
* Power Grid Corp: 337.65 (+27.65)
* NTPC: 391.80 (+32.80)
* Shriram Finance: 2,509.15 (+155.10)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* DRL: 5,783.30 (-8.55)
* LTIMindtree: 4,649.40 (-52.50)
* Divis Labs: 4,321.90 (-14.70)
* HCL Tech: 1,314.45 (-9.65)
* Eicher Motors: 4,670.85 (-62.60)
- June 04, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Major US stocks result calendar 04.06.2024
Ferguson plc (Pre market) (Sector- Infrastructure)
Core & Main, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Bath & Body Works, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Donaldson Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Crowd Strike Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Guidewire Software, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
PVH Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Textiles)
Woodside Energy Group Limited (TENT) (Sector- Energy)
- June 04, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 04.06.2024
India General Election’s Outcome
19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 8.40M versus Previous: 8.49M)
19:30 U.S. Factory Orders (Expected: 0.7% versus Previous: 0.8%)
- June 04, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Havells India (₹1,879.65)
The stock of Havells India began its latest leg of rally towards the end of January, after finding support at ₹1,280. But after reaching ₹1,900, the uptrend lost steam, leading to a sideways movement. But on Monday, the stock opened with a gap-up and hit a record high of ₹1,986.55 before giving up the gains and ending the day lower by nearly 1.6 per cent. Read more
- June 04, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates: Goldman Sachs boosts India GDP forecast to 6.9% for CY24
Foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs has upped India GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.9 per cent this calendar year from an earlier projection of 6.7 per cent. Read more
- June 04, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Deutsche Bank expects FY25 fiscal deficit target could be lowered to under 5 per cent of GDP
A faster-than-anticipated pace of fiscal consolidation could pave the way for a sooner-rather-than-later sovereign rating upgrade for India, according toKaushik Das, Chief Economist - India and South Asia, Deutsche Bank. Read more
- June 04, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates: DBS retains India GDP growth forecast at 7% for FY24-25
Singapore-headquartered DBS Bank expects India’s economic growth to stay in the 7 percent handle in the April-June 2024 quarter. Thus, foreign bank also retained its India GDP growth forecast for current fiscal at 7 per cent. Read more
