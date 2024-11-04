Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 4 November 2024
- November 04, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 04.11.2024
ABB, ANDHRAPAP, ARE&M, BATAINDIA, EXIDEIND, GLAND, HATSUN, IRCTC, IRFC, JKPAPER, KEC, KALAMANDIR, PGHL, RAYMOND, SPARC, TIINDIA, VSTTILLERS
ABB
* Revenue expected at Rs 3291 crore versus Rs 2769 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 599 crore versus Rs 438 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.20% versus 15.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 487 crore versus Rs 362 crore
ARE&M
* Revenue expected at Rs 3157 crore versus Rs 2810 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 455 crore versus Rs 387 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.41% versus 13.77%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 262 crore versus Rs 214 crore
BATAINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 850 crore versus Rs 819 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 181 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.05% versus 22.18%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 57 crore versus Rs 33 crore
EXIDEIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 4447 crore versus Rs 4106 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 537 crore versus Rs 483 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.07% versus 11.76%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 309 crore versus Rs 287 crore
IRCTC
* Revenue expected at Rs 1124 crore versus Rs 995 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 366 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 33.27% versus 36.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 294 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 05.11.2024
ALKYLAMINE, APTUS, BERGEPAINT, CEIGALL, DATAMATICS, DRREDDY, EVERESTIND, KPRMILL, MANAPPURAM, MANKIND, MAZDOCK, MUTHOOTMF, OIL, POLICYBZR, RAYMONDLSL, SJVN, TIMKEN, TITAN, TRIVENI, WONDERLA
BERGEPAINT
* Revenue expected at Rs 2832 crore versus Rs 2767 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 473 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.14% versus 17.12%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 283 crore versus Rs 291 crore
DRREDDY
* Revenue expected at Rs 7658 crore versus Rs 6902 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2145 crore versus Rs 2013 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 28.00% versus 29.17%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1418 crore versus Rs 1482 crore
MNAPPURAM
* NII expected at Rs 1502 crore versus 2043 Rs crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 994 crore versus Rs 849 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 66.85% versus 62.70%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 558 crore
MANKIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 3071 crore versus Rs 2708 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 794 crore versus Rs 686 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.85% versus 25.34%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 614 crore versus Rs 501 crore
POLICYBZR
* Revenue expected at Rs 1080 crore versus Rs 811 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 18 crore versus Rs -89 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 1.67% versus -10.98%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 45 crore versus Rs -20 crore
TITAN
* Revenue expected at Rs 13259 crore versus Rs 12529 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1493 crore versus Rs 1411 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.26% versus 11.26%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 935 crore versus Rs 916 crore
- November 04, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 4, 2024: J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (BUY)
- November 04, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 04 Nov’24 to 08 Nov’24 by BL GURU
- November 04, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Bull run takes personal loans against shares to record highs
The strong surge in stock markets since the pandemic and increase in retail participation has taken bank loans against shares to the highest level since 2015.
The Reserve Bank of India data show that outstanding loans against shares and bonds as of end of August 2024 stood at ₹9,722 crore, growing almost 27 per cent year-on-year. This, at a time when the overall personal loans category has grown at 14 per cent YoY as of August 2024. Outstanding loans against shares stood at ₹5,713 crore towards the end of August 2015.
- November 04, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates today: Swiggy IPO analysis: You can take a shot, but maybe not a big swig
Swiggy’s red herring prospectus (RHP) defines its business as a ‘consumer-first technology company offering users an easy-to-use convenience platform – to browse, select order and pay for food (Food Delivery), grocery and household items (Instamart) and have their orders delivered to their doorsteps through on-demand delivery network’. Read more
- November 04, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: SEBI lens on IPO pricing as more firms tap market
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has started giving a sign-off on the pricing of initial public offerings – an approval that was not required until some months ago. This assumes significance as IPO pricing is one of the important aspects that can influence a company’s post-listing performance and can often go haywire in a buoyant market such as the one seen this year.
- November 04, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Berkshire Hathaway Q3 earnings
ALL TIME HIGH CASH POSITION - $325.2 BILLION
BUFFETT SOLD MORE APPLE
Berkshire Hathaway’s largest stock holdings looked like as of the end of Q3
25.7% - Apple $AAPL (Was 29.6% as of the end of Q2)
15.1% - American Express $AXP (12.3%)
11.7% - Bank of America $BAC (14.4%)
10.6% - Coca Cola $KO (9%)
6.4% - Chevron $CVX (6.5%)
(The remaining ~28% is in other stocks)
In first 9 months of 2024 Berkshire Hathaway
Bought - $5.8B worth of stock
Sold - $133.2B worth of stock
Last Quarter it was ~$4.3B bought and ~$97.1B sold ... That means Warren Buffett net sold ~$34.6B worth of stock during Q3
Berkshire Hathaway currently own more than $288 Billion worth of US Treasury Bills ... the Fed has ~$195B worth of Treasury Bills
- November 04, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: NMDC: CO SAYS OCTOBER IRON ORE SALES 4.03 MT VS 3.44 MT (YOY) || OCT TOTAL IRON ORE PRODUCTION 4.07 MT VS 3.92 MT (YOY) (DATA SEEN BETTER YOY)
- November 04, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: ExxonMobil Q3 2024 Earnings:
Adj EPS $1.92 ($1.87)
Rev. $316.6M (est $316.6M
Total Rev. & other income $90.02B ($87.15B)
Raises Q4 Dividend To $0.99 Per Share
Plans To Repurchase Over $19B Of Shares In 2024
On Track To Deliver Cumulative Savings Of $15B Through End Of 2027 Vs 2019
(Numbers inline with estimates)
- November 04, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Chevron Q3 2024 Earnings
Adj EPS $2.48 ($2.40)
Rev $48.99B ($49.43B)
Adj Earnings $4.5B
Expects To Grow US Gulf Of Mexico Production To 300k Barrels Of Net Oil/Day By 2026
Expects To Close Asset Sales In Canada, Congo And Alaska In Q4 2024
(Stock is up 2.5 percent pre market in US)
- November 04, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Intel Q3 24 Earnings:
- Adj EPS: -$0.46
- Revenue: $13.28B (est $13.02B)
- Data Center & AI Revenue: $3.35B (est $3.15B)
- Client Computing Revenue: $7.33B (est $7.46B)
- Sees Q4 Revenue: $13.3B To $14.3B (est $13.63B)
- Sees Q4 Adj EPS: $0.12 (est $0.06)
- Sees Q4 Revenue: $13.3B To $14.3B
(Stock is trading with gains of 7 percent post trading hours)
- November 04, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Apple Q4 24 earnings:
- EPS: $0.97 Vs $1.46 (Y/Y)
- Revenue: $94.93B (est $94.36B)
- Services Revenue: $24.97B (est $25.27B)
- Total Op. Expenses: $14.29B (est $14.35B)
- iPhone Revenue: $46.22B (est $45.04B)
- Mac Revenue: $7.74B (est $7.74B)
- Greater China Revenue: $15.03B (est $15.8B)
(Stock is trading with loss of 1.25 percent post trading hours)
- November 04, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Amazon Q3 24 Earnings
- EPS: $1.43 (est $1.16)
- Revenue: $158.9B (est $157.29B)
- AWS Net Sales: $27.45B (est $27.49B)
- Sees Q4 Op. Income: $16.0B To $20.0B (est $17.49B)
- Sees Q4 Net Sales: $181.5B To $188.5B (est $186.36B)
(Stock is trading with gains of 4 percent post trading hours)
- November 04, 2024 06:48
- November 04, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
Nomura on L&T
Buy, TP Rs 4100
Beats consensus; offers favorable risk-reward
FY25 order inflow growth guidance looks achievable post 2Q surprise
Management has retained its Core EBITDA margin guidance at 8.25% for FY25, which is conservative, & could see upside
MS on L&T
OW, TP Rs 3857
Going into Q2 there was skepticism on orders, revenue, core margin, &net WC– all were +ve
L&T maintained its guidance & 1H core orders of Rs1.17trn (50% of F24) are a +ve given weak government spending & oil price volatility
CLSA on L&T
O-P, TP Rs 4151
Surprise 2Q - strength of business model
Showed a third consecutive quarter of E&C margin expansion with surprise across inflows, execution & working on a lofty base
Think Infra segment margin expansion of 60bps should surprise market
MS on Tata Power
OW, TP Rs 577
Operationally generation, T&D & green were in-line with MSe; solar EPC business surprised +vely
Third-party solar EPC execution is set to increase & management plans to commission captive generation of 5GW RE by F26.
Jefferies on Tata Power
U-P, TP Rs 340
2Q EBITDA 8% above expectations
Profit beat higher given better Solar EPC, other income & coal contribution
Management constructive on its RE investments, particularly recently commissioned solar cell manuf facility.
CITI on Cipla
Buy, TP Rs 1830
USFDA classified Goa’s facility as VAI, paving way for generic Abraxane approval, a key product from this facility
With clearance, possibility that generic Abraxane can be launched in FY25E itself vs expectations of getting delayed until FY26-27E
Have built US$24/48m of sales for product into FY26/27E that can go up by $25-40m(c3-5% impact on EPS)
More importantly, development once again improves pipeline visibility (gAbraxene in 2HFY25, gAdvair in 1HFY26E, gSymbicort in FY27E)
GS on Biocon
Buy, TP Rs 350
2Q25 sales/EBITDA that grew 4%/-8% yoy respectively, below GSe largely drive by weakness in Generics segment while Biologics segment saw healthy growth of 19% yoy
Margins surprised -vely (-231bps vs GSe) due to lower gross margins &operating deleverage
DAM Capital on Steel
China spreads fall to their lowest levels in many years; mills likely to show supply discipline
Capacity expansion to help buffer Indian players’ profitability, much better placed than previous cycles
India – a major growth driver for global steel demand
CLSA on Dabur
Hold, TP Rs 582
Miss on sales & profitability; guidance for mid-HSD 2H volume growth
India business decline led by beverages; modern channel salience 24%
Announces SESA acquisition to fill white space in Ayurvedic hair oil portfolio
Cut FY25-27 earnings est. by 7-8%
- November 04, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Major US listed stocks result calendar 04.11.2024
Zoetis Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Marriott Int (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel)
Fidelity National Info (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Fox Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Revvity (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Franklin Resources (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
New York Times (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Vertex (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Palantir (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
NXP (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Realty Income (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Diamondback (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
AIG (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
AvalonBay (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Sun Life Financial (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Illumina (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Eversource Energy (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Corebridge Financial (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Hologic (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Yum China Holdings (Post market) (Sector- Hotel)
Aspen (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Celanese (Post market) (Sector- Chemical)
BB Seguridade (Post market) (Sector- Insurance)
BWX Tech (Post market) (Sector- Defence)
Aster Labs (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Regal Beloit (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Wynn Resorts (Post market) (Sector- Hotel)
- November 04, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 04.11.2024
U.S. Daylight Saving Time Shift (Market Opening Time 20:00 IST)
Japan @ Market Holiday
14:30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.9 versus Previous: 45.9)
19:30 U.S. Factory Orders m/m (Expected: -0.2% versus Previous: -0.2%)
- November 04, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today” Stock to buy today: J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals (₹1,961.80): BUY
The outlook is bullish for J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. The stock has been moving up well over the last few weeks. After consolidating between ₹1,835 and ₹1,940 for some time, the stock broke out of this range last week. Read more
