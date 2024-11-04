November 04, 2024 07:26

ABB

* Revenue expected at Rs 3291 crore versus Rs 2769 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 599 crore versus Rs 438 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.20% versus 15.84%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 487 crore versus Rs 362 crore

ARE&M

* Revenue expected at Rs 3157 crore versus Rs 2810 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 455 crore versus Rs 387 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.41% versus 13.77%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 262 crore versus Rs 214 crore

BATAINDIA

* Revenue expected at Rs 850 crore versus Rs 819 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 179 crore versus Rs 181 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.05% versus 22.18%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 57 crore versus Rs 33 crore

EXIDEIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 4447 crore versus Rs 4106 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 537 crore versus Rs 483 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.07% versus 11.76%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 309 crore versus Rs 287 crore

IRCTC

* Revenue expected at Rs 1124 crore versus Rs 995 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 374 crore versus Rs 366 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 33.27% versus 36.83%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 294 crore

Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 05.11.2024

BERGEPAINT

* Revenue expected at Rs 2832 crore versus Rs 2767 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 473 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.14% versus 17.12%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 283 crore versus Rs 291 crore

DRREDDY

* Revenue expected at Rs 7658 crore versus Rs 6902 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2145 crore versus Rs 2013 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 28.00% versus 29.17%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1418 crore versus Rs 1482 crore

MNAPPURAM

* NII expected at Rs 1502 crore versus 2043 Rs crore

* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 994 crore versus Rs 849 crore

* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 66.85% versus 62.70%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 558 crore

MANKIND

* Revenue expected at Rs 3071 crore versus Rs 2708 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 794 crore versus Rs 686 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.85% versus 25.34%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 614 crore versus Rs 501 crore

POLICYBZR

* Revenue expected at Rs 1080 crore versus Rs 811 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 18 crore versus Rs -89 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 1.67% versus -10.98%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 45 crore versus Rs -20 crore

TITAN

* Revenue expected at Rs 13259 crore versus Rs 12529 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1493 crore versus Rs 1411 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.26% versus 11.26%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 935 crore versus Rs 916 crore