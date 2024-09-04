Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 4 September 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 04, 2024 08:39
Commodities market updates: Gold rules firm at $2494
Gold prices remained stable as investors awaited the monthly U.S. payrolls report, which could affect the extent of an interest rate drop this month. According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, traders expect the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates by 50 basis points (bp) on September 18 and by 25 bp. Data showed that US manufacturing contracted at a moderate rate in August, despite some improvement in employment, but a further decline in new orders and an increase in inventory signalled that industrial activity could stay weak for some time. Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that “the time has come” to lower borrowing costs, noting that price pressures have eased significantly and the labour market has cooled.
- September 04, 2024 08:34
Stock market live today: Bajaj Housing Finance IPO opens on Sept 9 at ₹66-70 price band
The initial public offering of Bajaj Housing Finance will be open to public on September 9 and close on September 11. The total offer size is ₹6,560 crore — a fresh issue of ₹3,560 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,000 crore by Bajaj Finance (promoter selling shareholder). The company has fixed the price band as ₹66-70 a share.
- September 04, 2024 08:30
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 8257/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Honasa Consumer: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 570/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Westlife: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 940/Sh (Positive)
Citi on RR Kabel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2300/Sh (Positive)
MS on GSPL: Upgrade to Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 452/Sh (Positive)
MS on PI Ind: Upgrade to Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 4300/Sh (Positive)
MS on Deepak NTR: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 3295/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Supreme Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 6520/Sh (Positive)
Equirus on Jubilant Ingrevia: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 900/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on KEC Int: Maintain Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 1050/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Azad Eng: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1850/Sh (Positive)
Antique maintains a Buy on HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagaon Dock & Garden Reach. (Positive)
Jefferies on Industrials: Siemens, HAL And L&T are top picks (Positive)
Macquarie on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 6300/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Astral: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 2115/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Thermax: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2400/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Banks: Large Private to Do Better and See Higher Relative Valuations. ICICI, Kotak, & Axis Remain Key Pick With Marginal Target Cut (Neutral)
MS on Bank Baroda: Maintain Equal Weight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 265/Sh (Neutral)
MS on SBI: Maintain Equal Weight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 800/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Federal Bank: Downgrade to Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 185/Sh (Negative)
MS on RBL Bank: Maintain Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 210/Sh (Negative)
MS on PNB: Maintain Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 73/Sh (Negative)
MS on Bank India: Maintain Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 110/Sh (Negative)
MS on Canara Bank: Maintain Underweight on Bank, cut target price at Rs 83/Sh (Negative)
MS on Aarti Ind: Downgrade to Underweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 568/Sh (Negative)
- September 04, 2024 08:30
Stock market live today: The Japanese stock market is now down almost 4% today.
- September 04, 2024 08:29
Stock market live today: Macro and market update this morning
World Bank raises India’s FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6.6% earlier
The World Bank on Thursday raised its India’s growth forecast for the current financial year to 7 per cent, from an earlier estimate to 6.6 per cent, helped by government spending on infrastructure. Auguste Kouame, World Bank’s country director for India, said the country is becoming more dynamic in a challenging environment and it does not face the risk of falling in the middle income trap if it continues its policies and reforms.
Finance ministry to sell 6.78% stake in GIC Re for Rs 4,700 crore
The Union Ministry of Finance will dilute a 6.78 per cent stake in public-sector reinsurance company General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) Re to garner around Rs 4,700 crore. The stake sale, for the first time since the listing of the reinsurance company in 2017 through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route, will begin on Wednesday for non-retail investors.The government currently owns an 85.78 per cent share in GIC Re.
China retaliates against Canadian tariffs with anti-dumping probe on canola
In a statement released online on Tuesday, China’s commerce ministry declared that it would “launch an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian canola imports, following legal procedures.” The ministry noted that Canadian canola exports to China had “increased significantly,” totalling $ 3.47 billion in 2023, while prices had steadily decreased, the report claimed.
UK halts 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel amid Gaza conflict
United Kingdom says it will suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licences to Israel, citing a “clear risk” that the weapons could be used in serious breaches of international humanitarian law in the ongoing Gaza conflict, Al Jazeera reported.
US manufacturing mired in weakness; construction spending falls
The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to 47.2 last month from 46.8 in July, which was the lowest reading since November. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 10.3% of the economy.The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Tuesday also showed manufacturers continuing to pay higher prices for inputs last month.
S.Korea inflation slows to 3-1/2-year low, backs case for imminent rate cut
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.0% from a year earlier, after gaining 2.6% the previous month, marking the slowest annual rise since March 2021.Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy items, rose 2.1% from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month’s 2.2% rise and marking the weakest since November 2021.
Asia market
Asia market opened lower today , led by Japan’s Nikkei 225 after U.S. tech stocks sold off and weak U.S. economic data sparked recession fears.
Brent: 73.36, DXY: 101.71, USD10Y: 3.83%, Gift Nifty: -0.81%
- September 04, 2024 08:27
Stock market live today: Opening bid: Sensex, Nifty to open gap down as global market selloff weighs on sentiment
Domestic markets are expected to open weak on Wednesday. Nifty may finally end its 14-day-long rally due to global pressure, said analysts. Gift Nifty at 25,170 against Nifty futures value of 25,340 signals a gap-down opening of 170 points in the opening session. However, buying from foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutions could minimise the loss, they added.
Equities across Asia plunged in early deals on Wednesday, led by tech firms. This followed a sharp slide in Nvidia shares and disappointing data on US factory activity that revived recession fears. Tokyo and Taipei slumped three per cent each, while Korea’s Kospi was down over two per cent. Others in the region are down more than one per cent.
- September 04, 2024 08:16
Stock market live today: Nvidia’s $279 billion crash triggers broader tech stock selloff
Four weeks after US stocks buckled amid a global flight from risk assets, chipmakers touched off another bout of equities selling when a pair of industry analysts rekindled worries that the mania surrounding artificial intelligence had gone too far.
Nvidia Corp. shares got zapped by 9.5%, wiping out $278.9 billion in the biggest loss of value ever for a US stock. It is now down 14% in the three sessions since it reported earnings that failed to live up to lofty expectations. All 30 members of the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sank at least 5.4%, with On Semiconductor, KLA Corp. and Monolithic Power Systems Inc. down more than 9%. The Nasdaq 100 sank almost 3.2%.
- September 04, 2024 07:52
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: September 4, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Raymond, IEX, GIC-RE, Utkarsha SFB, AU SFB, Rane Holdings, Finolex Cables, Cipla, Godrej Phillips, Zee Entertainment, NHPC, GSK Pharma
- September 04, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: Institutional investors trade details as of 03rd SEP-2024
Prov figs: Rs.crs
FIIs: + 1,029.25(19,444.04- 18,414.79)
DIIs: + 1,896.21(11,867.28- 9,971.07)
- September 04, 2024 07:26
Stock recommendations: Kotak Recommends ‘Buy’ on Aadhar Housing, sees 41% upside
Kotak Institutional Securities initiates coverage on Aadhar Housing Finance, recommending BUY call with an upside of 41%; stock price up nearly 8% Tuesday
- September 04, 2024 07:24
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 04.09.2024
10:30 INDIA HSBC Service PMI (Expected: 60.4 versus Previous: 60.3)
13:30 EURO Final Services PMI (Expected: 53.3 versus Previous: 51.9)
14:00 U.K. Final Services PMI (Expected: 53.3 versus Previous: 52.5)
14:30 EURO PPI m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.5%)
19:30 U.S. JOLTS Job Openings (Expected: 8.09M versus Previous: 8.18M)
- September 04, 2024 07:23
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 04.09.2024
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Dollar Tree, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Hormel Foods Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Core & Main, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Copart, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Caseys General Stores, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retailer)
- September 04, 2024 07:20
Stock market live today: India Inc. gains big from equity and hybrid MFs amid slowing revenue growth
India Inc has reaped rich dividends by investing in equity and hybrid of mutual fund schemes, even as its revenue growth hit the lowest levels in last 3.7 years during the June quarter.
The average asset of corporates in hybrid mutual fund schemes doubled year-on-year to ₹1.39 lakh crore in the June quarter, while that of equity schemes jumped 53 per cent to ₹2.39 lakh crore.
- September 04, 2024 06:51
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 04, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is Akzo Nobel India.
The stock has been in a strong uptrend since March this year. The rise over 2 per cent on Tuesday indicates that the uptrend has resumed after a short correction. We can expect the share price to go up in the coming days.
- September 04, 2024 06:46
Stock market live today: Stock to buy today: Akzo Nobel India (₹3,506.55): BUY
The outlook for Akzo Nobel India is bullish. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since mid-March this year with intermediate corrections. On Tuesday the stock has risen over 2 per cent. This indicates that the uptrend has resumed after a short correction.
- September 04, 2024 06:44
Stock market live today: Trading guide for September 4, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- September 04, 2024 06:37
Commodities market live today: Gold steady as US payrolls data takes centre stage
Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors braced for a monthly U.S. payrolls report that could influence the size of a likely interest rate cut this month.
FUNDAMENTALS: Spot gold held its ground at $2,493.62 per ounce, as of 0025 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,524.90.
- September 04, 2024 06:36
Stock market live today: Wall Street’s steep losses trigger broad declines in Asian stocks
Asian stocks weakened on Wednesday following Wall Street’s steepest drop since the August 5 market selloff, with tech shares mirroring losses in the U.S.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by up to 3.87% to 37,188.08, while the broader Topix index declined over 3.21% to 2,645.41. South Korea’s KOSPI index also dropped 2.56% to 2,596.41.
U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday at the start of a historically challenging month for markets, ahead of data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting plans. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw their largest single-day percentage drops since early August. Nine out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, led by technology, energy, communication services, and materials.
Investor sentiment deteriorated after the Institute for Supply Management reported on Tuesday that U.S. manufacturing remained weak, despite a slight improvement in August from an eight-month low in July.
Oil prices remained near multi-month lows amid signs of a resolution to the dispute that has halted Libyan crude production and exports. Brent crude futures were last down 0.05% at $73.71 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures slipped 0.13% to $70.25 per barrel, following their lowest levels since December in the previous session. - Agencies
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.