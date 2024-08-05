Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 05 August 2024.
- August 05, 2024 08:45
Stock market live today: Tata Consumer Products Limited_Right Issue_Starts Today
Issue Open - 05-Aug-24 (Today)
Issue Close - 19-Aug-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 2,997.76 Crs (3.66 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 1193.60/-
Right issue Price: Rs. 818/-
Payment Terms: Rs. 818/- (Rs 818 to be paid on application)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Right Equity Share for every 26 Shares held (Effectively 0.04 for every 1 share held)
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 25 Jul 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 26 Jul 2024
Record Date: 27 Jul 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period: 5 Aug 2024 to 12 Aug 2024
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 12 Aug 2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): 26 Aug 2024
Date of listing (on or about): 30 Aug 2024
- August 05, 2024 08:44
Stock market live today: Nikkei recovers from days low, now down 4.6 per cent
Stock market live today: Nikkei recovers from days low, now down 4.6 per cent at 34247
Hit a low of 33,369 earlier
- August 05, 2024 08:41
Stock market live today: WEBSOL ENERGY Q1; NET PROFIT AT 22.8CR V 5CR LOSS (YOY), 58.5CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE AT 111.6CR V 0.18CR (YOY) , V 24.87CR (QOQ)
EBITDA AT 43.97CR V 1.35CR LOSS (YOY), 3.16CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS 39.39% V 12.7% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:38
Stock market live today: South Korea has just stopped all sell orders on stocks for program/algo trading as the selloff in global stocks intensifies.
- August 05, 2024 08:32
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: PSP Projects Ltd. | CMP Rs. 735 | M Cap Rs. 2914 Cr | 52 W H/L 846/598
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 611.9 Cr (-5.7% QoQ, 20.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 559.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 649.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 509.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 73.4 Cr (41.7% QoQ, 13.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 62.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 51.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 64.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12% vs expectation of 11.1%, QoQ 8%, YoY 12.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 34.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 33.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 15.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 36.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 14.4x FY25E EPS
- August 05, 2024 08:32
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Zydus Wellness Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2355 | M Cap Rs. 14985 Cr | 52 W H/L 2484/1425
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is broadly in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 841 Cr (7.5% QoQ, 19.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 784.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 782.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 702.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 155.2 Cr (-4.3% QoQ, 33.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 159.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 162.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 116.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.5% vs expectation of 20.3%, QoQ 20.7%, YoY 16.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 147.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 123 Cr, QoQ Rs. 150.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 124.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 23.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 37.9x FY25E EPS
- August 05, 2024 08:31
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. | CMP Rs. 821 | M Cap Rs. 2728 Cr | 52 W H/L 1100/715
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 196.7 Cr (11.2% QoQ, 5.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 195.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 176.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 185.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 35.7 Cr (0.6% QoQ, 1.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 39.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 35.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 35 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.2% vs expectation of 20.1%, QoQ 20.1%, YoY 18.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 16.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 19.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 18 Cr, YoY Rs. 18.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.8x FY25E EPS
- August 05, 2024 08:31
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Eris Lifesciences Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1115 | M Cap Rs. 15172 Cr | 52 W H/L 1150/785
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 719.7 Cr (30.6% QoQ, 54.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 697.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 550.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 466.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 250 Cr (68.4% QoQ, 47.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 229.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 148.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 169.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 34.7% vs expectation of 32.9%, QoQ 26.9%, YoY 36.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 83.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 83 Cr, QoQ Rs. 71 Cr, YoY Rs. 94.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 36.9x FY25E EPS
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1813 | M Cap Rs. 8265 Cr | 52 W H/L 1825/721
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 493.6 Cr (34% QoQ, 33.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 434.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 368.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 369.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 71.7 Cr (-10.5% QoQ, 64.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 58.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 80.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 43.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.5% vs expectation of 13.5%, QoQ 21.7%, YoY 11.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 48.9 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 40.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 59 Cr, YoY Rs. 32.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 29.1x FY25E EPS
- August 05, 2024 08:27
Stock market live today: FPI caution amid US Fed rate decision and geopolitical tensions
Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader, Financial Services Tax, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India
FPI progress in August given the macro headwinds of the US Economy -
The Federal Reserve ‘s announcement of July 31 on keeping the Fed rate unchanged will give partial relief as the window is kept open to make a cut in the coming months. Though inflation seems under control at the moment, another pressing factor is the job market data which has not improved much as compared to last quarter. The impact could be seen on India, the rupee slipped to a record low. FPIs are following the cautious approach keeping in mind the concerns raised by the Fed Reserve in the United States and booming geopolitical tensions in the Middle East indicating early signs of recession.
Despite the above macro factors and the Budget 2024 proposals on capital gains tax which beefed up the capital market participants, the current week has shown a significant rise in the inflows by the foreign investors in the equity space in India. We may witness the impact of this wave to continue in the next few trading cycles as well
- August 05, 2024 08:26
Stock market live today: EX-DIVIDEND
ALEMBIC – Rs 2.40
ANDHRA PAPER – Rs 10
BERGER PAINTS – Rs 3.50
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES – Rs 73.50
CHAMBAL FERTILISER – Rs 3
HERCULES HOISTS – Rs 4
GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES – Rs 13
LINDE INDIA – Rs 12
SOMANY CERAMICS – Rs 3
- August 05, 2024 08:25
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 05-August-2024
* RBLBANK
* INDIAMART
* INDIACEM
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* CHAMBAL
* BSOFT
* ABCAPITAL
- August 05, 2024 08:25
Stock market live today: China Caixin July. Services PMI 52.1 [Est.51.5 Prev.51.2] (Data seen better than estimates)
- August 05, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: TAMILNAD MERCANTILE Q1 : ST NET PROFIT UP 10 % TO 287 CR (YOY(,UP 13 % (QOQ)
NII UP 10 % TO 566 CR (YOY), FLAT (QOQ)
TAMILNAD MERCANTILE Q1 : OPERATING PROFIT UP 28 % TO 468 CR (QOQ), UP 23 % (YOY(
PROVISON UP 262 % TO 85 CR (QOQ)
GROSS NPA AT 1.44 % V 1.44 % (QOQ)
NET NPA AT 0.65 % V 0.85 % (QOQ)
ACTUAL GROSS NPA UP 2 % TO 587 CR (QOQ)
NET NPA DOWN 22 % TO 261 CR (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: NETWEB TECH; LARGE TRADE NSE
PROMOTER SOLD 🔴20.51 LKH SHARES (3.63 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS MAURITIUS PRIVATE LIMITED - ODI BUYS 🟢 4.48 LKH SHARES (0.79 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
DISCOVERY GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY MAURITIUS LIMITED BUYS 🟢 1.50 LKH SHARES (0.26 % STAKE) @ ₹ 2,232.10
ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND BUYS 🟢10.75 LKH SHARES (1.90 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
SOCIETE GENERALE BUYS 🟢 2.73 LKH SHARES (0.48 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
UNION MUTUAL FUND BUYS 🟢62 K SHARES (0.62 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 2,232.10
- August 05, 2024 08:24
Stock market live today: S A TECH ; LARGE TRADE NSE
SUDH INVESTMENTS PVT. LTD BUYS 🟢 2.92 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 113.79
PACE COMMODITY BROKERS PRIVATE LIMITED BUYS 🟢1.8 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 117.70
- August 05, 2024 08:23
Stock market live today: MANGLAM INFRA ; LARGE TRADE NSE
CINCO STOCK VISION LLP SOLD 🔴 4.34 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 123.10
BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA BUYS 🟢 1.88 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 123.10
BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS BUYS 🟢 2 LKH SHARES @ 123.10
COPTHALL MAURITIUS INVESTMENT LIMITED BUYS 🟢 2 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 123.10
SETU SECURITIES PVT LTD BUYS 2.86 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 111.61
OVATA EQUITY STRATEGIES MASTER FUND BUYS 🟢 4 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 123.10
- August 05, 2024 08:23
Stock market live today: DUDIGITAL GLOBAL; LARGE TRADE NSE
ELARA INDIA OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED SOLD 🔴5.85 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 78.50
VESPERA FUND LIMITED SOLD 🔴 28.2 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 78.94
UNICO GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND LIMITED BUYS🟢 34.05 LKH SHARES @ ₹ 78.86
- August 05, 2024 08:23
Stock market live today: PRITIKA ENGINEERING Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 2 % AT 0.94 CR (YOY),UP 169 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 6 % AT 22.86 CR (YOY) ,UP 10 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 33 % AT 3.58 CR (YOY),UP 45%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 15.66 % V 12.52 % (YOY), 11.9% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:22
Stock market live today: SUNGARNER TO ISSUE WORTH RS 40.09 CR WORTH SHARES TO INVESTORS @ ₹428/SHARE
- August 05, 2024 08:22
Stock market live today: SIYARAM SILK Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 15 % AT 11.5 CR (YOY),DOWN 83 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 14 % AT 306 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 53% (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 57% AT 9.66 CR (YOY),DOWN 91 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 3.15 % V 6.36 % (YOY), 16.36 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:21
Stock market live today: Block deal alert
Nomura fund buys 59.70 lakh shares worth Rs 207 crore in Genus Power Infrastructures as promoters pare stakes
- August 05, 2024 08:21
Stock market live today: Repco Home Finance Limited (RHFL) - Q1 FY25 Earnings Call Key Takeaways:
Financial Performance:
- Loan Book: Reached Rs. 137,011 million, an 8.3% YoY growth.
- Profit After Tax (PAT): Rs. 1,054 million, representing an 18.3% YoY increase.
- Return on Assets (ROA): 3.1% for Q1 FY25.
- Return on Equity (ROE): 16.3% for Q1 FY25.
- Net Interest Margin (NIM): Maintained at 5.1% for the quarter.
- Yield on Assets: Increased to 12.0% in Q1 FY25 from 11.5% in Q1 FY24.
- Cost of Funds: Rose to 8.6% in Q1 FY25 from 8.2% in Q1 FY24.
- Spread: Remained stable at 3.4%.
- Cost to Income Ratio: Decreased to 23.6% from 26.3% in the previous quarter.
- Other Income: Increased significantly due to interest income from investments and G-Sec securities.
Operational Performance:
- Disbursements: Rs. 6,804 million in Q1 FY25, relatively flat compared to the previous year.
- Sanctions: Rs. 7,272 million, slightly lower compared to the previous quarter.
- Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA): 4.3%, slightly higher compared to the previous quarter mainly attributed to the heat wave in April.
- Stage 3 Provision Coverage Ratio: 61.8%.
- Stage 2 assets: Remained stable at 11.7%.
- Branch Network: Increased to 223 branches (including satellite centers) as of June 30, 2024, adding 10 new branches since the end of FY24.
- Geographic Diversification: Tamil Nadu contributes 56% of the loan book, with efforts to increase exposure outside the state.
Future Outlook:
- AUM Growth Target: Aiming for Rs. 15,000 million AUM by March 2025, organically.
- Disbursement Target: Planning for disbursements between Rs. 3,600 to 3,800 million by the end of FY25.
- GNPA Reduction Target: Aiming for a GNPA of 3% by year-end.
- Stage 2 Target: Aiming to bring Stage 2 assets down to 10%.
- Growth Strategy: Focusing on increasing sales staff and diversifying sourcing channels to drive growth.
- Focus on Home Loan Segment: Aiming for controlled growth in the home loan segment, with a possible offering of competitive pricing to salaried customers.
- Capital Adequacy: Management believes the current capital is sufficient to support planned growth and does not indicate plans for further dilution or significant dividend increases.
- NHB Loan Application: RHFL plans to apply for NHB loans post their AGM and filing of numbers with ROC.
Concerns (if any):
- Disbursement Growth: Analysts expressed concern regarding flat disbursement numbers in Q1 FY25 and the ability to achieve ambitious future targets.
- Competition: The management acknowledges the stiff competition in the home loan market, especially from small finance banks and microfinance institutions.
- Pressure on Yields: While RHFL has passed on increased costs to customers, they anticipate potential difficulties in maintaining the spread if cost of funds continue to rise.
Other Important Points:
- Quality Focus: Management emphasized their focus on maintaining asset quality and conscious growth, as opposed to solely chasing high growth numbers.
- Experienced Hiring: RHFL is actively recruiting experienced sales and collection staff to bolster operations and drive growth.
- Tech Upgrade: Investments have been made in technology upgrades to improve operational efficiency.
Credit Costs: Management expects credit costs to be under control in FY25, anticipating a possible reversal of provisions
- August 05, 2024 08:20
Stock market live today: CHEMCON SPECIALITY Q1 : NET PROFIT DOWN 9 % AT 5.36 CR (YOY), UP 85 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 43 % AT 45.52 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 24 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 8 % AT 7.1 CR (YOY),UP 62 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 15.6 % V 9.7 % (YOY),7.35 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:20
Stock market live today: SARDA ENERGY Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 16 % AT 198 CR (YOY),UP 110 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 12 % AT 926 CR (YOY) ,UP 4 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 21 % AT 260 CR (YOY),UP 71 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 28.15 % V 20.4 % (YOY), 17.2% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:19
Stocks market live today: GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS Q1 results
GUJARAT AMBUJA EXPORTS Q1; CONS NET PROFIT UP 8% AT 76.7CR (YOY), DOWN 16% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 6% AT 1090.4CR (YOY) , DOWN 19% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 3% AT 105.7 CR (YOY), DOWN 5%(QOQ)
MARGINS 9.69% V 8.75% (YOY), 8.27% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:19
Stock market live today: Websol Energy Q1 numbers
WEBSOL ENERGY Q1; NET PROFIT AT 22.8CR V 5CR LOSS (YOY), 58.5CR LOSS (QOQ)
REVENUE AT 111.6CR V 0.18CR (YOY) , V 24.87CR (QOQ)
EBITDA AT 43.97CR V 1.35CR LOSS (YOY), 3.16CR LOSS (QOQ)
MARGINS 39.39% V 12.7% (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates: KUANTUM PAPERS Q1 results
KUANTUM PAPERS Q1 : NET PROFIT DOWN 41 % AT 38.18 CR (YOY), UP 13% (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 10 % AT 280 CR (YOY) , DOWN 6 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 35 % AT 71.57 CR (YOY),UP 13 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 25.5 % V 35 % (YOY),21.27 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:17
Stock market live today: HIMATSINGKA SEIDE Q1 NET PROFIT DOWN 29%
HIMATSINGKA SEIDE Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT DOWN 29 % AT 20.55 CR (YOY), DOWN 13% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 8 % AT 735 CR (YOY) ,UP 6 % (QOQ)
EBITDA DOWN 1% AT 146.5 CR (YOY),UP 1%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 19.9 % V 21.65 % (YOY), 20.75 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:17
Stock market live today: CAPRI GLOBAL Q1 net up 19%
CAPRI GLOBAL Q1; CONS NET PROFIT UP 19 % TO 75.7 CR (YOY), DOWN 8 % (QOQ)
NII UP 27 % TO 301 CR (YOY), UP 18 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:16
Stock market live today: JAY BHARAT MARUTI Q1 net up 4%
JAY BHARAT MARUTI Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 4 % AT 5.38 CR (YOY), DOWN 52 % (QOQ)
REVENUE FLAT % AT 533 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 11 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 1 % AT 37.8 CR (YOY),DOWN 13 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 7.05 % V 7.02 % (YOY), 7.2 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:15
Stock market live today: Reliance Infrastructure announces OTS proposal agreement with LIC
Reliance Infrastructure Announces OTS Proposal Agreement with LIC; Settlement of ₹6B NCD Obligations
Company States Legal Proceedings to Remain in Abeyance Until Dues Are Settled
- August 05, 2024 08:14
Stock market live today: ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS Q1 results
ZUARI AGRO CHEMICALS: Q1
CONS NET PROFIT BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS 546M RUPEES VS 593M (YOY)
REVENUE 10.96B RUPEES VS 12.05B (YOY)
DEFERRED TAX 108M RUPEES VS 133M (YOY)
EBITDA 1.18B RUPEES VS 1.24B (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 10.74% VS 10.27% (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:14
Stock market live today: Eveready Q1 net up 17.6%
--Net Profit Up 17.6% At Rs 29.4 Cr Vs Rs 25 Cr (YoY)
--Revenue Down 3.9% At Rs 349.4 Cr Vs Rs 363.6 Cr (YoY)
--EBITDA Up 13.4% At Rs 49.7 Cr Vs Rs 43.8 Cr (YoY)
--Margin At 14.2% Vs 12% (YoY)
- August 05, 2024 08:13
Stock market live today: ANDHRA PETRO Q1 net up 42%
ANDHRA PETRO Q1:CONS NET PROFIT UP 42 % AT 15.9 CR (YOY),DOWN 64 % (QOQ)
REVENUE DOWN 32 % AT 129.6 CR (YOY) ,DOWN 53 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 1214 % AT 19.3 CR (YOY),DOWN 67 %(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 14.9 % V 0.78 % (YOY), 20.94 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:13
Stock market live today: Ramco Industries Q1 results
RAMCO IND Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT FLAT % AT 39.4 CR (YOY),DOWN 10 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 11 % AT 543 CR (YOY) ,UP 49 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 1% AT 56.8 CR (YOY),UP 43%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 10.45 % V 11.5 % (YOY), 10.9 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:12
Stock market live today: CDSL Q1 results
CDSL Q1 : CONS. NET PROFIT Up 4 % AT 134 CR (QOQ) ,UP 82 % (YOY)
REVENUE UP 7 % AT 257 CR (QOQ) ,UP 72 % (YOY)
EBITDA UP 4 % AT 154.4 CR (QOQ) , UP 91 % (YOY)
MARGINS AT 60 % V 61.4 % (QOQ) , 53.9 % (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:12
Stock market live today: CDSL board approves additional investment in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited of Rs 20 cr
CDSL Board Approved Additional investment in India International Bullion Holding IFSC Limited (IIBHL) Of Rs 20 Cr
Accordingly, the aggregate investment in IIBHL would be 50 Cr
- August 05, 2024 08:10
Stock market live today: AFFLE INDIA Q1 results
AFFLE INDIA Q1 :CONS NET PROFIT UP 31 % AT 86.5 CR (YOY),DOWN 1 % (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 28 % AT 519 CR (YOY) ,UP 3 % (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 34 % AT 104.6 CR (YOY),UP 7%(QOQ)
MARGINS AT 20.1 % V 19.19 % (YOY), 19.35 % (QOQ)
- August 05, 2024 08:10
Stock market live today: NUCLEUS SOFTWARE Q1 numbers
NUCLEUS SOFTWARE Q1: CONS. NET PROFIT DOWN 42 % AT 30.2CR (QOQ) ,DOWN 44 % (YOY)
REVENUE DOWN 7 % AT 195 CR (QOQ) , DOWN 6 % (YOY)
EBIT DOWN 54 % AT 25.06 CR (QOQ) , DOWN 57 % (YOY)
MARGINS AT AT 12.8 % V 25.9 % (QOQ) , 28.5 % (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:10
Stock market live today: Nirman Agri Rights Issue
Nirman Agri Right Issue of 49 crores
Right Issue Price 239 per share
Right shares of 11 for every 32 shares held
- August 05, 2024 08:07
Stock market live today: Integra Essentia secures Rs 28 cr orders in agro and infra business sectors
Integra Essentia
Mcap - 425 Crore
Company Secures Orders Worth INR 28 Crore in Agro and Infra Business Sectors
- August 05, 2024 08:06
Stock market live today: Hind Zinc scouts for domestic partners to set up manufacturing plants to make Zinc-based batteries in India: CEO
- August 05, 2024 08:06
Stock market live today: GRP Q1 Results
NET PROFIT 59.6M RUPEES VS 21M (YOY); 120M (QOQ)
REVENUE 1.2B RUPEES VS 989M (YOY)
EBITDA 131M RUPEES VS 66M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 10.71% VS 6.68 (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:05
Stock market live today: APTECH Q1 Result
NET PROFIT 51M RUPEES VS 81M (YOY); 28M (QOQ)
REVENUE 1B RUPEES VS 1.23B (YOY)
EBITDA 103M RUPEES VS 139M (YOY)
EBITDA MARGIN 9.86% VS 11.30% (YOY)
- August 05, 2024 08:05
Stock market live today: Roto Pumps Board Meeting on Aug 9 to Consider Q1 Results and sub-division of shares
- August 05, 2024 08:04
Stock market live today: Tata Power crosses milestone of 100,000 rooftop solar installations across India and 33,000 in Kerala
- August 05, 2024 08:03
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 02 August 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3310
(14184.9 - 17494.9)
DII: NET BUY: 2965.94
(16579.92 - 13613.98)
- August 05, 2024 08:00
Stock market live today: Nifty set to tumble over 300 points as Asian stocks sink into sea of red
Domestic markets are expected to open on a negative note amid weak global cues. Asian stocks are in a sea of red, led by the Japanese Nikkei, which crashed over 6 per cent after falling over 10 per cent in the last few days. Korea, Taiwan, and Australian markets are down between 2.5 per cent and 7 per cent.
Gift Nifty at 24,360 signals a gap down opening of over 300 points for Nifty.
- August 05, 2024 07:48
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: August 5, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Zomato, Infosys, JSW Steel, Adani, Power Mech Projects, Gland Pharma, SJVN, Ashoka Buildcon, Dee Development, Savita Oil, Jay Bharat Maruti, SBI
- August 05, 2024 07:42
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 05.08.2024
Orix Corp Ads (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Banco Bradesco Sa (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Tyson Foods, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
BioNTech SE (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
The Carlyle Group Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
CSX Corporation. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Palantir Technologies Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Williams Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Simon Property Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Realty Income Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
AECOM (Post market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Yum China Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Essential Utilities, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Lucid Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Automobiles)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras (TENT) (Sector- Power)
- August 05, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: Nikkei 225 slides 5.54%, enters bear market with 21% drop from record high
Japan’s equity downturn extended into a third day as weak US jobs data further eroded investor confidence already shaken by a yen surge, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
The Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell as much as 5.54% to 33,919.90 in early trade, marking a 21% drop from its record high, signaling a bear market. The benchmark, which entered a technical correction last month, has declined nearly 12% over three days.
- August 05, 2024 07:29
Stock market live today: International air cargo swells due to increased capacity, Red Sea impact
An increase in capacity and spillover of sea cargo to air routes due to the Red Sea crisis helped Indian airports post double-digit volume growth in April-June quarter on a year-on-year basis.
Overall international freight handled by airports rose 18.4 per cent to 5.68 lakh metric tonnes in the first quarter of FY25. All the major airports reported growth including Delhi (24 per cent ), Mumbai (12 per cent), Bengaluru (25.4 per cent), and Chennai (10 per cent).
- August 05, 2024 07:17
Watch: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 05 Aug’24 to 09 Aug’24
Global equity markets have come under pressure as the fear of a #recession in the #US has resurfaced after the weak economic data releases last week. The initial trigger for the fall in equities came from the #PMI data release on Thursday and the #jobsdata release on Friday has added more fuel to it.
- August 05, 2024 07:16
Stock market live today: Recommendations: Technical Call: Tanla Platforms - BUY
Long-term investors with a minimum time frame of two years can buy Tanla Platforms (₹980.10) at current levels. The downtrend in place since January 2022 ended in March last year. The strong bounce thereafter lost steam in August last year, and the share price has declined since then.
- August 05, 2024 07:15
Stock market live today: F&O Strategy: Buy ITC put option
The short-term outlook for the stock of ITC (₹489.10) is flat to negative although the long-term outlook still remains positive. Only a close below ₹383 will alter the positive view on the stock. Yet, in the near term, the price could drop. Immediate support levels are at ₹466 and ₹440. A break below the latter will trigger a sharp slide.
- August 05, 2024 07:11
Stock market live today: F&O Tracker: Index futures eyeing a downswing
Nifty 50 (24,718) was down 0.5 per cent, whereas Bank Nifty (51,350) posted a marginal 0.1 per cent gain last week. Below is an analysis of futures and options (F&O) data.
- August 05, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: What is the outlook for Federal Bank, PNC Infratech and Shanthi Gears?
We zoom in on the prospects of Federal Bank, as also the prospects of two other stocks — PNC Infratech and Shanthi Gears
- August 05, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Cigniti Technologies, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Senco Gold
- August 05, 2024 07:05
Watch. Today’s Stock Recommendation: Aug 5, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is Caplin Point Laboratories. The stock has surged over 7 per cent last week and has closed on a strong note. Friday’s rise above ₹1,600 indicates that the momentum is strong.
- August 05, 2024 06:55
Stock market live today: Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Caplin Point Laboratories (₹1,640.05): BUY
The short-term outlook for Caplin Point Laboratories is bullish. The 3.5 per cent rise on Friday has taken the share price well above the ₹1,600 mark. Immediate support can be around ₹1,620. Below that, a lower and strong support is around ₹1,570.
- August 05, 2024 06:51
Stock market live today: Mcap of top eight firms slump ₹1.28 lakh crore; TCS, Infosys biggest laggards
Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together lost ₹1,28,913.5 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest laggards, amid weak trend in equities.
In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one rank followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.
- August 05, 2024 06:47
Commodities market updates: Bullion Cues: Prices can rally
Gold and silver prices appreciated last week. MCX gold futures was up 1.7 per cent and MCX silver futures gained 1.4 per cent as they closed at ₹69,789 (per 10 gram) and ₹82,493 (per kg) respectively.
- August 05, 2024 06:46
Currency market updates: Currency Outlook: Treasury yields tumble
The US Treasury yields were knocked down badly last week. The first trigger for the fall came from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The Fed kept the rates unchanged as expected. However, the central bank hinted that a rate cut is possible in its September meeting. This dragged the US 10Yr yield from around 4.15 per cent to 4.03 per cent on Wednesday. The weak US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) on Thursday and the job numbers on Friday intensified the fall and dragged the yield below the 4-per cent mark.
- August 05, 2024 06:46
Stock market live today: Ceigall India IPO: Should you subscribe?
Highway construction was in the slow lane in FY24, with total awards of 8,581 km, as against a planned target of 13,290 km. The general elections, and issues in some areas related to escalated land acquisition costs, slowed down the segment.
- August 05, 2024 06:45
Stock market live today:
Friday was a down day for Nifty 50 but that was after the index crossed yet another milestone on Thursday. On Thursday, the Nifty 50 index closed above 25,000 for the first time. It had scaled 20,000 for the first time on September 13, 2023 and since then it has been a remarkable journey for the index, through geopolitical tensions, budgets and an election. Which companies powered the index to the new milestone?
- August 05, 2024 06:44
Stock market live today: Index Outlook: Nifty 50 & Sensex under pressure on global sell-off
Global equity markets are under pressure. The fear of a recession in the US has resurfaced after some weak economic data releases last week. The trigger for the fall came initially on Thursday after the weak US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data. That triggered a sharp sell-off in the Dow Jones Industrial Average which, in turn, has spilled over to the global equities. The Dow Jones has declined over 2 per cent last week. In India, the Sensex and Nifty 50 were down about 0.4 per cent each.
- August 05, 2024 06:44
Stock market live today: AI Economics, Yen Carry Trade and Sahm Rule: Factors causing turbulence in global markets which India can’t ignore
As of Friday’s close, Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 15 per cent from its all-time highs reached a just few weeks back, on July 11. Its 5.8 per cent decline on Friday is one of its worst single day decline ever.
And if the follow through were to sustain on Monday’s opening — as indicated by the Nikkei Futures trading down by another 5 per cent following weak economic data from the US on Friday — it could be knocking on the doors of a bear market in less than a month from its peak.
- August 05, 2024 06:43
Stock market live today: The bull and bear case for equity valuations
The Nifty-50, last week, scaled yet another peak of 25,000 in its relentless momentum over the last four years. While the primary driver — earnings growth — has been dissected in several ways, there are other drivers of valuations that largely go unnoticed.
Rule number one in fundamental investing is that equity valuations are driven by earnings potential.
- August 05, 2024 06:42
Stock market live today: MFs raise holdings in BSE in Q1 amid sell-off by FPIs
Mutual funds have raised their holdings in BSE to 8.78 per cent in the quarter ended June from 8.52 per cent in the previous quarter. This is the fourth consecutive quarter where MFs have raised their holdings in the bourse.
Foreign portfolio investors, on the other hand, have decreased their holdings in BSE to 11.09 per cent from 13.01 per cent in the same period. The number of FPI investors have decreased from 418 to 395.
