Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets dip in anticipation of US jobs data, energy prices stabilise

Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 5 December 2023
ALL UPDATES
- December 05, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Bank touches record high post state elections, aids broader market gains
The Nifty Bank Index today touched a record high of 46,484.45 points intraday, in line with the gains in financial stocks and broader markets. Gains were led by three state election results on Sunday coming in favour of the BJP, which bolstered the chances of the party winning the 2024 general elections.
- December 05, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Motilal Oswal targets to mop-up ₹1,200 cr via small-cap NFO
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company aims to raise ₹1,000- 1,200 crore through the new small-cap fund offering to be launched on Tuesday. This will be the first NFO of an actively managed fund to be launched by the fund house in the last four years.
- December 05, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: JSW Group to seek financial partner for automobile venture with SAIC Motor
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group plans to bring a financial partner in the new automobile venture with SAIC Motor Corporation.
Last week, JSW Group announced plans to acquire a 35 per cent stake in the joint venture with China’s state-owned SAIC Motor Corporation. SAIC Motor will transfer its ownership in MG Motor India to the new company.
- December 05, 2023 07:31
Stock Market Live Updates; DOMS Industries IPO to open on Dec 12
The public issue of DOMS Industries, a stationery and art products maker, will open for subscription between December 12 and 15. The company plans to raise ₹1,200 crore through the initial public offering.
The issue comprises of fresh equity issuance of ₹350 crore and an offer for sale of ₹850 crore. The offer for sale comprises of equity shares of ₹800 crore by corporate promoter, FILA and equity shares of ₹25 crore each by Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani and Ketan Mansukhlal Rajani.
- December 05, 2023 07:08
Stock Market Updates: Day Trading Guide for December 5, 2023
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 05, 2023 07:06
Stock to buy today: Bajaj Finserv (₹1,694.6)
Bajaj Finserv’s stock closed above the resistance at ₹1,665 last week. This has increased the chances for further rallies. Although it posted a marginal gain of about 0.6 per cent on Monday, the bulls retained an upper hand. We expect the stock to see a good rally from the current level of about ₹1,695
- December 05, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets dip in anticipation of US jobs data, energy prices stabilise
Japanese stocks began the day on a downward trend following declines in Wall Street before the anticipated release of crucial US jobs data later in the week. The Nikkei 225 index began trading down by 1.03%, or 343.76 points, at 32,887.51, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.47%, or 11.06 points, reaching 2,351.59. South Korea’s KOSPI also decreased by 0.38%, or 9.66 points, trading at 2,505.29. Australia’s S&P ASX200 witnessed a decline of 0.85%, or 60.30 points, reaching 7,064.40.
On Wall Street, stocks dipped due to profit-taking with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 0.1% to 36,204.44. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.
In the energy market, crude oil stabilised after a three-day downturn. West Texas Intermediate hovered above $73 a barrel after a more than 6% drop in the previous three sessions, while the global benchmark Brent approached $78.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.