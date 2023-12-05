Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets dip in anticipation of US jobs data, energy prices stabilise

December 05, 2023 06:59

Japanese stocks began the day on a downward trend following declines in Wall Street before the anticipated release of crucial US jobs data later in the week. The Nikkei 225 index began trading down by 1.03%, or 343.76 points, at 32,887.51, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.47%, or 11.06 points, reaching 2,351.59. South Korea’s KOSPI also decreased by 0.38%, or 9.66 points, trading at 2,505.29. Australia’s S&P ASX200 witnessed a decline of 0.85%, or 60.30 points, reaching 7,064.40.

On Wall Street, stocks dipped due to profit-taking with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 0.1% to 36,204.44. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

In the energy market, crude oil stabilised after a three-day downturn. West Texas Intermediate hovered above $73 a barrel after a more than 6% drop in the previous three sessions, while the global benchmark Brent approached $78.