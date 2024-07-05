July 05, 2024 06:52

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

Recent Interview...

As of 18:33 PM Thursday 04 July 2024

Dixon Technolog: Saurabh Gupta, CFO

Dixon Tech: Company Shakes Hand With HKC, What’s The Phone Production Targets For Future?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUfLS_Rnkeg

ESAF Small Fina: Kadambelil Paul Thomas, MD & CEO

Faced Challenges In Certain Geographies, Mainly In Coastal Areas Of Tamil Nadu: ESAF SFB

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKkfqvFjMgY

Gokaldas Export: Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi, MD

Gokaldas Exports: PLI Scheme To Aid Savings In Textile Sector, Tax Relief To Boost Textile Exports?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQMxa4PS2qA

Inox Wind: Devansh Jain, Director

All Term Debt Will Be Paid In Due Course Of Time: INOX Wind

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZd8awLtbUc

JSW Energy: Sharad Mahendra, Jt MD & CEO

JSW Energy: How Will Budget Expectations and Recent PPAs Shape Future Growth?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=874IpX21yeI

Star Health and Allied Insurance: Anand Roy, MD

Expect To Have The Largest Health Insurance Book Over The Next 4 Years: Star Health Insurance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j__xqIsHB64

CSB Bank: Pralay Mondal, MD & CEO

CSB Bank: Company Growing In Gold Loan Sector, How Will Wholesale Growth Rebound In FY25?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtB6u3vkRxY

J Kumar Infra: Nalin Gupta, MD

J Kumar Infra Q1: New Projects Coming In, How Will Budget Accelerate The Infra Push?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aniwxHIOGHU

NLC Nalco India : Prasanna Motupalli, CMD

Will Increase Renewable Capacity By 4 Times By 2030: NLC India

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2br5a6c3jKI

Puravankara: Abhishek Kapoor, ED & CEO

Looking To Deploy More Than ?2,500 Cr Towards Land Purchase: Puravankara

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adUl-dAukWc

Events today…

https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event

Results today…

https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

Replays available at www.researchbytes.com