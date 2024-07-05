Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE share prices and Indian stock markets for 5 July 2024.
- July 05, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty seen flattish at open
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note on Thursday. Analysts expect lacklustre trading to continue, with select counters attracting activity. Read more
- July 05, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates: Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. HDFC Mutual Fund bought 45,50,000 at ₹110.46
- July 05, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates: Abans Holdings Ltd. Genesis Grand General Trading L.L.C bought 3,50,000 at ₹490.87
- July 05, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O ban for trade date 05-July-2024
* ABFRL
* BANDHANBANK
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* PEL
- July 05, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today July 5
Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Ltd, on Thursday said it will invest around ₹140 crore to deploy 5,000 drones in the agricultural and mapping category over the next one year. Through this project, it is also targeting a service revenue of around ₹600-₹900 crore by the end of calendar year 2025, a top official at the company said, adding that the prices of the drones starts at around ₹2.50 lakh each. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:54
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: FDC (₹507): BUY
- July 05, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: IDFC First Bank: LIC to buy additional 0.20 % stake today at ₹80.63 for a share via preferential allotment, taking LIC stake to STAKE 2.68% from 2.48%
- July 05, 2024 06:52
- July 05, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity
04 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 138453.37 + 10569.13 Total: 149022.5
F&O Volume: 428098.3 + 1332054.04 Total: 1760152.34
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +2575.85
(13837.28 - 11261.43)
DII: NET SELL: -2375.18
(11303.32 - 13678.5)
- July 05, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 05.07.2024
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 4.0% versus Previous: 4.0%)
18:00 U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 189K versus Previous: 272K)
20:30 U.S. Fed Monetary Policy Report
22:45 Euro ECB President Lagarde Speaks
07th July 2024: French Parliamentary Elections (National Assembly)
- July 05, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: FDC (₹507): BUY
The near-term outlook is bullish for FDC. The share price has surged over 7 per cent in the last couple of days. This rise has taken the stock well above the key intermediate resistance level of ₹490. The region between ₹495 and ₹490 will now act as a good support zone and limit the downside in case there is dip. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: NCLT tells Byju’s to pay salary dues to employees or face audit
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed the embattled edtech major Byju’s to pay salaries irrespective of having access to the funds raised through its rights issue and warned of an audit if employees were not paid. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Exide Industries’ subsidiary EESL nearing completion of lithium-ion cell manufacturing project
Storage battery major Exide Industries expects the first phase of the green-field 12-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant in Bengaluru to be completed by the end of the current financial year, as the project is progressing according to the timelines. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates: Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank report strong credit growth in Q1
Public sector banks seem to have started FY25 on a strong note, clocking robust credit growth, going by provisional business updates of Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and UCO Bank for the first quarter of FY25. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:38
Stock market live updates: Raymond to spin off real estate business, list on exchange
Raymond has demerged its real estate business into its wholly owned subsidiary under Raymond Realty. Upon completion of this demerger, Raymond and Raymond Realty will operate as separate listed entities within the Raymond Group, post all statutory approvals. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates: India is seeing big growth, but base must be made strong: Buch
While India is fortunate to be growing rapidly even as other countries are seeing a slowdown, there is a need to make sure that the growth is built on a strong foundation, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Thursday. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:35
Stock market live updates: Schneider Electric launches Next-gen solutions for energy management
Schneider Electric, a global player in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, launched the ‘Wiser 2.0’ smart home automation series designed for seamless and scalable automation. It also introduced the ‘Miluz Lara’ switches and sockets range, equipped with advanced functionalities, including air quality indicators that offer real-time AQI data. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:33
Stock market live updates: Enterprises must exhibit agility to adapt to changing business environment, says Sonata Software CTO
“With the evolving landscape of technology, enterprises are required to adapt agility and modernisation practices. And if enterprises have to be agile, data needs to be at the centre,” says Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CTO of Sonata Software. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:32
Stock market live updates: NSE to cap SME listing gains to 90% of issue price
The National Stock Exchange will apply a cap of 90 per cent to all small and medium enterprises (SME) stocks that list on its platform in a bid to restrict runaway gains and bring more stability to the opening price discovery process for such stocks. Read more
- July 05, 2024 06:29
Stock market live updates: BGR Energy plans ₹1,000-cr rights issue
BGR Energy Systems intends to raise ₹1,000 crore through a rights issue, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges on Thursday. However, the record date for determining the eligible shareholders as well as the entitlement ratio of the issue are yet to be decided. Read more
