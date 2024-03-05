March 05, 2024 08:58

Tata Motors: The company has approved a proposal to split the company into two separate listed entities for passenger and commercial vehicles as it looks to boost growth and improve accountability.

IIFL Finance: The Reserve Bank of India has directed the company to cease and desist from disbursing gold loans with immediate effect. However, the company can continue servicing its existing loans.

State Bank of India: The public sector bank has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of its March 6 deadline to furnish data pertaining to the electoral bonds scheme.

Macrotech Developers: The company has launched its qualified institutional placement to raise Rs 3,300 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the merger of Fincare Small Finance Bank with the company.

Jio Financials Services: Promoters Sikka Ports and Terminals, Jamnagar Utilities and Power will acquire up to 14 crore shares of the company.

Elantas Beck India: The company will enter into a contract manufacturing arrangement with ACTEGA GmbH, a sister company of the ALTANA Group, to supply commercial shipments.

Brigade Enterprises: The company announced the launch of Dioro at Brigade El Dorado. The project size is around 6.1 million square feet, with a potential revenue value of Rs 380 crore.

Jindal Stainless: The company commenced the maiden usage of green hydrogen in its stainless-steel plant in Hisar, Haryana.

Easy Trip Planners: The company with Punjab National Bank has introduced the PNB EMT Co-branded Credit Card. This card offers rewards for travel-related spending, including flights, hotels, and holiday packages.