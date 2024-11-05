Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 5 November 2024

ALL UPDATES

  • November 05, 2024 07:46

    Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App 

    Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !

    Researchbytes Events Update

    As of 07:34 AM Tuesday 05 November 2024

    10:00 AM KEC Intl

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1213

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3jn928eb

    10:00 AM Tube Investment

    (Results, Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1259

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/msramnht

    10:00 AM ABB India

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1376 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/553sxjs5

    11:00 AM SAI SILKS

    (Results)

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1458 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2fpwu2eb

    11:00 AM Shankara Buildi

    (Results, Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1116 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mt5pvrzv

    11:00 AM Aeroflex Indust

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1309

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yv2wrhux

    11:00 AM Trucap Finance

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yzks8p75

    ( Hosted by Adfactors )

    11:00 AM IRFC

    Dial: +91 22 62801384

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5axnz3d6

    11:30 AM Tilaknagar

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3sye7z2c

    11:30 AM Vascon Engineer

    (Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1256

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5dysfynv

    12:00 PM 20 Microns

    Dial: 044 4770 0313

    2:00 PM Chaman Lal Seti

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr3z9hdb

    3:00 PM Narayana Hruda

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2utaf9a8

    4:00 PM DCM Shriram

    Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/543j7rkn

    4:30 PM Titan Company

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/dzs3ceaz

    4:30 PM Sterlite Techno

    (Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc886ene

    4:30 PM Foods and Inns

    Dial: +91 22 7115 8057

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/28zvucjk

    5:00 PM Manappuram Fin

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1149

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mwmrk8sb

    5:00 PM Mazagon Dock Ltd

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1304 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5bc2557p

    5:30 PM Berger Paints

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mrydpcwd

    6:00 PM MANKIND PHARMA

    (Press Release )

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1102 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/v3m4pfn2

    7:30 PM Dr Reddys Labs

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1219

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2vkf3jat

    Blue Jet Health : (replay)

    Vardhman Text : (replay)

    Automotive Axle : (replay)

    AGS Transact Techno : (replay)

    Steel Str Wheel : (replay)

    CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL : (replay)

    ADF Foods : (replay)

    Protean eGov Te : (replay)

    Prudent Corpora : (replay)

    L&T : (replay)

    Results today …

    Recent interviews …

  • November 05, 2024 07:42

    Stock market live updates today: Viswajit Srinivasan, UK-based Indian banker, on Cairn Oil & Gas commitment to reduction of methane emissions

    Viswajit Srinivasan, a senior banker of Indian origin based out of UK who specialises in sustainable finance and energy transition on Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group, committing to effective reduction of methane emissions, further accelerating its efforts to decarbonise its operations

    The OGMP framework provides a scientific framework to credibly demonstrate progress towards methane reduction targets that have been set and this is in line with the Paris agreement. The Global Methane pledge was adopted in COP26 and countries that were part of the pledge agreed to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. A number of National Oil companies globally have joined the OGMP 2.0 framework and are also part of the Oil and Gas Climate initiative. Cairn’s entry into this very elite club of companies which have adopted the OGMP framework will mean regular (annual) reporting on emissions and potentially a commitment to reach Level 5 reporting (most rigorous reporting) within a 3-5 year timeframe. This should encourage industry peers in India to also consider adopting the framework and moving towards higher quality of reporting of methane emissions.

  • November 05, 2024 07:41

    Stock market live updates today: ABB India reports #Q3CY24 results 

    👉Net profit up 21.4% at ₹440.5 cr vs ₹363 cr (YoY)

    👉Revenue up 5.2% at ₹2,912.2 cr vs ₹2,769.1 cr (YoY)

    👉EBITDA up 23.2% at ₹540.2 cr vs ₹438.5 cr (YoY)

    👉Margin at 18.6% vs 15.8% (YoY)

    #GlandPharma reports #Q2Results 

    👉Net profit down 15.7% at ₹163.5 cr vs ₹194 cr (YoY)

    👉Revenue up 2.4% at ₹1,405.8 cr vs ₹1,373.4 cr (YoY)

    👉EBITDA down 8.4% at ₹297 cr vs ₹324.1 cr (YoY)

    👉Margin at 21.1% vs 23.6% (YoY)

    AmaraRaja reports #Q2Results 

    👉Net profit up 6.3% at ₹240.7 cr vs ₹226.4 cr (YoY)

    👉Revenue up 11.6% at ₹3,135.8 cr vs ₹2,811.1 cr (YoY)

    👉EBITDA up 7.5% at ₹440.7 cr vs ₹409.8 cr (YoY)

    👉Margin at 14.1% vs 14.6% (YoY)

  • November 05, 2024 07:38

    Stock market live updates today: Corporate results expectations

    JINDALSTEL

    * Revenue expected at Rs 11632 crore versus Rs 12250 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2078 crore versus Rs 2285 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 17.86% versus 18.66%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 791 crore versus Rs 1387 crore

    POWERGRID

    * Revenue expected at Rs 11522 crore versus Rs 11267 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 10542 crore versus Rs 9870 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 91.50% versus 87.60%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3968 crore versus Rs 3781 crore

    RITES

    * Revenue expected at Rs 551 crore versus Rs 582 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 137 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.78% versus 23.67%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 101 crore

    TATASTEEL

    * Revenue expected at Rs 53734 crore versus Rs 55681 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4980 crore versus Rs 4267 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.27% versus 7.66%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 702 crore

    USHAMART

    * Revenue expected at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 784 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 144 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.30% versus 18.37%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 107 crore

  • November 05, 2024 07:37

    Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 05.11.2024

    ALKYLAMINE, APTUS, BALMLAWRIE, BERGEPAINT, CCL, CEIGALL, CHEMPLASTS, DATAMATICS, DRREDDY, ECLERX, EVERESTIND, GAIL, JKTYRE, KPRMILL, MANAPPURAM, MANKIND, MAXHEALTH,MAZDOCK, MUTHOOTMF, OIL, POLICYBZR, RAYMONDLSL, SJVN, SUNDRMFAST, TIMKEN, TITAN, TRIVENI, WAAREERTL, WONDERLA, XPROINDIA

    BERGEPAINT

    * Revenue expected at Rs 2832 crore versus Rs 2767 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 473 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.14% versus 17.12%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 283 crore versus Rs 291 crore

    DRREDDY 

    * Revenue expected at Rs 7658 crore versus Rs 6902 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2145 crore versus Rs 2013 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 28.00% versus 29.17%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1418 crore versus Rs 1482 crore

    GAIL 

    * Revenue expected at Rs 33848 crore versus Rs 33673 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4256 crore versus Rs 4528 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.57% versus 13.45%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2600 crore versus Rs 2424 crore

    MNAPPURAM

    * NII expected at Rs 1502 crore versus 2043 Rs crore

    * EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 994 crore versus Rs 849 crore

    * EBIT margin expected to be seen at 66.85% versus 62.70% 

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 558 crore

    MANKIND 

    * Revenue expected at Rs 3071 crore versus Rs 2708 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 794 crore versus Rs 686 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.85% versus 25.34%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 614 crore versus Rs 501 crore

    MAXHEALTH 

    * Revenue expected at Rs 2056 crore versus Rs 1363 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 550 crore versus Rs 387 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.75% versus 28.39%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 369 crore versus Rs 276 crore

    POLICYBZR

    * Revenue expected at Rs 1080 crore versus Rs 811 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 18 crore versus Rs -89 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 1.67% versus -10.98%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 45 crore versus Rs -20 crore

    TITAN

    * Revenue expected at Rs 13259 crore versus Rs 12529 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1493 crore versus Rs 1411 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.26% versus 11.26%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 935 crore versus Rs 916 crore

    Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 06.11.2024

    AADHARHFC, APOLLOHOSP, AVALON, BLUESTARCO, CHAMBLFERT, DELTACORP, DHANUKA, ENDURANCE, FDC, GANDHAR, GEPIL, GPPL, *GRANULES, GUJGASLTD, GULFOILLUB, HITECH, IPL, JBCHEPHARM, JINDALSTEL, JKLAKSHMI, JYOTISTRUC, KANSAINER, KIRLFER, KPEL, KPGEL, KPIGREEN, MMWL, NEULANDLAB, POWERGRID, PRICOLLTD, RAIN, RITES, RPSGVENT, SBCL, SONATSOFTW, TARC, TATASTEEL, TEAMLEASE, THANGAMAYL, TRIDENT, USHAMART

    APOLLOHOSP

    * Revenue expected at Rs 5513 crore versus Rs 4846 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 772 crore versus Rs 627 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.00% versus 12.95%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 232 crore

    CHAMBLFERT

    * Revenue expected at Rs 4935 crore versus Rs 5385 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 705 crore versus Rs 615 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.28% versus 11.42%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 446 crore versus Rs 381 crore

    GRANULES

    * Revenue expected at Rs 1015 crore versus Rs 1189 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 209 crore versus Rs 213 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.59% versus 17.90%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 93 crore versus Rs 102 crore

    GUJGASLTD

    * Revenue expected at Rs 3806 crore versus Rs 3845 crore

    * EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 435 crore versus Rs 496 crore

    * EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.50% versus 12.91%

    * Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 296 crore

  • November 05, 2024 07:36

    Stock market live updates today: Citi on HDFC Bank 

    BUY

    TP Rs1990

    HDB Files for Rs125bn IPO; 3-4x

    Post Issue Networth Translates to 2.8-4.3% of HDFCB Mkt Cap

    HDB Financial (HDB), subsidiary of HDFC Bank (94.4% stake), files for IPO (fresh issue – Rs25bn, OFS – Rs100bn) to comply with the NBFC-UL mandatory listing requirement by Sep’25

    HDB may consider pre-IPO placement up to 20% of fresh issue.

    HDB is one of the leading, diversified retail-focused Upper Layer NBFCs with gross loans of Rs986bn (>20% CAGR over FY22-H1FY25), generating RoA of 3% and RoE of 19%

    Operating across Enterprise Lending (39.85% of gross loans), Asset Finance (37.36%), and Consumer Finance (22.79%) helps it generate 14.0-14.2% yields

    AAA credit rating provides access to borrowings at 7.6-7.9%, thus garnering 7.5% NIM

    Granular low-ticket lending with widespread network leads to opex/assets at 3.8-3.9%

    Credit cost is in the 1.5-1.8% range

    Assigning 3-4x PB to HDB post-issue equity translates to 2.8-4.3% of HDFB’s market cap.

  • November 05, 2024 07:35

    Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity

    04 November 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE)

    Cash Volume: 98171.71 + 6144.39 Total: 104316.1

    F&O Volume: 338712.89 + 13299904.85 Total: 13638617.74

    Provisional Cash

    FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4329.79 

    (13786.39 - 18116.18) 

    DII: NET BUY: +2936.08 

    (12449.82 - 9513.74)

  • November 05, 2024 07:35

    Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 05.11.2024

    Ferrari N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)

    Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)

    Thomson Reuters Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Emerson Electric Company (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    Cummins Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)

    MPLX LP (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    Gartner, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Yum! Brands, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)

    Targa Resources, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Enegry)

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)

    Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)

    Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)

    Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)

    GlobalFoundries Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Fortis Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)

    Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)

    Westlake Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)

    Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)

    Telefonica Brasil S.A. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Fresenius Medical Care AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    TopBuild Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)

    UL Solutions Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)

    Coupang, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)

    Microchip Technology Incorporated. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG) 

    Pembina Pipeline Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Devon Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Prudential Public Limited Company (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Kinross Gold Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metal)

    Exact Sciences Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    American Financial Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Assurant, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Globus Medical, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A. (TENT) (Sector- Power)

  • November 05, 2024 07:33

    Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 05.11.2024

    U.S. Presidential Elections

    19:30 U.S. ISM Service PMI (Expected: 53.8 versus Previous: 54.9)

  • November 05, 2024 07:29

    Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 5, 2024: Stock Recommendation: Angel One

    Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 5, 2024

    BL Today’s Pick, Stock Recommendation for November 5: Get all the Stock Recommendations & our Experts views for today’s pick on Indian Stock Market.

  • November 05, 2024 07:16

    Stock market live updates today: Niva Bupa sets IPO price band at ₹70-74; issue opens on Nov 7

    Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has fixed the price band of ₹70-74 a share for its forthcoming initial public offering that will open on November 7 and close on November 11.

  • November 05, 2024 07:14

    Stock market live updates today: IRCTC Q2 net profit up 4.5%, interim dividend announced

    Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 4.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit to ₹307.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹294.7 crore. 

  • November 05, 2024 06:50

    Stock market live updates today: Adani may start reducing power supply from next week as Bangladesh’s dues inch to $1 billion

    As the outstanding dues of Adani Power with Bangladesh swell up to almost $1 billion, the company could start curtailing electricity supply to India’s neighbour beginning next week. However, a complete shutdown of the supply looks unlikely.

  • November 05, 2024 06:49

    Stock market live updates today: SEBI’s new ‘MF Lite’ rules set to ease entry for passive-only mutual fund players

    The capital market regulator SEBI is expected to roll-out stringent product criteria for new players entering the mutual fund business through the MF Lite regulations.

    To encourage more entrants into passive asset management, SEBI had issued a consultation paper to reduce the networth and profit track record criteria for companies interested only in managing assets passively.

  • November 05, 2024 06:47

    Stock market live updates today: F&O Query: Should you hold call options on Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank?

    I’m holding the following options: Reliance 1360-call bought for ₹33 and ICICI Bank 1290-call bought for ₹35. Kindly advise whether I should hold or exit – Nagaraj Read more

  • November 05, 2024 06:43

    Stock market live updates today: After auto, JSW Group eyes JV with Haier for white goods

    After forging a joint venture with MG Motors to enter the auto sector, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is in talks with another Chinese company, Haier Group, for a foray into the electronics space

