- November 05, 2024 07:46
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:34 AM Tuesday 05 November 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
10:00 AM KEC Intl
Dial: +91 22 6280 1213
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3jn928eb
10:00 AM Tube Investment
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/msramnht
10:00 AM ABB India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1376
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/553sxjs5
11:00 AM SAI SILKS
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1458
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2fpwu2eb
11:00 AM Shankara Buildi
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mt5pvrzv
11:00 AM Aeroflex Indust
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yv2wrhux
11:00 AM Trucap Finance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yzks8p75
( Hosted by Adfactors )
11:00 AM IRFC
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5axnz3d6
11:30 AM Tilaknagar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3sye7z2c
11:30 AM Vascon Engineer
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5dysfynv
12:00 PM 20 Microns
Dial: 044 4770 0313
2:00 PM Chaman Lal Seti
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr3z9hdb
3:00 PM Narayana Hruda
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2utaf9a8
4:00 PM DCM Shriram
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/543j7rkn
4:30 PM Titan Company
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/dzs3ceaz
4:30 PM Sterlite Techno
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc886ene
4:30 PM Foods and Inns
Dial: +91 22 7115 8057
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/28zvucjk
5:00 PM Manappuram Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mwmrk8sb
5:00 PM Mazagon Dock Ltd
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5bc2557p
5:30 PM Berger Paints
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mrydpcwd
6:00 PM MANKIND PHARMA
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/v3m4pfn2
7:30 PM Dr Reddys Labs
Dial: +91 22 6280 1219
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2vkf3jat
Blue Jet Health : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=313134
Vardhman Text : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=313131
Automotive Axle : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=313108
AGS Transact Techno : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=313091
Steel Str Wheel : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=313074
CARBORUNDUM UNIVERSAL : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=313087
ADF Foods : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=313006
Protean eGov Te : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312987
Prudent Corpora : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=312990
L&T : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=313010
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- November 05, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates today: Viswajit Srinivasan, UK-based Indian banker, on Cairn Oil & Gas commitment to reduction of methane emissions
Viswajit Srinivasan, a senior banker of Indian origin based out of UK who specialises in sustainable finance and energy transition on Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group, committing to effective reduction of methane emissions, further accelerating its efforts to decarbonise its operations
The OGMP framework provides a scientific framework to credibly demonstrate progress towards methane reduction targets that have been set and this is in line with the Paris agreement. The Global Methane pledge was adopted in COP26 and countries that were part of the pledge agreed to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. A number of National Oil companies globally have joined the OGMP 2.0 framework and are also part of the Oil and Gas Climate initiative. Cairn’s entry into this very elite club of companies which have adopted the OGMP framework will mean regular (annual) reporting on emissions and potentially a commitment to reach Level 5 reporting (most rigorous reporting) within a 3-5 year timeframe. This should encourage industry peers in India to also consider adopting the framework and moving towards higher quality of reporting of methane emissions.
- November 05, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates today: ABB India reports #Q3CY24 results
👉Net profit up 21.4% at ₹440.5 cr vs ₹363 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 5.2% at ₹2,912.2 cr vs ₹2,769.1 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 23.2% at ₹540.2 cr vs ₹438.5 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 18.6% vs 15.8% (YoY)
#GlandPharma reports #Q2Results
👉Net profit down 15.7% at ₹163.5 cr vs ₹194 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 2.4% at ₹1,405.8 cr vs ₹1,373.4 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA down 8.4% at ₹297 cr vs ₹324.1 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 21.1% vs 23.6% (YoY)
AmaraRaja reports #Q2Results
👉Net profit up 6.3% at ₹240.7 cr vs ₹226.4 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 11.6% at ₹3,135.8 cr vs ₹2,811.1 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 7.5% at ₹440.7 cr vs ₹409.8 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 14.1% vs 14.6% (YoY)
- November 05, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates today: Corporate results expectations
JINDALSTEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 11632 crore versus Rs 12250 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2078 crore versus Rs 2285 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 17.86% versus 18.66%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 791 crore versus Rs 1387 crore
POWERGRID
* Revenue expected at Rs 11522 crore versus Rs 11267 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 10542 crore versus Rs 9870 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 91.50% versus 87.60%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3968 crore versus Rs 3781 crore
RITES
* Revenue expected at Rs 551 crore versus Rs 582 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 137 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.78% versus 23.67%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 100 crore versus Rs 101 crore
TATASTEEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 53734 crore versus Rs 55681 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4980 crore versus Rs 4267 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.27% versus 7.66%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 702 crore
USHAMART
* Revenue expected at Rs 880 crore versus Rs 784 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 161 crore versus Rs 144 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.30% versus 18.37%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 109 crore versus Rs 107 crore
- November 05, 2024 07:37
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 05.11.2024
ALKYLAMINE, APTUS, BALMLAWRIE, BERGEPAINT, CCL, CEIGALL, CHEMPLASTS, DATAMATICS, DRREDDY, ECLERX, EVERESTIND, GAIL, JKTYRE, KPRMILL, MANAPPURAM, MANKIND, MAXHEALTH,MAZDOCK, MUTHOOTMF, OIL, POLICYBZR, RAYMONDLSL, SJVN, SUNDRMFAST, TIMKEN, TITAN, TRIVENI, WAAREERTL, WONDERLA, XPROINDIA
BERGEPAINT
* Revenue expected at Rs 2832 crore versus Rs 2767 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 457 crore versus Rs 473 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.14% versus 17.12%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 283 crore versus Rs 291 crore
DRREDDY
* Revenue expected at Rs 7658 crore versus Rs 6902 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2145 crore versus Rs 2013 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 28.00% versus 29.17%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1418 crore versus Rs 1482 crore
GAIL
* Revenue expected at Rs 33848 crore versus Rs 33673 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4256 crore versus Rs 4528 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.57% versus 13.45%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2600 crore versus Rs 2424 crore
MNAPPURAM
* NII expected at Rs 1502 crore versus 2043 Rs crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 994 crore versus Rs 849 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 66.85% versus 62.70%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 558 crore
MANKIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 3071 crore versus Rs 2708 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 794 crore versus Rs 686 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.85% versus 25.34%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 614 crore versus Rs 501 crore
MAXHEALTH
* Revenue expected at Rs 2056 crore versus Rs 1363 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 550 crore versus Rs 387 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.75% versus 28.39%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 369 crore versus Rs 276 crore
POLICYBZR
* Revenue expected at Rs 1080 crore versus Rs 811 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 18 crore versus Rs -89 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 1.67% versus -10.98%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 45 crore versus Rs -20 crore
TITAN
* Revenue expected at Rs 13259 crore versus Rs 12529 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1493 crore versus Rs 1411 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.26% versus 11.26%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 935 crore versus Rs 916 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 06.11.2024
AADHARHFC, APOLLOHOSP, AVALON, BLUESTARCO, CHAMBLFERT, DELTACORP, DHANUKA, ENDURANCE, FDC, GANDHAR, GEPIL, GPPL, *GRANULES, GUJGASLTD, GULFOILLUB, HITECH, IPL, JBCHEPHARM, JINDALSTEL, JKLAKSHMI, JYOTISTRUC, KANSAINER, KIRLFER, KPEL, KPGEL, KPIGREEN, MMWL, NEULANDLAB, POWERGRID, PRICOLLTD, RAIN, RITES, RPSGVENT, SBCL, SONATSOFTW, TARC, TATASTEEL, TEAMLEASE, THANGAMAYL, TRIDENT, USHAMART
APOLLOHOSP
* Revenue expected at Rs 5513 crore versus Rs 4846 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 772 crore versus Rs 627 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.00% versus 12.95%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 363 crore versus Rs 232 crore
CHAMBLFERT
* Revenue expected at Rs 4935 crore versus Rs 5385 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 705 crore versus Rs 615 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.28% versus 11.42%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 446 crore versus Rs 381 crore
GRANULES
* Revenue expected at Rs 1015 crore versus Rs 1189 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 209 crore versus Rs 213 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.59% versus 17.90%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 93 crore versus Rs 102 crore
GUJGASLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 3806 crore versus Rs 3845 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 435 crore versus Rs 496 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.50% versus 12.91%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 296 crore
- November 05, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates today: Citi on HDFC Bank
BUY
TP Rs1990
HDB Files for Rs125bn IPO; 3-4x
Post Issue Networth Translates to 2.8-4.3% of HDFCB Mkt Cap
HDB Financial (HDB), subsidiary of HDFC Bank (94.4% stake), files for IPO (fresh issue – Rs25bn, OFS – Rs100bn) to comply with the NBFC-UL mandatory listing requirement by Sep’25
HDB may consider pre-IPO placement up to 20% of fresh issue.
HDB is one of the leading, diversified retail-focused Upper Layer NBFCs with gross loans of Rs986bn (>20% CAGR over FY22-H1FY25), generating RoA of 3% and RoE of 19%
Operating across Enterprise Lending (39.85% of gross loans), Asset Finance (37.36%), and Consumer Finance (22.79%) helps it generate 14.0-14.2% yields
AAA credit rating provides access to borrowings at 7.6-7.9%, thus garnering 7.5% NIM
Granular low-ticket lending with widespread network leads to opex/assets at 3.8-3.9%
Credit cost is in the 1.5-1.8% range
Assigning 3-4x PB to HDB post-issue equity translates to 2.8-4.3% of HDFB’s market cap.
- November 05, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
04 November 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 98171.71 + 6144.39 Total: 104316.1
F&O Volume: 338712.89 + 13299904.85 Total: 13638617.74
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4329.79
(13786.39 - 18116.18)
DII: NET BUY: +2936.08
(12449.82 - 9513.74)
- November 05, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 05.11.2024
Ferrari N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
Apollo Global Management, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Thomson Reuters Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Emerson Electric Company (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Cummins Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Automobile)
MPLX LP (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Gartner, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Yum! Brands, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Targa Resources, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Enegry)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
GlobalFoundries Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Fortis Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Westlake Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Logistics)
Telefonica Brasil S.A. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Fresenius Medical Care AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
TopBuild Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
UL Solutions Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Coupang, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
Microchip Technology Incorporated. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Devon Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Prudential Public Limited Company (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Kinross Gold Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Exact Sciences Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
American Financial Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Assurant, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Globus Medical, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Centrais Electricas Brasileiras S.A. (TENT) (Sector- Power)
- November 05, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 05.11.2024
U.S. Presidential Elections
19:30 U.S. ISM Service PMI (Expected: 53.8 versus Previous: 54.9)
- November 05, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 5, 2024: Stock Recommendation: Angel One
- November 05, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: Niva Bupa sets IPO price band at ₹70-74; issue opens on Nov 7
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company has fixed the price band of ₹70-74 a share for its forthcoming initial public offering that will open on November 7 and close on November 11.
- November 05, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: IRCTC Q2 net profit up 4.5%, interim dividend announced
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 4.5 per cent increase in standalone net profit to ₹307.8 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. Net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹294.7 crore.
- November 05, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Adani may start reducing power supply from next week as Bangladesh’s dues inch to $1 billion
As the outstanding dues of Adani Power with Bangladesh swell up to almost $1 billion, the company could start curtailing electricity supply to India’s neighbour beginning next week. However, a complete shutdown of the supply looks unlikely.
- November 05, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: SEBI’s new ‘MF Lite’ rules set to ease entry for passive-only mutual fund players
The capital market regulator SEBI is expected to roll-out stringent product criteria for new players entering the mutual fund business through the MF Lite regulations.
To encourage more entrants into passive asset management, SEBI had issued a consultation paper to reduce the networth and profit track record criteria for companies interested only in managing assets passively.
- November 05, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: F&O Query: Should you hold call options on Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank?
I’m holding the following options: Reliance 1360-call bought for ₹33 and ICICI Bank 1290-call bought for ₹35. Kindly advise whether I should hold or exit – Nagaraj Read more
- November 05, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: After auto, JSW Group eyes JV with Haier for white goods
After forging a joint venture with MG Motors to enter the auto sector, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is in talks with another Chinese company, Haier Group, for a foray into the electronics space.
