Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 5 October 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- October 05, 2023 07:25
Commodities Markets Live Today: Gold gains after multi-session selloff as US dollar, yields retreat
Gold prices edged up on Thursday, getting a reprieve after declining in the previous eight consecutive sessions, as U.S. bond yields and the dollar stepped back from highs ahead of a keenly awaited non-farm payrolls report this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,823.79 per ounce by 0051 GMT, attempting a rebound from its weakest levels since March which it touched on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,838.20.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields fell from 16-year highs and the U.S. dollar was 0.1% lower.
* A broad selloff in world government bonds on Wednesday drove up U.S. 30-year Treasury yields to 5% for the first time since 2007 and German 10-year yields to 3%, which could hasten a global slowdown and hurt stocks and corporate bonds.
* Foreign exchange strategists are sticking with their forecasts for a weaker dollar despite having been wrong-footed for years in predicting a downturn in the greenback, the latest Reuters poll showed.
* The U.S. services sector slowed in September as new orders fell to a nine-month low, but the pace remained consistent with expectations for solid economic growth in the third quarter.
* U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in September. Markets now await the Labor Department’s more comprehensive and closely watched employment report for September on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5% to 869.31 tonnes on Wednesday.
* Spot silver gained 0.5% to $21.07 per ounce, off a seven-month low hit this week.
* Platinum was up 0.1% to $867.20, having slid to its lowest in a year on Wednesday. Palladium rose 0.4% to $1,171.68, trading close to 5-year lows touched in the last session. - Reuters
- October 05, 2023 07:21
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil prices tick up after OPEC+ panel maintains output cuts Body
Oil prices inched up in early trade on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session’s big losses after an OPEC+ panel maintained oil output cuts to keep supply tight amid concern about a looming slump in global economic growth.
Brent crude oil futures were up 11 cents to $85.92 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 7 cents to $84.29 at 0040 GMT.
Oil prices settled down more than $5 on Wednesday as a bleaker macroeconomic outlook and fuel demand destruction came into focus, following a meeting of an OPEC+ panel, grouping the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia. - Reuters
- October 05, 2023 07:19
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for October 05, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- October 05, 2023 07:16
Stock Recommendations: Technicals - Stock to buy today: Arvind (₹182.35)
The stock of Arvind Ltd has been on an uptrend since April this year. It found support at ₹80 and then established an uptrend. In August, it surpassed a resistance at ₹150 and a couple of days ago, it broke out of another barrier at ₹180. Read more
- October 05, 2023 07:11
Share Market Live Updates: ICC World Cup 2023: How stocks stand to benefit from the cricket extravaganza
Major stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, Zomato, and IRCTC
- October 05, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets rebound as Wall Street provides relief
Asian markets experienced a rebound on Thursday, following a reassuring bounce in Wall Street on Wednesday. Traders are now shifting their attention to Friday’s U.S. jobs data.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 index climbed by 0.85%, reaching 30,785.61, while the broader Topex index increased by 1.09% to 2,243.03. South Korea’s Kospi index saw a 0.48% uptick, trading at 2,417.30.
In addition to this, consumer price data from South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, and Taiwan could influence their respective exchange rates on Thursday. Furthermore, Australian trade figures and Singaporean retail sales data are also on the agenda.
The sentiment and trajectory of Asian markets will continue to be influenced by global factors, particularly the U.S. government bond market. Wednesday witnessed the most significant drop in the 10-year Treasury yield since August 29, providing some relief to the tension that had been building up in global markets. Consequently, the U.S. dollar depreciated, Wall Street rebounded, and oil prices experienced a significant decline.
Notably, the slump in oil prices is worth mentioning, as crude oil plummeted by 5.5% to reach a one-month low. This marked the largest drop in over a year and erased its year-on-year gains, signifying that oil is no longer contributing to inflationary pressures.
- October 05, 2023 06:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street gains on lower Treasury yields
On Wednesday, the main stock market indexes of Wall Street received a temporary respite as recent data indicated a slowdown in the labor market. Additionally, a decrease in U.S. Treasury yields from their multi-year highs contributed to a more positive outlook among investors.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 33,129.55, marking an increase of 127.17 points. The S&P 500 Index also saw gains, closing at 4,263.75, up 34.30 points. The Nasdaq ended the day at 13,236.01, showing an increase of 176.54 points.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.