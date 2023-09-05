September 05, 2023 08:55

Mahindra Lifespaces has agreed to a total investment commitment of Rs.47.9 crore over a period of five years in Interlayer Three Warehousing Private Limited.

Interlayer Three, which will undertake the business of industrial and logistics real estate projects, is joint venture, wherein Mahindra Lifespaces and Omega Warehouse Holdings 2 Limited (Omega), an affiliate of Actis, will hold 33 per cent and 67 per cent stake, respectively, per the company’s regulatory filing.

Mahindra Lifespaces said its investment in Interlater Three, which was incorporated on 5th August, 2022 and currently has authorised share capital of Rs. 3 crore and paid up capital of Rs. 1 lakh, is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions as mentioned in the shareholder agreement (SHA).

“The total investment commitment in Interlayer Three is upto Rs. 145.1 crore, of which the Company, subject to the business requirement and fulfilment of certain conditions as mentioned in the SHA, may invest upto Rs. 47.9 crore, i.e. 33% of the overall investment commitment and the balance will be invested by Omega Warehouse Holdings 2 Limited, affiliate entity of Actis,” Mahindra Lifespace said.

The company will initially acquire 3,300 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 12 each aggregating to Rs. 72,600.

Further, investment in form of equity and/or other securities in Interlayer Three will be undertaken in accordance with the terms of the SHA in the ratio of 33:67 wherein 33 per cent will be held by the Company and balance by Omega, according to the filing.