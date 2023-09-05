Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 05 Sep 2023.
- September 05, 2023 09:03
Stocks to Watch: SONA BLW completes acquisition of 54% stake in NOVELIC
SONA BLW Precision Forgings said it has completed the acquisition of 54% share capital and voting rights in Serbia-based NOVELIC. The total adjusted consideration of the acquisition is Euro 40.097 million NOVELIC is a self-sustaining provider of mmWave radar sensors, perception solutions, and full-stack embedded systems. The acquisition price is payable under a deferred payment mechanism in three tranches, 60% of which is payable within 10 business days from the date when the ruling on capital increase becomes non-appealable and remaining 40% in 2 yearly tranches of 20% each, as per the terms of the definitive documents, the company said in its regulatory filing.
- September 05, 2023 09:01
Sectoral Watch: Kotak Institutional Equities: RBI update shows skewed deposit mobilisation in banks
Kotak Institutional Equities
Banks
The recent RBI update on quarterly deposits provides the following key points: (1) Deposit mobilization by banks remained skewed in the 1-3-year bucket and it continues to rise consistently. (2) There is ~10% point jump in 7-8% interest rate bucket, suggesting we are moving closer to headline deposit rates. We maintain our view that the full re-pricing of term deposits is yet to be completed for the system.
- September 05, 2023 08:59
Sectoral Watch: Kotak Institutional Equities: Pharma valuations may underestimate threat from generics
Kotak Institutional Equities:
We believe the current implied domestic valuations of pharma companies do not adequately factor in the threat from any acceleration in the pace of penetration of unbranded and trade generics in India. Current valuations factor in a 10-11% IPM CAGR over the next few years, thereby implying a 70-100 bps annual dent from trade generics and Jan Aushadhi on branded (IPM) growth, followed by steady growth deceleration. If the share of branded slips faster, there is scope for derating. As seen earlier and more recently with
NMC, the government is keen on pushing generics. Yet, in our view, a forced change might be ineffective, unless the quality conundrum is addressed.
- September 05, 2023 08:56
Nifty statistics: Nifty’s trailing P/E at 21.8x, P/B at 3.3x, above historical averages
The 12-month trailing P/E for the Nifty stands
at 21.8x, at an 8% premium to its LPA of 20.2x.
At 3.3x, the 12-month trailing P/B is 15% above its historical average of 2.9x.
- September 05, 2023 08:55
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra Lifespace commits Rs. 47.9 crore investment in Interlayer Three Warehousing JV
Mahindra Lifespaces has agreed to a total investment commitment of Rs.47.9 crore over a period of five years in Interlayer Three Warehousing Private Limited.
Interlayer Three, which will undertake the business of industrial and logistics real estate projects, is joint venture, wherein Mahindra Lifespaces and Omega Warehouse Holdings 2 Limited (Omega), an affiliate of Actis, will hold 33 per cent and 67 per cent stake, respectively, per the company’s regulatory filing.
Mahindra Lifespaces said its investment in Interlater Three, which was incorporated on 5th August, 2022 and currently has authorised share capital of Rs. 3 crore and paid up capital of Rs. 1 lakh, is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions as mentioned in the shareholder agreement (SHA).
“The total investment commitment in Interlayer Three is upto Rs. 145.1 crore, of which the Company, subject to the business requirement and fulfilment of certain conditions as mentioned in the SHA, may invest upto Rs. 47.9 crore, i.e. 33% of the overall investment commitment and the balance will be invested by Omega Warehouse Holdings 2 Limited, affiliate entity of Actis,” Mahindra Lifespace said.
The company will initially acquire 3,300 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 12 each aggregating to Rs. 72,600.
Further, investment in form of equity and/or other securities in Interlayer Three will be undertaken in accordance with the terms of the SHA in the ratio of 33:67 wherein 33 per cent will be held by the Company and balance by Omega, according to the filing.
- September 05, 2023 08:52
Stocks to Watch: Indian Energy Exchange records 21% YoY increase in electricity volume
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE: Achieved 8,469 MU total electricity volume, registering an increase of 21% on YoY basis
- September 05, 2023 08:51
Stocks to Watch: Ramco Cements expands waste heat recovery system to 43 MW
Ramco Cements: The company commissioned the balance of the 3 MW capacity of the Waste Heat Recovery System out of the 12 MW capacity in its Kolimigundla plant. With this, total operating capacity has gone up to 43 MW.
- September 05, 2023 08:49
Stocks to Watch: Dhanuka Agritech introduces new sugarcane herbicide
Dhanuka Agritech: The company launched an herbicide for sugarcane crops that has effective control of broad and narrow leaf weeds for the domestic market.
- September 05, 2023 08:43
Stocks to Watch: Escorts Kubota announces tractor price hike from Sept. 16
Escorts Kubota: The company will raise tractor prices effective Sept. 16. The increase in prices will vary across models and geographies.
- September 05, 2023 08:41
Stocks to Watch: Bectors Food and Specialties
Bectors Food and Specialties: The company appointed Arnav Jain as Chief Financial Officer.
- September 05, 2023 08:39
Stocks to Watch: LIC Housing Finance invests Rs 21.61 crore in LIC Mutual Fund rights issue
LIC Housing Finance: The company infused Rs 21.61 crore of incremental capital in LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company in a rights issue.
- September 05, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: Dabur converts Dubai branch to wholly-owned subsidiary
Dabur: The FMCG major’s unit, Dabur International, has decided to convert its existing branch, Dabur International Dubai, into a wholly owned subsidiary under the name of Dabur International FZE.
- September 05, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: RVNL-MPCC JV wins Bid for Varodara Division Railway Project
Rail Vikas Nigam: The RVNL-MPCC JV emerged as the lowest bidder for all civil engineering works in the Varodara Division of Western Railway. The project cost is Rs 174.27 crore, and the contract is to be executed in two years. The company’s share in the JV stands at 74%, while MPCC’s share is 26%.
- September 05, 2023 08:33
Stocks to Watch: Gland Pharma appointments
Gland Pharma: Ankit Gupta has been appointed as Vice-President (strategy and investments) with effect from Sept.
- September 05, 2023 08:32
- September 05, 2023 08:31
- September 05, 2023 08:30
IPO Listings: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
The shares are scheduled to be listed on stock exchanges on Sept. 5. The IPO was subscribed to 87.82 times on the last day of its subscription. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 171.69 times; non-institutional investors, who subscribed 111.03 times; retail individual investors, who subscribed 32.02 times; and employee-reserved, subscribed 12.97 times.
- September 05, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: Bombay Dyeing settles land dispute with Axis Bank for Rs 149 crore
Bombay Dyeing: The company settled a dispute with Axis Bank over disputed land for Rs 149 crore and handed over 11,541 square metres of land to the lender. The settlement will enable independent and exclusive access to the bank’s headquarters.
- September 05, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: BHEL secures hydropower project order in Arunachal Pradesh
BHEL: The company bagged an order for Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works for the country’s largest capacity hydropower project, the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Prades
- September 05, 2023 08:18
Morning Bid: Flat opening expected in Indian markets amid global factors
Indian markets are poised to open with little change as investors await cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve, China’s property sector measures, and domestic macroeconomic indicators. The GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange showed marginal gains. Asian markets declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index down 0.84%. The Nifty 50 recently surged 1.43% due to robust Q1 GDP growth and strong factory data, boosting India’s economic outlook.
- September 05, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: Oil India approves Rs 1,738 crore investment in North East Gas Distribution JV
Oil India: The state-run oil company approved a Rs 1,738 crore contribution for North East Gas Distribution Co., a joint venture in which it holds a 49% stake.
- September 05, 2023 08:13
Stocks to Watch: Tata Power inks 26 MW solar deal with Neosym Industry in Maharashtra
Tata Power: The company’s unit, Tata Power Renewable Energy, signed a 26 MW solar power delivery agreement with Neosym Industry, to be set at Jamkhed, Maharashtra, and generate 59 MU of power per annum.
- September 05, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Yes Bank denies involvement in settlement or negotiation with JC Flowers ARC
Yes Bank: The private lender has clarified and denied any role in settlement or negotiation after the sale of the loan portfolio to JC Flowers ARC. The association of the bank with JC Flowers ARC remains limited to the extent of its current shareholding, at 9.9%.
- September 05, 2023 08:10
Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Key August highlights:
MSCI India’s outperformance continues since Jan’22; other EMs remain weak;
Dollar index continues to remain strong amid worldwide volatility;
Global interest rates at multi-year highs; Fed rate at a two-decade high;
Mid and small caps outperform large caps; Media and Tech lead the gainers pack;
Market cap contributions of mid and small caps continue to expand from their CY20 lows;
FPI flows positive for six months in a row; DII flows strengthen;
Continued corrections in key commodity costs to benefit corporate margins.
- September 05, 2023 08:08
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp approves ₹550 crore investment in Ather Energy’s rights issue
Hero MotoCorp: The automaker will invest Rs 550 crore in Ather Energy Private’s rights issue. The Splendor-maker, which currently holds 33.1% stake in Ather, will see its shareholding rise in the company. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of September.
- September 05, 2023 08:07
Stocks to Watch: Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Raymond: CMP: INR 1,974 TP: INR 2,600 (+32%) Buy
Raymond is an established apparel brand in India that resonates with consumers seeking premium apparel wear. However, despite its rich heritage, the brand’s market penetration has remained significantly underexplored.
Over the last two to three years, the company has revitalized its standing through strategic initiatives such as: a) strengthening the senior leadership team across various management tiers; b) committing to technological advancements and instilling financial prudence with a healthy 21% reduction in Net Working Capital (NWC) over FY19-23 and turning net cash from peak net debt of INR16b; c) undertaking a comprehensive restructuring of the group’s structure by divesting the FMCG business and announcing the demerger of lifestyle business and real estate; and d) leveraging the brand and scale in each category to drive the quality of growth.
- These efforts are likely to be the key growth drivers going forward. We expect consolidated revenue/PAT growth of 10%/19% over FY23-25
- September 05, 2023 08:04
Sectoral Watch: Channel partners report stable 2W and PV/CV retail, tractor sales dip; positive trends in Royal Enfield and EVs
Our interaction with leading channel partners reveals stable to mid/high-single positive retails for 2W, PV/CV and 8-10% MoM decline in tractor retails. In 2W segment, demand trends show no major change, but for growing inquiries at Royal Enfield (10-15% MoM), a positive rub-off from its competitive launches in the premium segment. EV 2Ws saw a sustained pick-up MoM, likely to grow 6-8% MoM, and normalcy expected over 2-3 months. PVs had a good start to Onam; channel partners from South expect 15-20% YoY and mid-single digit growth vis-à-vis peak volumes of FY17/18 (festive to festive). CV retails would likely show a double-digit MoM growth despite a lean month, thanks to a low base. Tractors retails would likely decline MoM due to seasonal factors; Aug’23 have not seen any material farm subsidy-related announcement. -- Yes Securities
- September 05, 2023 08:02
IPO Watch: Jupiter Life Line IPO will be open between 6-8 Sept.
- September 05, 2023 08:02
IPO Watch: EMS Limited IPO will be open between 8-12 Sept.
- September 05, 2023 08:01
IPO Watch: Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 5.77 times so far
Ratnaveer Precision IPO has been subscribed 5.77 times so far. Retail investors have subscribed 7.65 times. It is open till 6 Sept.
- September 05, 2023 07:59
Stocks to Watch: NLC plans to invest ₹82,174 crore for mining and power generation capacity expansion by 2030
Lignite and power major NLC India Ltd has formulated its Corporate Plan 2030, under which it has proposed a massive capex of ₹82,174 crore for enhancing mining, power generation, and diversification businesses.
- September 05, 2023 07:58
BL Interview. UPI and digital trends shaping the future of credit card industry, says Parag Rao of HDFC Bank
The credit card industry is adapting to UPI integration and evolving customer preferences. Regulatory scrutiny has increased as the sector experiences substantial growth and innovation, emphasizing responsible lending practices
- September 05, 2023 07:34
Commodities Market: Lead futures: Traders can buy the contract now
Lead futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) moved out of a range on the upside and triggered an upward trend. The September futures of lead broke out of the ₹184-187 range as it closed at ₹188.8 on Friday.
- September 05, 2023 07:32
Technical Analysis: Nifty 50, Dow Jones, Smallcap and Midcap indices - How ratio analysis can be an useful tool in identifying investment opportunities
Do you want to know whether Indian equities (Nifty 50) will outperform the US (Dow Jones Industrial Average), going forward? Are you wondering whether a sector will continue to outperform the market or if its fortunes will change? Ratio charts, a tool in technical analysis, can give you the answer.
- September 05, 2023 07:28
Stocks to Watch: M&M in advanced talks with Volkwagen for electric components for EVs
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is in advanced talks with Volkswagen on the use of key electric components of the German automaker’s open platform for electric vehicles, called MEB.
- September 05, 2023 07:27
Stocks to Watch: Cipla to acquire South Africa’s Actor Holdings and strenghten OTC presence
Drugmaker Cipla is set to acquire South Africa’s Actor Holdings (Pty) Ltd for $48.6 million (about ₹402 crore), strengthening its over-the-counter (OTC) products portfolio.
- September 05, 2023 07:25
Stocks to Watch: Havells India evaluating refrigerator manufacturing
Havells India is exploring options to set up a new facility to manufacture refrigerators. This is part of the company’s broader plan to make brand Lloyd a complete consumer durables brand. The company already makes air-conditioners and washing machines in Rajasthan.
- September 05, 2023 07:22
Technical Analysis: Day trading guide for Sep 5, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 05, 2023 07:21
Stock to buy today: Torrent Power (₹705.25)
The short-term outlook for Torrent Power is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by surging about 6 per cent and the stock well above the ₹680-690 resistance zone. It signals the beginning of a fresh leg of upmove within the broader uptrend.
- September 05, 2023 07:13
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks under pressure amid China’s economic focus
Asian stocks faced downward pressure as investors refocused on China’s efforts to address its economic challenges. Japanese equities showed limited movement on Tuesday, with traders seeking new cues after a US market holiday. The Nikkei 225 index declined by 0.37% (121.23 points) to 32,812.17, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.48% (11.29 points) to 2,362.56. In South Korea, stocks opened lower due to unexpectedly rapid inflation in August, driven by higher energy prices, potentially prompting the central bank to consider further tightening policies. The KOSPI Composite Index is down 5.07 points at 2,579.96. - Agencies
