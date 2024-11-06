Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 6 November 2024
ALL UPDATES
- November 06, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 06.11.2024
Novo Nordisk A/S (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
CVS Health Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Sempra (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Johnson Controls International plc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Cencora, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Iron Mountain Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)
CGI Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Royalty Pharma plc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
QUALCOMM Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
McKesson Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Williams Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Applovin Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Energy Transfer L.P. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Manulife Financial Corp (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Fair Isaac Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Corteva, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
HubSpot, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
ANSYS, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Texas Pacific Land Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Franco-Nevada Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Nutrien Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Ameren Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Power)
PTC Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
STERIS plc (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Atmos Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Sun Communities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
GFL Environmental Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Marathon Oil Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Albemarle Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
- November 06, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 06.11.2024
15:00 U.K. Construction PMI (Expected: 55.3 versus Previous: 57.2)
19:30 Euro ECB President Lagarde Speaks
