Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 6 November 2024

ALL UPDATES

  • November 06, 2024 06:45

    Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 06.11.2024 

    Novo Nordisk A/S (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    CVS Health Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Sempra (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)

    American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)

    Johnson Controls International plc (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)

    Cencora, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Howmet Aerospace Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)

    Iron Mountain Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    CGI Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Royalty Pharma plc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)

    MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)

    QUALCOMM Incorporated (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    McKesson Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Williams Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Applovin Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Energy Transfer L.P. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Manulife Financial Corp (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    Fair Isaac Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Corteva, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)

    HubSpot, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    ANSYS, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    Texas Pacific Land Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Franco-Nevada Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metal)

    Nutrien Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)

    Ameren Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Power)

    PTC Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)

    STERIS plc (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)

    Atmos Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)

    Sun Communities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)

    Fidelity National Financial, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Financial)

    GFL Environmental Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)

    Marathon Oil Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)

    Albemarle Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)

  • November 06, 2024 06:45

    Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 06.11.2024

    15:00 U.K. Construction PMI (Expected: 55.3 versus Previous: 57.2)

    19:30 Euro ECB President Lagarde Speaks

Related Topics