September 06, 2023 08:34

Rising oil price, US Treasury yields and strong dollar are likely to keep the Indian rupee under pressure.

Brent Crude ($90.15 per barrel) surged to a high of $91 and has come down from there. On the charts, the outlook is bullish. The prices have risen well above the crucial $85-88 resistance. Brent Crude can now test $95.

Dollar index (104.74) has support at 104.50 and can rise to 106.

US 10Yr Treasury Yield (4.26 per cent) can rise to 4.4-4.45 per cent.

These factors can keep the rupee (USDINR: 83.04) under pressure for a fall to 83.20-83.25 first and 83.50-83.60 eventually against the dollar.

Unless the RBI intervenes (as it had done in the earlier instances whenever the rupee had declined below 83), the above mentioned fall cannot be avoided. - BL Research Bureau