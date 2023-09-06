Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 6th September 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- September 06, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Nila Infra
Nila Infra gets order for construction of 1694 dwelling units of total estimated development cost of Rs 102 crore
- September 06, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Gensol Eng board approves a bonus issue in the proportion of 2:1
- September 06, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: SBI Card adds new features to AURUM super premium credit card
- September 06, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: Syrma SGS completes acquisition of majority stake in Johari Digital Healthcare
- September 06, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: Usha Martin
Usha Martin’s Promoter Usha Martin Ventures Sold 2 Lakh Shares via Open Market
- September 06, 2023 08:34
Technical Analysis: Rupee Watch: Rising oil prices, strong dollar, and US yields weigh on Indian rupee
Rising oil price, US Treasury yields and strong dollar are likely to keep the Indian rupee under pressure.
Brent Crude ($90.15 per barrel) surged to a high of $91 and has come down from there. On the charts, the outlook is bullish. The prices have risen well above the crucial $85-88 resistance. Brent Crude can now test $95.
Dollar index (104.74) has support at 104.50 and can rise to 106.
US 10Yr Treasury Yield (4.26 per cent) can rise to 4.4-4.45 per cent.
These factors can keep the rupee (USDINR: 83.04) under pressure for a fall to 83.20-83.25 first and 83.50-83.60 eventually against the dollar.
Unless the RBI intervenes (as it had done in the earlier instances whenever the rupee had declined below 83), the above mentioned fall cannot be avoided. - BL Research Bureau
- September 06, 2023 08:32
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: BF Utilities, Hma Agro Industries
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Himadri Speciality Chemical, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, MMTC
Ex-date Dividend: Bharat Bijlee, Bharat Rasayan, Route Mobile
Ex-date AGM: Bharat Bijlee, Bharat Rasayan, Metro Brands
Ex-date Bonus Issue: Shilchar Technologies
Record-date Dividend: Bharat Rasayan, Route Mobile
Record-date Bonus Issue: Shilchar Technologies
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Shakti Pumps (India), Pearl Global Industries
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Banco Products (I), Garware Hi-Tech Films, Titagarh Rail Systems
- September 06, 2023 08:31
Insider Trades
Sapphire Foods India: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 4,936 shares on Sept. 4.
NGL FINE-CHEM: Promoter Sunita Potdar sold 8,600 shares on Sept. 4.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter S. Narayanan sold 5,000 shares on Sept. 4.
Pledge Share Details
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter K. Nityananda Reddy revoked a pledge of 20 lakh shares on Sept. 1.
Go Fashion (India): Promoter Rahul Saraogi revoked a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Aug. 31 and created a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Sept. 1.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers: Promoter Zuari Agro Chemicals created a pledge of 20 lakh shares between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
- September 06, 2023 08:31
Bulk Deals
Safari Industries (India): Investcorp Private Equity Fund II sold 2.1 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 3,775.06 apiece, and SBI Life Insurance bought two lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 3,775 apiece.
Bikaji Foods International: Lighthouse India Fund sold 32.42 lakh shares (1.3%) at Rs 480 apiece, and Plutus Wealth Management bought 13.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 480.11 apiece.
*SBFC Finance: Bajaj Finance sold 82.5 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 85.02 apiece.
- September 06, 2023 08:31
IPO Offerings: Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
The company will launch its initial public offering on Sept. 6. The multispecialty hospital plans to raise Rs 869.08 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh issue will consist of 73.74 lakh equity shares aggregating Rs 542 crore, and the OFS includes 44,50,000 shares aggregating Rs 327.1 crore. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 695–735 per share. It raised Rs 260.72 crore via anchor investors.
- September 06, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: Shriram Finance
Shriram Finance: The company approved and allotted senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, and taxable nonconvertible debentures (NCD) on a private placement basis for an issue size of Rs 75 crore plus a greenshoe option of Rs 150 crore.
- September 06, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: PowerGrid Corp
Power Grid Corporation of India: The company was declared the successful bidder under the transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW).
- September 06, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: Safari Industries
SBI Life Insurance Company has bought Rs 77.38 crore worth shares in Safari Industries
- September 06, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: HDFC AMC
Amaresh Jena has resigned as Head – Marketing of HDFC AMC, with effect from September 8
- September 06, 2023 08:28
Share Market Live Today: Jubilant Ingrevia fully redeems Rs 175 crore commercial paper
Commercial paper of Rs 175 crore issued on July 14 has been fully redeemed by Jubilant Ingrevia
- September 06, 2023 08:27
Share Markets Live Today: Mangalore Chem promoter pledge additional 10 lakh shares
- September 06, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: Kernex Micro mulls preferential issue
Kernex Micro to consider and approve raising of funds via preferential issue
- September 06, 2023 08:25
Stocks to Watch: India Ratings downgrades Sterling and Wilson’s long-term issuer rating to ‘IND BB-
India Ratings and Research has downgraded the long term issuer rating of Sterling and Wilson to ‘IND BB-’ for the Company’s long term fund and non-fund facilities
- September 06, 2023 08:24
Share Markets Live Today: Usha Martin’s Promoter Usha Martin Ventures Sold 2 Lakh Shares via Open Market
- September 06, 2023 08:24
Share Markets Live Today: Citi on India Strategy
India Strategy: Optimism for capex recovery and preferred stocks BEL, L&T, Adani ports, Ultratech, Ashok Ley and ACC
- September 06, 2023 08:23
Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2950
UBS on Petronet: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 235/sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on ABB: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5260
MOSL on Voltas: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1000
Nomura on Torrent Pharma: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2199
Citi on PayTM: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1160
- September 06, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Today: Regulatory Move: SEBI beefs up systems to deal with broker, CC failures
The stock exchanges and clearing corporations have implemented a software-as-a-service model. So if one exchange or clearing corporation goes down, trading will continue.
- September 06, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: G20 Summit: Market expert anticipates positive impact on Indian stock markets
The Impact of G20 on Indian stock markets by the market experts: Sooraj Singh Gurjar, founder and MD, Get Together Finance
The G20 summit is led by 20 financial leaders from the world’s strongest economies. The aim of the summit is to discuss trade, health, and climate-related issues around the globe.
When the minds behind the most successful economies come together, something great is bound to come. Hence, great investment and trade opportunities are probable to rise in India with the help of the G20 summit.
In the past few years, India’s economy has seen massive growth. With the global economic events being held in India, people’s and businesses’ trust in the Indian capital market will grow.
- September 06, 2023 08:14
Stocks to Watch: Artson Engineering bags Rs 25 crore order
Artson Engineering Limited has received an order confirmation of Rs. 25.19 crore inclusive of taxes from Tata Projects Limited for Fabrication of Structures for AMNS Project on Conversion Basis.
- September 06, 2023 08:12
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors and Tata Power Renewables collaborate on 12MWp solar project in Pune
Tata Motors Limited and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a new 12MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility. A significant step towards attaining green manufacturing, the installation is collectively expected to generate 17.5 million units of electricity every year, which will meet nearly 17.2 per cent of the annualised requirement, potentially mitigating over 12400 tonnes/kWh of carbon emission each year.
- September 06, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: IREDA partners with Union Bank and Bank of Baroda for renewable energy projects
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Union Bank of India and Bank of Baroda to co-finance renewable energy projects, including both established and emerging RE technologies
- September 06, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch: NBCC Inks MoU for Rs 2000 crore Kochi Land Development Project
NBCC has signed MoU with Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) for the following work: Name of Work: Development of 17.9 acres land parcel of Kerala State Housing Board at Marine Derive, Kochi, Kerala Name of Client: Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), Govt. of Kerrala, worth about Rs 2000 crore
- September 06, 2023 08:09
Stocks to Watch: Zambia restores control of Konkola copper mines to Vedanta Resources
Zambia has agreed to return control of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vedanta Resources, mines minister Paul Kabuswe said on Tuesday, ending a row over the ownership of the assets that erupted in 2019 when authorities seized the mines. The government, which owns a 20 per cent stake in KCM, will allow Vedanta to resume control and operate KCM’s mines and smelter after the company renewed a pledge to invest more than $1.2 billion to increase output and repay outstanding debts, Kabusw.
- September 06, 2023 08:08
Stock Market Live Updates: Decline in ‘Investable Value Stocks’ dominated by financials and energy
Proportion of ‘investable value stocks’ within top-1,000 universe has dropped sharply to ~10% from 17% at the start of CY23. Bulk of the stocks that fulfill the criteria are largely related to financials, ‘fossil fuel energy’ and other materials. -- ICICI Securities
- September 06, 2023 08:07
Stock Market Live Updates: Quality stocks dwindle in broader market rally: private ownership prevails
As the broader market rally continues, the number of stocks with the minimum quality attribute of trailing RoE > 14% and trading at earnings yield > bond yield, has dropped from 171 to 104 within the universe of the top-1,000 stocks by market capitalisation. Out of 104 companies, 73% have private ownership while 27% have government ownership.
- September 06, 2023 08:05
Stocks to Watch: Choice Consultancy chosen for groundbreaking agri-finance project in Bihar
Choice Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Choice International Ltd, has been selected to undertake a pioneering project that holds the potential to revolutionise the landscape of agricultural finance and rural development. The company has been awarded a prestigious contract to serve as System Integrators for the computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in Bihar. The contract for this transformative endeavour is valued at Rs 50 crore plus taxes. The project is set to cover 4495 PACS in its initial phase with an estimated completion time of 9 months for the computerisation phase.
- September 06, 2023 08:04
Sectoral Watch: Tech sector stability amid uncertainty with AI optimism
Our analyses of 22 global technology companies’ recent quarter performance and management commentary suggest stability in demand rather than optimism. Macro uncertainties and an elongated sales cycle continue to weigh on demand and growth visibility. A majority of the companies have resisted predicting the recovery timeline, with the occurrence of recession being an irritant in any normalization. On the flip side, for the longer term, all companies remain optimistic, with technology becoming a key enabler in the enterprises’ digital-transformation journey. Enthusiasm surrounding technology has been further fueled by the advancement of AI, a theme that was highlighted by companies across the spectrum. AI is predicted to transform the way enterprises operate, unlocking tremendous business value. Tech companies are gearing up to enable this transformation, even as the adoption remains in a nascent stage, and complete transition remains at least a few years away. Nifty IT Index outperformed broader markets by ~6%/~5% in the last 1M/3M. The U.S. economy’s resilience and stability in the demand environment suggest that the valuation of IT stocks may be sustained; however, the upside would be capped as further rerating requires an earnings upgrade, in our view.
- September 06, 2023 08:02
Economy Watch: Fiscal Stress in 4MFY24: Tax growth challenges and capex trends
The incipient signs of fiscal stress in 4MFY24 are largely emanating from (1) deep contraction in corporate tax (CT) growth despite healthy corporate profits and (2) higher-than-usual capex spend in early months. However, we argue given the non-linear relationship between economic activity and taxes, the tax growth undershoot vs. nominal growth is not too surprising in the late cycle. Separately, our study of listed companies hints at a behavioral change in CT payments post-Covid, where front-loading/smoothening of advance CT payments has been led by unlisted/SMIDs. However, we are seeing signs of reversal to pre-Covid behavior in 1QFY24. We expect CT collections to pick up pace in 2H, albeit growing 7%.
On the expenditure side, we argue a front-loaded capex (and revex) profile should not be read ominously, and despite exhausting 31%+ of BE so far, we do not envisage expenditure profile slipping on net in FY24. We expect no material miss in FY24 capex vs. BE, implying 8% average growth for the remaining year. That said, we see a risk of 20bps slippage in GFD/GDP ratio to 6.1% from 5.9% BE, led by a weaker revenue profile. However, there should be no funding pressure for GoI amid ~Rs400bn fiscal slippage. The G-Sec curve will likely flatten, with the benchmark 10-year yield reversing course by September-end towards 7.00-7.05%.-- Madhavi Arora of Emkay Global Financial on Fiscal condition
- September 06, 2023 08:00
Share Market Live Today: Jio Financial Services excluded from NIFTY50 indices, anticipate Index Fund felling
NSE has announced Exclusion of Jio Financial Services from various indices led by NIFTY50
Index Fund selling to come today, especially in the last 30 minutes.
According to marketmen, Jio Financial is likely to see Selling of 10.6 crore shares
- September 06, 2023 07:59
Bonus Issue Dates
JTL Industries Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 431.55
Ex Bonus 07 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- September 06, 2023 07:43
Stock Market Live Today: Market Levels as on 5 September 2023
BSE Sensex: 65780.26 (+152.12)
Nifty 50: 19574.90 (+46.10)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 40253.60 (+423.25)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 12656.25 (+105.50)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 23.89 / 3.55
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.33 / 4.46
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 23.73 / 3.24
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 23.46 / 3.69
📌 Inflow/Outflow
FII / FPI Activity: (1725.11 crs)
DII Activity: 1077.86 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 10.81
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $90.45
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $1932.45 = INR 59352
Silver: INR 74160
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.04
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.66
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.21% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.18% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.24%
- September 06, 2023 07:42
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 07 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Banco Products (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.14
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 523.75

B & A Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 298

Excel Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.11.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 949.5

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 191.05

Kemp & Company Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.12
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1028.95

Kopran Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 248.5

Mazda Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.14
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1014

Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 182

Multibase India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 242.2

Repco Home Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 382.15

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 334.9

Tirupati Foam Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 92
- September 06, 2023 07:38
Share Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 06-SEP-2023
BALRAMPUR
BHEL
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
- September 06, 2023 07:18
Stock Market Live Update: Regulatory Move: One-hour settlement by March next year, says SEBI chief
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is hoping to move towards a one-hour settlement cycle as early as March next year and instantaneous settlement by October 2024, SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch said on Tuesday at the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest 2023.
India completed the transition to the T+1 settlement cycle in January this year. For instance, a client buying shares on Tuesday under T+1 system gets his shares credited to his demat account on Wednesday. Under the one-hour settlement, this transaction would take place within an hour.
- September 06, 2023 07:10
Technical Analysis: Day trading guide for September 6, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 06, 2023 07:08
Stock to buy today: Bombay Dyeing (₹148.20)
The short-term outlook for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is bullish. The stock has been in a strong uptrend since April this year. On Tuesday, the stock surged over 9 per cent marking the beginning of a new leg of upmove within the broader uptrend. Support for the stock is at ₹140-138.
- September 06, 2023 07:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks mixed amidst US decline and inflation concerns triggered by oil surge
Asian stock markets experienced a mixed day of trading on Wednesday following a decline in US stock prices and growing concerns about inflation due to a surge in oil prices.
At the opening bell, benchmark indices in Japan saw gains, but those in Australia slipped, and South Korea witnessed fluctuations. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures contracts also dropped by 0.28%, settling at 18,405.09.
In the early trading hours, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index in Japan showed a rise of 0.64%, equivalent to 219.75 points, reaching 33,253.94. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index exhibited an increase of 0.71%, or 17.38 points, reaching 2,395.20.
On the previous day on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded with a 0.6% decline at 34,641.97 points, while the more comprehensive S&P 500 experienced a 0.4% drop, and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index dipped by 0.1%.
