August 07, 2023 09:14

Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited will be listed today. The company’s IPO size was ₹686 crore. It has fixed the IPO price at ₹300, the upper end of the price band ₹285-300.

The IPO has garnered substantial interest from qualified institutions, with the portion reserved for them being oversubscribed by an impressive 85.10 times. Respective quotas of retail investors and non-institutional investors were subscribed 8.34 times and 37.22 times. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 36.16 times.