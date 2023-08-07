Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 7 August 2023.
- August 07, 2023 09:22
Indian Energy Exchange volume up 19% in July
Indian Energy Exchange informed the exchanges that it has achieved 8,522 MU overall volume in July 2023, including green market trade of 275 MU, 6.24 Lac RECs (equivalent to 624 MU) and 70,222 ESCerts (equivalent to 70 MU). The overall volume traded during the month increased 19% on y-o-y basis.
- August 07, 2023 09:20
Stock to watch: Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited has announced that completion of an inspection by USFDA at its Cuddalore facility (Tamil Nadu), with zero of 483 observations.
- August 07, 2023 09:17
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO
Dates : 10 Aug - 14 Aug
IPO Size: Rs 880 Crore
Price Band : Rs 187 - 197
Retail Lot : 76 Share
Number of Applications : 58,776
Small HNI Lot : 1,064 Share, Application Amount : 2,09,608, Number of Applications : 2,099
BIG HNI Lot : 5,092 Shares, Application Amount : 10,03,124 Number of Applications : 4,198
- August 07, 2023 09:14
IPO screener: Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited
Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited will be listed today. The company’s IPO size was ₹686 crore. It has fixed the IPO price at ₹300, the upper end of the price band ₹285-300.
The IPO has garnered substantial interest from qualified institutions, with the portion reserved for them being oversubscribed by an impressive 85.10 times. Respective quotas of retail investors and non-institutional investors were subscribed 8.34 times and 37.22 times. Overall, the IPO was subscribed 36.16 times.
- August 07, 2023 09:11
ICICI Bank gets RBI nod to raise stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
ICICI Bank has informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given approval to raise its stake in one of its subsidiaries ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited up to 4 per cent, in various tranches, subject to certain regulatory approvals.
- August 07, 2023 09:10
Stock to watch: RIL seeks shareholders nod to appoint Mukesh Ambani as CMD for another 5 years
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has sought the nod of shareholders to appoint Mukesh Ambani as Chairman and Managing Director of the company for another five years till 2029. During this period, he has opted to draw nil salary.
- August 07, 2023 09:08
Fortis Healthcare kickstarts Agilus Diagnostics IPO process
The board of Fortis Healthcare has approved Agilus Diagnostics, its renamed diagnostics arm, to kick-start initial public offering process through offer-for-sale.
- August 07, 2023 09:07
Adani Digital Labs acquires additional 70% stake in Stark Enterprises
Adani Digital Labs, subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has further acquired 70.19 per cent stake in Stark Enterprises, for ₹6.8 crore. In July, Adani Digital Labs had acquired 29.81 per cnet stake in Stark Enterprises for ₹3.56 crore. The acquisition is of strategic nature and will help Adani Group to enhance it’s travel line of business.
- August 07, 2023 09:07
Biocon Biologics rejigs top managament
Biocon Biologics, Biocon, has announced key leadership appointments. Rhonda Duffy is appointed as Chief Operating Officer, while Sandeep Athalye has been elevated to the position of Chief Development Officer to head CMC, Clinical Development and Medical and Regulatory Affairs. Athalye was working with Biocon Biologics as its Chief Medical Officer. Further, Stephanie Wasco is appointed as Head of Communications – Advanced Markets, and David Gibson as Global Head – Business Development.
- August 07, 2023 09:05
Stock in focus: Oil Indian Ltd gets Maharatna status
The Centre elevated Oil India Limited (OIL), India’s National Exploration & Production Major to Maharatna category. OIL is now the 13th Maharatna CPSE in the country and joins the league of BHEL, BPCL, CIL, GAIL, HPCL, IOCL, NTPC, ONGC, PFC, POWERGRID, RECL, and SAIL. Having acquired a majority share of Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. (NRL) in 2021, OIL has now become an integrated energy company.
- August 07, 2023 09:04
Ganesha Group receives order for Coca Cola bottle supply
Ganesha Group has started its relationship with Moon Beverages Ltd, an authorised bottler of Coca Cola Company, for using rPET chips in food grade packaging. Ganesha Ecopet Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ganesha Ecosphere, has received an order on August 4 from Moon Beverages, for supply of rPET chips.
- August 07, 2023 09:03
BHEL, Greensat Hydrogen sign MoU for Green Hydrogen project
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Greensat Hydrogen India Pvt. Ltd. have signed an MoU for “Potential Collaboration Opportunities in Green Hydrogen and Derivatives in the Hydrogen Value Chain”. This MoU will pave the way for collaboration in Hydrogen Value Chain, contributing towards ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ of the Government of India, making India ‘Atmanirbhar’.
- August 07, 2023 09:01
Aurobindo Pharma gets final nod from USFDA for Vancomycin Hydrochloride
Aurobindo Pharma has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, has received a final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, 1.25 g/vial and 1.5 g/vial, Single-Dose Vial, which is bio-equivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP, by Mylan Laboratories Ltd.
The product is being launched in August 2023. The approved product has an estimated market size of around $ 34.4 million for the twelve months ending May 2023, according to IQVIA.
- August 07, 2023 08:58
IPO screener: SBFC Finance issue issue closes today
As NIIs, Retail investors shown keen interest, the SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 7 times.
The Rs 1,025-crore initial public offering of SBFC Finance that saw an overwhelming response so far will close today for subscription. The NBFC is planning to raise Rs 1,025 crore via public issue which comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 425 crore by promoters.
The price band for the offer has been set at Rs 54-57 per share.
Investors can buy a minimum of 260 equity shares in the IPO and in multiples of 260 shares thereafter.
- August 07, 2023 08:57
Concord Biotech IPO updates
Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO enters Day-2
Price band has been set as Rs 705– 741. The lot size is 20 shares.
The Rs 1,550.59-crore initial public offering of Concord Biotech that opened for public subscription Friday was subscribed 0.61 times so far. The Jhunjhunwala-backed company has set the price band as Rs 705 – Rs 741. Investors can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and the IPO will close on August 8.
The public issue with a face value of Re 1 per equity share is entirely an offer for sale of 2.092 crore shares by Helix Investment Holdings Pte Ltd (which is backed by Quadria Capital Fund LP, an Asian private equity fund with a focus on healthcare). The offer also includes a reservation for a subscription by eligible employees. A discount of Rs 70 a share is being offered to Eligible Employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.
- August 07, 2023 08:55
Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma to acquire 10.3% stake from Antfin
Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Paytm), and Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V, have entered into an agreement on Monday whereby Antfin will transfer 65,335,101 shares of the company to an entity 10 per cent owned by Sharma – Resilient Asset Management B.V. This implies a transfer of 10.30 per cent of the share capital of the company for an estimated $628 million.
- August 07, 2023 08:51
Infosys' Richard Lobo quits
Infosys has informed the exchanges that Richard Lobo has resigned as executive vice president and senior management personnel. His last date with the company would be August 31.
- August 07, 2023 08:50
Stock Market news: Major Dividend dates
Ex-Dividend 08 August 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Archit Organosys Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 56.73
Castrol India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 151.95
Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 247.5
Shalby Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 196.5
Sterlite Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 151.8
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 259.5
Westlife Foodworld Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.45
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 927
- August 07, 2023 08:41
Stocks in F&O Ban
Gujarat Narmada Vly Frtlzrs & Chmcl Ltd
Hindustan Copper
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
- August 07, 2023 08:39
Quarterly results announcements today
Results Calendar: ADF Foods, Alkyl Amine, Astar, Balmer Lawrie, Banco India, Barbeque, Bayer Crop, Emami, Eris Healthcare, GHCL, GIC Housing Finance,Gland Pharma, GBFC, Gokex, Hilton, HLE Glascoat, , Indo Count Industries, India Cements, Indigo Paints, ITC Cementation, Jupiter Wagons, KIMS, Lloyd Steel, Mangalore Chem & Fert, Man Industries, Max Healthcare, Medplus, Monte Carlo, Electra, Paras Defence, Policy Bazaar, Polymer, Rainbow Children’s, Ramco Cement, Ramco Systems, Restaurant Brand Asia, Rategain, Sanghvi Movers, Sat Industries, Sobha, SPARC, Tata Chemicals, Torrent Pharma, Ujjivan Financial, VRL Logistics and Whirlpool.
- August 07, 2023 08:38
Market update: Stocks that will see action today
Aurobindo Pharma, BHEL, Ganesha Eco, Oil India, Infosys, Biocon, Adani Enterprises, Delta Corp, Fortis Healthcare, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard GIC, India Cements, Barbeque, GIC Housing, Max Healthcare, Gland Pharma, Indigo Paints, Policybazaar, Sobha, Tata Chen and Ujjivan are some of the stocks that are in focus today.
- August 07, 2023 08:37
Stocks that outperformed in the week ending August 4, 2023
In the past week the Benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 declined 0.7 per cent each respectively. Most of the sectoral indices ended in red. BSE Realty declined the most by 4.3 per cent followed by BSE PSU -1.8 per cent, BSE Bankex -1.7 per cent. BSE IT and BSE Teck gained 3 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.
Among the BSE 500 stocks, the top gainers with fundamental news driving the shares were Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), KSB Limited and India Bulls Housing Finance Limited.
- August 07, 2023 08:36
Indian shares set to open flat amid caution across global equities
Indian shares are set for a muted start on Monday, tracking Asian peers, on caution ahead of US and China inflation data as well as the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due later this week.
India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.09% at 19,607.50, as of 7:56 a.m. IST.
Asian equities were subdued, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan adding 0.05%.The Reserve Bank of India will also announce its policy decision on Thursday.
The central bank kept rates unchanged in April and June, after hiking them by 250 basis points in the fiscal 2023.
