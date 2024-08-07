Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 7 August 2024
- August 07, 2024 09:11
Stock market live today: L&T Technology and Altair team up to launch global digital twin centre of excellence
L&T TECHNOLOGY; Altair and Company Establish Digital Twin Center of Excellence to Accelerate Global Innovation
CoE will cater to customers across mobility, hi-tech, and sustainability segments
- August 07, 2024 09:10
Stock market live updates: Bonus Issue Dates
RAJOO ENGINEERS LTD.
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 519.05
Ex Bonus 08 Aug 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- August 07, 2024 09:10
Stock market live today: Q1FY25 Important Result Calendar
07 August 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
* Abbott India Ltd.
* Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
* Apollo Tyres Ltd.
* Coromandel International
* Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
* Godrej Consumer Products
* Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Balaji Amines Ltd.
* BASF India Ltd.
* BSE Ltd.
* Caplin Point Laboratories
* CCL Products (India) Ltd.
* Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
* Esab India Ltd.
* FDC Ltd.
* GMM Pfaudler Ltd.
* Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.
* Krishna Institute of Med Sciences
* Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd.
* NHPC Ltd.
* NLC India Ltd.
* NSE Ltd.
* Radico Khaitan Ltd.
* Varroc Engineering Ltd.
* Welspun Corp Ltd.
08 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* ABB India Ltd.
* Astral Ltd.
* Bharat Forge Ltd.
* Biocon Ltd.
* Container Corp Of India
* Eicher Motors Ltd.
* MRF Ltd.
* Page Industries Ltd.
* Steel Authority Of India
Cash Segment
* Alembic Pharma Ltd.
* Astrazeneca Pharma India
* Bayer CropScience Ltd.
* Birla Corporation Ltd.
* Bombay Burmah Trading Corp
* Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
* Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
* Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd.
* Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.
* Global Health Ltd.
* Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals
* Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
* Ircon International Ltd.
* Jash Engineering Ltd.
* JB Chemicals & Pharma Ltd.
* Life Insurance Corp of India
* Minda Corporation Ltd.
* Oil India Ltd.
* PCBL Ltd.
* Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
* Sobha Ltd.
* The New India Assurance Co
* Timken India Ltd.
09 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Aarti Industries Ltd.
* Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
* Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
* Berger Paints India Ltd.
* Grasim Industries Ltd.
* Info Edge (India) Ltd.
* Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
* Sun TV Network Ltd.
* The India Cements Ltd.
* Trent Ltd.
* Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
* CE Info Systems Ltd.
* CESC Ltd.
* Cholamandalam Fin Holdings
* Engineers India Ltd.
* General Insurance Corp of India
* Inox Wind Energy Ltd.
* Inox Wind Ltd.
* IRB Infrastructure Developers
* Metro Brands Ltd.
* Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
* MMTC Ltd.
* Prism Johnson Ltd.
* Shipping Corporation Of India
* SJVN Ltd.
* Star Cement Ltd.
* Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
10 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
* Metropolis Healthcare Ltd.
Cash Segment
* APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
* Finolex Cables Ltd.
* PNC Infratech Ltd.
* Vinati Organics Ltd.
12 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd.
* Hindustan Copper Ltd.
* National Aluminium Co Ltd.
* Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Cash Segment
* AIA Engineering Ltd.
* Borosil Renewables Ltd.
* Campus Activewear Ltd.
* Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.
* Ester Industries Ltd.
* Happiest Minds Technologies
* HUDCO Ltd.
* Indian Railway Finance Corp
* Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
* Man Industries (India) Ltd.
* Natco Pharma Ltd.
* Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
* Uflex Ltd.
* Usha Martin Ltd.
13 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
* GNFC Ltd.
* Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
* Hindalco Industries Ltd.
* IRCTC Ltd.
* Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
* Manappuram Finance Ltd.
* Max Financial Services Ltd.
* Muthoot Finance Ltd.
* Samvardhana Motherson Int
Cash Segment
* Endurance Technologies
* Godrej Industries Ltd.
* Gujarat Fluorochemicals
* HEG Ltd.
* Jindal Worldwide Ltd.
* NBCC (India) Ltd.
* Rainbow Children’s Medicare
* Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
* Sammaan Capital Ltd.
* TCI Express Ltd.
* The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd.
14 August 2024
Derivative Segment
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
* Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
* Voltas Ltd.
Cash Segment
* E.I.D. - Parry (India) Ltd.
* Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
* Polyplex Corporation Ltd.
* RHI Magnesita India Ltd.
21 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* P&G Health Ltd.
28 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* P&G Hygiene & Health Care
29 August 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Gillette India Ltd.
- August 07, 2024 09:09
Stock market live today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 08 Aug 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Ecoplast Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 525.85
RITES Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 689.5
Sealmatic India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 625.7
- August 07, 2024 09:09
Stock market live today: Hindustan Oil Exploration: Co’s FSO de-mooored due to adverse weather; production suspension at Block B-80
- August 07, 2024 09:05
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co-Head targets gains in Korea and India amid Asian stock slump
Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Hiren Dasani, co-head of emerging markets equity:
Seeks Gains in Korea and India During Asian Stock Slump
Emphasized the potential in companies manufacturing auto ancillaries,chemicals, and power equipment in India.
Via Bloomberg
- August 07, 2024 09:04
Stock market live today: KarurVysyaBank cuts six-month and one-year MCLR by 10 bps to 9.90% & 10.00%, respectively
- August 07, 2024 09:04
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Bernstein on PFC: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 620/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on PFC: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 610/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on PB Fintech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1500/Sh (Positive)
MS on PB Fintech: Maintain Equal weight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1125/Sh (Positive)
UBS on PI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4800/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on TVS Motors: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 2783/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on TVS Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3000/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on JTL Industries: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 303/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Tata Power: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 467/Sh (Positive)
Axis on Tata Power: Maintain Add on Company, raise target price at Rs 500/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Syrma SGS: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 540/Sh (Positive)
MS on Suzlon: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 73.4/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Shree Cement: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 33400/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Lupin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1952/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Cummins: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3470/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Bata India: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1050/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Tata Power: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 325/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on TVS Motors: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1600/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Bata India: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 1050/Sh (Negative)
CLSA on Tata Power: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 297/Sh (Negative)
UBS on Cummins: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2190/Sh (Negative)
Jefferies on Gland Pharma: Downgrade to Hold on Company, cut target price at Rs 2180/Sh (Negative)
MS on LIC Housing: Downgrade to Underweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 550/Sh (Negative)
- August 07, 2024 07:51
Stock market live today: News flash: BOJ Uchida: Will not raise rates when markets are unstable
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Wednesday the central bank won’t raise interest rates when financial markets are unstable.
The recent strengthening of the yen would affect the BOJ’s policy decision because it reduces upward pressure on import prices, and therefore overall inflation, Uchida said.
Stock market volatility would also influence the central bank’s decision by affecting corporate activity and consumption, he said.
- August 07, 2024 07:50
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 07-August-2024
* RBLBANK
* MANAPPURAM
* LIC HOUSING
* INDIAMART
* INDIACEM
* HINDCOPPER
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* CHAMBAL
* BSOFT
* ABCAPITAL
- August 07, 2024 07:50
Stock market live today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 07.08.2024
AADHARHFC, ABBOTINDIA, ABFRL, AHL, AIIL, APOLLOTYRE, AUTOAXLES, BALAMINES, BANARISUG, BASF, CAPLIPOINT, CARERATING, CCL, CHEMPLASTS, COROMANDEL, DISAQ, ESABINDIA, FDC, GMMPFAUDLR, GODFRYPHLP, GODREJCP, GOKEX, GPIL, GPPL, HAPPYFORGE, HARSHA, ITDCEM, KIMS, KINGFA, KIRLOSENG, LALPATHLAB, LEMONTREE, NEOGEN, NHPC, NLCINDIA, OMINFRAL, PIDILITIND, RADICO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAKSOFT, SANGHVIMOV, SIGNATURE, SULA,
TALBROAUTO, TASTYBITE, TVSSRICHAK, UNOMINDA, VARROC, VENKEYS, VERANDA, WALCHANNAG, WELCORP, WPIL
ABBOTINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 1582 crore versus Rs 1479 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 403 crore versus Rs 467 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.47% versus 31.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 326 crore versus Rs 290 crore
ABFRL
* Revenue expected at Rs 3522 crore versus Rs 3256 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 292 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 8.94% versus 31.57%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs (188) crore versus Rs (141) crore
APOLLOTYRE
* Revenue expected at Rs 6395 crore versus Rs 6244 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1005 crore versus Rs 1051 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.71% versus 16.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 410 crore
COROMANDEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 4978 crore versus Rs 5693 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 543 crore versus Rs 709 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.90% versus 12.45%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 377 crore versus Rs 494 crore
GODREJCP
* Revenue expected at Rs 3486 crore versus Rs 3448 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 749 crore versus Rs 642 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.48% versus 18.61%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 488 crore versus Rs 400 crore
GODFRYPHLP
* Revenue expected at Rs 1170 crore versus Rs 1233 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 218 crore versus Rs 368 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.63% versus 29.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 293 crore
LEMONTREE
* Revenue expected at Rs 269 crore versus Rs 222 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 126 crore versus Rs 104 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at % versus %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 23 crore
NHPC
* Revenue expected at Rs 2808 crore versus Rs 2757 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1480 crore versus Rs 1504 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 52.70% versus 54.55%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1091 crore versus Rs 1036 crore
PIDILITIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 3491 crore versus Rs 3275 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 770 crore versus Rs 707 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.05% versus 21.58%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 468 crore
RADICO
* Revenue expected at Rs 1120 crore versus Rs 953 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 119 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.23% versus 12.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 68 crore versus Rs 68 crore
UNOMINDA
* Revenue expected at Rs 3688 crore versus Rs 3092 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 395 crore versus Rs 330 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.71% versus 10.67%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 172 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 08.08.2024
ABB, AJMERA, APLLTD, ARTEMISMED,* ASTRAL*, ASTRAZEN, AVALON, AWHCL, AZAD, BAYERCROP, BHARATFORG, BHARATGEAR, BIOCON, BIRLACORPN, CARYSIL, COCHINSHIP, CONCOR, COSMOFIRST, DREAMFOLKS, EICHERMOT, EUREKAFORBE, GALAXYSURF, GREAVESCOT, GRSE, GSPL, GUJALKALI, HBLPOWER, HITECHCORP, IFCI, INDIASHLTR, IRCON, JGCHEM, KHADIM, KOPRAN, KPIGREEN, LICI, LUMAXIND, MEDANTA, MINDACORP, MRF, MUNJALAU, NIACL, NOCIL, OIL, PAGEIND, PCBL, RKSWAMY, RVNL, SAIL, SEAMECLTD, SHILPAMED, SNOWMAN, SOBHA, SUTLEJTEX, TALBROSENG, TEGA, TIMKEN, UNICHEMLAB, UNIPARTS, WABAG
- August 07, 2024 07:49
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 07.08.2024
Novo Nordisk A/S (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Walt Disney Company (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
CVS Health Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Shopify Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Emerson Electric Company (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Global Payments Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Brookfield Asset Management (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Warner Music Group Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
NiSource, Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Bio-Techne Corp (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Dynatrace, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Ralph Lauren Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Textiles)
Devon Energy Corporation(Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Equinix, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Energy Transfer L.P. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Monster Beverage Corporation (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Manulife Financial Corp (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Metals)
Applovin Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Nutrien Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
HubSpot, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Corpay, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Atmos Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Texas Pacific Land Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Marathon Oil Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Western Midstream Partners, LP (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
CF Industries Holdings, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
U-Haul Holding Company (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Curtiss-Wright Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Definese)
Zillow Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
CACI International, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Amdocs Limited (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
BeiGene, Ltd. (TENT) (Sector- Healthcare)
- August 07, 2024 07:48
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 07.08.2024
TENT CHINA Trade Balance (Expected: 97.6B versus Previous: 99.1B)
TENT U.K. Bank Stress Test Report
- August 07, 2024 07:42
IPO watch: FirstCry’s parent offer enters Day 2
The initial public offering of FirstCry’s parent Brainbees Solutions Ltd., which opened on Tuesday, witnessed a lukewarm response from investors. At the end of Day 1, the issue was subscribed just 0.11 times or 11 per cent. The IPO, with a price band of Rs 440-465 a share, will close on August 8.
- August 07, 2024 07:39
IPO watch: Retail investors make a beeline for Unicommerce issue
The initial public offering of Softbank-backed SaaS platform Unicommerce saw a tremendous response from investors, as the issue subscribed within a few hours of opening.
The IPO, which has a price band of ₹102-108, was subscribed 2.43 times at the end of Day 1, as retail investors bid aggressively.
- August 07, 2024 07:26
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: August 7, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Real estate stocks, SBI, Suzlon Energy, RECL, JHS Svendgaard, Aurobindo Pharma, Indian Hotels, Metro Brands, PNC Infratech, 360 One, SG Mart, Shradha AI Tech, Vashu Bhagnani, Ramky Infra
- August 07, 2024 07:20
Stock market live today: Satin Creditcare board to discuss fundraising proposal on August 9
SATIN CREDITCARE NETWORK: Board meet to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, non- convertible debentures on private placement basis: 09 AUGUST
- August 07, 2024 07:19
Stock market live today: FPI’s sector-wise flows during July
* FPIs were net buyers in July worth USD 3.87bn with buying seen in 9 out of 14 sectors.
* Highest buying was seen in IT (~USD 1.4bn) and metals & mining (~USD 874mn; VEDL QIP) while financials (~USD 913mn) and power (~USD 456mn) saw highest selling.
* Cap goods (USD 335mn) has now seen inflows for eighteen straight months. Also telecom saw inflows (~USD 375mn) for the fifth successive month.
* Cement & construction saw outflows (~USD 102mn) for the fourth consecutive month.
* In the last 12 months, cap goods (~USD 5.6bn) has seen highest inflows, while bank & finance (~USD 5.2bn) saw highest outflows.
- August 07, 2024 07:18
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 06 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 124789.1 + 8818.39 Total: 133607.5
F&O Volume: 480972.4 + 220440.8 Total: 701413.2
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3531.24
(14389.37 - 17920.61)
DII: NET BUY: +3357.45
(14422.78 - 11065.33)
- August 07, 2024 07:17
Stock market live today: Gujarat Toolroom’s Dubai arm bags AED 50 million impex order
GUJARAT TOOLROOM ; Gujarat Toolroom Ltd.’s Dubai subsidiary, GTL Gems DMCC, has secured a substantial impex order valued at AED 50 million, approximately INR 1.14 billion.
Co. Says This order, with an anticipated profit margin ranging from 5% to 7.5%, underscores our subsidiary’s strong position in the international market and its growing operational capacity.
- August 07, 2024 07:17
Stock market live today: Inox Wind secures for 201 MW order from Integrum Energy
INOX WIND: CO RECEIVES ORDER FROM INTEGRUM ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. FOR 201 MW EQUIPMENT SUPPLY || PROJECT TO BE EXECUTED ACROSS FOUR STATES
- August 07, 2024 07:14
Stock market live today: Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendation: August 7, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is IDFC First Bank. The stock has been in a strong downtrend since September last year. This downtrend is intact and there is more room to fall from here.
- August 07, 2024 07:13
Stock market live today: Stock to sell today: IDFC First Bank (₹71.70): SELL
The outlook for IDFC First Bank is bearish. This stock has been in a strong downtrend since September last year. This downtrend is strong and intact. The price action this week indicates that the stock has been getting strong resistance around ₹73.45.
- August 07, 2024 07:11
Stock market live today: FMCG industry betting on volume-led growth recovery in FY25
FMCG companies are betting big on a volume-led growth revival in the coming months and said they have begun witnessing green shoots visible in terms of revival of rural consumption. This comes on the back of moderate inflationary pressures and expectations of better monsoons among other factors.
- August 07, 2024 07:10
Stock market live today: SEBI to ban use of derivatives for P-note issuers
SEBI has proposed to discontinue the existing exceptions related to use of derivatives by issuers of offshore derivative instruments (ODI). The regulator has also proposed to mandate issuance of ODIs through a separate dedicated FPI registration where no proprietary investments will be permitted.
- August 07, 2024 07:10
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Archean Chemical (Add)
ICICI Securities
Target: ₹800
CMP: ₹707.20
Archean Chemical Industries (ACI) has reported weak Q1-FY25 print with revenue decline across segments, due to lower volumes and realisations in salt and bromine segments. However, it remains confident of delivering good volumes in FY25 – elemental bromine sales (including captive) of 22-25kte (vs 17.5kte in FY24); industrial salt volumes at 4.5 mnte (vs 4.3 mnte in FY24) and ramp-up in second-grade SOP.
- August 07, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: LIC Housing Fin (Hold)
PL Capital
Target: ₹660
CMP: ₹652.50
LIC Housing Finance saw a mixed quarter as NII missed PL expectation (PLe) by 12 per cent, which was offset by lower provisions at 20bps (PLe 61bps). NIM declined by 37 bps q-o-q due to lower interest on recoveries on account of softer collection efficiency led by seasonality and repricing pressure, especially on higher priced loans, due to competitive intensity.
- August 07, 2024 06:59
Stock market live today: F&O curbs may compel brokers to rejig business models: ICRA
The host of measures proposed to curb retail frenzy in derivatives trading, the increase in securities transaction tax (STT) on F&O and making it mandatory for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) to implement ‘true to label’ charges to ensure fairness in fee structures may lead to a meaningful decline in F&O volumes, said a report by ICRA.
- August 07, 2024 06:56
Stock market live today: SEBI proposes easing norms for investment advisers and research analysts
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to ease norms for registered investment advisers and research analysts.
IAs and RAs will be required to obtain the base NISM certifications only at the time of registration, without requiring a renewal every three years. After this, they will need to obtain a certification based only on the incremental changes or developments during the previous three years or a period as specified.
- August 07, 2024 06:39
Stock market live today: Asian markets show mixed results on Wednesday
Asian stocks traded mixed after a surge in dip buying sparked a global rebound on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.48%, or 514.67 points, to 34,160.79 in early trading. The broader Topix index was nearly flat, with a slight increase of 0.18%, or 4.48 points, to 2,438.69. South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.20%, or 30.16 points, to 2,552.31.
Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both climbed 1% as investors returned to the market following a sharp sell-off. Federal Reserve officials’ recent comments eased U.S. recession concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 294.39 points, or 0.76%, to 38,997.66, the S&P 500 added 53.7 points, or 1.04%, to 5,240.03, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 166.77 points, or 1.03%, to 16,366.86.
