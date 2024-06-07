Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 7 June 2024
ALL UPDATES
- June 07, 2024 07:15
Stocks in Focus: Heritage Foods, KCP stocks extend rally as Chandrababu Naidu returns to power
Shares of Heritage Foods, one of the leading dairy companies, and KCP, which has a cement plant in Amaravati, have been on the rise, in the past few days as N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party emerged victorious in recently-concluded Andhra Pradesh polls.
After the results were out, the stocks gathered the momentum further. Heritage Foods, promoted by Nara Lokesh, son of Naidu’s son, hit an all-time high of ₹601.60 on Thursday. In the last five days, the stock climbed 45.4 per cent. KCP also climbed 8.82 per cent to ₹219.60. In the last 5 days, it jumped 26.65 per cent and on Thursday hit a year high of ₹238.70.
- June 07, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Updates: Bajaj Housing Finance’s Board approves IPO
The Board of Directors of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) on Thursday approved an initial public offering (IPO) comprising fresh issue of equity shares of ₹10 each aggregating up to ₹4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares.
The fresh issue of equity shares is subject to any revisions to such amount as may be permissible under applicable law. The IPO is to meet the mandatory listing conditions pursuant to BHFL’s classification as an NBFC — Upper Layer by RBI.
- June 07, 2024 07:12
Stock Market Updates: SEBI issues framework for levying penalty for surveillance lapses
SEBI on Thursday came out with a framework on “financial disincentives” for market infrastructure institutions that would impose a penalty ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore for each instance surveillance lapse during the financial year.
Penalty for first instance of lapse will vary from ₹1 lakh (if annual revenue of MII is less than ₹300 crore) to ₹25 lakh (if annual revenue is greater than ₹1,000 crore). For second instance, this penalty will vary from ₹2 lakh to ₹50 lakh. For third instance onwards the penalty will vary from ₹4 lakh to ₹1 crore.
- June 07, 2024 07:11
Stock Market Updates: Rahul Gandhi demands JPC probe into June 4 stock market crash
An emboldened Opposition on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA with the Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the stock market crash on June 4, the day when the Lok Sabha poll results were announced.
This demand for JPC comes just few days before Modi is set to return for third successive term and take oath as the Prime Minister on June 9 to head a BJP-led coalition government.
- June 07, 2024 07:10
Stock Market Today: Sectoral Trends: TRAI floats consultation paper on ‘Revision of National Numbering Plan’
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday has floated a consultation paper on ‘Revision of National Numbering Plan’ to ensure a structured approach for allocation and utilisation of Telecommunication Identifiers (TIs) resources, in line with international best practices.
- June 07, 2024 07:08
Fund Flow Activity: 06 June 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 150441.91 + 9618.88 Total: 160060.79
F&O Volume: 555683.23 + 1354314.54 Total: 1909997.77
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -6867.72
(13969.51 - 20837.23)
DII: NET BUY: +3718.38
(17030.3 - 13311.92)
- June 07, 2024 07:08
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 07.06.2024
07:00 CHINA Trade Balance (Expected: 70.5B versus Previous: 72.35B)
10:30 INDIA RBI Monetary Policy (Expected: 6.50% versus Previous: 6.50%)
14:30 EURO Revised GDP q/q (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
18:00 U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected:186k versus Previous: 175K)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 3.9% versus Previous: 3.9%)
09/06/2024: Outcome of European Parliamentary Elections
10/06/2024: China, Hong Kong, Taiwan @ Market Holiday
- June 07, 2024 07:07
Today’s Technicals: Trading guide for June 07, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- June 07, 2024 07:06
Today’s Stock Recommendation: June 7, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea:The stock idea that we have for you today is Kajaria Ceramics. The stock that we have today is Pidilite Industries. It has broken out of a range a couple of days back and looks set to rally from here.
- June 07, 2024 07:04
Stock to buy today: Pidilite Industries (₹3,091)
The stock of Pidilite Industries started its latest uptrend in November last year, on the back of the support at ₹2,300. However, after reaching ₹3,050 in April this year, the bulls lost strength. Consequently, Pidilite Industries’ stock was largely moving in a sideways trend i.e., between ₹2,800 and ₹3,050. But on Wednesday, the scrip broke out of ₹3,050, opening the door for further rally.
- June 07, 2024 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: New norms to widen promoter ambit for IPO-bound companies
The exchanges have expanded the promoter definition for companies tapping the market for an initial public offering, said two people in the know.
According to current SEBI regulations, a promoter is someone who controls the affairs of the company or can appoint the majority of directors or is named as such in an offer document. Earlier, founders holding 25 per cent were deemed as promoters by virtue of having negative control and the power to block special resolution.
- June 07, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live Today: Investors’ wealth climbs Rs 21 lakh cr in two days of stock market recovery
Dalal Street investors became richer by Rs 21 lakh crore in two days of a sharp rally in the stock market, where the BSE benchmark surged over 4 per cent.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 692.27 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 75,074.51 on Thursday. In intra-day trade, the benchmark soared 915.49 points or 1.23 per cent to 75,297.73.
In two days, the BSE benchmark surged 2,995.46 points or 4.15 per cent after Tuesday’s massive rout.
Thanks to the optimistic trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 21,05,298.11 crore to Rs 4,15,89,003.38 crore (USD 4.98 trillion) in two days. - PTI
