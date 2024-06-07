June 07, 2024 07:15

Shares of ​Heritage Foods​, one of the leading dairy companies, and KCP, which has a cement plant in Amaravati, have been on the rise, in the past few days as N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party emerged victorious in recently-concluded Andhra Pradesh polls.

​After the results were out, the stocks gathered the momentum further. ​Heritage Foods, promoted by Nara Lokesh, son of Naidu’s son, hit an all-time high of ₹601.60 on Thursday. In the last five days, the stock climbed 45.4 per cent. KCP also climbed 8.82 per cent to ₹219.60. In the last 5 days, it jumped 26.65 per cent and on Thursday hit a year high of ₹238.70.