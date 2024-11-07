November 07, 2024 07:31

RVNL: Company’s consortium emerges as lowest bidder for order worth Rs 19.17 Billion (Positive)

Wipro: Company announces strategic partnership with Relex solutions, (Positive)

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Company expands to Kerala with a plan of establishing 3000 beds over the next 5 year (Positive)

Shakti Pumps: Company received work order for 3,174 pumps worth Rs. 116.36 Crores. (Positive)

Reliance Power: Company unit Rosa power, prepays another Rs. 485 crore debt to varde partners, becoming zero-debt Company, total prepayment of debt is Rs. 1,318 crore. (Positive)

Waaree Energies: Received order for supply of 180 Mwp solar modules. (Positive)

Polycab: Emerges L-1 bidder from BSNL’s Bharat Net Project for Rs 1550 cr (Positive)

Pricol: Net profit at Rs 45.07 cr vs Rs 33.15 cr, Revenue at Rs 668 cr vs Rs 578 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Ester: Net profit at Rs 6.7 cr vs loss Rs 35 cr, Revenue at Rs 331 cr vs Rs 261 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Aadhar Housing Fin: Net profit at Rs 227.51 cr vs Rs 197.2 cr, NII at Rs 387 cr vs Rs 322 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Beta Drugs: Net profit at Rs 32.7 cr vs Rs 26.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 190 cr vs Rs 142 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Endurance: Net profit at Rs 203 cr vs Rs 154.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 2913 cr vs Rs 2545 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Appolo Hospitals: Net profit at Rs 380 cr vs Rs 233 cr, Revenue at Rs 5590 cr vs Rs 4850 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Chambal Fert: Net profit at Rs 536.37 cr vs Rs 448.36 cr, Revenue at Rs 4346 cr vs Rs 4933 cr (QoQ) (Positive)

Blue Star: Net profit at Rs 96 cr vs Rs 71 cr, Revenue at Rs 2276 cr vs Rs 1890 cr (YoY) (Positive)

FDC: Net profit at Rs 72.0 cr vs Rs 69.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 510 cr vs Rs 490 cr (YoY) (Positive)

JB Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 175.0 cr vs Rs 151 cr, Revenue at Rs 1001 cr vs Rs 882 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Tata Steel: Net Profit at Rs 833 crore versus poll Rs 139 crore, Revenues at Rs 53,905 crore versus poll Rs 53,734 crore (Positive)

Sonata Software: Net profit at Rs 110 cr vs Rs 124 cr, Revenue at Rs 2170 cr vs Rs 1913 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Usha Martin: Net profit at Rs 110 cr vs Rs 110 cr, Revenue at Rs 890 cr vs Rs 780 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Power Grid: Net profit at Rs 3793 cr vs Rs 3781 cr, Revenue at Rs 11277 cr vs Rs 11267 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Gujarat Gas: Net profit at Rs 306.9 cr vs Rs 329.78 cr, Revenue at Rs 3781 cr Rs 4450 cr (QoQ) (Neutral)

Gulf Oil: Net profit at Rs 84.44 cr vs Rs 88.02 cr, Revenue at Rs 849 cr vs Rs 885 cr (QoQ) (Neutral)

Kansai Nerolac: Net profit at Rs 122.79 cr vs Rs 177.15 cr, Revenue at Rs 1951 cr Rs 1957 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Hindustan Zinc: India government to exercise oversubscription option in offer for sale, to sell additional 0.51% stake in Hindustan zinc via oversubscription option (Neutral)

Ultratech Cement: Company unit increased its stake in Rsas AL Khaimah co. for white cement and construction materials PSC, Company unit increased its stake in Rsas AL Khaimah co. to 65.94% (Neutral)

SpiceJet: AGM to be held on or before December 31, 2024 (Neutral)

Hindalco: Novelis Q2 net sales at $4.30 bn, up 5% YoY. (Negative)

Jindal Steel & Power: Net profit at Rs 860 cr vs Rs 1390 cr, Revenue at Rs 11200 cr vs Rs 12250 cr (YoY) (Negative)

JK Lakshmi Cement: Net loss at Rs 13.9 cr vs Net Profit Rs 92.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 1230 cr vs Rs 71570 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Delta Corp: Net profit at Rs 26.9 cr vs Rs 69.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 188 cr vs Rs 261 cr (YoY) (Negative)