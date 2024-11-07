Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 7, 2024.
- November 07, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates today: WOCKHARDT LIMITED - QIP
Exchange Rate Used: US$ 1 = INR 84.2366 (Source: RBI, as of November 06, 2024)
Indicative Total Issue Size: Up to INR 10,000 Mn (approx. US$ 119 Mn)
Indicative Issue Size (Base): Up to INR 8,000 Mn (approx. US$ 95 Mn)
Indicative Issue Size (Green Shoe Option): Up to INR 2,000 Mn (approx. US$ 24 Mn)
Indicative Issue Price: INR 1,105 per Equity Share (4.93% discount to SEBI Floor Price)
Last Closing Price: INR 1,269.85 per Equity Share on NSE as on November 06, 2024
Implied Discount of indicative issue price from closing price: 12.98% discount to the close price on NSE on November 06, 2024
Dilution: ~5.57% of post-issue paid-up equity share capital (At indicative issue price)
SEBI Floor Price: INR 1,162.25 per Equity Share
Indicative Timelines:
Issue Open – Wednesday, 6th November 2024 (post market hours)
Issue Close (option to extend further) – Tuesday, November 7th, 2024
Receipt of Application Money and forms (Pay-in) - On or before Monday, 11th November, 2024
Demat Credit of shares – Wednesday, 13th November, 2024
Trading of shares – Thursday, 14th November, 2024
Sole Banker: DAM Capital Advisors Limited
- November 07, 2024 07:48
- November 07, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
RVNL: Company’s consortium emerges as lowest bidder for order worth Rs 19.17 Billion (Positive)
Wipro: Company announces strategic partnership with Relex solutions, (Positive)
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Company expands to Kerala with a plan of establishing 3000 beds over the next 5 year (Positive)
Shakti Pumps: Company received work order for 3,174 pumps worth Rs. 116.36 Crores. (Positive)
Reliance Power: Company unit Rosa power, prepays another Rs. 485 crore debt to varde partners, becoming zero-debt Company, total prepayment of debt is Rs. 1,318 crore. (Positive)
Waaree Energies: Received order for supply of 180 Mwp solar modules. (Positive)
Polycab: Emerges L-1 bidder from BSNL’s Bharat Net Project for Rs 1550 cr (Positive)
Pricol: Net profit at Rs 45.07 cr vs Rs 33.15 cr, Revenue at Rs 668 cr vs Rs 578 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Ester: Net profit at Rs 6.7 cr vs loss Rs 35 cr, Revenue at Rs 331 cr vs Rs 261 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Aadhar Housing Fin: Net profit at Rs 227.51 cr vs Rs 197.2 cr, NII at Rs 387 cr vs Rs 322 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Beta Drugs: Net profit at Rs 32.7 cr vs Rs 26.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 190 cr vs Rs 142 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Endurance: Net profit at Rs 203 cr vs Rs 154.5 cr, Revenue at Rs 2913 cr vs Rs 2545 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Appolo Hospitals: Net profit at Rs 380 cr vs Rs 233 cr, Revenue at Rs 5590 cr vs Rs 4850 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Chambal Fert: Net profit at Rs 536.37 cr vs Rs 448.36 cr, Revenue at Rs 4346 cr vs Rs 4933 cr (QoQ) (Positive)
Blue Star: Net profit at Rs 96 cr vs Rs 71 cr, Revenue at Rs 2276 cr vs Rs 1890 cr (YoY) (Positive)
FDC: Net profit at Rs 72.0 cr vs Rs 69.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 510 cr vs Rs 490 cr (YoY) (Positive)
JB Chemicals: Net profit at Rs 175.0 cr vs Rs 151 cr, Revenue at Rs 1001 cr vs Rs 882 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Tata Steel: Net Profit at Rs 833 crore versus poll Rs 139 crore, Revenues at Rs 53,905 crore versus poll Rs 53,734 crore (Positive)
Sonata Software: Net profit at Rs 110 cr vs Rs 124 cr, Revenue at Rs 2170 cr vs Rs 1913 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Usha Martin: Net profit at Rs 110 cr vs Rs 110 cr, Revenue at Rs 890 cr vs Rs 780 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Power Grid: Net profit at Rs 3793 cr vs Rs 3781 cr, Revenue at Rs 11277 cr vs Rs 11267 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Gujarat Gas: Net profit at Rs 306.9 cr vs Rs 329.78 cr, Revenue at Rs 3781 cr Rs 4450 cr (QoQ) (Neutral)
Gulf Oil: Net profit at Rs 84.44 cr vs Rs 88.02 cr, Revenue at Rs 849 cr vs Rs 885 cr (QoQ) (Neutral)
Kansai Nerolac: Net profit at Rs 122.79 cr vs Rs 177.15 cr, Revenue at Rs 1951 cr Rs 1957 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Hindustan Zinc: India government to exercise oversubscription option in offer for sale, to sell additional 0.51% stake in Hindustan zinc via oversubscription option (Neutral)
Ultratech Cement: Company unit increased its stake in Rsas AL Khaimah co. for white cement and construction materials PSC, Company unit increased its stake in Rsas AL Khaimah co. to 65.94% (Neutral)
SpiceJet: AGM to be held on or before December 31, 2024 (Neutral)
Hindalco: Novelis Q2 net sales at $4.30 bn, up 5% YoY. (Negative)
Jindal Steel & Power: Net profit at Rs 860 cr vs Rs 1390 cr, Revenue at Rs 11200 cr vs Rs 12250 cr (YoY) (Negative)
JK Lakshmi Cement: Net loss at Rs 13.9 cr vs Net Profit Rs 92.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 1230 cr vs Rs 71570 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Delta Corp: Net profit at Rs 26.9 cr vs Rs 69.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 188 cr vs Rs 261 cr (YoY) (Negative)
- November 07, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: MSCI November Rejig
5 stocks added to Standard Index, none removed
13 stocks added to Small cap Index, while 7 removed
Stocks added to Standard index - Alkem Laboratories, BSE, Kalyan Jewellers, Oberoi Realty, and Voltas
Stocks added to Smallcap index – Aadhar Housing, Anup Engineering, Balu Forge, Bondada Engineering, DCM Shriram, Entero Healthcare, Eureka Forbes, Ganesha Ecosphere, Indegene, JSW Holdings, PC Jeweller, Refex Industries, Signatureglobal
HDFC Bank weightage in MSCI index increases further owing to increased foreign investment headroom
Adani Energy Solutions was expected to be added to the standard index, however, failed to make the cut
This is because of the show cause notice by SEBI for potential wrongful categorization of shareholding of certain entities
MSCI continues to monitor Adani Group and associated securities, including related to free float, and will issue further communication if appropriate
- November 07, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 08.11.2024
AARTIIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 1645 crore versus Rs 1454 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 255 crore versus Rs 233 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.50% versus 16.02%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 77 crore versus Rs 91 crore
ASHOKLEY
* Revenue expected at Rs 8810 crore versus Rs 9591 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 965 crore versus Rs 1104 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.95% versus 11.51%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 563 crore versus Rs 538 crore
LICI
* APE expected at Rs 14553 crore versus Rs 13095 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 8621 crore versus Rs 7682 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 7.30% versus 3.80%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 8435 crore versus Rs 8030 crore
MRF
* Revenue expected at Rs 6650 crore versus Rs 6217 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 910 crore versus Rs 1156 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.68% versus 18.61%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 380 crore versus Rs 586 crore
MSUMI
* Revenue expected at Rs 2454 crore versus Rs 2104 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 397 crore versus Rs 248 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.18% versus 11.79%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 239 crore versus Rs 155 crore
NAUKRI
* Revenue expected at Rs 649 crore versus Rs 625 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 275 crore versus Rs 204 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 42.37% versus 32.64%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 159 crore
SBIN
* NII expected at Rs 41798 crore versus Rs 39500 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 25214 crore versus Rs 19301 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 47.14% versus 48.86%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 16135 crore versus Rs 14330 crore
TATAMOTORS
* Revenue expected at Rs 99465 crore versus Rs 105128 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 13902 crore versus Rs 13766 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.97% versus 13.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4474 crore versus Rs 3887 crore
- November 07, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 07.11.2024
AAVAS, ABBOTINDIA, ABFRL, APLLTD, ASTRAL, BAJAJELEC, CAPLIPOINT, CARYSIL, CLEAN, COCHINSHIP, CUMMINSIND, EMAMILTD, EMCURE,ESCORTS, GESHIP, GMMPFAUDLR, GOLDIAM, GRINFRA, GSPL, GUJALKALI, HAPPYFORGE, HAWKINCOOK, HIL, ICIL, IMAGICAA, IMFA, INDHOTEL, INDIAGLYCO, INDIGOPNTS, INNOVACAP, IRCON, ITDCEM, KENNAMET, LINDEINDIA, LUPIN, M&M, MMTC, MOLDTKPAC, NAVNETEDUL, NCC, NHPC, NITINSPIN, NRBBEARING, PAGEIND, PRINCEPIPE, RHIM, ROLEXRINGS, RPGLIFE, RVNL, SAIL, SANOFI, SHYAMMETL, STYLEBAAZA, SUBROS, TARSONS, TRENT, UNIPARTS, VIJAYA, VSSL, WABAG, YATHARTH
ABBOTINDIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 1628 crore versus Rs 1494 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 407 crore versus Rs 380 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.00% versus 25.43%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 349 crore versus Rs 312 crore
CUMMINSIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 2228 crore versus Rs 1899 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 421 crore versus Rs 338 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.90% versus 17.82%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 393 crore versus Rs 328 crore
COCHINSHIP
* Revenue expected at Rs 1001 crore versus Rs 1011 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 220 crore versus Rs 191 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.97% versus 18.90%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 199 crore versus Rs 181 crore
EMAMILTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 909 crore versus Rs 864 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 233 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.62% versus 27.02%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 193 crore versus Rs 178 crore
ESCORTS
* Revenue expected at Rs 2355 crore versus Rs 2059 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 295 crore versus Rs 260 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.52% versus 12.66%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 262 crore versus Rs 223 crore
INDHOTEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 1724 crore versus Rs 1433 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 460 crore versus Rs 354 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.68% versus 24.75%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 166 crore
LUPIN
* Revenue expected at Rs 5518 crore versus Rs 5038 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1187 crore versus Rs 917 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.51% versus 18.21%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 720 crore versus Rs 489 crore
M&M
* Revenue expected at Rs 27012 crore versus Rs 24309 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3817 crore versus Rs 4396 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.13% versus 18.09%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3469 crore versus Rs 3451 crore
NHPC
* Revenue expected at Rs 2980 crore versus Rs 2931 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1778 crore versus Rs 1757 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 59.66% versus 59.95%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1197 crore versus Rs 1545 crore
SAIL
* Revenue expected at Rs 24885 crore versus Rs 29712 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1713 crore versus Rs 3875 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.88% versus 13.04%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs -74 crore versus Rs 1720 crore
TRENT
* Revenue expected at Rs 4335 crore versus Rs 2982 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 657 crore versus Rs 456 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.16% versus 15.31%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 399 crore versus Rs 234 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 08.11.2024
AARTIIND, ACE, ALEMBICLTD,ASHOKLEY, BAJAJHIND, BBL, BECTORFOOD, CHOLAHLDNG, DREAMFOLKS, EQUITASBNK, ESABINDIA, ETHOSLTD, FINEORG, FLAIR, FORTIS, GOCLCORP, GVTD, IKIO, INDIACEM, INOXINDIA, JLHL, JWL, KCP, KOVAI, LATENTVIEW, LICI, MAPMYINDIA, MAYURUNIQ, METROPOLIS,MRF, MSUMI, MUKANDLTD, NAUKRI, ORIENTCEM, PICCADIL, PIXTRANS, PREMIERENE, PURVA, RELAXO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAMHI, SBIN, SCI, SIGNATURE, SMSPHARMA, STARCEMENT, TATAMOTORS, TIL, VPRPL, WELCORP, WHIRLPOOL, ZFCVINDIA
- November 07, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS
Q2 SL NET PROFIT 1.3 RUPEES VS 1.8B (YOY); 2.4B (QOQ)
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS: Q2 REVENUE 18.6B RUPEES VS 18.45B (YOY)
KANSAI NEROLAC PAINTS: Q2 EBITDA 2.15B RUPEES VS 2.7B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 11.54% VS 14.62% (YOY)
- November 07, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: JK LAKSHMI CEMENT
Q2 CONS NET LOSS 139M RUPEES VS PROFIT 927M (YOY); PROFIT 703M (QOQ)
JK LAKSHMI CEMENT: Q2 REVENUE 12.3B RUPEES VS 15.7B (YOY)
JK LAKSHMI CEMENT: Q2 EBITDA 976M RUPEES VS 2.3B (YOY) || Q2 EBITDA MARGIN 7.91% VS 14.69% (YOY)
- November 07, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: Blue Star reports #Q2Results
👉Net Profit Up 35.6% At ₹96 Cr Vs ₹70.8 Cr (YoY)
👉Revenue Up 20.4% At ₹2,276 Cr Vs ₹1,890.4 Cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA Up 21.8% At ₹149.4 Cr Vs ₹122.7 Cr (YoY)
👉Margin At 6.6% Vs 6.5% (YoY)
- November 07, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
6 November 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 115422.19 + 8797.39 Total: 124219.58
F&O Volume: 454685.93 + 651629.18 Total: 1106315.11
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4445.59
(11911.9 - 16357.49)
DII: NET BUY: +4889.33
(16061.64 - 11172.31)
- November 07, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: MSCI INDIA GLOBAL INDEX: Additions
- ALKEM LABORATORIES
- BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE
- KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA
- OBEROI REALTY
- VOLTAS
- November 07, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: MSCI INDIA DOMESTIC INDEX: Additions
- ALKEM LABORATORIES
- BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE
- JINDAL STAINLESS
- JSW ENERGY
- KALYAN JEWELLERS INDIA
- OBEROI REALTY
- ORACLE FINL SVCS SOFTW
- PRESTIGE ESTATES PROJECT
- VOLTAS
- November 07, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 07.11.2024
TENT CHINA Trade Balance (Expected: 560B versus Previous: 583B)
17.30 U.K. BOE Monetary Policy (Expected: 4.75% versus Previous: 5.00%)
19.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 220K versus Previous: 216K)
00.30 U.S. Federal Reserve Monetary Policy (Expected: 4.75 % versus Previous: 5.00%)
01.00 U.S. Federal Reserve Press Conference
- November 07, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 07.11.2024
Duke Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Transdigm Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Defense)
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
CRH PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
TC Energy Corporation(Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Kenvue Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Vistra Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Datadog, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Hershey Company (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Barrick Gold Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Metal)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
BCE, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Halliburton Company (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Cameco Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Moderna, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
ArcelorMittal (Pre market) (Sector- Metal)
Liberty Media Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
The Carlyle Group Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Dynatrace, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
US Foods Holding Corp. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Viatris Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Evergy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Liberty Broadband Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Tapestry, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
EPAM Systems, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Arista Networks, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Airbnb, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Motorola Solutions, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
EOG Resources, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Fortinet, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
The Trade Desk, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Monster Beverage Corporation (Post market) (Sector- FMCG)
Block, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Consolidated Edison Inc (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Defense)
Cloudflare, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Corpay, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Pinterest, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Expedia Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Toast, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
DraftKings Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
Credicorp Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
News Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Media)
Insulet Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Rivian Automotive, Inc (Post market) (Sector- Automobiles)
- November 07, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: Qualcomm Q4 24 Earnings
- Adj EPS $2.69 (est $2.56)
- Adj Rev $10.24B (est $9.91B)
- Sees Q1 FY25 Rev $10.5B To $11.3B (est $10.54B)
- Board Approve Buy Back Of $15B
(Stock jumped by more than 5 percent post closing hours
- November 07, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Change in stance doesn’t mean that the next step is a rate cut in the very next meeting: RBI Guv Das
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said a change in stance doesn’t mean that the next step is a rate cut in the very next meeting. The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC), which met from October 7-9, had decided unanimously to change the stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘withdrawal of accommodation’. However, it kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent by a majority of 5 out of 6 members.
- November 07, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Market slump in October trims NPS equity gains, dampens annual returns
A sharp 1600 points fall in benchmark Nifty50 in October has weighed in on the annual return generated by pension funds on NPS (National Pension System) monies parked in equity scheme.
- November 07, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Promoters and PE investors ramp up sell-downs in Indian stocks, doubling deal value to $67 billion in 2024
The relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors in Indian equities has not deterred promoters, private equity investors and other investors from monetising their stakes in companies and sell-downs through bulk and block deals have doubled in 2024 year to date at over $67 billion.
- November 07, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: PNB Housing Finance (₹999.2)
The stock of PNB Housing Finance can be considered for short-term investments. The scrip, which saw a decline since mid-September, has shed the bearish bias after finding support at ₹870. The price action over the past couple of weeks indicates good buying interest. Read more
- November 07, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 7, 2024: PNB Housing Finance
