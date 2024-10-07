October 07, 2024 08:49

U.S. stocks rallied Friday on fresh signs of a strong labor market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending at a record peak while the bond market cut back recession fears. U.S. stocks ended higher Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report, with all three major benchmarks picking up steam in late afternoon trading to end with weekly gains. For the week, the S&P 500 advanced 0.2%, while the Dow and Nasdaq each edged up 0.1%. All three major U.S. equities benchmarks booked a fourth straight week of gains. A stronger-than-expected jobs report underscored the resilience of the US economy and boosted soft-landing hopes. Treasuries sank as traders recalibrated their bets on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next rate cut.

U.S. employers added 254,000 jobs in September, marking the quickest pace of hiring since March and exceeding economists’ forecasts of 150,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1% despite expectations for it to hold steady at 4.2%.

A high-stakes corporate earnings season kicks into gear next week, with bullish investors hoping results will justify increasingly rich valuations in a U.S. stock market near record highs.

Asian stocks rose after stronger-than-expected US payroll data underscored the health of the world’s largest economy and boosted optimism over a soft landing. Three central banks are set to release their interest rate decisions this week, namely the Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Reserve Bank of India.

Nifty ended lower for the fifth consecutive session on October 4. It recorded its worst week in over two years amid rising tensions in the middle east. At close, Nifty was down 0.79% or 200.3 points at 25049.9. Nifty fell for the fifth consecutive session on Oct 04 forming a bear candle with a long upper shadow. This means that the upward retracement is happening in a running manner. Over the week, Nifty fell 4.45% retracing the gains of several weeks. This is a negative sign though oversold conditions may mean a small pullback in the near term. Nifty could now take support at 24753 and later 24420 while 25453 could act as a resistance in the near term.