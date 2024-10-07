Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 7 October 2024
- October 07, 2024 09:20
Stock market live updates today: Sensex climbed 417.82 points or 0.51% to 82,106.27 as at 9.17 am, and Nifty 50 gained 103.90 points or 0.42% to trade at 25,118.50.
- October 07, 2024 08:50
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: October 7, 2024
Godrej Properties and Macrotech Developers (Lodha) have sold properties worth over ₹22,000 crore during April-September, up 56 per cent annually, on strong demand for premium homes. During the first six months of the current fiscal year, Godrej Properties sold properties worth over ₹13,800 crore, and Macrotech Developers’ sales bookings stood at ₹8,320 crore. The bulk of these sales were of housing units. Read more
- October 07, 2024 08:49
Stock market live updates today: Market Pre-Open Comments - Mr. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities
U.S. stocks rallied Friday on fresh signs of a strong labor market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending at a record peak while the bond market cut back recession fears. U.S. stocks ended higher Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report, with all three major benchmarks picking up steam in late afternoon trading to end with weekly gains. For the week, the S&P 500 advanced 0.2%, while the Dow and Nasdaq each edged up 0.1%. All three major U.S. equities benchmarks booked a fourth straight week of gains. A stronger-than-expected jobs report underscored the resilience of the US economy and boosted soft-landing hopes. Treasuries sank as traders recalibrated their bets on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next rate cut.
U.S. employers added 254,000 jobs in September, marking the quickest pace of hiring since March and exceeding economists’ forecasts of 150,000. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1% despite expectations for it to hold steady at 4.2%.
A high-stakes corporate earnings season kicks into gear next week, with bullish investors hoping results will justify increasingly rich valuations in a U.S. stock market near record highs.
Asian stocks rose after stronger-than-expected US payroll data underscored the health of the world’s largest economy and boosted optimism over a soft landing. Three central banks are set to release their interest rate decisions this week, namely the Bank of Korea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Reserve Bank of India.
Nifty ended lower for the fifth consecutive session on October 4. It recorded its worst week in over two years amid rising tensions in the middle east. At close, Nifty was down 0.79% or 200.3 points at 25049.9. Nifty fell for the fifth consecutive session on Oct 04 forming a bear candle with a long upper shadow. This means that the upward retracement is happening in a running manner. Over the week, Nifty fell 4.45% retracing the gains of several weeks. This is a negative sign though oversold conditions may mean a small pullback in the near term. Nifty could now take support at 24753 and later 24420 while 25453 could act as a resistance in the near term.
- October 07, 2024 08:48
Stock market live updates today: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
In the past week, panic-selling hit Dalal Street, pushing Nifty near the psychological 25,000 mark. However, a potential rebound is on the cards as Nifty bulls may regroup following a strong close on Wall Street after the US September Jobs Report eased recession fears. Key upcoming events include the FOMC Meeting Minutes and RBI MPC outcome on 9th October, and the US CPI data on 10th October. Traders should also watch crude oil prices, which have surged to $74.4 per barrel amid Middle East tensions. Preferred trade: Buy Nifty (CMP 25015) with targets at 25,450/25,600, and Bank Nifty (CMP 51462) with targets at 51,900/52,600. Top stock pick: Minda Corporation (CMP 596), with a target of 652/701.
- October 07, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
Power Mech Projects Ltd.
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6244
Ex-Dividend 08 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- October 07, 2024 08:47
Stock market live updates today: Previous close figures
GIFT Nifty +67 pts (25260) from last trade 25193 ,
Nikkei +888 pts ,
Hangseng +211 pts ,
Now @6.53am .
Dow +341.16 pts ,Nsdq +219.37 pts, S&P
+51.13 pts , Bovespa +120 pts , Ftse -1 pts , Dax +105 pts , Cac +63 pts , Crude @ $74.06 brl (-0.32), Brent @ $77.68 brl (+0.00) , Gold @ 2670.20 (+2.40), Silver $32.52 (+0.12), Euro @ $1.097, JPY @ $149.04, INR @ 84.025
Today’s Corporate Action
7th Oct Ex Date
GEOJITFSL\u0009
Right Issue of Equity Shares
JWL\u0009
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
KPEL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
NBCC\u0009
Bonus issue 1:2
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings
07-Oct-24
\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
AHLWEST\u0009
Audited Results;Quarterly Results\u0009
ASALCBR\u0009
Issue Of Warrants\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
CLASELE\u0009
Bonus issue\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
CMICABLES\u0009
Audited Results\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
FMNL\u0009
Issue Of Warrants;Preferential Issue of shares;General
GVBL\u0009
Quarterly Results;General\u0009 \u0009
HFIL\u0009
Quarterly Results;Right Issue of Equity Shares
JAINCO\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
LLFICL\u0009
Increase in Authorised Capital;Issue Of Warrants
OROSMITHS\u0009
Quarterly Results\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
PADAMCO\u0009
Quarterly Results\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
SHAKTIPUMP\u0009
Increase in Authorised Capital;Bonus issue;General
SHIKHARLETR\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009 \u0009
\u0009 \u0009
Stock under F&O ban on NSE
07-Oct-24
1 BANDHANBNK
2 BSOFT
3 GNFC
4 GRANULES
5 HINDCOPPER
6 MANAPPURAM
7 RBLBANK
- October 07, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: Corporate file
IEX: CO ACHIEVES 11,370 MU TOTAL VOLUME IN SEP’24, AN INCREASE OF 24% YOY || GREEN MARKET ACHIEVES GROWTH OF 214% YOY
IOC, BPCL, HPCL ; Escalating tensions in Middle East reduce headroom for petrol, diesel price cuts Says Analyst- BL
TATA STEEL: CO’S 2QFY25 PRODUCTION VOLUMES AT 5.27 MT; DELIVERIES VOLUMES AT 5.10 MT || TATA STEEL NETHERLANDS: 2QFY25 PRODUCTION VOLUMES AT 1.68 MT; DELIVERIES VOLUMES AT 1.57 MT
ITC demerger of hotel business gets NCLT nod
-Titan Q2 revenue rises 25%, adds 75 new stores
CITI UPGRADES CHINA’S CONSUMER STOCKS TO BUY, REAL ESTATE TO NEUTRAL; A-SHARES HAVE MORE UPSIDE THAN H-SHARES DUE TO STRONGER MARKET SUPPORT.
- October 07, 2024 08:46
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
Nomura on Federal Bank: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 240/Sh (Positive)
ICICI on Vedanta: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 600/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Titan: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 4100/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Macrotech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1600/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on LTIM: Upgrade to Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 6900/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on MPhasis: Upgrade to Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 3400/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on India Strategy: Investor sentiments have fallen to neutral zone from extremely bullish zone a week ago (Neutral)
MOSL on India Strategy: India’s medium-term growth narrative stands out in an extremely volatile global landscape (Neutral)
Citi on Cement Sector: Industry sources suggest cement demand was flat in Q2 (Neutral)
Jefferies on Financials: RBI’s proposed norms may require banks to align NBFC-subs, adding that banks including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mah Bank, Fed Bank can be affected by RBI norms (Neutral)
Nomura on AU SFB: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 650/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Titan: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 4110/Sh (Neutral)
Investec on Titan: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 4100/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Bandhan Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 240/Sh (Neutral)
MS on RBL Bank: Maintain Underweight on Bank, target price at Rs 210/Sh (Neutral)
- October 07, 2024 08:38
Stock market live updates today: Gift Nifty indicates a positive start for the markets
The fresh week is likely to begin on a positive note for domestic markets, thanks to a strong rally in global markets. The focus will be on the RBI monetary policy outcome and quarterly results of India Inc that will start trickling in from this week.
Mandar Pitale, Head Treasury, SBM Bank India, said: The forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from October 7-9 will be conducted with the induction of three new MPC members in place of the retiring members. During the last meeting of MPC held in August, internal RBI members were biased towards an extended policy rate hold.
- October 07, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: Quote on the September jobs report | Yogesh Kansal, Co-founder and CMO, Appreciate
“The September jobs report is hard proof that a soft landing is within the grasp of the Federal Reserve. Obviously, there is healthy momentum in the US labour market — US companies added 254,000 jobs when the projected increase was 150,000. Not just that, US unemployment has also ticked down to 4.1%, when economists expected that the unemployment rate would remain unchanged, or in fact, rise. The report also confirms that we will, most likely, conclude 2024 with two 25 bps cuts in November and December, without any big bang 50 bps rate cut. The jobs report would have strengthened the narrative for market bulls, had it not been for the widening Middle East conflicts. Now, with crude oil prices jumping by $3 a barrel, all eyes would be keenly glued to the fallouts of this geopolitical disturbance.”
- October 07, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: Market report by Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd
The market’s recovery faltered, with the Nifty closing at a 3-week low, managing to stay above 25,000. Selling pressure was widespread, and the overall market breadth favored declines.
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are shifting funds away from India, viewing it as a relatively expensive market. Instead, they are turning to China, anticipating an economic revival there. This optimism was fueled by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cutting interest rates and lowering the reserve requirement ratio, alongside fiscal stimulus measures. These moves triggered a strong rally in both Chinese and Hong Kong markets, pushing up commodity prices.
On the domestic front, the market’s focus will also be on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is scheduled to meet from October 7 to 9, 2024, with the outcome to be announced on Wednesday, October 9. The RBI is expected to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged in its upcoming policy review, having maintained it at 6.5% for the ninth consecutive meeting in August 2024. This aligns with market expectations, as the central bank aims to bring inflation closer to its medium-term target of 4% while supporting economic growth.
The Q2 earnings season is kicking off with key companies like TCS, Tata Elxsi, DMart, and IREDA among others, which will drive stock-specific movements. Domestically, liquidity remains strong, with signs of sectoral rotation from overvalued segments to areas with more attractive valuations. Additionally, commodity prices, the U.S. dollar index, and key U.S. macroeconomic data will play a crucial role in determining market direction. Geopolitical developments will also continue to be a significant factor on the global front.
Technically, the Nifty has the immediate and critical support level stands at 24,750, with the next support around the rising 100-day moving average (DMA) near the 24,400 mark. On the upside, 25,500 and 25,700 will act as key resistance levels during any potential pullback.
While Banknifty, The 100-day moving average (DMA) at 51,100 serves as an immediate support level, with the 50,000-49,500 range, which aligns with the 200-DMA, acting as the next support zone. On the upside, 52,500 and 53,300 will be key resistance levels during any pullback.
- October 07, 2024 07:54
Stock market live updates today: Bank of Maharashtra raised Rs 3,500 crore from QIP - allotted at Rs 57.36 against the floor price of Rs 60.37
Bank of Maharashtra raised Rs 3,500 crore from QIP - allotted at Rs 57.36 against the floor price of Rs 60.37.
LIC was allotted nearly 26 crore shares (42.56% of the total QIP)
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance allotted over five crore shares - 8.51% of the total QIP
Aditya Birla Sun Life was allotted nearly 3.5 crore shares representing 5.67% of the total QIP.
Bank of Maharashtra - a PSB is headquartered in Pune. It has about three crore customers with 2,489 branches as of March 2024.
- October 07, 2024 07:50
Stock market live updates today: Asia Index Private Ltd. launches three new indices
Asia Index Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, has announces the launch of three indices namely BSE SENSEX Sixty 65: 35, BSE SENSEX Sixty, BSE Power and Energy Index.
- October 07, 2024 07:50
Stock market live updates today: BLS International Completes Acquisition of 100% Stake in Citizenship Invest, a Global Leader in Citizenship
- October 07, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates today: India Ratings & Research upgrades Allied Blenders and Distillers Limited’s rating to ‘IND A-’ with a Positive Outlook from ‘IND BBB+
- October 07, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates today: Yogesh Kansal, Co-founder and CMO, Appreciate
- October 07, 2024 07:48
Stock market live updates today: Fitch Ratings has assigned Adani Green Energy Limited Hybrid RG1’s proposed 20-year partially amortising senior secured notes an expected rating of ‘BBB-(EXP)‘
Fitch Ratings has assigned Adani Green Energy Limited Hybrid RG1’s (AGEL Hybrid RG1) proposed 20-year partially amortising senior secured notes due 2044 a first-time expected rating of ‘BBB-(EXP)‘. The Outlook is Stable. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.
- October 07, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
Jio Fin: SEBI has granted in-principle approval to the Company and BlackRock Financial Management Inc to act as co-sponsors and set up the proposed mutual fund. (Positive)
Easy Trip Planners: Company resumes bookings to the Maldives following the improvements in the bilateral ties of the governments. (Positive)
SAMHI Hotels: Company has acquired Innmar Tourism and Hotels Private Limited for Rs 2,050 million. (Positive)
Federal Bank: Q2 deposits surge 16%, advances grow by 19% on-year. CRISIL upgrades rating on the fixed deposits of Bank to ‘AAA/Stable’ from ‘AA+/Positive’ (Positive)
Ujjivan SFB: Total deposits up 17% YoY & 5% QoQ. CASA up 26% YoY & 6% QoQ (Positive)
L&T Finance: Retail loan book at end of Q2FY25 up 28%, retail disbursements for Q2FY25 up 12% YoY. (Positive)
Macrotech Developers: Collections were Rs 30.7 billion for Q2FY25, up 11% , Q2FY25 pre-sales at Rs 42.9 billion , up 21% YoY (Positive)
Avantel: Net Profit at Rs 22.9 cr vs Rs. 16.1 cr (YoY), Revenue at Rs 77.4 cr vs Rs 54.3 cr (YoY). (Positive)
JSW Steel: Company unit JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd, Company has successfully commissioned its Blast furnace at its integrated steel plant at Vijayanagar with a capacity of 4.5 MTPA (Positive)
Adani Wilmar: Q2 total sales volume up 10% YoY, in Q2, revenue from alternate channels increased at strong double digit rate YoY. (Positive)
Bandhan Bank: Total deposits rise 27.2% on a yearly basis to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in September quarter. (Positive)
Bajaj Housing: AUM at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, up 26% year-on-year. (Positive)
RKEC Projects: Company gets order worth Rs 186 cr from Maharashtra Maritime Board. (Positive)
CG Power: Company acquires Radio Frequency Components Business from Renesas, marking its foray into Semiconductor Design. (Positive)
Senco Gold: Company approved raising of funds up to Rs 5 billion, Company approves sub-division of shares in 1:2 ratio. (Positive)
Ceigall India: Company got letter of intent for project worth Rs 1.43 billion. (Positive)
Oil upstream stocks: Oil prices jump by 3 percent after the tensions intensified in Middle East. (Positive)
Bansal Wire Industries: Company incorporates wholly owned subsidiary BWI steel private ltd, the entity being acquired belongs to iron and steel industry. (Positive)
IDBI Bank: Total business up 15% as of sept 30, Total deposits as of sept 30 up 11% YoY, Net advances as of sept 30 up 19% YoY (Positive)
ITC Limited: Company’s Hotels Business Demerger Receives NCLT Approval (Positive)
Metropolis: Revenue for the quarter grows by 13% year-on-year. B2C revenue up 20% from last year. (Positive)
Info edge: Standalone Billings Up 14.3% At Rs 650.3 Cr Vs Rs 569 Cr (YoY) (Positive)
Shiva Cement: Company execution of binding MoU with Bhushan power & steel. (Positive)
Godrej Prop: Q2 booking value grew 3% YoY to nearly INR 5,200 crore from sale of over 5.1 million sq. ft. (Positive)
Titan: Jewellery Revenue +26% YoY after a soft Q1 performance (Positive)
Antony Waste: Arm AG Enviro Infra Projects gets contract worth ₹908 cr from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Positive)
Tanfac: Company revises capacity to 90 MT/day from 45 MT/day for Rs 100 crore (Positive)
Indian Bank: Total Business Up 9.8% YoY At ₹12.44 Lk Cr, total Deposits Up 8.1% YoY At ₹6.93 Lk Cr (Positive)
GAIL: Signs MoU with AM Green to jointly develop renewable energy projects up to 2.5 GW and green chemical projects (Positive)
Bank Of Maharashtra: Bank closes QIP today, approves issue price at Rs 57.36/Sh. LIC increases stake in Bank of Maharashtra from 4.05% to 7.1% through QIP (Neutral)
AU Small Finance Bank: Reports 12.7% jump in Q2 deposits, gross advances rise nearly 6% (Neutral)
Paytm: Manmeet Singh Dhody ceases to be CTO – payments & SMP of the co w.e.f. October 4, 2024. (Neutral)
REC: Company’s renewable energy loans aggregated to Rs 5,946 crore, up 37.35% year-on-year in the quarter-ended September 2024. (Neutral)
J&K Bank: Total business up 9.2% YoY at ₹2.34 lk cr, Total deposits up 8.96% at ₹1.38 lk cr (YoY) (Neutral)
MTNL: SBI classifies MTNL as non-performing account after repayment default. (Neutral)
Zomato: Company grants 12 million stock options worth ₹330 crore under ESOP. (Neutral)
Indusind Bank: Deposits as on sept-end up 15% YoY, Net advances up 13% YoY as of Sept 30. (Neutral)
Gravita India: Company approved raising of funds up to Rs 10 billion. (Neutral)
Pitti Engineering: Company received NCLT approval for its amalgamation scheme with Pitti Castings Private Limited and Pitti Rail and Engineering Components Limited. (Neutral)
Adani Energy: Company incorporated Adani Energy Solutions Global, Entity being acquired belongs to investment holding company. (Neutral)
Pokarna: Temporary shutdown of production line at Unit ii of Pokarna engineered stone, production line tentatively expected to resume by 7th October 2024. (Neutral)
Apollo Tyres: LIC increased shareholding in Apollo Tyres from 4.983 % to 5.030 %. (Neutral)
Network18: Government approves transfer of licenses held by TV18 to Company (Neutral)
Wipro: Company incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Wipro, Inc, the entity being acquired belongs to information technology sector. (Neutral)
Dhanlaxmi Bank: Bank sept quarter total deposit seen at 146 billion vs 138 billion YoY (Neutral)
Jammu and Kashmir Bank: Total deposits up 8.96%, gross advances as of Sept 30 up 8.30% YoY (Neutral)
RBL Bank: Total deposits up 20% year-on-year and 7% sequentially to ₹1.08 lakh crore. (Neutral)
Union Bank: Total Deposits Up 1.45% QoQ & 9.17% YoY At ₹12.41 Lk Cr, Global Gross Advances Up 1.82% QoQ & 9.63% YoY At ₹9.28 Lk Cr (Neutral)
Lupin: USFDA Inspection of the Company’s Biotech Facility in Pune concluded with five observations (Neutral)
Tata Steel: India Production Up 4.98% At 5.27 mt Vs 5.02 mt (YoY) (Neutral)
IndusInd Bank: Net advances up 13% year-on-year and 3% sequentially to ₹3.56 lakh crore. Deposits up 15% from last year and 4% from June to ₹4.12 lakh crore. (Neutral)
Nazara Technologies: Company subsidiary Openplay receives interim relief in Rs 845 Cr GST demand case (Negative)
IndiGo: Company faced a network slowdown, impacting its website and booking system, and is working to restore stability and normalcy. (Negative)
- October 07, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
04 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 127530.48 + 9721.83 Total: 137252.31
F&O Volume: 504315.77 + 54720328.04 Total: 55224643.81
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -9896.95
(14524.79 - 24421.74)
DII: NET BUY: +8905.08
(20286.53 - 11381.45)
- October 07, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: METAL STOCKS IN FOCUS
China will hold a press conference on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 10:00 AM
Senior officials from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) will provide an update on the “comprehensive
implementation of a package of incremental policies to robustly promote upward economic momentum, optimize structural development, and sustain a positive growth trajectory.”
The officials will also answer questions from the media during the event.
- October 07, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 07-October-2024
* BIRLASOFT
* BANDHANBANK
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* MANAPPURAM
* RBLBANK
- October 07, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 07.10.2024
China @ Market Holiday
14.00 Euro Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.1%)
23.20 U.S. FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
- October 07, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: US Inflation & FOMC Minutes
Globally investors will closely watch the FOMC minutes, US inflation numbers and speeches by several Fed officials as all this will decide the next policy path of the US Federal Reserve. The recent US jobs data raised hopes for soft landing of the world’s largest economy and seems to have reduced the chances of another 50 bps rate cut by the end of this year. The US inflation continued to fall for fifth consecutive month, dropping to 2.5 percent in August, from 2.9 percent in July.
Additionally, PPI and wholesale inventories data from the US, retail sales from Europe, household spending & PPI numbers from Japan, and vehicle sales from China will also be watched.
- October 07, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Key events : Domestic
1) 8th results of Haryana and J& K
2) 9th RBI policy
3) 10th Result season start
- October 07, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Index Outlook: Benchmark indices get knocked down
The Indian benchmark indices were knocked down badly last week. Nifty 50, Sensex and the Nifty Bank index tumbled over 4 per cent. Escalating tensions in the Middle East have been weighing on the Indian equities.
Last week, we were bullish and had expected the benchmark indices to go up. That view has gone wrong. The sharp fall last week has turned the short-term picture weak. However, there is not threat for the broader uptrend. Although there is room to fall more from here, supports are coming up which can halt the fall and produce a bounce.
- October 07, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates today: RBI may keep rates unchanged amid Iran-Israel conflict
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may prefer to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at their forthcoming meeting as the escalating Iran-Israel conflict could pose inflationary risks due to higher crude oil prices even as growth remains steady.
- October 07, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: IPO market braces for brief slowdown; two new issues aim ₹365 crore next week
After a wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent weeks, the primary market will experience a brief slowdown, with only two new public issues scheduled for the next week, aiming to raise ₹365 crore. Read more
- October 07, 2024 07:08
Stock market live updates today: Mcap: 9 of top-10 most valued firms erodes ₹4.74 lakh crore; Reliance, HDFC Bank hit hard
Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together lost a whopping ₹4,74,906.18 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank taking the steepest hit, in line with weak trends in equities.
- October 07, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal hits back at stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for flagging Ola EV service issue
A war of words broke out between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday on social media platform X over the after-sales and service quality of the company’s electric scooters. It started when Kamra responded to a post on X by Agarwal, who posted a photo of Ola’s gigafactory, by putting a picture of several Ola Electric scooters parked together seemingly waiting for servicing. Read more
- October 07, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates today: Mid-cap Indian IT companies expected to outperform large-cap firms in FY25
Mid-cap companies are projected to outperform their large-cap counterparts in FY25 as they quickly adopt emerging technologies and capture market share in niche sectors. Analyst estimates suggest that tier-1 companies, or large-caps, are expected to witness revenue growth of 0.9-3 per cent q-o-q, while mid-caps are expected to grow by 2.1-4.5 per cent.
- October 07, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates today: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group’s ₹17,600 crore fundraise to drive growth strategies
Equipped with ₹17,600 crore fundraising and a zero-debt status, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group companies — Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd — are poised to execute their growth strategies, according to officials. In the past two weeks, both companies have announced raising ₹4,500 crore through preferential issues of equity shares and ₹7,100 crore from global investment fund Varde Partners through equity-linked long-term FCCBs, having a long maturity period of 10 years and low interest rate of 5 per cent. Read more
- October 07, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 7, 2024: IDBI Bank
- October 07, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 07 Oct’24 to 11 Oct’24 by
- October 07, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Stock to sell today: IDBI Bank (₹83.85): SELL
The short-term outlook is bearish for IDBI Bank. The stock has been in a strong downtrend since the last week of July this year. The 4.5 per cent fall in the second half of last week has dragged the share price well below the 200-day moving average (DMA). This can continue to keep the stock under pressure. Read more
