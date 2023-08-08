August 08, 2023 09:44

Hindalco Industries Ltd is likely to report over a 60 per cent drop in net profit for the June quarter while its revenue is likely to fall around 10 per cent from a year ago.

The company will announce its financial performance on Tuesday.

Hindalco reported a revenue of Rs 58,018 crore last June quarter, when its net profit stood at Rs 4,119 crore.

Hindalco’s earnings from copper sales may get impacted due to shutdown of the smelter from April 5 to mid-June.

Moreover, lower LME aluminum prices have also added to the decline, said analysts.

The analysts have forecast a 38 per cent YoY reduction in Ebitda, primarily driven by a drop in revenues.

The EBITDA margins are expected to decrease year-on-year.

As per Nuvama Research the company’s EBITDA, which also includes Utkal Alumina, is predicted to be 15 per cent lower than that reported in the previous quarter, primarily due to a decreased realisation of aluminum prices.

The cost of producing aluminum is expected to remain unchanged from the previous quarter from the accumulation of costly coal inventory.

There is an estimated 2 per cent decrease in aluminum production volume for the upcoming quarter.

Novelis, the US-based subsidiary of Hindalco, disclosed that its revenue was down 20 per cent year-on-year, amounting to $4.1 billion on back of increase in product pricing, and improved automotive shipments, partially offset by lower beverage can shipments and lower LME.

Novalis adjusted EBITDA in June quarter was down 25 per cent year-on-year at $421 million. The EBITDA per tonne reached $479 on the back of the higher price and gains from foreign exchange.