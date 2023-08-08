Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 08 August 2023.
- August 08, 2023 10:44
Paytm stock declines by 1.85% on the NSE, trading at ₹835
- August 08, 2023 10:30
Shares of Gensol Engineering Ltd declines 0.27%
Gensol Engineering Ltd has appointed Kanv Garg as its president and chief growth officer of the group. The company informed the exchange about the appointment and added, “With 18 years of experience in the clean energy and mobility sector, Kanv brings a wealth of experience to the Gensol Group.” The stock declines 0.27% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,677.
- August 08, 2023 10:28
Turmeric December futures up by ₹16 at ₹16,550 a quintal
On NCDEX’s spices complex, dhaniya (coriander) and jeera ruled weak while turmeric contracts were flat in early trade. Dhaniya September contracts dropped by ₹48 to ₹7,484 a quintal. Jeera September futures declined by ₹745 a quintal to ₹62,370 a quintal. Turmeric December futures were up by ₹16 at ₹16,550 a quintal.
- August 08, 2023 10:26
Rupee falls 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 82.81 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as a negative trend in domestic equities and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading lower on strong dollar and foreign fund outflows over the past few days.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.80, then touched 82.81, registering a decline of 6 paise over its last close as the RBI monetary policy committee meeting begins on Tuesday. The policy decision will be announced on Thursday.
- August 08, 2023 10:22
October futures down by ₹28
On MCX, gold October futures were down by ₹28 at ₹59,391 per 10 gm. Silver September contracts slipped ₹13 to ₹71,255 a kg.
- August 08, 2023 10:21
Silver dips towards $23
In Asian trade, gold was headed lower towards $1,930 an ounce. It was quoted at $1,933.68 an ounce at 10.15 am. Silver, too, dipped towards $23, quoting $23.16 an ounce.
- August 08, 2023 10:12
Stock to Watch: Godrej Cosumer Products
Nomura
- Buy Rating
- Target Rs 1,225
- Q1 FY24 results are on expected lines and better than peers performance is expected to continue
- Higher-than-peers investments and new initiatives will continue to yield positive results
- Devaluation of Naira to impact overall sales growth by 200 bps
- Cuts FY24/25 EPS estimate by -4%/-2% to factor in the Naira impact
Morgan Stanley
- Overweight Rating
- Target Rs 1,072
- Q1 FY24 missed estimates
- Company maintained its targets for FY24
- Improvements in growth, margins and capacity investments are positives
- Devaluation Of Nigerian currency will hurt growth
CLSA
- Underperform Rating
- Target Rs 1,040
- Consolidated revenue grew with organic volume growth in India (at 10%)
- Gross margin expanded materially, EBITDA margin was below the estimates due to increased ad spends
- International business grew by 15% in constant currency terms
- Significant devaluation of Nigerian Naira will have a negative impact in coming quarters
- August 08, 2023 10:11
Pansari Developers stock jumps 19.97% on NSE, trading at ₹122.85
- August 08, 2023 09:54
SEBI’s plans for F&O segment
SEBI proposes to review the eligibility criteria for introduction and continuation of stocks in the derivatives segment. Introducing Circuit breaker for F&O stocks is also on the cards
- August 08, 2023 09:52
NIACL’s July general insurance premium jumped by 9 per cent YoY
- August 08, 2023 09:50
SEBI planning to introduce Mutual Fund Lite regulations
Since the current MF regulatory framework was built around active fund management, SEBI is planning to introduce Mutual Fund Lite regulations for passive funds, wherein investment decisions are not discretionary, but tied to changes in the underlying benchmark index.
- August 08, 2023 09:46
Zomato stock trades at ₹98.15 on the NSE, higher by 0.56%.
- August 08, 2023 09:46
Government extends current IOC Chairman Madhav Vaidya’s term by 1 year
- August 08, 2023 09:44
Q1 preview: Hindalco Industries Ltd
Hindalco Industries Ltd is likely to report over a 60 per cent drop in net profit for the June quarter while its revenue is likely to fall around 10 per cent from a year ago.
The company will announce its financial performance on Tuesday.
Hindalco reported a revenue of Rs 58,018 crore last June quarter, when its net profit stood at Rs 4,119 crore.
Hindalco’s earnings from copper sales may get impacted due to shutdown of the smelter from April 5 to mid-June.
Moreover, lower LME aluminum prices have also added to the decline, said analysts.
The analysts have forecast a 38 per cent YoY reduction in Ebitda, primarily driven by a drop in revenues.
The EBITDA margins are expected to decrease year-on-year.
As per Nuvama Research the company’s EBITDA, which also includes Utkal Alumina, is predicted to be 15 per cent lower than that reported in the previous quarter, primarily due to a decreased realisation of aluminum prices.
The cost of producing aluminum is expected to remain unchanged from the previous quarter from the accumulation of costly coal inventory.
There is an estimated 2 per cent decrease in aluminum production volume for the upcoming quarter.
Novelis, the US-based subsidiary of Hindalco, disclosed that its revenue was down 20 per cent year-on-year, amounting to $4.1 billion on back of increase in product pricing, and improved automotive shipments, partially offset by lower beverage can shipments and lower LME.
Novalis adjusted EBITDA in June quarter was down 25 per cent year-on-year at $421 million. The EBITDA per tonne reached $479 on the back of the higher price and gains from foreign exchange.
- August 08, 2023 09:42
Stock to watch: TCNS Clothing
TCNS Clothing is in focus as its open offer opens today
- August 08, 2023 09:39
Tata Chemicals net profit down 12 per cent
Tata Chemicals net profit down 12 per cent at ₹523 crore against ₹593 crore while revenue up 6 per cent at ₹4,218 cr against ₹3,995 cr (YoY)
- August 08, 2023 09:37
Mindspace Business Parks REIT gets new CEO
Mindspace Business Parks REIT has announced the appointment of Ramesh Nair as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from September 1, 2023.
Mindspace REIT also announced the elevation of Vinod Rohira from his role as CEO to Board Member of the REIT.
This strategic move ensures stability and continuity of leadership, as Mindspace REIT embarks on its next phase of growth and expansion, it said.
In his new capacity, Vinod will also spearhead a larger role within the group as Managing Director and CEO – Commercial Real Estate, K Raheja Corp, along with a seat on the Board of the Residential Business – K Raheja Corp Homes.
- August 08, 2023 09:35
Stock Market updates: Top gainers, top losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am on August 8 are:
- Hero Motocorp (3.30%)
- Cipla (2.06%)
- Dr Reddy’s (1.28%)
- NTPC (1.12%)
- Coal India (0.92%)
Major losers
- Adani Ports (-1.39%)
- Eicher Motors (-1.14%)
- Adani Enterprises (-1.12%)
- Divi’s Laboratories (-0.80%)
- Infosys (-0.56%)
- August 08, 2023 09:28
Stock to watch: Genus Power Infrastructures gets ₹2,209 crore smart meter project
Genus Power Infrastructures Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary has received a letter of award (LOA) of ₹2,209.84 crore (net of tax) for appointment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP), including design of AMI system with supply, installation and commissioning of 21.77 lakh smart prepaid meters, under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).
- August 08, 2023 09:23
Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning as the tight supplies in the market further deepened with a pipeline leak in Russia. At 9.20 am on Tuesday, October Brent oil futures were at $85.48, up by 0.16 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $82.11, up by 0.21 per cent.
- August 08, 2023 09:23
Market Outlook by VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
There has been a sustained selling by FIIs (Rs 10437 crore) during the last eight trading sessions, while there has been a sustained buying by DIIs (Rs 10860 crores) in the same period.
It is important to understand that while FII activity is influenced by external factors like the Dollar Index and US bond yields, DII activity is predominantly determined by domestic factors like GDP growth and corporate earnings. In the near-term, the spike in the US 10-year bond yield above 4% has triggered selling by FIIs who might be moving some money to US bonds.
The domestic market construct continues to be resilient. Thursday’s US CPI inflation print will be keenly watched by markets.
- August 08, 2023 09:20
Sebi Annual Report Highlights
- No. of FPIs rises by 473 to 11081
- Assets under custody down 4.4% to Rs 48.7 trillion
- Marginal rise in number of FPIs from Mauritius, assets under custody drop 41%
- FPIs from the US, Singapore, Norway were up
- Equity cash segment declined by 20%
- Equity derivatives segment witnessed a rise of 119% in notional turnover, led by proprietary traders and individual investors
- Currency derivatives were up 60%
- Commodity derivatives were up 50%
- August 08, 2023 09:15
Stock to watch: Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp informed the exchanges that the company received 25,597 bookings for the HarleyDavidson X440 since opening of bookings on July 4, 2023.
- August 08, 2023 09:11
NIIT Learning Systems will be listed on bourses today
NIIT Learning Systems will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The demerger of NIIT’s corporate learning business was completed on May 24, with the business transferred to NIIT Learning Systems. Since then, NIIT was focussing on the Skills & Careers business, while NLSL would operate the Corporate Learning Business. Post the demerger, shareholders of NIIT were allotted one share of NLSL for each held in NIIT Limited as on the Record Date, which was June 8, 2023.
Shares of NIIT on Monday closed at Rs 85.28 on the BSE. Shares of NIIT (combined entity) on ex-date (June 8) was quoting around Rs 101 on the bourses.
- August 08, 2023 09:08
Lupin launches Lyfe digital heart failure Clinic in India
- August 08, 2023 09:08
ITD Cementation net profit up at Rs 52 crore
ITD Cementation net profit up at Rs 52 crore against Rs 30 crore while revenue at Rs 1833 crore against Rs 1098 crore (YoY)
- August 08, 2023 09:07
ICICI Lombard’s July general insurance premium jumped 22 per cent YoY
- August 08, 2023 09:07
Star Health’s July general insurance premium jumped 17 per cent YoY
- August 08, 2023 09:06
China’s trade surplus drops to $80.6 billion in July
China’s trade surplus dropped to $80.6 billion from $102.7 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. The decline was contrary to market expectations of $70.6 billion.
The reason behind this drop was a more significant decrease in exports compared to imports, influenced by persistently weak demand both domestically and internationally.
Notably, exports witnessed a substantial decline of 14.5 per cent year-on-year, marking the third consecutive month of decrease and the most significant contraction since February 2020.
Concurrently, imports also contracted, experiencing a decrease of 12.4 per cent.
- August 08, 2023 09:03
RailTel Corp gets order worth Rs 700 crore from Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City
RailTel Corp has informed the exchanges that it has received order worth ₹700 cr from Pimpri Chinchwad Smart City
- August 08, 2023 09:02
Godrej Consumer board approves Rs 900 crore capex
The board of Godrej Consumer has approved a capex of Rs 900 crore for setting up new manufacturing sites.
- August 08, 2023 09:01
BEML gets Rs 3,177 crore order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation
BEML Limited has informed the exchanges that it has received a Letter of Acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) for the supply of rolling stock contract (5RS-DM) worth about Rs 3,177 crore.
- August 08, 2023 08:59
Block deal: Promoter entity of Inox Wind Energy to offload stakes worth Rs 500 crore
According to reports, the promoter entity of Inox Wind Energy will offload stakes worth Rs 500 crore in the company via a block deal on Tuesday. The offer price will be set at a maximum discount of 5 per cent from the current market price.
- August 08, 2023 08:56
Weightage of HDFC Bank in FTSE Emerging All Cap Index will go up
The weightage of HDFC Bank is projected to increase in FTSE Emerging All Cap Index from 0.81 per cent to 1.52 per cent. According to the exchange, this will happen there tranches - September, December 2023 and March 2024. Semi-Annual review changes will be announced on August 18 and adjustments will take place on September 15.
- August 08, 2023 08:54
PwC resigns as auditor of Paytm Payments Services
One 97 Communications, Paytm parent, said that Price Waterhouse has resigned as the auditor of Paytm Payments Services (PPSL) with effect from August 7. The company has appointed SR Batliboi & Associates as the statutory auditors of PPSL with immediate effect.
- August 08, 2023 08:50
Qatar Investment Authority buys 2.7% stake in Adani Green Energy
Qatar Investment Authority acquired a 2.7 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy for Rs 3,956 crore. According to BSE bulk deals data, Infinite Trade and Investment, a promoter entity of Adani Green, sold 4.5 crore shares or 2.8 per cent of its equity at ₹920.43 per share, for a total amount of ₹4,142 crore.
Qatar Investment Authority picked up a 25 per cent in Adani Electricity Mumbai in 2020 and this is the second investment by the fund in the group.
- August 08, 2023 08:48
Stock Market News: Quarterly Results today
63 moons technologies, Aarti Industries, Adani Ports, ADC India Communications, Artemis Medicare, Birla Corporation, Brigade Enterprises, Coal India, Data Patterns, Dhampur Sugars, Dish TV, EIH Hotel, Essar Shipping, GE T&D, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies, Happiest Minds Technologies, Hikal, Hindalco Industries, Ircon International, IdeaForge, Infibeam, Oil India, ITDC, Jet Airways, Jindal Hotels Jain Irrigation, Kanoria Chemicals, Linde India, Mangalam cement, Madhani, MT Educare, Nirlon, Phoenix, PNC, Prestiege, Radiant CMS, Religare, Siemens, SMS Pharma, Star Cement, Subros, Subex, Sudarshan Chemicals, Suven Pharma, Talbros, Tasty Bites and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank will announce their quarterly financial results today.
- August 08, 2023 08:47
Market updates on bulk deals
- Vascon Engineers: Ajay Shiv Narayan Upadhyaya bought 14.2 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 50.72 apiece.
- GATI: Equity Intelligence India Private Limited bought 8.3 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 151.54 apiece.
- Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services: Plutus Wealth Management bought 10 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 331.19 apiece.
- Balu Forge Industries: Tano Investment Opportunities Fund sold five lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 178 apiece.
- August 08, 2023 08:45
Stock Market Alerts: Stocks in F&O Ban
- BALRAMPUR
- GNFC
- HINDCOPPER
- INDIACEM
- IBULHSGFIN
- PEL
- August 08, 2023 08:44
Market Live updates: Stocks that will see action today
Coal India, HDFC Bank, Paytm, Adani Green Energy, Inox Wind, BEML, Railtel, Happiest Minds, Utkarsh SFB, Hindalco, Ircon, OIL India, Data Patterns, Jet Airways, Madhani, Phoenix, Subros and Siemens are some of the stocks that will be in focus today.
- August 08, 2023 08:43
Concord Biotech IPO closes today
The Rs 1,550.59-crore initial public offering of Concord Biotech that opened for public subscription on Friday was subscribed 2.72 times at the end of Day 2.
Today is the last date to subscribe to the IPO of Jhunjhunwala-backed company. The price band has been set at Rs 705 – Rs 741. Investors can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples of 20 equity shares thereafter.
- August 08, 2023 08:39
Stock to buy today: Graphite India
Graphite India share price has been in a strong uptrend since April this year. After a brief consolidation above ₹400 all through the month of July, the stock has started to move up again over the last two weeks. Immediate support is at ₹448. Below that ₹420 – the 21-Day Moving Average (MA) is the next strong support. This 21-Day MA has limited the downside very well all-through the consolidation that happened last month.
Graphite India share price can rise to ₹550-560 over the next three-four weeks. Traders can go long now. Accumulate at ₹452. Keep the stop-loss at ₹415. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹469 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹478. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹490 when Graphite India share price touches ₹510. Exit the long positions at ₹545.
- August 08, 2023 08:39
Stock Market Live updates: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Day trading guide for Aug 08, 2023
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 08, 2023 08:35
BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty likely to open on flat note
Equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday. Gift Nifty at 19635 indicates a marginal decline of about 30 points for Nifty, as Nifty futures on Monday closed at 19,668.
Overnight, the US stocks closed on strong note. According to Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, at The Americas, OANDA, After a mixed jobs report (slower job growth pace but higher wages) this week is all about an inflation report that will probably show moderate price growth.
