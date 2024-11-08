November 08, 2024 07:23

Mkt Cap: Rs 39.2bn; CMP: Rs 1,181; TP: Rs 2,464; Upside: 109%; Rating: BUY

We bring to you yet another report under our flagship series, “MONARCH PEARLS.” In this series, we spotlight high-conviction, under-researched, and less known ideas (invariably small-cap stocks), that we believe hold the potential to yield 2x returns over the next 2-3 years. These stocks have been meticulously filtered through our proprietary “AQCG” model, ensuring a rigorous analysis.

Investment thesis:

~ We initiate coverage on Polyplex Corporation (PPC) with a BUY rating and TP of Rs 2,464 (valued at 12.0x FY27E EPS). We believe that this less known and under-owned business has all the right ingredients for re-rating and is poised for accelerated growth on the back of:

i) increasing share of margin accretive value-added/D-PAC sales,

ii) Rising commodity spreads,

iii) Strategic acquisition by Al Ghurair group bringing in synergy gains.

~ PPC is the only global packaging company having resin plants at all manufacturing locations. This integration optimizes the supply chain, reduces costs, and accelerates time to market new products. The company focuses on creating an innovative, highly customized, and differentiated products, forming a portfolio of value-added offerings, and differentiated products, applications, and customers (D-PAC) that preserves profitability.

~ The demand-supply mismatch has started to narrow given the robust demand in domestic and global markets. This coupled with limited capacity addition, we believe will aid in spreads bottoming out. We expect the BOPET commodity spread to normalize at Rs 40-45 per kg over H2FY25-26E.

~ With Al Ghurair group capacity of over 500k metric tons per annum (MTPA) mirroring PPC’s capacity, the combined entity is set to set to become one of the largest players in the entire packaging space (BOPP and BOPET combined), offering immense growth potential.

~ Comfortable balance sheet positioning, robust CUF, synergies via a strategic promoter, we see revenue / earnings be on an upward trajectory. We value the business at 12.0x its FY27E estimates, to arrive at a TP of Rs 2,464 and initiate with a BUY . Our BULL/BEAR case scenario suggests a TP of Rs 3,288/1,020.

Detailed Report: https://bit.ly/MNCL-Polyplex-IC-Nov-2024

Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/39derdz