- November 08, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: SNOWMAN, TRITURBINE, TVSSCS, UPL, WAAREE, ZYDUSWELL
BAJAJCON
* Revenue expected at Rs 234 crore versus Rs 234 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 35 crore versus Rs 36 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.96% versus 15.62%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 35 crore versus Rs 37 crore
BALRAMCHIN
* Revenue expected at Rs 1287 crore versus Rs 1539 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 164 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.48% versus 10.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 54 crore versus Rs 166 crore
BRITANNIA
* Revenue expected at Rs 4738 crore versus Rs 4432 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 866 crore versus Rs 872 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.28% versus 19.68%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 616 crore versus Rs 587 crore
DEVYANI
* Revenue expected at Rs 1220 crore versus Rs 819 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 201 crore versus Rs 154 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.48% versus 18.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 17 crore versus Rs 47 crore
HINDALCO
* Revenue expected at Rs 56307 crore versus Rs 54169 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 7408 crore versus Rs 5612 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.16% versus 10.36%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3525 crore versus Rs 2196 crore
JUBLFOOD
* Revenue expected at Rs 1555 crore versus Rs 1368 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 298 crore versus Rs 277 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.17% versus 20.25%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 53 crore versus Rs 97 crore
ONGC
* Revenue expected at Rs 172995 crore versus Rs 146873 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 25210 crore versus Rs 28255 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.58% versus 19.24%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 11460 crore versus Rs 13637 crore
RAMCOCEM
* Revenue expected at Rs 2051 crore versus Rs 2329 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 253 crore versus Rs 398 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 12.34% versus 17.08 %
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3 crore versus Rs 101 crore
UPL
* Revenue expected at Rs 10519 crore versus Rs 10170 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1614 crore versus Rs 1325 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.34% versus 13.03%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 47 crore versus Rs -102 crore
- November 08, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 08.11.2024
AARTIIND, ACE, ALEMBICLTD,ASHOKLEY, BAJAJHIND, BBL, BECTORFOOD, CHOLAHLDNG, DREAMFOLKS, EQUITASBNK, ESABINDIA, ETHOSLTD, FINEORG, FLAIR, FORTIS, GOCLCORP, GVTD, IKIO, INDIACEM, INOXINDIA, JLHL, JWL, KCP, KOVAI, LATENTVIEW, LICI, MAPMYINDIA, MAYURUNIQ, METROPOLIS,MRF, MSUMI, MUKANDLTD, NAUKRI, ORIENTCEM, PICCADIL, PIXTRANS, PREMIERENE, PURVA, RELAXO, RSYSTEMS, SAFARI, SAMHI, SBIN, SCI, SIGNATURE, SMSPHARMA, STARCEMENT, TATAMOTORS, TIL, VPRPL, WELCORP, WHIRLPOOL, ZFCVINDIA
AARTIIND
* Revenue expected at Rs 1645 crore versus Rs 1454 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 255 crore versus Rs 233 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.50% versus 16.02%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 77 crore versus Rs 91 crore
ASHOKLEY
* Revenue expected at Rs 8810 crore versus Rs 9591 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 965 crore versus Rs 1104 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.95% versus 11.51%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 563 crore versus Rs 538 crore
LICI
* APE expected at Rs 14553 crore versus Rs 13095 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 8621 crore versus Rs 7682 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 7.30% versus 3.80%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 8435 crore versus Rs 8030 crore
MRF
* Revenue expected at Rs 6650 crore versus Rs 6217 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 910 crore versus Rs 1156 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.68% versus 18.61%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 380 crore versus Rs 586 crore
MSUMI
* Revenue expected at Rs 2454 crore versus Rs 2104 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 397 crore versus Rs 248 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 16.18% versus 11.79%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 239 crore versus Rs 155 crore
NAUKRI
* Revenue expected at Rs 649 crore versus Rs 625 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 275 crore versus Rs 204 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 42.37% versus 32.64%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 248 crore versus Rs 159 crore
SBIN
* NII expected at Rs 41798 crore versus Rs 39500 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 25214 crore versus Rs 19301 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 47.14% versus 48.86%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 16135 crore versus Rs 14330 crore
TATAMOTORS
* Revenue expected at Rs 99465 crore versus Rs 105128 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 13902 crore versus Rs 13766 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.97% versus 13.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4474 crore versus Rs 3887 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 09.11.2024
ADVENZYMES, ASIANPAINT, ATULAUTO, AUROPHARMA, AWHCL, DATAPATTNS, DIVISLAB, DOMS, EPIGRAL, HBLPOWER, HCG, IFGLEXPOR, KIMS, MSTCLTD, RUPA, TINNARUBR
ASIANPAINT
* Revenue expected at Rs 8577 crore versus Rs 8478 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1578 crore versus Rs 1716 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.39% versus 20.24%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1073 crore versus Rs 1205 crore
AUROPHARMA
* Revenue expected at Rs 7760 crore versus Rs 7219 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1660 crore versus Rs 1373 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.40% versus 19.02%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 940 crore versus Rs 757 crore
DIVISLAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 2218 crore versus Rs 1909 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 700 crore versus Rs 479 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 31.60% versus 25.09%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 511 crore versus Rs 348 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 11.11.2024
AHL, AWFIS, AZAD, BAJAJCON, BALRAMCHIN, BANKINDIA, BANSALWIRE, BEML, BFUTILITIE, BLS, BLUEDART, BORORENEW, BRITANNIA, CAMLINFINE, CAMPUS, DEVYANI, DOLLAR, ECOSMOBLTY, EIHAHOTELS, ELGIEQUIP, EMIL, EPL, GALAXYSURF, GATEWAY, GNFC, GODFRYPHLP, GOODLUCK, GRAPHITE, HARSHA, HINDALCO, HINDCOPPER, JUBLFOOD, MUNJALSHOW, NFL, ONGC, PGEL, PRECWIRE, RAMCOCEM, RAMCOIND, RATEGAIN, SALZERELEC, SHREECEM, SMLISUZU,
- November 08, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 08.11.2024
19.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 70.6 versus Previous: 70.5)
19.30 U.S. Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations (Previous: 2.7%)
21.30 U.S. FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
Economic Calendar – 09.11.2024
07.00 China CPI y/y (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.4%)
07.00 China PPI y/y (Expected: -2.5% versus Previous: -2.8%)
Economic Calendar – 11.11.2024
U.S. Bank Holiday, Market to remain open for trading
- November 08, 2024 07:25
- November 08, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
07 November 2024 (Rs. In Crs).
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 101311.19 + 6474.57 Total: 107785.76
F&O Volume: 414578.31 + 1610546.94 Total: 2025125.25
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4888.77
(11736.07 - 16624.84)
DII: NET BUY: +1786.7
(11374.43 - 9587.73)
- November 08, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: Monarch PEARLS: Polyplex Corp Ltd: At an inflection point: Initiating Coverage
Mkt Cap: Rs 39.2bn; CMP: Rs 1,181; TP: Rs 2,464; Upside: 109%; Rating: BUY
We bring to you yet another report under our flagship series, “MONARCH PEARLS.” In this series, we spotlight high-conviction, under-researched, and less known ideas (invariably small-cap stocks), that we believe hold the potential to yield 2x returns over the next 2-3 years. These stocks have been meticulously filtered through our proprietary “AQCG” model, ensuring a rigorous analysis.
Investment thesis:
~ We initiate coverage on Polyplex Corporation (PPC) with a BUY rating and TP of Rs 2,464 (valued at 12.0x FY27E EPS). We believe that this less known and under-owned business has all the right ingredients for re-rating and is poised for accelerated growth on the back of:
i) increasing share of margin accretive value-added/D-PAC sales,
ii) Rising commodity spreads,
iii) Strategic acquisition by Al Ghurair group bringing in synergy gains.
~ PPC is the only global packaging company having resin plants at all manufacturing locations. This integration optimizes the supply chain, reduces costs, and accelerates time to market new products. The company focuses on creating an innovative, highly customized, and differentiated products, forming a portfolio of value-added offerings, and differentiated products, applications, and customers (D-PAC) that preserves profitability.
~ The demand-supply mismatch has started to narrow given the robust demand in domestic and global markets. This coupled with limited capacity addition, we believe will aid in spreads bottoming out. We expect the BOPET commodity spread to normalize at Rs 40-45 per kg over H2FY25-26E.
~ With Al Ghurair group capacity of over 500k metric tons per annum (MTPA) mirroring PPC’s capacity, the combined entity is set to set to become one of the largest players in the entire packaging space (BOPP and BOPET combined), offering immense growth potential.
~ Comfortable balance sheet positioning, robust CUF, synergies via a strategic promoter, we see revenue / earnings be on an upward trajectory. We value the business at 12.0x its FY27E estimates, to arrive at a TP of Rs 2,464 and initiate with a BUY . Our BULL/BEAR case scenario suggests a TP of Rs 3,288/1,020.
Detailed Report: https://bit.ly/MNCL-Polyplex-IC-Nov-2024
Disclaimer: https://bit.ly/39derdz
- November 08, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: ESCORTS: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 3.3B RUPEES VS 2.35B (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN BETTER YOY)
- November 08, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: PAGE INDUSTRIES: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 1.95B RUPEES VS 1.5B (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN BETTER YOY)
- November 08, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: VARDHMAN SPECIAL STEELS: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 258M RUPEES VS 185M (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN BETTER ON YOY)
- November 08, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: PRINCE PIPES AND FITTINGS: Q2 SL NET PROFIT 147M RUPEES VS 706M (YOY) (NUMBERS SEEN WEAK YOY)
- November 08, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 08.11.2024
Orix Corp Ads (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
TELUS Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
NRG Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Baxter International Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
RB Global, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Paramount Global (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
CNH Industrial N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Brookfield Renewable Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Fluor Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
- November 08, 2024 07:14
- November 08, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: Changing trend. Post mixed Q2, India Inc may face tailwinds in second half of FY25
India Inc reported revenue growth of 8 per cent YoY and PAT decline of 2.8 per cent YoY in Q2FY25 (1129 companies as of Nov-5). But adjusted for BFSI and Power & Energy companies, which are the best and worst performing sectors respectively, revenue/PAT grew 9.4/10.8 per cent YoY for the remaining 917 companies. Read more
- November 08, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 8, 2024: Deepak Nitrite
- November 08, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Revisiting SEBI Chairperson selection: M Damodaran advocates for enhanced autonomy
M Damodaran, Chairperson of Excellence Enablers and Former Chairman of SEBI, has made a case for revisiting the selection and appointment process for persons in regulatory positions.
- November 08, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Fed cuts rates as Powell declares he won’t resign if Trump asks
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he would not resign from his role if asked to do so by a re-elected Donald Trump, following the Fed’s decision Thursday to lower interest rates by a quarter percentage point.
- November 08, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Deepak Nitrite (₹2,815.65)
Deepak Nitrite’s stock, after witnessing a sell-off in the third week of October, found support at ₹2,640, which arrested the decline. Over the past couple of weeks, it fluctuated within the price band of ₹2,640-2,760. On Wednesday, the stock saw a high-volume breakout, hinting at a potential reversal in the trend.
