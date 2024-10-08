Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 8, 2024.
- October 08, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 08.10.2024
11.30 EURO German Industrial Production m/m (Expected: 0.8% versus Previous: -2.4%)
18.00 U.S. Trade Balance (Expected: -70.6B versus Previous: -78.8B)
22.15 U.S. FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- October 08, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: RELIANCE INDUSTRIES: BOARD MEETING ON OCT 14 TO CONSIDER Q2 RESULTS
- October 08, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 08.10.2024
Pepsico, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
IDT Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology
- October 08, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: October 8, 2024
The board of HDFC Bank has approved the sale of HDFC Education to Vama Sundari for ₹192 crore.
Sobha has reported a sales value of ₹1,179 crore for Q2-FY25. The Bengaluru-based realty major said its average price realisation during the quarter stood at ₹12,674 per square foot (SFT). Read more
- October 08, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Sensex crashes 5,100 points in 6 days; all eyes on Chinese dragon tomorrow.
- October 08, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
7 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 127522.35 + 9511.35 Total: 137033.7
F&O Volume: 478388.93 + 20105079.99 Total: 20583468.92
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -8293.41
(14057.25 - 22350.66)
DII: NET BUY: +13245.12
(23924.07 - 10678.95)
- October 08, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: HDFC Bank achieves 25% gender diversity target early, adds over 17,000 women in FY24
HDFC Bank has surpassed its gender diversity target of having 25 per cent women in its total workforce a year ahead of the schedule. The Bank had a stated objective of reaching 25 per cent gender diversity by FY25. Women employees account for 26 per cent of its 2 lakh workforce, and a good number of them are below 30. It now aims to have 27 per cent of women in the total workforce by FY 27.
- October 08, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates today: At 4.7 mt, India’s steel imports up 41% in H1, exports decline 36% to 2.3 mt
India was a net importer of steel for the first half of FY25, with import of the metal standing at 4.7 million tonnes (mt) – up 41 per cent y-o-y – while exports dipped to 2.3 mt, down 36 per cent. Import was more than double that of exports at 2.4 mt, per an internal report of the Union Steel Ministry, accessed by businessline.
- October 08, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: Passenger vehicle inventory hits record 80-85 days, FADA warns of financial strain on dealers
Despite the advent of the festive season, the passenger vehicle inventory in India has reached an all-time high now standing at 80 to 85 days. Dealers across the nation currently have 7.9 lakh vehicles, valued at ₹79,000 crore, in stock. This comes even as overall auto sales saw a 9.26 per cent decline in September with passenger vehicles declining by 18.81 per cent and two-wheelers declining by 8.51 per cent. Commercial vehicle sales also fell by 10.45 per cent, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) statistics.
- October 08, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Stock to sell today: Union Bank of India (₹114.05): SELL
The outlook is bearish for Union Bank of India. The 4 per cent fall on Monday has dragged the share price well below the key support level of ₹119. This marks the end of the consolidation phase that was in place since August this year. It also indicates that the broader downtrend has resumed.
- October 08, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Bank of Baroda launches ‘Masterstroke Savings Account’ for high-end customers
Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday launched ‘bob Masterstroke Savings Account’ for high-end customers even as it announced cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador.
- October 08, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 8, 2024
