October 09, 2024 08:40

▫️ After a period of three years on its watchlist, FTSE Russell has announced that Indian sovereign bonds will be added to its Emerging Markets Govt Bond Index (EMGBI), following in the footsteps of JPMorgan GBI-EM and Bloomberg EMLC GBI.

▫️ Inclusion will begin from Sep’25 in a phased manner over a six-month period, with FAR-eligible securities being added. India’s share is estimated to be 9.35% of the index on a market-value weighted basis.

▫️ Contrary to market chatter of AUM tracking the index being as high as USD4.6tn, our assessment (based on conversations with some index providers) is that FTSE EMGBI is tracked by not more than USD40bn of AUM (likely lesser), implying not more than USD4bn of passive flows and some subsequent active flows for us

We note that India has received substantial debt flows already in FY25 (~USD11bn) on the back of previous index inclusions since the formal inclusion.

▫️ This action completes India’s addition into the three major global EM bond indices, with FTSE noting progress on accessibility of Indian bonds for foreign investors as a key reason for its inclusion now.

It also possibly sets up India for inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Agg index (AUM tracked approx USD2.5tn) next year

▫️Structurally, the impact of this inclusion is additional positive, adding further credibility for FPIs, and will help improve liquidity and ownership base of G-Secs while also reducing India’s risk premia/cost of funding across the cost curve, including corp bonds even more.