- October 09, 2024 10:02
Stock market live updates today: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, changes stance to neutral
- October 09, 2024 09:58
Stock market live updates today: CCI clears JM Financial’s proposed acquisition of stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions; JM Financial rises 3.33% on NSE
JM Financial rises 3.33% on the NSE to ₹141.91. CCI has cleared JM Financial’s proposed acquisition of a 43 per cent stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd, an RBI-registered systemically important non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company (NBFC).
- October 09, 2024 09:56
Stock market live updates today: Varun Beverages approves fund-raise by way of issuance of Equity Shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹7,500 crore. VBL shares rise 1.15% on NSE to ₹596.8
- October 09, 2024 09:54
Stock market live updates today: Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of RBI MPC’s repo rate decision
Stock market opened higher on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting, at which the central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.21 per cent at 25,065.8 points as of 9:15 a.m., while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.39 per cent to 81,954.58.
The RBI is expected to keep key policy rates unchanged for a tenth consecutive meeting amid inflationary pressures, but the central bank’s hawkish ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ policy stance and comments will be under scrutiny.
- October 09, 2024 09:51
Stock market live updates today: RBI MPC unlikely to change rates, may change stance to neutral: Economists
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to conclude the three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today, with Governor Shaktikanta Das expected to announce the central bank’s decision on policy rates. The meeting, which began on October 7, has garnered significant attention, as the RBI has maintained the repo rate at 6.50 per cent for the past nine consecutive meetings, adopting a cautious stance to balance inflationary concerns with the need for economic growth. Read more
- October 09, 2024 09:50
Stock market live updates today: Mahindra South East Asia incorporated in Thailand as a subsidiary of Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius)
Mahindra South East Asia Ltd has been incorporated in Thailand as a subsidiary of Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) Ltd. (“MOICML”), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra.
M&M shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹3,174.20
- October 09, 2024 09:49
Stock market live updates today: Ajmera Realty reports ₹254 crore in sales, 20% y-o-y rise in collections in Q2FY25; shares gain 2.54% on the NSE to ₹649.10
- October 09, 2024 09:48
Stock market live updates today: RITES & Etihad Rail sign MoU for rail infra works in UAE Stock jumped 7.54% to ₹323 on the NSE
- October 09, 2024 09:48
Stock market live updates today: Alembic Pharmaceuticals completes USFDA inspection for its oncology facility; shares climb on NSE
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has completed the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection for its Oncology (Injectable and Oral Solid) Formulation Facility (F-2) located at Panelav. The inspection was completed without any Form 483 observation.
Shares climb 3.17% to ₹1,286.40 on the NSE.
- October 09, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: KPIT Technologies acquires additional 13% shareholding in N-Dream
KPIT Technologies has acquired said additional 13% shareholding in N-Dream for cash consideration as below post completion of all closing conditions:
Euro 2.3 million as primary investment and
Euro 0.7 million as secondary investment
Shares rise 1.18% on the NSE to ₹1,734.25.
- October 09, 2024 09:45
Stock market live updates today: Arvind SmartSpaces signs new residential apartment project in Bengaluru
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd (ASL) has signed a new residential apartment project in Bengaluru, with a total estimated saleable area of ~4.2 lakh sq. ft. and a top-line potential of ₹600 crore. This project is located on ITPL Road, near Whitefield, Bengaluru. The project has been undertaken on joint development basis.
The Arvind SmartSpaces stock trades at ₹818 on the NSE, higher by 3.02%.
- October 09, 2024 09:44
Stock market live updates today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Top gainers: Shriram Finance (2.85%), BPCL (2.32%), Tata Motors (2.28%), Bajaj Finance (1.94%), Tech Mahindra (1.81%)
Top losers: ONGC (-1.81%), Britannia (-0.88%), ITC (-0.79%), HDFC Bank (-0.79%), HDFC Bank (-0.75%), Nestle India (-0.69%)
- October 09, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: Crude oil futures trade higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning after witnessing more than 4 per cent fall on Tuesday. However, reports of an increase in crude oil inventories in the US limited the gains. At 9.17 am on Wednesday, December Brent oil futures were at $77.45, up by 0.35 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.74, up by 0.23 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹6200 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹6244, down by 0.70 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹6168 against the previous close of ₹6208, down by 0.64 per cent.
- October 09, 2024 09:43
Stock market live updates today: Advisory on IDFC futures and options (all expiries)
IDFC futures and options (all expiries) will cease to exist from tomorrow. The contracts will be settled physically as per today’s closing . You are requested to close open positions by 12 noon today to avoid any RMS actions
- October 09, 2024 09:41
Stock market live updates today: Nomura on SBI
Buy, TP Rs 980
Time to get back onboard; top sector pick
SBI should continue to deliver well on asset quality
Relatively well-placed amid both tougher deposit conditions & potential rate cuts
Attractive valuations at 1x FY26F P/BV (6.7x P/E)
- October 09, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates today: Emkay on Escorts
Upgrade to BUY, TP Rs 4700/sh
Valued at 30x Sep-26E PE + Rs320 cash/sh
Recently-concluded monsoons lifts outlook for upcoming crop cycles
Industry base turning favorable Kubota’s intent to increase sourcing from India key mid-to-long term driver
- October 09, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: ACTION FOR DAY
Last date for trading- IDFC Ltd. - last day of trading before merger
India: MPC policy outcome (Unchanged Expectations)
US FOMC Minutes
IRB Infra, Varun Beverages, Fortis Healthcare board to mull fundraising
Vedanta board meet for interim dividend
- October 09, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
Citi on Divis Lab: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 6400/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1820/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Ashok Ley: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 188/Sh (Neutral)
- October 09, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates today: APL Ltd has completed the UUSFDA inspection for its Oncology Formulation Facility at Panelav without any Form 483 observation (Supportive for stock prices)
- October 09, 2024 09:38
Stock market live updates today: VEDANTA SAID DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES, THE BOARD MEETING IS RESCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON OCT 09
- October 09, 2024 09:37
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 Important Result Calendar
Thursday, 10 October, 2024 (Tomorrow)
Derivative Segment
• TCS Limited
Cash Segment
• Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
• IREDA
• Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Friday, 11 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Just Dial Ltd.
Saturday, 12 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
• Network 18 Media Ltd.
Monday, 14 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Angel One Ltd.
Tuesday, 15 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• HDFC AMC Limited
• HDFC Life Limited
Cash Segment
Nil
Wednesday, 16 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Auto Limited
• LTTS Limited
• MphasiS Limited
Cash Segment
• CRISIL Ltd.
Thursday, 17 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Havells India Limited
• Infosys Limited
• Nestle India Limited
• Polycab India Limited
• Wipro Limited
Cash Segment
• Ceat Ltd.
Friday, 18 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Lombard Limited
• L&T Finance Limited
Cash Segment
• Aether Industries Ltd.
Saturday, 19 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• HDFC Bank Limited
• Tech Mahindra Limited
Cash Segment
Nil
Monday, 21 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• UltraTech Cement Limited
Cash Segment
• Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd.
• Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
Tuesday, 22 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finance Limited
• Coforge Limited
• M&M Financial Services Limited
• Max Financial Services Limited
• Persistent Systems Limited
Cash Segment
• Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Wednesday, 23 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Limited
• Bajaj Finserv Limited
• Navin Fluorine Limited
• Pidilite Industries Limited
• Syngene International Limited
Cash Segment
• Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
• KPIT Technologies Ltd.
• Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Thursday, 24 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• United Breweries Limited
Cash Segment
• Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
• Castrol India Ltd.
• CIE Automotive India Ltd.
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Cyient Ltd.
• Nippon Life India Ltd.
Friday, 25 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Atul Limited
• Chola Inv & Fin Limited
• JSW Steel Limited
Cash Segment
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays Ltd.
• Mahindra Lifespace Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
• UTI AMC Ltd.
Saturday, 26 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Bank Limited
• IDFC First Bank Limited
• JK Cement Limited
Cash Segment
• Yes Bank Ltd.
Monday, 28 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• CAMS Ltd.
• Gillette India Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
Tuesday, 29 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cipla Limited
• Marico Limited
Cash Segment
• Honeywell Automation Ltd.
Wednesday, 30 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Limited
• Dabur India Limited
Cash Segment
• Procter & Gamble Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
Monday, 4 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Limited
• Exide Industries Limited
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja E&M Ltd.
• Procter & Gamble Ltd.
Tuesday, 5 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Berger Paints (I) Limited
• Dr. Reddy’s Lab Limited
Wednesday, 6 November, 2024
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Thursday, 7 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins India Limited
Cash Segment
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
Friday, 8 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Esab India Ltd.
• Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Monday, 11 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Industries Limited
• SHREE CEMENT LIMITED
Cash Segment
Nil
Tuesday, 12 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Limited
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- October 09, 2024 09:36
Stock market live updates today: Merger Update-Record Date Tomorrow
IDFC Finance Bank Ltd (Transferee Company)
Symbol : IDFCFIRSTB
Stock Price : 73.20
IDFC Ltd (Transferor Company)
Symbol : IDFC
Stock Price : 110.00
Last date of trading of IDFC Ltd : 09-Oct-2024 (Today)
Record Date: 10- Oct -2024
Ratio : 155:100 (For every 100 shares held in IDFC Ltd, 155 shares of IDFC Finance Bank Ltd will be given).
- October 09, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
New Light Apparels Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 74.7
Ex-Split 10 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Split Today
- October 09, 2024 09:34
Stock market live updates today: Fund House Recommendations
Nomura on HDFC AMC: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5000/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Nippon Life: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 785/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on SBI: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 980/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Escorts: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4700/Sh (Positive)
Citi on IGL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 620/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Phoenix Mills: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1857/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on TRIL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 980/Sh (Positive)
MS on Torrent Power: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2260/Sh (Positive)
MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3325/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Insurance Stocks: ICICI Lombard continues to outperform as it remains key beneficiary of reduced competitive intensity (Positive)
Nomura on UTI AMC: Initiate Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1300/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on HDFC Bank: Maintain Hold on Bank, target price at Rs 1725/Sh (Neutral)
- October 09, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates today: Sensex rose 160.76 points or 0.20% to trade at 81,795.57 as at 9.18 am, and Nifty 50 gained 50.95 points or 0.2% to 25,064.10.
- October 09, 2024 09:09
Stock market live updates today: FTSE Russell adds India’s government bonds to emerging markets index
FTSE Russell has added India to the FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (EMGBI), with inclusion starting in September 2025. FTSE Russell announced that the Market Accessibility Level for Indiawill be reclassified from 0 to 1. “This decision reflects the continued progress in the accessibility of the market for these securities for international investors and the growing importance of the Indian government bond market in mainstream global emerging markets bond portfolios. FTSE Russell thanks the Reserve Bank of India for its continued dialogue and commitment to facilitating international investment in its local market,” FTSE Russell said in a press release.
- October 09, 2024 08:51
Stock market live updates today: Garuda Construction IPO subscribed 1.91 times on Day 1
The initial public offering of Garuda Construction and Engineering that opened on Tuesday saw a strong response from HNIs and retail investors. At the end of Day 1, the IPO was subscribed 1.91 times. The IPO came out with a price band of ₹92-95 a share. The ₹264-crore IPO consist of a fresh issue of 1.83 crore equity shares worth ₹173.85 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of 95 lakh equity shares by promoter PKH Ventures. The IPO closes on October 10.
- October 09, 2024 08:42
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: October 9, 2024
The Competition Commission of India has cleared JM Financial’s proposed acquisition of a 43 per cent stake in JM Financial Credit Solutions Ltd, an RBI-registered systemically important non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is a subsidiary of JM Financial Ltd (JMFL). It is engaged in wholesale lending activities with a primary focus on real estate financing and corporate financing. Read more
- October 09, 2024 08:40
Stock market live updates today: Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services: India joins FTSE EMBI
▫️ After a period of three years on its watchlist, FTSE Russell has announced that Indian sovereign bonds will be added to its Emerging Markets Govt Bond Index (EMGBI), following in the footsteps of JPMorgan GBI-EM and Bloomberg EMLC GBI.
▫️ Inclusion will begin from Sep’25 in a phased manner over a six-month period, with FAR-eligible securities being added. India’s share is estimated to be 9.35% of the index on a market-value weighted basis.
▫️ Contrary to market chatter of AUM tracking the index being as high as USD4.6tn, our assessment (based on conversations with some index providers) is that FTSE EMGBI is tracked by not more than USD40bn of AUM (likely lesser), implying not more than USD4bn of passive flows and some subsequent active flows for us
We note that India has received substantial debt flows already in FY25 (~USD11bn) on the back of previous index inclusions since the formal inclusion.
▫️ This action completes India’s addition into the three major global EM bond indices, with FTSE noting progress on accessibility of Indian bonds for foreign investors as a key reason for its inclusion now.
It also possibly sets up India for inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Agg index (AUM tracked approx USD2.5tn) next year
▫️Structurally, the impact of this inclusion is additional positive, adding further credibility for FPIs, and will help improve liquidity and ownership base of G-Secs while also reducing India’s risk premia/cost of funding across the cost curve, including corp bonds even more.
- October 09, 2024 08:39
Stock market live updates today: Corporate file
1. Shivalic Power Control: BUSINESS UPDATE
Company has reported a 72% growth in revenue from INR 310 Cr in H1FY24 to INR 535 Cr in H1FY25.
2. ANI Integrated: ORDER
Company has received 1 Purchase Order from Engineers India Limited for empanelment for hiring of Human Resources (Other Than Modellers) of Engineers India Limited within India. Maximum Value of Services which can be allocated to the agency per year shall be INR 157 Cr and limited to INR 173 Cr for three years.
3. AVG Logistics: CONVERSION OF WARRANTS
Two warrant holders who have been allotted the convertible warrants dated february 27, 2024 have paid the balance 75% of the consideration aggregating to INR 7.2 Cr and have applied for exercising their right for conversion of 2,60,000 warrants into equivalent number of Equity Shares.
4. BLS International: AGGRESSIVE HIRING
Employee count on the EPFO portal increased by 66%, rising from 338 in April to 563 in August 2024.
5. Transformers & Rectifiers: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 79% YoY from INR 257 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 461 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 23x from INR 2 Cr to INR 46 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 43% and Net Profit up 2.2x.
- October 09, 2024 08:39
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 09-October-2024
* BIRLASOFT
* BANDHANBANK
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* IDFCFIRST
* MANAPPURAM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
- October 09, 2024 08:38
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Torrent Power: Company has secured two Letter of Awards from MSEDCL for a total of 2,000 MW Energy Storage Capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Plants (Positive)
Phoenix Mills: Consumption in Q2 FY25 at Rs. 3,289 cr, up 25% over Q2 FY2 (Positive)
Olectra: Emerges lowest bidder for supplying 327 electric buses to Himachal Pradesh Govt. Boosting eco-friendly transportation Strengthening sustainable infrastructure. (Positive)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Company subsidiary announces promising Phase 1 results for autologous CAR-T cell therapy (Positive)
IRFC: Company Board approved financing of 20 BOBR Rakes to NTPC for Rs 700 Cr under Finance Lease. (Positive)
Aarvi Encon: Company gets order worth Rs 1.73 billion (Positive)
Infosys: Company and Old National Bank have expanded their four-year partnership. (Positive)
GR Infraprojects: Company subsidiary, GR Bilaspur Urga Highway Private Limited, has achieved provisional completion of the 4-laning project on NH-130A in Chhattisgarh. (Positive)
PNB Gilts: Indian government bonds to be included in the FTSE EM Government Bond Index (Positive)
IRBInfra: September toll collections up 19.2% at ₹501.8 cr vs ₹421 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Tata Technologies: Company and BMW Group establish BMW TechWorks India - a Joint Venture to drive automotive software and business IT innovations. (Positive)
Welspun Ent: Receives Rs 1990 cr award from BMC for tunnel project (Positive)
VBL: PepsiCo reported a double-digit revenue growth in India and other emerging markets for the third quarter, despite subdued overall growth globally. (Positive)
Vedanta: Board meeting rescheduled to today for interim dividend announcement (Positive)
Gensol Engineering: Company’s engineering, procurement, and construction order book crosses the Rs 4,000 crore level (Positive)
RPP Infra: Company bags Rs 318.6 crore contract for road development. (Positive)
Tata Communications: Company will announce its Q2 FY25 results on October 17th, 2024. (Neutral)
Wipro Limited: Company will announce its Q2 FY25 results on October 17, 2024 (Neutral)
Dhunseri Ventures: Company enters into share purchase agreement with Dhunseri overseas for $ 4.7 million (Neutral)
JSW Infrastructure: Company announced the appointment of Rinkesh Roy as Joint Managing Director & CEO, effective November 8, 2024. (Neutral)
SKF India: Company board approved evaluation, selection of demerger of industrial business, Company approved incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary. (Neutral)
Reliance Ind: Reliance Retail’s Tira exclusively launches Augustinus Bader in India. (Neutral)
Schneider Electric: Company’s appeal against ₹2.2 crore tax demand for FY18 rejected. (Neutral)
Signature Global: Pre-sales at Rs 2,780 cr vs Rs 980 cr, up 184% YoY (Neutral)
PB Fintech: IRDAI issues observations from inspection for wholly owned arm Policy Bazaar (Neutral)
OLA Elec: Ministry of road transport & highways may seek explanation from Ola Electric regarding customer complaints, sources to CNBC. (Negative)
Timken: Company said it has received a demand order from the Income Tax Department, requiring an additional ₹100 crore in income adjustments for the assessment year 2021-22. (Negative)
- October 09, 2024 08:37
- October 09, 2024 08:37
Stock market live updates today: ~Nomura: India AMCs – long runway to grow
Nomura initiate coverage of HDFC AMC (HDFCAMC IN, Buy) with a TP of INR5,000 (implying 21% upside), NAM (NAM IN, Buy) with a TP of INR785 (24% implied upside), and UTI AMC (UTIAM IN, Neutral) with a TP of INR1,300 (8% implied upside).
- October 09, 2024 08:36
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
8 October 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -5729.6
(14774.19 - 20503.79)
DII: NET BUY: +7000.68
(19494.71 - 12494.03)
- October 09, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates today: Morgan Stanley Research
Key Takeaways
Geopolitical risks, the US election, and 2025 policy uncertainty are prime concerns for us through October-November.
India remains our largest OW. We raise Australia to OW as a defensive play. We scale back our UW China position for the pan Asia / EM investor to -50bps.
Our Japan OW is also reduced to +50bps. Policy continuity is now signalled by Ishiba-san but Japan is sensitive to both global growth and oil price risks.
We increase our UW positions on Korea and Taiwan to -150ps each, while adding to our OW positions on Brazil and South Africa.
- October 09, 2024 08:06
Stock market live updates today: Markets expected to open steady ahead of RBI policy outcome
After a strong recovery on Tuesday, domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note on Wednesday. Gifty Nifty at 25,150 indicates a flat opening. All eyes will be on the RBI monetary policy outcome today. Though a status-quo is widely expected, any cut in interest rates will trigger an immediate rally in the stocks, especially in rate-sensitive sectors such as banking, realty and automobiles.
- October 09, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: Ola Electric receives show-cause notice from Central Consumer Protection Authority
Ola Electric, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer receives a show-cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on October 7 for alleged violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement, and unfair trade practices.
- October 09, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates today: Trent, Senco Gold venture into lab grown diamond jewellery biz
With gold and diamond prices touching new high, large corporates are venturing into lab grown diamond jewellery as a cheaper alternate to masses.
- October 09, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: Tata Motors global wholesale declines by 11% in Q2FY25
Indian automaker Tata Motors global wholesale including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) witnessed an 11 per cent decrease in Q2FY25. The global wholesales stood at 3,04,189 vehicle units.
- October 09, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates today: Wipro Consumer tests Granamma brand, its traditional snacks pilot
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting (WCCL) is piloting its entry into traditional snacks by expanding its packaged foods portfolio with a range of traditional South Indian offerings under the Granamma brand.
- October 09, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates today: Today’s stock recommendation: Ami Organics (BUY)
- October 09, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 09.10.2024
GTPL, LOTUSCHO, RHETAN, WCIL
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 10.10.2024
ARKADE, DEN, GMBREW, IREDA, TATAELXSI, TCS
- October 09, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 09.10.2024
10.00 INDIA RBI Interest Rate Decision (Expected: 6.5% versus Previous: 6.5%)
12.00 INDIA RBI Press Conference
20.00 U.S. FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks
23.30 U.S. FOMC Meeting Minutes
- October 09, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: SLCM partners with Punjab National Bank and Bandhan Bank to offermanagement solutions
Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), India’s largest post-harvest logistics and agri-solutions company, has announced a strategic partnership with Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bandhan Bank to provide ‘Unified Collateral Management Solutions,’ aimed at facilitating post-harvest credit for farmers and agricultural stakeholders at competitive rates across the country. Read more
- October 09, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Infosys and Old National Bank expand strategic partnership
Infosys and Old National Bank a commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, recently entered into a strategic expansion of their four-year collaboration to enable the latter to leverage Infosys services, solutions, and platforms for operations transformation and process digitization powered by automation and GenAI, and transformation of key business areas.
- October 09, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates today: G-Sec yields thaw on expectation of their inclusion in FTSE Russell’s bond index
Government Securities (G-Secs) yields softened on Tuesday on expectation of their inclusion in FTSE Russell’s Emerging Market Bond Index and possibility of the RBI’s rate setting panel voting for a change in the monetary policy stance.
- October 09, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Essar’s Stanlow facility to transform into world’s first green refinery
Essar Energy Transition (EET) will turn the UK’s Stanlow facility into the world’s first decarbonised green refinery that will consume blue hydrogen to meet its heating and power requirements, Essar Capital Director Prashant Ruia said on Tuesday. Read more
- October 09, 2024 06:50
Stock market live updates today: Gross premium income of non-life insurers grows 7% in H1, September sees a 6.5 per cent decline
The gross direct premium for all non-life companies during the first half of this fiscal grew 7 per cent to ₹1,53,895 crore as against ₹1,43,802 crore recorded during the April-September 2023 period. However, in September 2024, there was a 6.5 per cent decline in total premium income to ₹27,551 crore from ₹29,476 crore in the same month last year.
- October 09, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Ami Organics (₹1,668.9)
The stock of Ami Organics has been steadily gaining since mid-August. But after marking a high of ₹1,820 two weeks ago, it reversed the direction. Although the price moderated, the scrip stayed above key levels. Notably, on Tuesday, the stock rebounded on the back of the 20-day moving average support at ₹1,610. Read more
