Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 9 September 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 09, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today:
GIFT Nifty -84 pts (25825) from last trade 25909 ,
Nikkei -999 pts ,
Hangseng -182 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow -410.34 pts ,Nsdq -436.83 pts, S&P
-94.99 pts , Bovespa -1930 pts , Ftse -60 pts , Dax -274 pts , Cac -79 pts , Crude @ $68.24 brl (+0.57), Brent @ $71.62 brl (+0.56) , Gold @ 2527.10 (+2.50), Silver $29.345 (+0.16), Euro @ $1.1089, JPY @ $142.28, INR @ 83.975
Today’s Corporate Action
9th Sept Ex Date
CGCL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500\u0009
FRANKLININD\u0009
Bonus issue 1:1\u0009
GANVERSE\u0009
Right Issue of Equity Shares \u0009
GSFC\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000\u0009
GUJGASLTD\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.6600\u0009
HARSHA\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000\u0009
HISARMETAL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000\u0009
JINDWORLD\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000\u0009
JOSTS\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000\u0009
LAMBODHARA\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000\u0009
LUHARUKA\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0200\u0009
LUMAXIND\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 35.0000\u0009
LUMAXTECH\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.5000\u0009
NITINSPIN\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000\u0009
PREMIERPOL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500\u0009
STAR\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000\u0009
STARHFL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0750\u0009
WAAREERTL\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000\u0009
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings
9-Sep-24
\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
BALPHARMA\u0009
A.G.M.;General;Employees Stock Option Plan
DUTRON\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
GANHOLD\u0009
A.G.M.;General;Increase in Authorised Capital
LADIAMO\u0009
A.G.M.;Audited Results\u0009 \u0009
LAKSHMIMIL\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
PICCADIL\u0009
Issue Of Warrants\u0009 \u0009
PNBHOUSING\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
RELTD\u0009
Preferential Issue of shares\u0009 \u0009
RISHYRN
General\u0009 \u0009
SACHEMT\u0009
Stock Split\u0009 \u0009
SANJIVIN\u0009
A.G.M.\u0009 \u0009
SEMAC\u0009
Preferential Issue of shares\u0009 \u0009
SKP\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
SSDL\u0009
Quarterly Results\u0009 \u0009
SUNDARAM\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
TILAK\u0009
General;Rights Issue\u0009 \u0009
VARIMAN\u0009
Preferential Issue of shares\u0009 \u0009
VIDEOIND\u0009
Audited Results;Quarterly Results\u0009
VISHWARAJ\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009
VISTARAMAR\u0009
Right Issue of Equity Shares\u0009 \u0009
\u0009
\u0009 \u0009
Stock under F&O ban on NSE
09-Sep-24
1 ABFRL
2 BALRAMCHIN
3 BANDHANBNK
4 BIOCON
5 CHAMBLFERT
6 HINDCOPPER
7 RBLBANK
- September 09, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today: Listing of Gala Precision Engineering Limited on 09th September, 2024
Symbol: GALAPREC
Series: Equity “T Group”
BSE Code: 544244
ISIN: INE0RE001014
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 529/- per share
- September 09, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Suven Pharma: US FDA gets EIR from US FDA for Hyderabad-based manufacturing facility oa Arm Casper Pharma. (Positive)
AMI Organics: Japan medical regulator says Company’s Surat manufacturing facility is ‘good manufacturing practices’ compliant (Positive)
Deep Industries: Company gets letter of award for Rs 1,402 crore project from ONGC (Positive)
Britannia: Company gets all requisite approvals for proposed capacity addition worth Rs 300 crore at its Ranjangaon plant (Positive)
Indigo Paints: HDFC Mutual Fund and Morgan Stanley Asia were among buyers of Indigo Paints shares. (Positive)
IDBI Bank: CARE has upgraded IDBI’s rating from “CARE AA-/Stable” to “CARE AA/Stable” for
Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds. (Positive)
Silver Touch: Infomerics upgraded rating for Long-term and the Short-term bank facilities. (Positive)
SML Isuzu: ICRA Limited upgraded the Long-term rating and the Short-term rating of the Company (Positive)
Metro Brands: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 39.7 lakh shares in Metro Brands for Rs 1,260 apiece. (Positive)
Thermax: Company unit first energy has entered into share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of Onix-Two Enersol shall become wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the company, (Positive)
Ward wizard: Company to form JV in Saudi Arabia for setting up two plants in the country (Positive)
Associated alcohol: Company to launch new product HILLFORT - premium blended malt whiskey. (Positive)
Ion Exchange: Company gets order worth Rs 168 crore from Italy-based Technimont for Hail & Ghasha Development Project in UAE (Positive)
Swelect Energy: Company board has given approval for proposed investment by unit to establish solar roof top power generating plants under energy sales model. (Positive)
Reliance Infra: Plans to make Electric Cars and batteries for electric cars. (Positive)
HUL: Company board discussed prospects for Company’s ice cream business (Positive)
Jio Financial: Company incorporates JV Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers with BlackRock Advisors Singapore (Positive)
RBM Infracon: Company receives order worth ₹3,498 Cr including ₹3,371 Cr for crude and ₹127 cr for gas at Nandej from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (Positive)
Mazagon Dock: Company bags order worth ₹1,486 cr from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation. (Positive)
Radico Khaitan: Company launches 2 new single malts under Rampur Jugalbandi series (Positive)
Nazara Tech: Company buys 48.42% in Paperboat for ₹300 Cr. (Positive)
KIMS: Company announces lease and operations and Management agreement with Sree Chand Specialty Hospital (Positive)
Spicejet: Company and Carlyle Aviation Management enter debt restructuring agreement. (Positive)
GE T&D: Company resumes operations at its Vadodara plant in Gujarat. (Neutral)
Transport Corporation of India: Buyback to open on September 10, close on September 17 (Neutral)
Poonawala: Dhiraj Saxena tenders resignation as Chief Technology Officer of company (Neutral)
Maruti Suzuki: Company offers discounts of up to ₹50,000 on some models in September (Neutral)
Adani Power: Company completes acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power (Neutral)
Suzlon Energy: Company completes acquisition of 51% stake in Renom Energy Services (Neutral)
AU Small Finance Bank: Bank partners with United India Insurance for general insurance solutions. (Neutral)
JSW Energy: Company issues corporate guarantee of up to Rs 450 crore to JSW Energy (Utkal) (JSWEUL), a subsidiary of the company. (Neutral)
Spandana Sphoorty: Company approved issuance of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1 billion on private placement basis. (Neutral)
Credit Access Grameen: Nilesh Dalvi appointed as CFO effective on 6th, September, 2024 (Neutral)
Mangalore Chemicals: Company has shut down the ammonia and urea plants for replacement reformer catalyst (Neutral)
Atul Auto: Company invested Rs 20.03 cr
- September 09, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: Signature Global has awarded construction contract worth Rs 1144 crore to Ahluwalia Contracts. It will set up a premium residential project in Gurugram
- September 09, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: Domestic markets to suffer as global equities see US recession threat
The domestic markets are likely to open on a weak note, amid global pressure. Gift Nifty at 24,800, signals a gap down of 100 points for Nifty. According to analysts, the stock markets have already discounted a 25 bps cut in interest rate by the US Federal Reserve in the upcoming meet. However, if the cut is any bigger, the market would see an instant bounce back, they added.
- September 09, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: GST Council meeting on September 9 (Today): Likely Proposals MARKET BUZZ
* The Council is expected to provide clarity on the continuation of the GST compensation cess
* May consider GST rate on life and health insurance premiums
* May consider exempting the import of services by foreign airlines’ head offices
* Potential reductions in GST for cancer drugs, possible exemptions for electricity meter services, and adjustments to support the real estate and metal industries
* The Council may also clarify the GST applicability on payment aggregators.
- September 09, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 10 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
DAPS Advertising Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 28.3
Manali Petrochemical Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 86.07
MSTC Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 752.3
National Plastic Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 384
Vedanta Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 459.9
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 429.25
- September 09, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates today: Bonus Issue Dates
Indo Cotspin Ltd
Bonus issue 7:10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 90.47
Ex Bonus 10 Sept 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- September 09, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates today: Chinese data remains mixed
China CPI (YoY) (Aug)
Actual: 0.6%
Expected: 0.7%
Previous: 0.5%
China PPI (YoY) (Aug)
Actual: -1.8%
Expected: -1.4%
Previous: -0.8%
(As expected, Chinese data continuously remains mixed over outlook)
- September 09, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 09.09.2024 Oracle Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- September 09, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 09.09.2024
07.00 CHINA CPI y/y (Expected: 0.7% versus Previous: 0.5%)
07.00 CHINA PPI y/y (Expected: -1.5% versus Previous: -0.8%)
- September 09, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: FPIs pump $18 billion in Indian government debt since J P Morgan Bond index inclusion announcement
Global funds have poured close to $18 billion into the Indian government debt since the September 2023 index inclusion announcement of J P Morgan Chase & Co, data with depositories showed.
- September 09, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Commodity Corner: Gold shows resilience
In the commodity market, gold did not witness much of volatility whereas silver and crude oil saw a considerable decline in price last week. Read more
- September 09, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Max Healthcare Institute (₹898.80): BUY
The outlook for Max Healthcare Institute is bullish. The stock formed a strong base above ₹850. The 4 per cent rise last week has taken the stock above ₹890 – a key resistance. Read more
- September 09, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: 06/09/2024 📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 81183.93 (-1017.23)
Nifty 50: 24852.15 (-292.95)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 58501.95 (-946.55)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 19276.05 (-244.90)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 23.82 / 4.11
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
23.11 / 4.20
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 43.67 / 5.13
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 30.23 / 4.48
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (620.95 Crs) / 2430.53 Crs
DII Activity: 2121.53 Crs / 7442.20 Crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.21
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $73.04
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $2516.83 = INR 72000
Silver: INR 85290
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.94
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 100.94
📌 10 Year Yield
7.18% GOI 2033: 6.91% (Old)
7.10% GOI 2034: 6.85% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 3.72%
- September 09, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 9, 2024
- September 09, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 09 Sep’24 to 13 Sep’24 by BL GURU
- September 09, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: PMS schemes’ skew towards mid-, small-caps spark concerns
Portfolio management services (PMS) schemes remain tilted towards small and mid-caps (SMIDs) despite lofty valuations.
- September 09, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates today: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Poised near a crucial support
The Indian benchmark indices fell over a per cent last week. The indices began the week on a positive note, but failed to get a strong follow-through rise. Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank index remained stable and higher initially but then started to fall in the second half of the week.
- September 09, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Should you subscribe to the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO?
The IPO of Bajaj Housing Finance(BHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance (BFL) is open for subscription from September 9 to 11. BHFL is a non-deposit taking housing finance company engaged in the businesses of advancing home loans, loans against property (LAP), lease rental discounting (LRD) and developer finance (DF).
- September 09, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Tata Sons’ dividend income falls in FY24, becomes debt- free
In FY24 Tata Sons saw a 35 per cent fall in dividend income at ₹21,528.9 crore, which accounts for its largest revenue stream, according to the annual report for the last fiscal year. The company has also strengthened its balance sheet by wiping out its debt.
- September 09, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Adani power project to Bangladesh reels under financial stress
Adani Power may have to find ways to ensure that its dedicated power project for Bangladesh stays feasible as the payment dues from the neighbouring country is huge.
Though Indian government has tweaked the power export norms recently allowing players to re-route the supply, it is not possible from the Adani project as it is a dedicated transmission network to Bangladesh and approvals were taken accordingly.
- September 09, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: Tata Sons invests ₹10,000 crore in arms in FY24
Tata Sons invested close to ₹10,000 crore in its subsidiaries and associates in FY24, a significant portion of it going into companies such as Tata Projects, Tata Autocomp Systems, Tata Electronics, Agratas Energy Storage and some others such as Tata Realty, Tata Capital and Panatone Finvest, its annual report for that year showed.
