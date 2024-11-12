Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 12 November, 2024.
- November 12, 2024 08:04
Stock market live today: TOP 10 stocks in focus
1 BRITANNIA
Good numbers
Volume growth at 8% as per estimates
Margins decline to 15.5% vs expected 18.9%
Revenue up 5% to Rs 4668 Cr
PAT down 9% to Rs 532 Cr
2 ONGC
Better than estimates
QoQ
Net Profit Up 34% Rs 11,984 Cr Vs 8,938 Cr
Revenue Down 4% Rs 33,881 Cr Vs 35,266 Cr
Margin At 50.3% Vs 48.1%
3 HINDALCO
All round beat
Net Profit up 123% Rs 1,891 Cr Vs 847 Cr
Revenue Up 7.7% Rs 22,262 Cr Vs 20,676 Cr
EBITDA Up 56.5% Rs 2,749 Cr Vs 1,756 Cr
Margin at 12.4% Vs 8.5%
4 TRIVENI TURBINE
Good
Net Profit Up 41.7% Rs 91 Cr Vs 64 Cr
Revenue Up 29.2% Rs 501 Cr Vs 388 Cr
EBITDA Up 49.7% Rs 11.4 Cr Vs 74.4 Cr
Margin At 22.2% Vs 19.2%
5 NMDC
Ok but Below estimates
Net Profit Up 18.1% Rs 1,211.6 Cr Vs 1,026 Cr
Revenue Up 22.5% Rs 4,919 Cr Vs 4,014 Cr
EBITDA up 16.4% 1,385.7 Cr Vs 1,191 Cr
Margin At 28.2% Vs 29.7% (YoY)
Bonus 2 for 1
6 AWFIS SPACE
Good
Net Profit Rs 38.6 Cr Vs -4.3 Cr
Revenue Up 40.5% Rs 292.3 Cr Vs 208 Cr
EBITDA Up 67.4% Rs 100 Cr Vs 59.8 Cr
Margin At 34.3% Vs 28.8%
7 JUBILANT FOOD
Inline
Net Profit Down 27.9% Rs 52 Cr Vs 72.1 Cr
Revenue Up 9.1% Rs 1,466.8 Cr Vs 1,344.8 Cr
Margin At 19.4% Vs 21%
8 BANSAL WIRE
Good
Revenue: Rs 825 Cr vs 603 Cr
PAT Rs 40 Cr vs 18 Cr
9 IOC/BPCL/HPCL/ONGC
Brent crude fell to $72
10 CELLO WORLD
Started production at glassware mfg unit in Rajasthan
- November 12, 2024 08:04
Stock market updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 12-November-2024
* ABFRL
* AARTIIND
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* MANAPPURAM
- November 12, 2024 08:03
Q2 Results: Orient Technologies reports 50.74% revenue growth in Q2 FY25, achieves PAT of ₹15.06 crore
Orient Technologies Ltd. is a leading IT provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for enterprises sector in India, has announced its financial results for the second quarter & half year ended September 30th, 2024.
Highlights of Financial Performance Q2 FY25
The Total Income stood at Rs. 225.07 Crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs. 149.31 crore in Q1 FY25 showcased a growth of 50.74%.
Revenues from operations for the quarter ended September 30th, 2024 stood at Rs. 223.14 Crore as compared to Rs. 148.85 crore in Q1 FY25 showcased a growth of 49.92%
The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Core EBITDA) stands Rs. 20.72 crore in Q2 FY25, as against Rs 13.65 Crore in Q1 FY25 showcased a growth of 51.76%. The Company’s EBITDA margin stood at 9.21%
Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 19.41 Crore for Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 12.49 Crore in Q1 FY25 showcased a growth of 55.47%. The Company’s PBT margin stood at 8.62%
Profit After Tax (PAT) reported stood Rs. 15.06 Crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs. 9.28 Crore in Q1 FY25 showcased a growth of 62.20%. The Company’s PAT margin stood at 6.69%
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY25 for the stood at Rs. 4.15 as against Rs. 2.59 in Q1FY25 showcased a growth of 60.25%.
- November 12, 2024 08:02
Stock in focus: Unicommerce acquires 42.76% stake in Shipway for ₹68.4 crore
Leading E-commerce enablement SaaS platform, Unicommerce announced the acquisition of Shipway, a Gurugram-based e-commerce technology platform. In the first tranche of the deal, Unicommerce is acquiring 42.76% stake in Shipway for a cash consideration of Rs 68.4 Crores. Unicommerce will acquire the balance stake in Shipway within one year by way of a merger or stock swap through an issue of equity shares to complete a 100% stake acquisition.
The acquisition will expand Unicommerce’s product suite to include solutions for courier aggregation, shipping automation and returns reduction. The acquisition will also enable Unicommerce to offer an integrated marketing platform with AI-enabled, automated solutions that allow brands and retailers to target buyers with personalised, segmented and wide-reach marketing campaigns to increase conversions. With this, Unicommerce will offer technology solutions that cover the entire e-commerce journey, including pre-purchase and other post-purchase segments.
- November 12, 2024 07:57
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: November 12, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Max Healthcare, HFCL, Welspun, PowerGrid, Waaree Renewable, Ambuja Cements, Hyundai, Samvardhana, GIC, BSE, FSN e-Commerce, 3m India, Suven Pharma, eIH, RPower, Sundaram-Clayton
- November 12, 2024 07:52
Stock market updates: Tamil Nadu Petroproducts reports Q2 FY25 revenue of ₹455.66 crore amid stable demand
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL), Chennai based Petrochemical manufacturing company, announced its Second quarter Unaudited Financial results for FY 2024-25 today.
Financials:
TPL posted a revenue of ₹ 455.66 crore compared to ₹ 467.41 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹ 441.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBIDTA decreased by 3% vis-à-vis Q1FY25. The operating performance reflects stable demand and reduced realizations in the context of higher energy and input costs.
The Company has incurred ₹ 1.62 crore during the quarter towards material damage and Plant restoration activities (Michaung cyclone – Dec’2023).
- November 12, 2024 07:51
Stock in focus: Abans Holdings reports 41% surge in profit before tax for Q2
Abans Holdings Limited (NSE: ABANS), a prominent diversified financial services company, announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The company reported robust financial performance, marking significant growth in its net profit and profit before tax (PBT) for Q2 FY2024.
Profit Before Tax (PBT) for Q2 FY2024 saw a remarkable 41% increase, rising to ₹3,507.09 Lakhs, up from ₹2,480.12 Lakhs in the same quarter last year. This surge in PBT underscores Abans’ strong operational performance, driven by improved efficiencies and solid market positioning.
Consolidated Total Income for Q2 FY2024 was ₹64,192.58 Lakhs, reflecting the company’s continuous expansion and business growth. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter increased to ₹5.46, further signalling positive returns for shareholders.
For the half-year ended September 30, 2024, the company reported total revenue from operations of ₹93,828.61 Lakhs. Profit Before Tax for the first half of FY2025 stood at ₹6,400.38 Lakhs, compared to ₹4,892.43 Lakhs in the same period of FY2024. Net Profit After Tax for the half-year was ₹5,159.87 Lakhs, demonstrating Abans’ consistent profitability and growth momentum
- November 12, 2024 07:49
Stock market live today: Blue Dart reports ₹60.76 crore profit for Q2, driven by strong revenue growth
Blue Dart Express Limited has declared its financial results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, at its Board Meeting held in Mumbai.
The company posted ₹ 60.76 crore profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Revenue from operations for the same period stood at ₹ 1,448.46 crore. Blue Dart’s exceptional service quality, strengthened by advanced automation and technology, remains a cornerstone of its operations, providing customers with a seamless, one-stop solution for all their logistics needs.
Reflecting on the company’s performance, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Ltd., stated, ‘During the quarter, we achieved strong year-on-year revenue growth, showcasing our robust performance across both established and sunrise sectors. Our increased earnings capacity enables us to strategically invest in expanding our network, including the deployment of new aircraft into our fleet to enhance our service offerings and meet our customers’ evolving needs. Following this, we are also investing in the development of strategic ground hubs and delivery centers for B2B and e-commerce distribution. These investments are designed to enhance scalability, flexibility, accuracy, and speed across our entire network, driving sustainable future growth. By staying agile and innovative, we are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and deliver even greater value to our customers.
- November 12, 2024 07:48
Stock market updates: Key revisions in the Direct Tax Code 2025: A comprehensive overview
Major Changes in Direct Tax Code 2025
Removal of Assessment and Previous Year Concepts:
The code removes the terms “Assessment Year” and “Previous Year”.
Only the term- “Financial Year” will be applicable for tax filing.
Capital Gains Tax Changes: Capital gains will be taxed as regular income.
Short-term gains on financial assets will be taxed at 20% (up from 15%), while long-term gains will be taxed at 12.5% (down from 20%).
Simplified Residential Status: Taxpayers will be classified as either residents or non-residents, eliminating the RNOR (Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident) category.
New Income Category Names: “Income from Salary” is now called “Employment Income,” and “Income from Other Sources” is renamed “Income from Residuary Sources.”
Expanded Tax Audit Roles: Company Secretaries (CS) and Cost and Management Accountants (CMA) may now be allowed to conduct tax audits, which was previously limited to Chartered Accountants (CAs), making tax audits more accessible.
Unified Company Tax Rates: Both domestic and foreign companies will now pay the same tax rate, making compliance easier and encouraging foreign investment.
TDS and TCS on Most Income: Under the new tax system, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) will apply to nearly all types of income. This ensures taxes are paid more regularly. The TDS rate for many payments will drop from 5% to 2%. For e-commerce operators, the TDS rate will significantly decrease from 1% to 0.1%, offering relief to taxpayers and simplifying compliance for e-commerce businesses.
Fewer Deductions and Exemptions: Most deductions and exemptions will be removed, streamlining tax filing.
However, the standard deduction for salaried employees in the new tax regime has increased to ₹75,000, a 50% rise.
- November 12, 2024 07:46
Stock market live today: Stocks in news
1. Ratnaveer Precision: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS & FUND RAISE
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 62% YoY from INR 142 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 230 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 50% from INR 8 Cr to INR 12 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 13% and Net Profit down 8%.
Board Meeting to be held on 11-Nov-2024 to consider fund raise.
2. Dynacons System: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 39% YoY from INR 220 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 306 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 38% from INR 13 Cr to INR 18 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales down 5% and Net Profit remained flat.
3. Teerth Gopicorn: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 84% YoY from INR 37 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 68 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 3.3x from INR 3 Cr to INR 10 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales remained flat and Net Profit up 25%.
4. Aimtron: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 35% YoY from INR 43 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 58 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 57% from INR 7 Cr to INR 11 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 16% and Net Profit up 57%.
5. Viviana Power: ORDER
Company has secured 2 turnkey contracts of total worth INR 106 Cr (i) INR 74 Cr from Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited and existing client, M/s. Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited under the SI and KSY Schemes. (ii) INR 32.3 Cr from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited under the SI Scheme.
6. Kilburn: ORDER
Company, following its October 11, 2024 disclosure, has secured its largest-ever single order worth INR 126 Cr (USD 14.95 million) for four rotary dryer packages to dry rock phosphate.
- November 12, 2024 07:45
Stock market live today: Stocks in News
Waaree Renewable: Company Setting up of 41.6 MW DC capacity IPP Plant at Cuddalore District, Tamil Nadu. (Positive)
Cello World: Company started production at glassware manufacturing unit in Rajasthan (Positive)
Oil Downstream stocks: Brent crude fell to $72 per barrel. (Positive)
Rail Vikas Nigam: Company emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Central Railway for project worth Rs 294 cr. (Positive)
Ausom Enterprise: Company receives letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam; order for supply of solar photovoltaic power project, project capacity of 50 MW (Positive)
Balmer Lawrie: Company forays into rail logistics, Company signs agreement with Gatx India for rail logistics. (Positive)
L&T Technology Services: Company to acquire Intelliswift for $110 Million, boosting AI and software capabilities (Positive)
Welspun Corp: Company sold 5% equity stake in East Pipes Integrated Company (EPIC) in Saudi Arabia for SAR 218.9 million (approx. US$58 million) (Positive)
Kfin Technologies: CAMS and Kfintech announce joint venture for MF central, new entity to handle technology, sales, and marketing for MF central. (Positive)
Ashapuri Gold Ornament: Company has entered into a Contract for Supply of Gold Jewellery to Titan Company Limited. (Positive)
Power Mech: Net profit at Rs 67 cr vs Rs 51 cr, Revenue at Rs 1045 cr vs Rs 936 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Marathon Nextgen: Net profit at Rs 48.4 cr vs Rs 34.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 150 cr vs Rs 129 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Awfis Space: Net profit at Rs 39 cr vs Loss of Rs 4 cr, Revenue at Rs 292 cr vs Rs 208 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Parag Milk: Net profit at Rs 29.2 cr vs Rs 25.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 871 cr vs Rs 798 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Goodluck India: Net profit at Rs 45.06 cr vs Rs 34.70 cr, Revenue at Rs 970 cr vs Rs 875 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Pilani Investment: Net profit at Rs 94.9 cr vs Rs 82.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 140 cr vs Rs 124 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Bank of India: Net profit at Rs 2373 cr vs Rs 1458 cr, NII at Rs 5985 cr vs Rs 5740 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Abans Holding: Net profit at Rs 25.4 cr vs Rs 21.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 640 cr vs Rs 360 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Orient Tech: Net profit at Rs 15.1 cr vs Rs 9.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 220 cr vs Rs 150 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Bansal Wire Industries: Net profit at Rs 40 cr vs Rs 18 cr, Revenue at Rs 825 cr vs Rs 603 cr (YoY) (Positive)
EPL Ltd: Net profit at Rs 89 cr vs Rs 52 cr, Revenue at Rs 1086 cr vs Rs 1001 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Kamdhenu: Net profit at Rs 15.9 cr vs Rs 10.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 190 cr vs Rs 185 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Galaxy Surf: Net profit at Rs 84.7 cr vs Rs 77.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 1060 cr vs Rs 983 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Simplex Castings: Net profit at Rs 3.6 cr vs Rs 0.21 cr, Revenue at Rs 29 cr vs Rs 26 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Maithan Alloys: Net profit at Rs 140 cr vs Rs 61.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 460 cr vs Rs 443 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Sansera Eng: Net profit at Rs 50.6 cr vs Rs 46.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 760 cr vs Rs 693 cr (YoY) (Positive)
HLE Glass: Net profit at Rs 12.7 cr vs Rs 10.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 236 cr vs Rs 224 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Ramco Cement: Net profit at Rs 25.06 cr vs poll of Rs 10 cr loss, Revenue at Rs 2044 cr vs poll Rs 2055 cr (Positive)
National Fertilizers: Net loss at Rs 0.16 cr vs loss Rs 113 cr, Revenue at Rs 4390 cr vs Rs 5650 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Bengal & Assam Company: Net profit at Rs 99.2 cr vs Rs 66.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 123 cr vs Rs 87 cr (QoQ) (Positive)
Syncon: Net profit at Rs 11 cr vs Rs 6.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 101.5 cr vs Rs 62 cr (YoY) (Positive)
TCPL: Net profit at Rs 35.6 cr vs Rs 28.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 455 cr vs Rs 398 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Gujarat Tool: Net profit at Rs 29.0 cr vs Rs 3.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 271 cr vs Rs 157 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Hind Adhesives: Net profit at Rs 5.4 cr vs Rs 3.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 84 cr vs Rs 81 cr (YoY) (Positive)
IFB Agro: Net profit at Rs 4.4 cr vs loss Rs 2.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 384 cr vs Rs 352 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Time Techno: Net profit at Rs 99 cr vs Rs 72 cr, Revenue at Rs 137 cr vs Rs 119 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Hind Copper: Net profit at Rs 101.7 cr vs Rs 60.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 518 cr vs Rs 381 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Triveni Turbine: Net profit at Rs 91 cr vs Rs 64.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 501 cr vs Rs 388 cr (YoY) (Positive)
ONGC: Net profit at Rs 11984 cr vs poll Rs 8825 cr, Revenue at Rs 33881 cr vs poll Rs 33215 cr (Positive)
Hindalco: Net profit at Rs 3909 cr vs poll Rs 3297 cr, Revenue at Rs 58203 cr vs poll Rs 55132 cr (Positive)
Dee Development: Net profit at Rs 22.2 cr vs Rs 9.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 194 cr vs Rs 178 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco: Net profit at Rs 13.3 cr vs Rs 9.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 48.9 cr vs Rs 18.1 cr (YoY) (Positive)
Jai Corp: Net Profit at Rs 20.4 cr vs Rs 13.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 143.7 cr vs Rs 123.9 cr (Positive)
Jubulant Foods: Net profit at Rs 64.0 cr vs Rs 97.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 1950 cr vs Rs 1370 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Premier Explosives: Net profit at Rs 8.41 cr vs Rs 11.65 cr, Revenue at Rs 94.6 cr vs Rs 78.4 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Insecticides: Net profit at Rs 61.6 cr vs Rs 53.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 627 cr vs Rs 690 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
HG Infra Eng: Net profit at Rs 80.7 cr vs Rs 96.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 900 cr vs Rs 954 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Blue Dart: Net profit at Rs 62.8 cr vs Rs 73.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1449 cr vs Rs 1324 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
HMA Agro: Net profit at Rs 25.1 cr vs Rs 38.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 1070 cr vs Rs 1180 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
NMDC: Net profit at Rs 1196 cr vs Rs 1963 cr, Revenue at Rs 4919 cr vs Rs 5414 cr (QoQ) Company announced bonus issue of share 2:1 (Neutral)
Welspun Corp: Net profit at Rs 290 cr vs Rs 385 cr, Revenue at Rs 3300 cr vs Rs 4060 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
MSTC: Net profit at Rs 41 cr vs Rs 39 cr, Revenue at Rs 72 cr vs Rs 69 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
ELGI: Net profit at Rs 94.7 cr vs Rs 91.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 870 cr vs Rs 800 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Azad: Net profit at Rs 21.0 cr vs Rs 19.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 111 cr vs Rs 83 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
TVS Supply: Net profit at Rs 11 cr vs loss Rs 41 cr, Revenue at Rs 2513 cr vs Rs 2263 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
KDDL: Net profit at Rs 24.5 cr vs Rs 25.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 396 cr vs Rs 340 cr (YoY) (Neutral)
Vedanta: Vedanta group plans $500 million investment in Avanstrate inc. to drive innovation in high-tech display glass products (Neutral)
Shakti Pumps: Company has fixed Monday, 25th November 2024 as the Record date for the purpose of determining eligibility for bonus equity shares (Neutral)
CENTURY EXT: Revision on Proposal for Setup of New Extrusions Press at Existing Factory at Kharagpur (Neutral)
Indian Oil Corp: Gujarat refinery ops normal after benzene tank fire (Neutral)
Max Healthcare: Company completes acquisition of Jaypee Healthcare. (Neutral)
Wockhardt: Company closes QIP, raises Rs 1,000 crore. (Neutral)
Britannia: Net profit at Rs 531 cr vs poll Rs 630 cr, Revenue at Rs 4668 cr vs poll Rs 4769 cr (Negative)
Shree Cement: Net profit at Rs 93.1cr vs Rs 490 cr, Revenue at Rs 3730 cr vs Rs 4560 cr (YoY) (Negative)
- November 12, 2024 07:44
Stock market live today: Groww doubles user base, leaves Zerodha behind
Groww Has 45 Lakh More Active Traders Than Zerodha, Largest Stockbroker in India
* Groww - 1.25 Crore
* Zerodha - 80 Lakh
Groww Doubled User Base in the Last 1 Year
While Zerodha Added Only 15 Lakh New Users
Zerodha Seem To Be Losing Its Market Share
- November 12, 2024 07:43
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 13.11.2024
ALKEM, APOLLOTYRE, ARKADE, ASHIANA, ASTRAZEN, BANCOINDIA, BAYERCROP, BGDL, BOROLTD, BRIGADE, CENTURYPLY, COSMOFIRST, DBL, DCAL, DCW, DDEVPLASTIK, DEEPAKNTR, DISHTV, DREDGECORP, DYNAMATECH, EICHERMOT, ESAFSFB, EXICOM, FCL, FIEMIND, FISCHER, FOSECOIND, GNFC, GODREJIND, GRSE, HAPPSTMNDS, HEG, HERANBA, IDEA, IFCI, INDIANHUME, ISGEC, ITDC, JINDWORLD, KALYANKJIL, KAMAHOLD, KICL, KIRIINDUS, KRBL, KSB, KSCL, LUMAXTECH, NBCC, NIBE, OPTIEMUS, PATELENG, PIIND, PITTIENG, PLATIND, PRECAM, PRSMJOHNSN, RAMKY, RCF, REDTAPE, SENCO, SEQUENT, SKYGOLD, SUNTV, THERMAX, THOMASCOOK, TORNTPOWER, VENUSPIPES, YASHO, ZAGGLE
ALKEM
* Revenue expected at Rs 3639 crore versus Rs 3440 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 801 crore versus Rs 746 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.01% versus 21.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 682 crore versus Rs 620 crore
APOLLOTYRE
* Revenue expected at Rs 6454 crore versus Rs 6279 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 878 crore versus Rs 1159 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.60 % versus 18.47%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 311 crore versus Rs 486 crore
- November 12, 2024 07:42
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 12.11.2024
3MINDIA, 63MOONS, ALLCARGO, AMRUTANJAN, ASHOKA, ASTRAMICRO, AVL, BARBEQUE, BASF, BHAGCHEM, BOMDYEING, BOSCHLTD, CANTABIL, CESC, CELLO, CENTUM, CERA, CROPSTER, CUPID, DCXINDIA, DIACABS, DHAMPURSUG, EIHOTEL, ELPROINTL, EMSLIMITED, ENTERO, EPACK, EVEREADY, EXCELINDUS, EXXARO, FILATEX, FINCABLES, GICRE, GANECOS, GIPCL, GSFC, GLOBUSSPR, GOKEX, GOKULAGRO, GREAVESCOT, HIKAL, HINDWAREAP, HNDFDS, HPL, HYUNDAI, INFIBEAM, INDOTECH, INGERRAND, IONEXCHANG, JYOTHYLAB, JAIBALAJI, KIRLOSENG, KNRCON, KOLTEPATIL, LUXIND, MANINDS, MANINFRA, MARKSANS, MEDPLUS, MINDACORP, MOTHERSON, NATCOPHARM, NEOGEN,NYKAA, PANAMAPET, PENIND, PNCINFRA, POKARNA, POLYPLEX, RPOWER, RTNINDIA, RISHABH, SULA, SUNTECK, SUNCLAY, SUVENPHAR, TECHNOE, TBOTEK, TIIL, VEEDOL, ZSARACOM ZYDUSLIFE
BOSCHLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 4460 crore versus Rs 4130 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 534 crore versus Rs 491 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.97% versus 11.90%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 506 crore versus Rs 213 crore
CESC
* Revenue expected at Rs 4748 crore versus Rs 4352 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1020 crore versus Rs 646 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 21.48% versus 14.84%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 348 crore
JYOTHYLAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 791 crore versus Rs 732 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 135 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.21% versus 18.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 104 crore
MOTHERSON
* Revenue expected at Rs 28185 crore versus Rs 23473 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2716 crore versus Rs 2138 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 9.64% versus 9.10%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 918 crore versus Rs 451 crore
NATCOPHARM
* Revenue expected at Rs 1312 crore versus Rs 1031 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 681 crore versus Rs 458 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 51.91% versus 44.41%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 558 crore versus Rs 369 crore
NYKAA
* Revenue expected at Rs 1885 crore versus Rs 1507 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 116 crore versus Rs 80 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.15% versus 5.35%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 5 crore
ZYDUSLIFE
* Revenue expected at Rs 5163 crore versus Rs 4368 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1363 crore versus Rs 1146 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.40% versus 26.23%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 906 crore versus Rs 800 crore
- November 12, 2024 07:42
Stock market update: Q2 first take: DOMS
DOMS 2Q: REV +20% | EBIDTA +32% | PAT +43% | HEALTHY TOPLINE GROWTH COUPLED WITH MARGIN EXPANSION
• Revenue grew 20% YoY/3% QoQ to INR4.6b
• EBITDA grew 32% YoY while down 3% QoQ to INR859m. EBITDA margin expanded 170bps YoY while contracted 60bps QoQ to 18.8% led by gross margin expansion of 230bps YoY to 43%
• Adj. PAT grew by 43% YoY to INR518m (flattish QoQ)
• 1HFY25 Revenue/EBITDA/Adj. PAT grew by 19%/35%/46% YoY to INR9b/INR1.7b/INR1b.
- November 12, 2024 07:41
Stock market update: Q2 first take: EPL
EPL 2Q: REV +8% | EBIDTA +22% | PAT +72% | OPERATING PERFORMANCE IN-LINE WITH OUR ESTIMATES
• Consol. revenue grew 8% YoY to INR10.9b (est. in line).
• Gross margin stood at 58% (up 70bp YoY)
• EBITDA margins expanded 220bps YoY to 20.3% (est. 19.6%). EBITDA stood at INR2.2b (in line), up 22% YoY.
• Adj. PAT grew 72% YoY to INR870m (est. in-line).
Segment performance
• AMESA biz grew 4% YoY to INR3.9b. EBIT grew 5% YoY to INR440m. EBIT margin contracted by 60bps YoY to 11.2%
• EAP biz grew 9% YoY to INR2.7b. EBIT grew 1% YoY to INR431m. EBIT margin contracted by 130bp YoY to 16.2%.
• Americas biz grew 9% YoY to INR2.8b. EBIT grew 2.9x YoY to INR260m. EBIT margin expanded by 580bps YoY to 9.4%.
• Europe biz grew 21% YoY at INR2.6b. EBIT grew 5.6x to INR258m. EBIT margin expanded by 770bps YoY to 9.9%.
- November 12, 2024 07:41
Stock market update: Q2 first take: Galaxy Surfactants
GLAXY SURFACTANTS 2Q: REV +8% | EBIDTA +2% | PAT +9% | MISS ON EBITDA DUE TO HIGHER THAN EXPECTED OPEX
• Revenue was at INR10.6b (our est. of INR10.7b, +8% YoY)
• EBITDA came in at INR1.3b (est. of INR1.4b, +2% YoY). Gross margin was at 33% (+150bp YoY), with EBITDAM at 12% (-70bp YoY)
• PAT came in at INR847m (est. of INR901m, +9% YoY)
• In 1HFY25, revenue was at INR20.4b (+6% YoY), EBITDA was at INR2.5b (+1% YoY). PAT was at INR1.6b (+8% YoY). EBITDAM was at INR12.4% (-50bp YoY)
• The parent company has incorporated two WOS viz. Galaxy Surfactants Mexico S.A. de C.V. in Sep’24 and Tri-k Mexico S.A. de C.V. on Oct’24 in Mexico
• It has also received an order from GIDC to vacate the land for non-utilisation within the required period having a carrying value of INR743m in Oct’24. It has initiated legal proceedings against the order and no provision has been made as of now.
- November 12, 2024 07:40
Stock market update: Q2 first take: Bluedart Express
BLUEDART EXPRESS 2Q: REV +9% | EBIDTA -7% | PAT -15% | REVENUE IN-LINE, HIGH OPERATING COSTS KEEP MARGINS UNDER PRESSURE
• Revenues grew 9% YoY to INR14.5b (in-line).
• EBITDA margins stood at 8.4% (against our estimate of 9.7%). The margins decreased 140bps YoY. EBITDA margins were impacted due to increase in Freight handling costs as percentage of revenues.
• EBITDA de-grew ~7% YoY to INR1.2b (against our estimate of INR1.5b).
• PAT de-grew 15% YoY to INR608m (our estimates of INR776m).
• During 1HFY25, revenue was INR 27.9b (+9% YoY), EBITDA was INR 2.3b (-5% YoY), EBITDA margin came in at 8.3%, and APAT was INR 1.1b (-14% YoY).
Call details for Earnings discussion (Nov 13, 2024 at 4:30 pm) | Zoom link - https://zoom.us/j/93536954901
- November 12, 2024 07:37
Stock market updates: Q2 first take: Ramco Cements
RAMCO CEMENTS 2Q: EBIDTA -22% | EBITDA/T AT INR695 (EST. INR585) | VOL -3% | REALISATION -10% | BEATS ESTIMATES
• EBITDA was at INR3.1b (-22% YoY) v/s estimated INR2.5b; EBITDA/t was at INR695 (-20% YoY) v/s estimated INR585, led by lower-than-estimated opex/t.
• Sales volume declined 3% YoY to 4.49mt (+6% vs. our estimate).
• Realization was down 10% YoY/5% QoQ (~3% lower than our estimate).
• Opex/t was down 8% YoY/5% QoQ and was 6% lower than our estimate. Variable cost of production was down 13% YoY; was 6% below our estimate.
• Other expenses/freight cost per tonne declined 7%/1% YoY. PAT declined 75% YoY to INR256m (vs. estimated loss of INR134m).
• The company has monetized non-core assets worth of INR3.8b till Oct’24 out of targeted INR10b. It also entered into an agreement to sale land worth of INR740m which is expected to be realized during 3QFY25. Its net debt stood at INR51b as of Sep24. It has repaid INR3.3b in Oct’24 using proceeds from disposal of non-core assets.
- November 12, 2024 07:36
Stock market updates: Q2 first take: Triveni Turbine
TRIVENI TURBINE 2Q: REV +29% | EBIDTA +50% | PAT +41% | REVENUE INLINE; EBIDTA AND PAT ABOVE EST
•Revenue came in-line with our estimates at INR5b (up 29% YoY) on the back of robust execution of the opening order book of INR17.2b. Domestic/export revenue grew by 32%/26% YoY.
• EBITDA at INR1.1b grew by 50% YoY, 11% ahead of our estimates, on the back of operating leverage benefits as gross margin was flattish YoY.
• PAT at INR910m (8% above estimates) clocked in a 41% YoY growth, despite a much higher effective tax rate (26.7% vs 22.8% in 2QFY24). Other income grew by 35% YoY to INR196m.
• Order inflows grew by 25% YoY to INR5.7b, with domestic/export growth of 4%/50% YoY. This took the closing order book to INR17.96b (+22% YoY).
• For 1HFY25, the company has reported revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth of 26%/43%/37% while FCF grew by 54% YoY to INR1.5b.
- November 12, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates: Q2 first take: NMDC
NMDC 2Q: REV +23% | PROD -7% | ASP +18% | EBIDTA +16% | EBIDTA/T @ INR 1395 | APAT +17% | REVENUE IN-LINE | HIGH COSTS IMPACT EARNINGS
•Revenue stood in-line with our estimate at INR49b up by 23% YoY, but declined 9% QoQ. The QoQ decline was primarily due to weak NSR and muted volumes.
• Iron Ore production stood at 8.3mt (YoY/QoQ: -7%/ -10%), while Sales stood at 9.9mt (YoY/QoQ: +4%/ -1%) during the quarter.
• ASP for the quarter stood at INR4,954/t (YoY/QoQ: +18%/-8% ) and was in-line with our estimate.
• EBITDA stood at INR14b (YoY/QoQ: +16% / -41%) against our estimate of INR17b. The miss was primarily due to increase in operating costs.
• EBITDA/t stood at INR1,395/t (YoY/QoQ: +12% / -40%) against our estimate of INR1,679/t.
• APAT for the quarter stood at INR12b (YoY/QoQ: +17%/ -39%) against our estimate of INR13b in 2QFY25, on account of muted operating performance..
• For 1HFY25, company reported revenue of INR103b (+10% YoY), EBITDA of INR37b (+17% YoY) and Adj PAT of INR32b (+18% YoY).
• Iron Ore production for 1HFY25 stood at 17.5mt and sales volume of 20mt, reporting a decline of 11% YoY and 3% YoY, respectively.
• Average blended NSR for 1HFY25 stood at INR5,167/t, grew by 13% YoY. EBITDA/t grew 20% YoY to INR1863/t.
• Company declared Bonus share issue in the ratio of 2:1
- November 12, 2024 07:32
Stock market updates: Q2 First cut: Hindalco
HINDALCO LTD 2Q: SALES +7% | EBIDTA +40% | APAT +97% | IN-LINE REVENUE | LOWER COSTS LEAD TO STRONG EBITDA BEAT
•Consolidated Net Sales stood at INR582b (YoY/QoQ: +7/+2%) against our est. of INR569b, on account of better realisations and efficiencies in India operations.
•Consolidated EBITDA stood at INR79b (YoY/QoQ: +40%/ +5%) against our est. of INR66b, driven by lower costs.
•APAT stood at INR43b (YoY/QoQ: +97%/ +25%) against our est. of INR31b.
•Company reported INR5.1b of one-time exceptional expenses towards sierre plant flooding
•For 1HFY25, Revenue was at INR1152b (+8% YoY) and EBITDA came in at INR154b (+36% YoY). HNDL reported APAT of INR77b (+66% YoY) during 1HFY25
•Net debt / EBITDA stood at 1.19x in 2QFY25 vs. 1.24x in 1QFY25.
Aluminium (India)
•Upstream revenue stood at INR91b in 2QFY25 (+16% YoY) led by higher average aluminium prices.
•Aluminium Upstream EBITDA stood at INR37b (+79% YoY) driven by lower input costs and EBITDA margins were at 41% in 2QFY25 vs 26.3% in 2QFY24
•Downstream revenue stood at INR32b (+20% YoY) on account of higher volume. Downstream Aluminium sales stood at 103KT in 2Q FY25 (+10% YoY) led by market recovery.
•Downstream EBITDA/t stood at USD179 as compared to USD138 in 1QFY25 and USD202 in 2QFY24.
Copper business
•Copper Business revenues stood at INR131b (+5% YoY), on account of higher average copper prices.
•EBITDA for the Copper Business was at an all-time high of INR8.3b in 2Q FY25 up +27% YoY, backed by higher average copper prices and robust operations.
•Copper metal sales were at 117KT (-13% YoY) in 2Q FY25. CCR sales were at 90KT (-10% YoY).
- November 12, 2024 07:31
Stock market updates: Q2 First cut: Britannia
Q2 FIRST CUT: BRITANNIA (INLINE REV; EBIDTA MISS) | HINDALCO (ABOVE) | NMDC (MISS) | TRIVENI TURBINE (ABOVE) | RAMCO CEM (ABOVE) | BLUE DART (BELOW) | GALAXY SURF (BELOW) | EPL (INLINE) | DOMS
BRITANNIA 2Q: SALES +5% | VOL +8% | EBIDTA -10% | MARGINS -290BPS | PAT -9% | INLINE REVENUE; MISS IN EBITDA
•BRIT’s consolidated net sales (excluding other operating income) rose 4.5% YoY to INR45.7b (est. INR46.7b) during the quarter.
•Other operating income increased 62% YoY to INR1b. Consolidated revenue rose by 5% YoY to INR46.7b (est. INR47.4b).
•The company has delivered ~8% volume growth in 2Q (8% in 1QFY25, est of 9%).
•Consolidated gross margin contracted by 135bps/190bps YoY/QoQ to 41.5% (est. 43.7%).
•Employee and other expenses up by 45% and 4% YoY.
•EBITDA margin decline to 290bp/90bp YoY/QoQ to 16.8% (est. of 19.7%).
•BRIT’s consol. EBITDA/PBT/Adj. PAT declined 10%/10%/9% YoY to INR7.8b/ INR7.2b/INR5.3b (est. INR9.3b/INR8.7b/INR6.5b).
•Commodity Inflation: There have been substantial inflation for key commodities such as Wheat, Palm, and Cocoa.
•Global Foods Strategy: Progressing towards becoming a “Total Global Foods Company,” with adjacent businesses like Croissants, Milk Shakes, Wafers, and International segments growing healthily.
•Distribution Strategy: Redefining distribution strategy to optimize range distribution and improve outlet servicing, with encouraging preliminary results from pilots in 25 cities covering over 50,000 outlets.
- November 12, 2024 07:29
Q2 results: Hindalco: Net profit at Rs 3909 cr vs poll Rs 3297 cr, Revenue at Rs 58203 cr vs poll Rs 55132 cr
- November 12, 2024 07:28
Q2 results: ONGC: Net profit at Rs 11984 cr vs poll Rs 8825 cr, Revenue at Rs 33881 cr vs poll Rs 33215 cr
- November 12, 2024 07:28
Stock market live today: Navigating the risks of a prolonged market rally
In a prolonged market rally, it seems like every stock is profitable, and every investor feels successful. This confidence often leads novice investors to start giving recommendations—a potential warning sign. As rational investors, it’s essential to avoid greed and make every decision with caution.
- November 12, 2024 07:26
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 11 November 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 91097.72 + 6838.62 Total: 97936.34
F&O Volume: 454982.61 + 17693963.49 Total: 18148946.1
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2306.88
(9430.85 - 11737.73)
DII: NET BUY: +2026.63
(9848.87 - 7822.24)
- November 12, 2024 07:26
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 12.11.2024
Home Depot, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Astrazeneca PLC (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Shopify Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sea Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
On Holding AG (Pre market) (Sector- Textiles)
Tyson Foods, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Spotify Technology S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Suncor Energy Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Alcon Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Rocket Companies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
CAVA Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Hotels)
- November 12, 2024 07:25
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 12.11.2024
12.30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 30.5K versus Previous: 27.9k)
12.30 EURO German Final CPI m/m (Expected: 0.4% versus Previous: 0.4%)
15.30 EURO German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Expected: 13.2 versus Previous: 13.1)
16.00 INDIA Inflation Rate y/y (Expected: 5.80% versus Previous: 5.49%)
16.00 INDIA Industrial Production y/y (Expected: 2.5% versus Previous: -0.1%)
20.30 U.S. FOMC Member Waller Speaks
20.45 U.S. FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
- November 12, 2024 06:57
Stock market updates: Bank of India reports 63% jump in Q2FY25 net profit at ₹2,374 crore
Bank of India (BoI) reported a 63 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in second quarter standalone net profit at ₹2,374 crore on the back of robust increase in other income, write-back in provisions for standard & other assets and lower taxation.
The profitability comes despite the public sector bank seeing 111 per cent y-o-y jump in loan loss provisions at ₹1,427 crore (₹678 crore in Q2FY24). The reporting quarter also saw a lumpy slippage of about ₹1,000 crore on account of a state-owned telecom company. BoI had reported a net profit of ₹1,458 crore in the year ago quarter.
- November 12, 2024 06:55
Stock market updates: Other income takes TVS SCS into profits
Thanks to ‘other income’ of ₹28.62 crore (₹8.29 crore, previously), TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd was able to post a net profit of ₹ 10.61 crore (consolidated) for the quarter ended September 30, compared with net loss of ₹21.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Sources in the company told businessline that the ‘other income’ was primarily comprised of forex gains and interest income. Deferred tax credit, which was higher by ₹4.3 crore, also helped boost profits.
- November 12, 2024 06:53
Stock market updates: Net direct tax collection climbs 15.4% to ₹12.1 lakh crore by November 10
The Union government’s net direct tax collection grew 15.4 percent on year to ₹12.1 lakh crore rupees during the period April 1-November 10, according to a statement.
Direct taxes, which include corporate and personal tax, grew over 21 per cent to ₹15 lakh crore on a gross basis during the period, the statement issued by the Income Tax Department said. Further, it said that it had issued tax refunds of ₹2.9 lakh crore.
- November 12, 2024 06:51
Trading guide for November 12, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 12, 2024 06:44
Stock recommendations: WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 12, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is HCL Technologies. The outlook is bullish. The stock has been moving inside a bull channel. The chance are high now for the stock to go up towards the upper end of the channel.
