November 12, 2024 07:45

Waaree Renewable: Company Setting up of 41.6 MW DC capacity IPP Plant at Cuddalore District, Tamil Nadu. (Positive)

Cello World: Company started production at glassware manufacturing unit in Rajasthan (Positive)

Oil Downstream stocks: Brent crude fell to $72 per barrel. (Positive)

Rail Vikas Nigam: Company emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Central Railway for project worth Rs 294 cr. (Positive)

Ausom Enterprise: Company receives letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam; order for supply of solar photovoltaic power project, project capacity of 50 MW (Positive)

Balmer Lawrie: Company forays into rail logistics, Company signs agreement with Gatx India for rail logistics. (Positive)

L&T Technology Services: Company to acquire Intelliswift for $110 Million, boosting AI and software capabilities (Positive)

Welspun Corp: Company sold 5% equity stake in East Pipes Integrated Company (EPIC) in Saudi Arabia for SAR 218.9 million (approx. US$58 million) (Positive)

Kfin Technologies: CAMS and Kfintech announce joint venture for MF central, new entity to handle technology, sales, and marketing for MF central. (Positive)

Ashapuri Gold Ornament: Company has entered into a Contract for Supply of Gold Jewellery to Titan Company Limited. (Positive)

Power Mech: Net profit at Rs 67 cr vs Rs 51 cr, Revenue at Rs 1045 cr vs Rs 936 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Marathon Nextgen: Net profit at Rs 48.4 cr vs Rs 34.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 150 cr vs Rs 129 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Awfis Space: Net profit at Rs 39 cr vs Loss of Rs 4 cr, Revenue at Rs 292 cr vs Rs 208 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Parag Milk: Net profit at Rs 29.2 cr vs Rs 25.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 871 cr vs Rs 798 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Goodluck India: Net profit at Rs 45.06 cr vs Rs 34.70 cr, Revenue at Rs 970 cr vs Rs 875 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Pilani Investment: Net profit at Rs 94.9 cr vs Rs 82.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 140 cr vs Rs 124 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Bank of India: Net profit at Rs 2373 cr vs Rs 1458 cr, NII at Rs 5985 cr vs Rs 5740 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Abans Holding: Net profit at Rs 25.4 cr vs Rs 21.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 640 cr vs Rs 360 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Orient Tech: Net profit at Rs 15.1 cr vs Rs 9.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 220 cr vs Rs 150 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Bansal Wire Industries: Net profit at Rs 40 cr vs Rs 18 cr, Revenue at Rs 825 cr vs Rs 603 cr (YoY) (Positive)

EPL Ltd: Net profit at Rs 89 cr vs Rs 52 cr, Revenue at Rs 1086 cr vs Rs 1001 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Kamdhenu: Net profit at Rs 15.9 cr vs Rs 10.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 190 cr vs Rs 185 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Galaxy Surf: Net profit at Rs 84.7 cr vs Rs 77.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 1060 cr vs Rs 983 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Simplex Castings: Net profit at Rs 3.6 cr vs Rs 0.21 cr, Revenue at Rs 29 cr vs Rs 26 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Maithan Alloys: Net profit at Rs 140 cr vs Rs 61.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 460 cr vs Rs 443 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Sansera Eng: Net profit at Rs 50.6 cr vs Rs 46.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 760 cr vs Rs 693 cr (YoY) (Positive)

HLE Glass: Net profit at Rs 12.7 cr vs Rs 10.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 236 cr vs Rs 224 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Ramco Cement: Net profit at Rs 25.06 cr vs poll of Rs 10 cr loss, Revenue at Rs 2044 cr vs poll Rs 2055 cr (Positive)

National Fertilizers: Net loss at Rs 0.16 cr vs loss Rs 113 cr, Revenue at Rs 4390 cr vs Rs 5650 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Bengal & Assam Company: Net profit at Rs 99.2 cr vs Rs 66.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 123 cr vs Rs 87 cr (QoQ) (Positive)

Syncon: Net profit at Rs 11 cr vs Rs 6.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 101.5 cr vs Rs 62 cr (YoY) (Positive)

TCPL: Net profit at Rs 35.6 cr vs Rs 28.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 455 cr vs Rs 398 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Gujarat Tool: Net profit at Rs 29.0 cr vs Rs 3.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 271 cr vs Rs 157 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Hind Adhesives: Net profit at Rs 5.4 cr vs Rs 3.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 84 cr vs Rs 81 cr (YoY) (Positive)

IFB Agro: Net profit at Rs 4.4 cr vs loss Rs 2.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 384 cr vs Rs 352 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Time Techno: Net profit at Rs 99 cr vs Rs 72 cr, Revenue at Rs 137 cr vs Rs 119 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Hind Copper: Net profit at Rs 101.7 cr vs Rs 60.7 cr, Revenue at Rs 518 cr vs Rs 381 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Triveni Turbine: Net profit at Rs 91 cr vs Rs 64.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 501 cr vs Rs 388 cr (YoY) (Positive)

ONGC: Net profit at Rs 11984 cr vs poll Rs 8825 cr, Revenue at Rs 33881 cr vs poll Rs 33215 cr (Positive)

Hindalco: Net profit at Rs 3909 cr vs poll Rs 3297 cr, Revenue at Rs 58203 cr vs poll Rs 55132 cr (Positive)

Dee Development: Net profit at Rs 22.2 cr vs Rs 9.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 194 cr vs Rs 178 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco: Net profit at Rs 13.3 cr vs Rs 9.8 cr, Revenue at Rs 48.9 cr vs Rs 18.1 cr (YoY) (Positive)

Jai Corp: Net Profit at Rs 20.4 cr vs Rs 13.9 cr, Revenue at Rs 143.7 cr vs Rs 123.9 cr (Positive)

Jubulant Foods: Net profit at Rs 64.0 cr vs Rs 97.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 1950 cr vs Rs 1370 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Premier Explosives: Net profit at Rs 8.41 cr vs Rs 11.65 cr, Revenue at Rs 94.6 cr vs Rs 78.4 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Insecticides: Net profit at Rs 61.6 cr vs Rs 53.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 627 cr vs Rs 690 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

HG Infra Eng: Net profit at Rs 80.7 cr vs Rs 96.1 cr, Revenue at Rs 900 cr vs Rs 954 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Blue Dart: Net profit at Rs 62.8 cr vs Rs 73.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 1449 cr vs Rs 1324 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

HMA Agro: Net profit at Rs 25.1 cr vs Rs 38.2 cr, Revenue at Rs 1070 cr vs Rs 1180 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

NMDC: Net profit at Rs 1196 cr vs Rs 1963 cr, Revenue at Rs 4919 cr vs Rs 5414 cr (QoQ) Company announced bonus issue of share 2:1 (Neutral)

Welspun Corp: Net profit at Rs 290 cr vs Rs 385 cr, Revenue at Rs 3300 cr vs Rs 4060 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

MSTC: Net profit at Rs 41 cr vs Rs 39 cr, Revenue at Rs 72 cr vs Rs 69 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

ELGI: Net profit at Rs 94.7 cr vs Rs 91.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 870 cr vs Rs 800 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Azad: Net profit at Rs 21.0 cr vs Rs 19.0 cr, Revenue at Rs 111 cr vs Rs 83 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

TVS Supply: Net profit at Rs 11 cr vs loss Rs 41 cr, Revenue at Rs 2513 cr vs Rs 2263 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

KDDL: Net profit at Rs 24.5 cr vs Rs 25.4 cr, Revenue at Rs 396 cr vs Rs 340 cr (YoY) (Neutral)

Vedanta: Vedanta group plans $500 million investment in Avanstrate inc. to drive innovation in high-tech display glass products (Neutral)

Shakti Pumps: Company has fixed Monday, 25th November 2024 as the Record date for the purpose of determining eligibility for bonus equity shares (Neutral)

CENTURY EXT: Revision on Proposal for Setup of New Extrusions Press at Existing Factory at Kharagpur (Neutral)

Indian Oil Corp: Gujarat refinery ops normal after benzene tank fire (Neutral)

Max Healthcare: Company completes acquisition of Jaypee Healthcare. (Neutral)

Wockhardt: Company closes QIP, raises Rs 1,000 crore. (Neutral)

Britannia: Net profit at Rs 531 cr vs poll Rs 630 cr, Revenue at Rs 4668 cr vs poll Rs 4769 cr (Negative)

Shree Cement: Net profit at Rs 93.1cr vs Rs 490 cr, Revenue at Rs 3730 cr vs Rs 4560 cr (YoY) (Negative)