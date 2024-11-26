Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, NSE, BSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 26, 2024
- November 26, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates: Stocks in News
HUL: Board approves demerger of the ice cream business into an independent listed entity (Positive)
KEC International: Company secures new orders worth Rs 1,114 crore across key businesses (Positive)
Super Spinning Mills: Long-term bank facilities rating upgraded to CARE BB+; Stable from CARE BB-; Stable by CARE Ratings. (Positive)
IndiGo: Company continues to dominate domestic airline market share in October with total of 63.3%. (Positive)
Gulf Oil: Company and Piaggio India renewed their exclusive lubricant partnership until 2030 (Positive)
Ashoka Buildcon: Company secures Rs 1,391 crore NHAI project for West Bengal economic corridor. (Positive)
Afcons: President of Ghana Commissions $447 million railway line built by Company (Positive)
Positron Energy: Company signed a 5-year master agreement with HPCL LNG Ltd. for regasification services at Chhara LNG Terminal, Gujarat. (Positive)
Maruti Suzuki: Company achieves 30 lakh car export milestone. (Positive)
Premier Energies: Company units got multiple orders worth Rs 10.87 Billion for supply of solar PV cells and modules. (Positive)
Stove Kraft Ltd: Company commissioned a new automated Cast Iron Foundry at its Harohalli factory on November 25, 2024 (Positive)
Hitachi Energy/BHEL: Companies secured a contract from Power Grid for a 6,000 MW HVDC link project. (Positive)
Best Agrolife: Company received a 20-year patent from the Indian Patent Office for its ‘Stable Synergistic Insecticidal Composition’. (Positive)
Crompton Greaves: Company launched LED Tab Light (Positive)
Power Grid: Gets Letter of Intent to establish inter-state transmission system in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan (Positive)
Allcargo: LCL Volume Up 5%, FCL Volume Up 7% MoM & Up 14% YoY (Positive)
New India Assurance: Company received a cumulative income tax refund order of INR 1945.1 crore (Positive)
LT Foods: Company expands its global footprint to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to tap the U.S. $ 2 billion rice and rice-based food market (Positive)
Vodafone Idea/ Bharti Airtel: Cabinet approved a proposal to waive the bank guarantees (BG) that telecom operators were required to provide for spectrum purchases up to 2022. (Positive)
Zen Technologies: Company gets 20th patent in the year 2024 (Positive)
Wipro: Omkar Nisal replaces Pierre Bruno as Wipro’s CEO for Europe Strategic Market Unit, effective November 26. (Neutral)
Genus Power Infrastructures: Company received CRISIL AA-/Stable rating for ₹3861.6 Cr bank loans and CRISIL A1+ for its Rs 100 Cr commercial paper program (Neutral)
JBM Auto: Company proposes sub-dividing its Rs 2 FV equity shares into Rs 1 FV shares. (Neutral)
Paushak Ltd: Company announces a planned shutdown of its manufacturing facilities from Nov 26th to Dec 6th, 2024, for annual maintenance. (Neutral)
Jyoti Structures: Company to raise up to Rs 500 crore via rights issue. (Neutral)
Gujarat Investa: Yashvi Shah resigned as Company’s Company Secretary and Compliance Officer on November 25, 2024. (Neutral)
MedPlus Health: SBI Mutual Fund decreased its MedPlus Health Services shareholding by 2% (Neutral)
Spectrum Food: Company appointed Mr. Nakul Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective November 25, 2024. (Neutral)
Jyoti Structures: Company board approved a rights issue of up to Rs 500 crore. (Neutral)
Greaves Cotton: Company appointed Mr. Jaganmohan Rao Medisetti as Head R&D ePowertrain on Nov 25, 2024. (Neutral)
Vedanta: Company is going ahead with its second dollar bond offering in two months, testing investor appetite for Indian offshore debt: Bloomberg. (Neutral)
GPIL: Company acquired 21.46% equity stake in Jammu Pigments Ltd for Rs 69.54 Cr and subscribed Rs 175 Cr in CCPS, aiming for 51% stake post conversion. (Neutral)
Axis Bank: ICICIPru MF acquired 3474965 (0.11% equity) shares on 22nd Nov’24 in the bank (Neutral)
Zomato: Company announced QIP and sets floor price at Rs 265.9/Sh versus previous close 273.3/Sh. (Neutral)
Adani Group: Fitch places Adani Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Electricity Mumbai on ‘watch negative’ (Neutral)
IDFC First: Neeraj Naidu resigns as ‘Chief Information Security Officer’ of IDFC First Bank w.e.f. November 25, 2024 (Neutral)
GE Vernova: Grid Equipments will sell up to (8.38% stake) via OFS on NSE & BSE. (Negative)
ACME Solar: Net profit at Rs 15.2 cr vs Rs 38.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 259 cr vs Rs 323 cr (YoY) (Negative)
Adani Green: Fitch revised outlook for Adani Green to Negative from Stable. (Negative)
- November 26, 2024 07:29
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 26-November-2024
* AARTIIND
* GRANULES
* GNFC
- November 26, 2024 07:22
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: November 26, 2024
Buzzing stocks: GE Vernova, HUL, HDFC Life, New India Assurance, PowerGrid, Allcargo Gati, Wipro, BHEL, Vedanta, and Ashoka Buildcon
- November 26, 2024 07:07
Stock market live today: Nifty India Railways PSU Index debuts, tracking Railways-focused PSUs
NSE Indices Limited, the NSE’s index services subsidiary, launched a new thematic index, Nifty India Railways PSU, today.
The Nifty India Railways PSU index tracks the performance of PSUs from the Nifty 500, which are either owned by the Ministry of Railways (classified as core group) or cater to the Indian Railways (classified as non-core group). The weight of each stock in the index is based on its free-float market capitalization. The aggregate weight of stocks belonging to the core group is capped at 80 per cent, and the aggregate weight of stocks belonging to the non-core group is capped at 20%. The weight of each stock is capped at 20%
The index’s base date is April 1, 2021, and its base value is 1,000. It will be reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly.
The new index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and be a reference index tracked by passive funds, such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds, and structured products.
- November 26, 2024 06:57
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 26.11.2024
SIEMENS
* Revenue expected at Rs 6454 crore versus Rs 5807 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 700 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.24% versus 12.06%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 717 crore versus Rs 571 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 27.11.2024
AHLWEST
- November 26, 2024 06:56
Stock Recommendations: JP Morgan: Bharat Electronics and Hindustan Aeronautics rated overweight, Mazagon Dock at neutral
J.P. Morgan
India Defence Sector Initiate coverage of Bharat Electronics at Overweight with a PT of Rs340 and Hindustan Aeronautics at Overweight with PT of Rs5,135 and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders at Neutral, PT of Rs4,248.
- November 26, 2024 06:55
Stock Recommendations: UBS Initiates Coverage on Swiggy Ltd: Buy Recommendation with Price Target of Rs 515
UBS
Swiggy Ltd | Plenty of Room at the Table; Initiate at Buy with a PT of Rs515, CMP is 35-40% discount to Zomato
- November 26, 2024 06:53
Stock market live today: HUL board approves demerger of its ice cream business into independent listed entity
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) board has accorded in-principle approval to demerge the ice cream business into an independent listed entity.
The company has proposed that the shareholders of HUL will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in HUL.
- November 26, 2024 06:50
Technicals: Trading guide for November 26, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 26, 2024 06:48
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: November 26, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is NLC India.Backed by good volumes, the stock has appreciated well over the past few sessions. Although there is a resistance nearby, the momentum looks good, and the price can rise further.Check out the latest episode of bl.Today’s Pick to learn more.
