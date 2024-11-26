November 26, 2024 07:29

HUL: Board approves demerger of the ice cream business into an independent listed entity (Positive)

KEC International: Company secures new orders worth Rs 1,114 crore across key businesses (Positive)

Super Spinning Mills: Long-term bank facilities rating upgraded to CARE BB+; Stable from CARE BB-; Stable by CARE Ratings. (Positive)

IndiGo: Company continues to dominate domestic airline market share in October with total of 63.3%. (Positive)

Gulf Oil: Company and Piaggio India renewed their exclusive lubricant partnership until 2030 (Positive)

Ashoka Buildcon: Company secures Rs 1,391 crore NHAI project for West Bengal economic corridor. (Positive)

Afcons: President of Ghana Commissions $447 million railway line built by Company (Positive)

Positron Energy: Company signed a 5-year master agreement with HPCL LNG Ltd. for regasification services at Chhara LNG Terminal, Gujarat. (Positive)

Maruti Suzuki: Company achieves 30 lakh car export milestone. (Positive)

Premier Energies: Company units got multiple orders worth Rs 10.87 Billion for supply of solar PV cells and modules. (Positive)

Stove Kraft Ltd: Company commissioned a new automated Cast Iron Foundry at its Harohalli factory on November 25, 2024 (Positive)

Hitachi Energy/BHEL: Companies secured a contract from Power Grid for a 6,000 MW HVDC link project. (Positive)

Best Agrolife: Company received a 20-year patent from the Indian Patent Office for its ‘Stable Synergistic Insecticidal Composition’. (Positive)

Crompton Greaves: Company launched LED Tab Light (Positive)

Power Grid: Gets Letter of Intent to establish inter-state transmission system in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan (Positive)

Allcargo: LCL Volume Up 5%, FCL Volume Up 7% MoM & Up 14% YoY (Positive)

New India Assurance: Company received a cumulative income tax refund order of INR 1945.1 crore (Positive)

LT Foods: Company expands its global footprint to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to tap the U.S. $ 2 billion rice and rice-based food market (Positive)

Vodafone Idea/ Bharti Airtel: Cabinet approved a proposal to waive the bank guarantees (BG) that telecom operators were required to provide for spectrum purchases up to 2022. (Positive)

Zen Technologies: Company gets 20th patent in the year 2024 (Positive)

Wipro: Omkar Nisal replaces Pierre Bruno as Wipro’s CEO for Europe Strategic Market Unit, effective November 26. (Neutral)

Genus Power Infrastructures: Company received CRISIL AA-/Stable rating for ₹3861.6 Cr bank loans and CRISIL A1+ for its Rs 100 Cr commercial paper program (Neutral)

JBM Auto: Company proposes sub-dividing its Rs 2 FV equity shares into Rs 1 FV shares. (Neutral)

Paushak Ltd: Company announces a planned shutdown of its manufacturing facilities from Nov 26th to Dec 6th, 2024, for annual maintenance. (Neutral)

Jyoti Structures: Company to raise up to Rs 500 crore via rights issue. (Neutral)

Gujarat Investa: Yashvi Shah resigned as Company’s Company Secretary and Compliance Officer on November 25, 2024. (Neutral)

MedPlus Health: SBI Mutual Fund decreased its MedPlus Health Services shareholding by 2% (Neutral)

Spectrum Food: Company appointed Mr. Nakul Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective November 25, 2024. (Neutral)

Jyoti Structures: Company board approved a rights issue of up to Rs 500 crore. (Neutral)

Greaves Cotton: Company appointed Mr. Jaganmohan Rao Medisetti as Head R&D ePowertrain on Nov 25, 2024. (Neutral)

Vedanta: Company is going ahead with its second dollar bond offering in two months, testing investor appetite for Indian offshore debt: Bloomberg. (Neutral)

GPIL: Company acquired 21.46% equity stake in Jammu Pigments Ltd for Rs 69.54 Cr and subscribed Rs 175 Cr in CCPS, aiming for 51% stake post conversion. (Neutral)

Axis Bank: ICICIPru MF acquired 3474965 (0.11% equity) shares on 22nd Nov’24 in the bank (Neutral)

Zomato: Company announced QIP and sets floor price at Rs 265.9/Sh versus previous close 273.3/Sh. (Neutral)

Adani Group: Fitch places Adani Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Electricity Mumbai on ‘watch negative’ (Neutral)

IDFC First: Neeraj Naidu resigns as ‘Chief Information Security Officer’ of IDFC First Bank w.e.f. November 25, 2024 (Neutral)

GE Vernova: Grid Equipments will sell up to (8.38% stake) via OFS on NSE & BSE. (Negative)

ACME Solar: Net profit at Rs 15.2 cr vs Rs 38.6 cr, Revenue at Rs 259 cr vs Rs 323 cr (YoY) (Negative)

Adani Green: Fitch revised outlook for Adani Green to Negative from Stable. (Negative)