Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 17, 2024.
- October 17, 2024 08:20
Stock market live today: Suprajit USA Inc launches automotive systems unit in China
SUPRAJIT ENGINEERING: SUPRAJIT USA INC ESTABLISHES UNIT NAMED SUPRAJIT (JIAXING) AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS IN CHINA TO MEET OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- October 17, 2024 08:19
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on KEI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5720/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on KEI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5250/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 800/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 13400/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 13200/Sh (Positive)
IIFL on Indegene: Initiate Add on Company, target price at Rs 750/Sh (Positive)
DAM Cap on Reliance Ind: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3042/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Sequent Scientific: Interacted with Sequent Scientific and Viyash management to understand the strategic outlook following the Sequent-Viyash merger. (Positive)
Jefferies on Gold Loan Financiers: Gold financiers to benefit from gold price tailwinds and the current rate cycle. (Positive)
Citi on Gas distributers: Media reports and discussions indicate the government has cut domestic APM gas allocation to the CGD industry by 4 mmscmd. (Neutral)
MS on LTTS: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 4730/Sh (Neutral)
Investec on LTTS: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 4980/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on LTTS: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 4860/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Zydus Life: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1365/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 11072/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on LTTS: Maintain Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 4840/Sh (Negative)
Citi on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 7800/Sh (Negative)
UBS on SRF: Downgrade to Sell on Company, target price at Rs 2100/Sh (Negative)
- October 17, 2024 08:18
Stock market live today: Stocks in News
RVNL: Company emerges as lowest bidder from Maharashtra metro rail corporation, Company emerges as lowest bidder for project worth Rs 2.7 billion (Positive)
Oriana Power: Company bags contract for 75MW (AC) solar power plant worth ₹375 cr (Positive)
Pondy Oxides: Net Profit at Rs 17.4 cr vs Net Profit Rs 8.2 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 580 vs Rs 400 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
NBCC: Company received order worth Rs 252.5 million (Positive)
Ultratech Cement: Commissioning of an additional 1.2 mtpa grinding capacity at Arakkonam unit, total cement capacity has reached 156.06 MTPA (Positive)
RailTel: Company secures Rs. 79.84 Cr order from MHADA. (Positive)
Reliance Ind: Jio Fin: BlackRock, Jio Fin in talks for 50-50 private credit venture. Fixed October 28 as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the company (Positive)
IRCON: Company signs MoU with Patel Engineering for collaboration & co-operation in infrastructure projects in India & overseas (Positive)
MPhasis: Net Profit at Rs 423.0 cr vs poll of Rs 416.0 cr, Rupee Revenue at Rs 3536 vs poll of Rs 3516 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
HFCL: Company expects 70% of its revenue in fibre optic segment. (Positive)
Larsen and Toubro: Company launches first multi-purpose vessel for Indian Navy. (Positive)
GMR Airports: September passenger traffic up 9% YoY & down 4% MoM at 1.02 cr. (Neutral)
ICICI Bank: Penalized ₹2,11,000 by RBI for delays in reporting stock options to non-resident employees (2015-2018) (Neutral)
Bajaj Auto: Net Profit at Rs 2005 cr vs Net Profit Rs 1836 cr, Revenue at Rs 13130 vs Rs 10880 cr. (YoY) Company to invest $10 million in arm Bajaj Brazil in a phased manner (Neutral)
Crisil: Net Profit at Rs 171.6 cr vs Net Profit Rs 152 cr, Revenue at Rs 811.8 vs Rs 10880 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Cochin Shipyard: India government to exercise oversubscription option in Cochin shipyard stake sale, India GOVT to sell additionally up to 2.5% stake in Cochin shipyard under oversubscription option (Neutral)
Bikaji Foods: Company unit to invest Rs 1.31 billion in Hazelnut factory food products (Neutral)
Kolte-Patil: Collections up 16% YoY at Rs 550 cr, Sales value up 22% YoY at Rs 770 Cr (Neutral)
Pavna Industries: Company approved further raising of funds up to Rs 4.11 billion (Neutral)
JK Tyre: Company received a CARE A1+ short-term rating for its proposed Commercial Paper issuance. (Neutral)
Reliance Ind: Issue of bonus share passed with majority in e-voting on October 15, 2024 (Neutral)
HDFC Bank: Inaugurates its first branch in Singapore to expand financial services. (Neutral)
EIH: Company approves investing up to £69 million in unit EIH London Investments. (Neutral)
Oberoi Realty: Company said its board’s operations committee has approved the issuance of NCDs totalling up to ₹1,500 crore on a private placement basis. (Neutral)
L&T Technology Services: Net Profit at Rs 320 cr vs Net Profit Rs 314 cr, Revenue at Rs 2573 vs Rs 2460 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
- October 17, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates: OPENING BID: Sensex, Nifty poised for flat opening amid mixed global signals
Domestic markets are likely to to open on flat note on Thursday amid mixed global cues. Continuous selling by foreign portfolio investor to keep market under pressure though counter buying by domestic investors to provide support, said analysts.
Amidst this, the focus has now shifted to financial performance of India Inc.
- October 17, 2024 07:57
Stock market live today: Praj Industries launches biopolymers demo facility in Pune
PRAJ INDUSTRIES: CO LEADS THE WAY IN BIOPLASTICS WITH POLYLACTIC ACID - UNVEILS INDIA’S FIRST DEMONSTRATION FACILITY FOR BIOPOLYMERS IN PUNE
- October 17, 2024 07:57
Stock market live today: Ircon International and Patel Engineering sign MoU for infrastructure projects
IRCON INTERNATIONAL: CO SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH PATEL ENGINEERING || MOU TO EXPLORE VARIOUS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS IN INDIA,OVERSEAS
- October 17, 2024 07:56
Stock market live today: Researchbytes Events Update as of 07:34 AM Thursday 17 October 2024
8:30 AM MphasiS
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1165
10:30 AM Moongipa Secu
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
12:00 PM Tips Industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1260
3:30 PM Central Bank
3:30 PM South IndBk
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
4:00 PM Pondy Oxides
4:15 PM Havells India
Dial: +91 22 62801384
5:00 PM LTIMindtree
Dial: +91 22 6280 1157
6:00 PM Tata Comm
6:00 PM Infosys
Dial: +91 22 6280 1168
6:30 PM Tata Chemicals
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
6:30 PM Axis Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1253
7:00 PM Wipro
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1120
Newgen Software Technolog : (replay)
- October 17, 2024 07:51
Stock market live today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 18.10.2024
AETHER, ELECON, GANESHHOUC, HINDZINC, ICICIGI, JINDALSAW, JIOFIN, KESORAMIND, LTF, MASTEK, MRPL, OBEROIRLTY, RPEL, TATACONSUM, TEJASNET, ZEEL
HINDZINC
* Revenue expected at Rs 7959 crore versus Rs 6791 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4001 crore versus Rs 3139 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 50.27% versus 46.22%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2234 crore versus Rs 1729 crore
ICICIGI
* GPW expected at Rs 7338 crore versus Rs 6272 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 721 crore versus Rs 786 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 12.93% versus 15.56%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 655 crore versus Rs 577 crore
LTF
* NII expected at Rs 2217 crore versus Rs 1843 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1488 crore versus Rs 2563 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 58.74% versus 79.76%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 696 crore versus Rs 595 crore
MASTEK
* Revenue expected at Rs 849 crore versus Rs 812 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 103 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 13.19% versus 12.68%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 81 crore versus Rs 71 crore
OBEROIRLTY
* Revenue expected at Rs 1233 crore versus Rs 1217 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 696 crore versus Rs 636 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 56.44% versus 52.25%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 498 crore versus Rs 456 crore
- October 17, 2024 07:50
Stock market updates: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 17.10.2024
AXISBANK, CEATLTD, CENTRALBK, HAVELLS, INFY, IOB, JSL, LTIM, NESTLEIND, POLYCAB, QUICKHEAL, TANLA, TATACHEM, TATACOMM, WIPRO
AXISBANK
* NII expected at Rs 13615 crore versus Rs 12314 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 10227 crore versus Rs 8631 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 75.03% versus 49.75%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 6478 crore versus Rs 5863 crore
CEATLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 3249 crore versus Rs 3053 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 456 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.98% versus 14.93%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 208 crore
HAVELLS
* Revenue expected at Rs 4411 crore versus Rs 3900 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 467 crore versus Rs 373 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.58% versus 9.56%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 324 crore versus Rs 249 crore
INFY
* Revenue expected at Rs 40837 crore versus Rs 39315 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 8690 crore versus Rs 8288 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 21.27% versus 21.08%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 6832 crore versus Rs 6368 crore
LTIM
* Revenue expected at Rs 9442 crore versus Rs 9142 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1472 crore versus Rs 1370 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 15.58% versus 14.95%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1221 crore versus Rs 1135 crore
POLYCAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 4894 crore versus Rs 4217 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 608 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.05% versus 14.41%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 443 crore versus Rs 425 crore
TATACHEM
* Revenue expected at Rs 4029 crore versus Rs 3998 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 819 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.86% versus 20.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 224 crore versus Rs 326 crore
TATACOMM
* Revenue expected at Rs 5764 crore versus Rs 4872 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1135 crore versus Rs 1015 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.69% versus 20.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 265 crore versus Rs 220 crore
WIPRO
* Revenue expected at Rs 22249 crore versus Rs 21963 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 4314 crore versus Rs 4335 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 19.38% versus 19.73%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3011 crore versus Rs 3003 crore
- October 17, 2024 07:46
Stock market updates: TATA Consumer and ZEEL: Revenue and profit expectations
TATACONSUM
* Revenue expected at Rs 4347 crore versus Rs 3733 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 632 crore versus Rs 537 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.53% versus 14.38%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 339 crore versus Rs 352 crore
ZEEL
* Revenue expected at Rs 2098 crore versus Rs 2437 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 275 crore versus Rs 332 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.10% versus 13.62%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 118 crore versus Rs 242 crore
- October 17, 2024 07:44
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 16 October 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3435.94
(14465.64 - 17901.58)
DII: NET BUY: +2256.29
(13432.45 - 11176.16)
- October 17, 2024 07:43
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: October 17, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank, Nestle India, LTIMindtree, Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications, Ceat, Havells India, Jindal Stainless, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Polycab India, Reliance Industries, RVNL, Welspun Corp, Oberoi Realty, Cochin Shipyard, Titagarh Rail, Bikini Foods
- October 17, 2024 07:10
Stock market updates: Economic Calendar – 17.10.2024
14:30 EURO Final CPI y/y (Expected: 1.8% versus Previous: 1.8%)
17:45 EURO ECB Monetary Policy (Expected: 3.40% versus Previous: 3.65%)
18:00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.1%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 241K versus Previous: 258K)
18.15 EURO ECB Press Conference
18:45 U.S. Industrial Production m/m (Expected: -0.1% versus Previous: 0.8%)
20:30 U.S. FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks
- October 17, 2024 07:09
Stock market updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 17.10.2024
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Netflix, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Elevance Health, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Blackstone Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Truist Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
M&T Bank Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Nokia Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
KeyCorp (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Snap-On Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Crown Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Packaging)
Western Alliance Bancorporation (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Watsco, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Pool Corporation (TENT) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Metal)
- October 17, 2024 07:09
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 17, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today Orient Cement
The stock has made a bullish breakout on Wednesday by surging over 9 per cent. This confirms an inverted head and shoulder bullish pattern on the chart. That leaves the door open for the share price to go up in the coming days.
- October 17, 2024 06:58
Stock Recommendations: Northern Arc Capital’s IPO listing gains have fizzled: Should you buy now?
The stock of Northern Arc Capital Limited (NACL) listed recently. Post listing at a 33 per cent premium to the issue price of ₹263 per share, the stock has corrected since and now trades at ₹274.7. This is despite the significant demand for the IPO with the issue getting subscribed 117 times.
- October 17, 2024 06:46
Commodity calls: Zinc: Range bound. Wait for dips to go long
Zinc prices have been oscillating in a range for more than two weeks now. The Zinc Futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been trading in a range of ₹274-₹292 per kg for more than two weeks now. Within this range, the price has been coming down now. The contract is currently trading at ₹283 per kg.
- October 17, 2024 06:43
Stock market updates: Trading Guide for October 17: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.
- October 17, 2024 06:36
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Orient Cement (₹328.35): BUY
The upmove in the stock of Orient Cement is gaining momentum. The strong 9 per cent surge on Wednesday has taken the share price well above a key resistance level of ₹310. This breakout also confirms an inverted head and shoulder bullish pattern on the chart. The region between ₹312 and ₹310 will act as a strong support.
