October 17, 2024 08:19

Jefferies on KEI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5720/Sh (Positive)

Nuvama on KEI Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5250/Sh (Positive)

HSBC on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 800/Sh (Positive)

Nomura on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 13400/Sh (Positive)

Nuvama on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 13200/Sh (Positive)

IIFL on Indegene: Initiate Add on Company, target price at Rs 750/Sh (Positive)

DAM Cap on Reliance Ind: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3042/Sh (Positive)

Macquarie on Sequent Scientific: Interacted with Sequent Scientific and Viyash management to understand the strategic outlook following the Sequent-Viyash merger. (Positive)

Jefferies on Gold Loan Financiers: Gold financiers to benefit from gold price tailwinds and the current rate cycle. (Positive)

Citi on Gas distributers: Media reports and discussions indicate the government has cut domestic APM gas allocation to the CGD industry by 4 mmscmd. (Neutral)

MS on LTTS: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 4730/Sh (Neutral)

Investec on LTTS: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 4980/Sh (Neutral)

Citi on LTTS: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price at Rs 4860/Sh (Neutral)

Macquarie on Zydus Life: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 1365/Sh (Neutral)

Macquarie on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 11072/Sh (Neutral)

Nomura on LTTS: Maintain Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 4840/Sh (Negative)

Citi on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 7800/Sh (Negative)

UBS on SRF: Downgrade to Sell on Company, target price at Rs 2100/Sh (Negative)