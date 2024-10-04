Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 4, 2024
- October 04, 2024 08:45
Stock market live today: Epack Durable, Panasonic India partner for RAC controllers production under PLI
Epack Durable enters into arrangement with Panasonic India to produce RAC controller as EMS and other key components under the PLI scheme.
- October 04, 2024 08:26
Stock market live today: Stock under F&O ban on NSE: 04-Oct-24
1 BANDHANBNK
2 BSOFT
3 GRANULES
4 HINDCOPPER
5 MANAPPURAM
6 RBLBANK
- October 04, 2024 08:25
Stock market live today: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings: 04-Oct-24
ARISE\u0009
A.G.M.;General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
GRAVITA\u0009
General\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
NRBBEARING
Interim Dividend\u0009 \u0009 \u0009
RDBRIL\u0009
Increase in Authorised Capital;Preferential Issue of shares
- October 04, 2024 08:25
Stock market updates: Today’s Corporate Action: 4th Oct Ex Date
ACCELYA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 40.0000
CLASELE
Bonus issue 5:1
GPIL
Stock Split From Rs.5/- to Rs.1/-
KPIGREEN
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
REALECO
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
SHIKHARLETR
Bonus issue 3:1
- October 04, 2024 08:23
Stock market live today: GIFT Nifty -70 pts (25,408) from last trade 25478
Nikkei +7 pts ,
Hangseng -98 pts ,
Now @6.52am .
Dow -184.93 pts ,Nsdq -6.65 pts, S&P
-9.60 pts , Bovespa -1843 pts , Ftse -8 pts , Dax -149 pts , Cac -99 pts , Crude @ $73.90 brl (+0.19), Brent @ $77.62 brl (+0.00) , Gold @ 2675.00 (-4.20), Silver $32.29 (-0.17), Euro @ $1.1036, JPY @ $146.89, INR @ 83.975
- October 04, 2024 08:22
Stock market live today: NIFTY faces decline amid Israel-Iran conflict; oil surges, gold trading monitored
-- Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst APAC, VT Markets
Following the news of Israel being attacked by Iran on Tuesday night, the NIFTY 50 Index Futures have been on a continuous decline. Since then, NIFTY has dropped a total of 575 points. Meanwhile, oil prices have surged for the third consecutive day, with Brent crude approaching $75 per barrel on Thursday. Polymarket, a decentralized prediction platform, currently forecasts a 38% chance of an Israeli response to Iran’s attack by Friday. This could lead to a potential shift of capital into safe-haven assets like gold.
Before considering trading gold, two key factors must be monitored: strong labor data on Friday and a decisive gold close above 2685.49. Only if these conditions are met should we proceed to identify suitable buy areas.
Outside of geopolitical concerns, money managers are reducing long positions across Asia to fund investments in China, following the announcement of numerous measures by Chinese authorities to stimulate growth. Although this shift is in its early stages, there has not yet been a significant withdrawal of foreign capital from India. However, the current momentum suggests there may be an argument for a potential rotation from India to China.
- October 04, 2024 08:14
Stock market live today: Cyient DLM set to expand global footprint with strategic US acquisition
Cyient DLM Limited’s board approved the acquisition of an US entity through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cyient DLM Inc. This is a strategic move that could potentially expand the company’s global reach and market share.
- October 04, 2024 08:13
Stock market live updates: MOS Utility Ltd. - Richi Bansal bought 1,86,400 @ Rs. 336.97
- October 04, 2024 08:07
Stock market updates: Alembic Pharma announces USFDA final approval for Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25% (OTC)
- October 04, 2024 08:07
Stock market live today: US Crude futures surge over $3 amid West Asia tensions, WTI Up 4.32%
CRUDE PRICE UPDATE: US CRUDE FUTURES RISE MORE THAN $3/BBL ON MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT
WTI CRUDE: 73.16, UP 4.32%
- October 04, 2024 08:06
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 04.10.2024
China @ Market Holiday
10.30 India Service PMI (Expected: 58.9 versus Previous: 60.8)
14.00 U.K. Construction PMI (Expected: 53.1 versus Previous: 53.6)
18.00 U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 148k versus Previous: 142K)
18.00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 4.2% versus Previous: 4.2%)
18.00 U.S. Average Hourly Earnings m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.4%)
- October 04, 2024 08:05
Stock market live today: Suryoday Bank Q2 FY25: Advances grow 35% YoY; deposits up 39%
SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE: BANK’S PERFORMANCE FOR Q2 FY25: GROSS ADVANCES: RUPEES 9,360 CR, GROWTH 4%(QOQ) AND 35% (YOY)
TOTAL DEPOSITS: RUPEES 8,851 CR, GROWTH OF 9% (QOQ) AND 39% (YOY) GROWTH
- October 04, 2024 08:04
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Polycab India (Reduce)
Revenue from operations of Polycab witnessed a robust growth of 20.8 per cent to ₹4698.03 crore in Q1-FY25 from ₹3,889.38 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. The contribution to revenue from wires and cables business was 84 per cent at ₹3942.13 crore as compared to 90.8 per cent in Q1-FY24.
Given the volatility in commodity prices during the quarter and turn down in government ordering due to elections, the wires and cables segment grew by only 11.6 per cent y-o-y.
- October 04, 2024 08:03
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Man Infraconstruction (Buy)
Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MICL) has strong visibility of cash flows from ongoing projects, with a current run rate exceeding ₹321 crore in Q1. The company is set to incur DM fees from its Tardeo-Aaradhya Avaan project, which is 70 per cent sold (of the launched tower). This project is unique for the company, being the tallest building in the city, with 100 per cent approvals.
- October 04, 2024 08:02
Stock market live today: Opening bid: Can Nifty hold the 25,000 mark amid market turbulence and geopolitical unrest?
Domestic markets are expected to open weak amid geopolitical tension. Gift Nifty at 25,418 signals a gap-down opening of about 70 points for Nifty. According to analysts, the widening West Asia conflict soured risk sentiment, with foreign portfolio investors resorting to heavy selling. According to exchange data, FPIs sold over ₹15,000 worth of shares on Thursday alone.
With the market set for weekend holidays, they are unlikely to carry over their position, they added.
- October 04, 2024 07:19
Stock market live today: Bonus Issue Dates
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Bonus issue 1:2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 171
Ex-Dividend 07 Oct 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- October 04, 2024 07:18
Stock market live today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 07 Oct 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 497.1
K.P. Energy Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 492.65
- October 04, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: October 4, 2024
Buzzing stocks: BSE, HDFC Bank, RPower, PTC India, BoB, Avenue Supermarts, Bajaj Finance, M&M Financial, Aarti Drugs, Shlpa Medicare, CESC
- October 04, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Trading guide for October 4, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- October 04, 2024 06:54
- October 04, 2024 06:38
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (₹982.4)
The stock of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has been in a long-term uptrend. However, over the past few weeks, it has been largely charting a sideways trend. That is, it has been oscillating within ₹890 and ₹960. On Thursday, the stock managed to move above ₹960. Notably, so far this week, the scrip has been appreciating despite the broader market facing a downward pressure.
