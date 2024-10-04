October 04, 2024 08:22

-- Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst APAC, VT Markets

Following the news of Israel being attacked by Iran on Tuesday night, the NIFTY 50 Index Futures have been on a continuous decline. Since then, NIFTY has dropped a total of 575 points. Meanwhile, oil prices have surged for the third consecutive day, with Brent crude approaching $75 per barrel on Thursday. Polymarket, a decentralized prediction platform, currently forecasts a 38% chance of an Israeli response to Iran’s attack by Friday. This could lead to a potential shift of capital into safe-haven assets like gold.

Before considering trading gold, two key factors must be monitored: strong labor data on Friday and a decisive gold close above 2685.49. Only if these conditions are met should we proceed to identify suitable buy areas.

Outside of geopolitical concerns, money managers are reducing long positions across Asia to fund investments in China, following the announcement of numerous measures by Chinese authorities to stimulate growth. Although this shift is in its early stages, there has not yet been a significant withdrawal of foreign capital from India. However, the current momentum suggests there may be an argument for a potential rotation from India to China.