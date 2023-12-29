Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 29 December 2023.
- December 29, 2023 09:50
Stock Market Live Today: Shakti Pumps secures Rs 258 crore contract from Haryana govt for solar water pumping systems
Shakti Pumps’ recent announcement discloses their contract with the Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA) for the supply, installation, and commissioning of solar water pumping systems. This contract, awarded domestically, carries a timeframe of 90 days for completion from the issuance of the work order. Valued at Rs. 258 Crores (inclusive of GST), it stands as a significant undertaking.
- December 29, 2023 09:42
Stock Recommendations: Matrimony.com (Add)
ICICI Securities
Target: ₹635
CMP: ₹ 562.15
We met Sushanth Pai, Chief Financial Officer, Matrimony.com (Matrimony).
Takeaways: 10–12 per cent revenue growth (volume led) is possible in the future and will be driven by new initiatives like ‘Jodii’ and the launch of a ‘serious relationship’ platform; Marriage service could breakeven on a cash-basis by Q4-FY24 and Matrimony is working on improving the product; In case there is consolidation in the matchmaking industry, Matrimony.com will be only open to be an acquirer should an opportunity present itself; and The legal disputes with Google are likely to continue in the near term, which will result in fresh provisions every quarter.
To achieve double digit growth, a lot of initiatives have been taken and they have focussed on continuous innovation.
As a market leader in the matchmaking space (over 60 per cent share), they will continue to raise the issue of high service fee in relevant forums. Maintain ADD with a TP of ₹635.
- December 29, 2023 09:40
Stock Recommendations: Coal India (Buy)
Motilal Oswal Financial
Target: ₹430
CMP: ₹380.85
To meet the increasing demand for coal in the power sector amid the government’s strong push to ensure a reliable 24x7 electricity supply, Coal India (COAL) has made a long-term commitment through FSA agreements. Based on YTD performance, COAL is targeting a production of 780 mt in FY24 and 850 mt in FY25.
COAL sells about 10 per cent of its total volume via auction-determined prices and we expect the company to sell about 72mt/76mt/88mt through e-auctions in FY24/FY25/FY26. E-auction premium, which eased in Jul’23 after peaking at 329 per cent in Q2-FY23 (in line with softening international coal prices), has rebounded.
The revival in demand and rise in international prices have pushed the e-auction premium to a level of 80-100 per cent over the last few months.
- December 29, 2023 09:39
Nifty Today: Top Nifty losers at 9.35 a.m.
The top 5 Nifty losers at 9:35 a.m. were BPCL with a decrease of 2.01%, followed by KOTAKBANK at -0.96%, ONGC dropping by 0.70%, POWERGRID at -0.67%, and RELIANCE declining by 0.66%
- December 29, 2023 09:36
Stock Market Live Today: Oil Marketing Companies: As per reports, state-run OMCs are likely to announce cuts in petrol and diesel prices.
- December 29, 2023 09:35
Stock Market Live Updates: F&O BAN
HINDCOPPER
- December 29, 2023 09:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Ex/record date interim dividend: Can Fin Homes.
Ex/record date stock split: HMA Agro Industries.
Moved into a short-term ASM framework: J Kumar Infraprojects, Kamdhenu.
- December 29, 2023 09:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Pledge Share Details
Stove Kraft: Promoter Rajendra Gandhi creates a pledge of 1 lakh shares on Dec. 26.
- December 29, 2023 09:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Insider Trades
V.I.P. Industries: Promoter Kiddy Plast bought 15,000 shares on Dec. 27, promoter group DGP Enterprises bought 20,000 shares on Dec. 27 and promoter Dilip G. Piramal bought 30,000 shares on Dec. 27.
ION Exchange (India): Promoter group Bimal Jain sold 13,000 shares between Dec. 18 and Dec. 27.
- December 29, 2023 09:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
Indiabulls Housing Finance: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Equity-Arbitrage Fund sold 25.34 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 218.74 apiece; SBI Mutual Fund SBI Arbitrage Opportunity Fund sold 30.9 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 218.16 apiece; and Mathew Cyriac bought 25 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 213.53 apiece.
Zee Entertainment Enterprise: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 61.1 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 270.07 apiece.
Azad Engineering: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 3.98 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 719.9 apiece
- December 29, 2023 09:34
Stock Market Live Updates: Block Deals
Zydus Wellness: Threpsi Care LLP sold 7.8 lakh shares (1.22%) while SBI Mutual Fund and Zydus Family Trust bought 3.9 lakh shares (0.61%) each at Rs 1,632 apiece.
- December 29, 2023 09:33
Nifty Today: Top gainers at 9.30 a.m.
At 9:30 a.m. on the NSE, the top gainers were TATACONSUM with a rise of 3.07%, followed by TATAMOTORS gaining 1.43%. MARUTI showed an increase of 0.75%, while SUNPHARMA and EICHERMOT gained 0.61% and 0.52% respectively.
- December 29, 2023 09:24
Stock Market Live Today: Jai Balaji Industries makes a smart turnaround, plans ₹1,000 cr capex
From being featured in the second RBI list of infamous defaulters in 2017-18 to planning a capital expenditure of ₹1,000 crore, Jai Balaji Industries has come a long way, becoming a very rare case of a successful turnaround story in the steel industry.
- December 29, 2023 09:23
Stock Market Live Updates: OPENING BELL: Indian markets open lower for 2023’s final session
India’s key indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the final 2023 session on Friday with a weaker performance.
During the opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 186.31 points to reach 72,224.07, while the NSE Nifty decreased by 60.25 points, touching 21,718.45.Both the Nifty and BSE Sensex have surged approximately 20% each this year and are on track for their most successful month in 2023, boasting an 8% increase thus far.
Both the Nifty and BSE Sensex have surged approximately 20% each this year and are on track for their most successful month in 2023, boasting an 8% increase thus far.
Meanwhile, small-cap and mid-cap stocks have exceeded the benchmarks, showcasing over twice the growth compared to the Nifty and Sensex in 2023, despite concerns about their valuation.
Foreign portfolio investors have purchased Indian shares worth Rs 1.65 lakh crore, heading for the highest since 2020. Simultaneously, contributions to systematic investment plans, involving regular mutual fund payments, have hit fresh record highs in the eight months leading up to November.
While Wall Street concluded with higher equities, Asian markets commenced with marginal changes.
In the meanwhile, Gold hovered around $2,070 per ounce as the dollar and Treasury yields dipped, fuelled by prospects of upcoming US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Silver prices declined as the dollar rebounde from recent losses.
- December 29, 2023 08:56
Commodities Market Live Today: Silver falls to $23.90 an ounce
Silver prices declined as the dollar rebounded from recent losses, despite continued optimism that the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in March 2024. Economic data revealed an increase in weekly claims to 218K, surpassing the estimated 210K. Additionally, last week’s data showed the core PCE index fell to 3.2% in November from 3.4% in October, below the predicted 3.3%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, market participants see a more than 88% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates in March.
Upcoming economic data includes Spanish Flash CPI y/y from the Euro Zone and Chicago PMI from the U.S.
- December 29, 2023 08:55
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold steady at $2070.60
Gold held near $2,070 an ounce as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened sharply on expectations that the US Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates next year. The latest data from the US showed an increase in weekly jobless claims to 218K, above the estimated 210K. Markets now see a nearly 90% chance of a Fed rate cut in March and project as much as 158 basis points of total rate reductions next year.
Upcoming economic data includes Spanish Flash CPI y/y from the Euro Zone and Chicago PMI from the U.S.
- December 29, 2023 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Aarti Drugs: Company gets SEBI warning for non-disclosure of Sarigam Plant closure in April 2022
- December 29, 2023 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: IRCTC: Pradeep Kumar joined the post of Chief Vigilance Officer on December 28
- December 29, 2023 08:55
Stock Market Live Today: Bank Of Baroda: Raises Interest Rates on retail term deposits for various tenors by up to 125 bps
- December 29, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: ICICI Bank: Bank has received a notice from the Tamil Nadu GST Department raising a demand of ₹24.37 crore with a penalty of ₹2.43 crore
- December 29, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Info Edge: Company to invest Rs 25 cr in subsidiary Zwayam Digital
- December 29, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Jubilant Food: DP Eurasia says negotiations with Jubilant Foodworks continue
- December 29, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Swan Energy: Company approves raising Rs 4,000 crore via multiple instruments
- December 29, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Railtel: Company bags work order worth ₹120.45 cr from South Central Railway
- December 29, 2023 08:54
Stock Market Live Today: Lemon Tree: Company signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
- December 29, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Suzlon Energy: Company won an order for the development of a 300-MW wind power project for Apraava Energy
- December 29, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: J B Chemicals: Company looks to continue its growth momentum, driven by the geographical expansion of legacy brands, scale-up in Sanzyme, Azmarda, and Razel franchises
- December 29, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Punjab National Bank: Bank announced its approval for raising equity capital of up to ₹7,500 crore during the fiscal year 2024-25
- December 29, 2023 08:53
Satin Creditcare: Company has entered into a master agreement for the co-lending of loans to micro-finance borrowers via a co-lending module in tranches with Karnataka Bank
- December 29, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Waaree Renewables: Company in pact with Australia’s 5B Maverick Services for solar projects in India
- December 29, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Marine Electricals: Company gets order worth Rs 31.85 crore from Defence Ministry
- December 29, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Today: Equitas Small Bank: ICICI Prudential AMC and ICICI Prudential Life get RBI nod to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% stake in Bank
- December 29, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Federal Bank: ICICI Prudential AMC and ICICI Prudential Life get RBI nod to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% stake in Bank
- December 29, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: RBL Bank: ICICI Prudential AMC and ICICI Prudential Life get RBI nod to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% stake in Bank
- December 29, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: IndusInd Bank: ICICI Prudential AMC and ICICI Prudential Life get RBI nod to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.95% stake in Bank
- December 29, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Canara Bank: Gives in-principle approval to start process of listing its mutual fund subsidiary Canara Robeco Asset Management Company through an IPO
- December 29, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Aarti Industries: Company enters into a nine-year contract with a company for supply of a niche agrochemical intermediate
- December 29, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Redtape: Company in pact with ONDC for marketing its products
- December 29, 2023 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: Tata Consumer/Tata Coffee: Scheme of arrangement between Tata Coffee, and Tata Consumer Products to be effective January 1, 2024
- December 29, 2023 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Housing sales hit new decadal high in 2023: 476,530 units sold across top 7 cities, shows Anarock report
Nearly 476,530 residential units were sold across seven major cities in 2023, highest in the last 10 years, a new report released on Thursday showed. 2023 saw a 31% growth over 2022, which had seen total sales of 364,870 units across the top seven cities, according to the report by Anarock Property Consultants. The decade’s previous peak was seen in 2022, after 2014, when about 343,000 units were sold, it said. Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed the highest sales of about 153,870 units, followed by Pune with about 86,680 units. The two western markets together led residential sales in 2023, according to the report.
- December 29, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: New US jobless claims rise again as labor market cools
The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, indicating the labor market continues to cool in the year’s fourth quarter. New state unemployment benefit claims rose by 12,000 last week to 218,000, according to the Labor Department. A Reuters poll showed economists expected an increase to 210,000 initial claims for the week ended Dec. 23. The rolls of those receiving benefits after one week of aid rose 14,000 from the week prior, reaching 1.875 million. Continued unemployment claims, a measure for hiring, have increased since mid-September, indicating those already out of work may be having difficulties getting a job. In November’s economy, 199,000 new jobs emerged, up from 150,000 in October according to the Labor Department’s non-farm payrolls report. The unemployment rate also fell moderately from the month prior, to 3.7% from 3.9%. Amid slower job growth and milder inflation, the Federal Reserve has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for three consecutive policy meetings, and economists expect its hike campaign to be at an end. The Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points, to the current 5.25%-5.50% range, since March 2022 in a bid to curb inflation.
- December 29, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Live Today: Argentina’s First ‘Reconstruction’ Bond Sale to Importers Flops
The Argentine Central Bank’s first auction to pay down importers’ debts owed to suppliers abroad flopped Thursday as the monetary authority only sold a fraction of the total it had offered. The central bank reported that it sold just $68 million after receiving 34 offers from Argentine importers when it previously announced a maximum of $750 million in notes available. Bloomberg reported the sum earlier Thursday. Importers bought the bonds first, but have the right to resell most of the notes in the secondary market to other investors. In a statement, central bank officials anticipated that “the volume of participation will go up,” as the bank “continues clarifying the operative processes for subscription and required documentation.”
- December 29, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Electric Car Companies From China Are Flocking to Hong Kong
Companies involved in China’s electric car industry are setting up shop in Hong Kong to leverage the city’s financial system for their global expansion, investing over $1 billion so far and creating hundreds of jobs. The world’s largest battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., said earlier this month it plans to open its international headquarters in Hong Kong with some HK$1.2 billion ($154 million) and hire 500 employees.
- December 29, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Bridgewater’s Bold Leap: Embracing AI and Strategic Overhaul Post-Dalio
Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, is undergoing its most significant transformation in four decades, following the departure of its billionaire founder Ray Dalio. Led by CEO Nir Bar Dea, Bridgewater is adopting a new strategic direction to enhance returns, increase profitability, and tap into new revenue sources. This shift includes capping the size of its flagship funds, increasing focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and reducing its workforce by about 100 jobs. This overhaul aims to evolve the firm’s operations and culture, marking a departure from Dalio’s era of radical transparency and systematic investing approach.
- December 29, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Biden extends EU steel, aluminum tariff exemption for 2 years
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday extended the suspension of tariffs on European Union steel and aluminum for two years to continue negotiations on measures to address overcapacity and low-carbon production. The United States suspended import tariffs of 25% on EU steel and 10% on EU aluminum for two years from January 2022, replacing the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump with a tariff rate quota (TRQ) system. EU tariffs, imposed in retaliation, covered a range of U.S. goods from Harley Davidson motorcycles to bourbon whiskey and power boats. Those have also been shelved until 2025, after elections on both sides of the Atlantic.
- December 29, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Today: Brazil’s Haddad unveils set of tax tweaks to ensure balanced public accounts
Brazil’s Finance Minister Fernando Haddad unveiled on Thursday tax adjustments to limit benefits across various sectors and ensure fiscal compensation, which are expected to face opposition in Congress. The package aims to completely replace the text of an approved bill that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vetoed, just to have it overturned by Congress two weeks ago. Speaking at a press conference, Haddad said that all measures would constitute an executive order to be released this year.
- December 29, 2023 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Cheddar News Joins Archetype’s Portfolio in Strategic Media Shift
The media landscape witnessed a notable transaction with the sale of Cheddar News, a financial news streaming service popular among millennials, to Archetype, a company known for its military and lifestyle publications. Altice USA (ATUS) which had acquired Cheddar in 2019 for $200 million, finalized the deal, further diversifying Archetype’s media portfolio, which includes Army Times, Defense News, and Sunset Magazine. This move allows Altice USA to sharpen its focus on its core businesses in telecommunications, advanced advertising, and local news
- December 29, 2023 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: Revolution in Argentine Energy: Milei Proposes Historic Oil Sector Liberalization
Argentine President Javier Milei is embarking on a bold shift in the country’s energy policy, aiming to transform the oil industry by eliminating decades of government intervention. Milei’s ambitious legislative proposal, sent to Congress, focuses on liberalizing the oil sector by freeing crude exports and allowing fuel prices to be determined by market dynamics. This approach marks a significant departure from Argentina’s traditional policies, which have long prioritized domestic affordability and involved the government in pricing decisions.
- December 29, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: Brazil’s formal job creation falls short of expectations in November
Brazil created a net 130,097 formal jobs in November, fewer than expected, labor ministry figures showed on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters projected 142,841 jobs to be created in the month. Year-to-date, job creation totaled 1.9 million net positions, according to the labor ministry, which had previously anticipated a potential increase to 2 million by the end of 2023. In a press conference, the acting labor minister, Francisco Macena, acknowledged that December is typically marked by a net decline in jobs due to the termination of temporary workers hired for the holiday season.
- December 29, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: Brazil cracks down as wildcat miners in the Amazon shift their operations
Deep in the Amazon rainforest, Brazil is fighting destructive wildcat gold mining as it spreads from Indigenous lands into government-protected conservation areas. Federal Police have joined the government’s biodiversity conservation agency ICMBio on a series of recent operations to catch illegal gold miners and destroy their camps and equipment. Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government has already been cracking down on mining on Indigenous reservations. But that has pushed some miners to other forests where there has been little enforcement.
- December 29, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: Peru to launch exchange-traded fund debt instrument in January
Peru’s government will launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) sovereign debt instrument in January that will be exempt from income taxes, Economy Minister Alex Contreras said on Thursday. The ETF aims to boost liquidity for state coffers and strengthen the government’s ability to obtain financing, said Contreras.
- December 29, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Today: LNG developer Tellurian hires financial adviser
Struggling liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian on Thursday said it has hired a financial adviser to assist in balance sheet management. Tellurian ousted its chairman and co-founder Charif Souki, earlier this month weeks after auditors raised doubts about the company’s ability to cover future expenses. Chairman Martin Houston in a letter to shareholders said the adviser will “assist with shaping commercial structures as well as balance sheet management.” Earlier in the day the company said it swapped $37.9 million in notes from a 2025 bond for shares and an agreement that eliminated a Jan. 1 debt payment.
- December 29, 2023 08:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Engie Brasil sells 15% stake in gas pipeline firm TAG to CDPQ
Engie Brasil said on Thursday it has reached a deal to sell a 15% stake in natural gas pipeline firm TAG to Canadian investment fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) for 3.1 billion reais ($641 million). After the deal’s conclusion, CDPQ will raise its stake in TAG to 50%, while Engie Brasil will own 17.5% and its French parent company will hold the rest, giving it an indirect 50% stake. In 2019, Engie and CDPQ jointly acquired a 90% stake in TAG from state-run oil firm Petrobras for about $8.6 billion, purchasing the remainder the following year. TAG owns and operates a large part of Brazil’s natural gas pipelines with some 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) over 10 states in Brazil.
- December 29, 2023 08:45
Stock Market Live Updates: S&P 500 ekes out meager gains, flirts with bull market confirmation
The S&P 500 closed nominally higher on Thursday, retracing early gains just before the closing bell on the penultimate trading day of 2023. The benchmark index concluded the light volume session just 0.3% shy of its record closing high, reached on Jan. 3, 2022. The blue-chip Dow ended modestly green, notching its second record-high closing level in a row, while the Nasdaq finished a hair lower. All three indexes remained on track for monthly, quarterly, and annual gains.
- December 29, 2023 08:44
Currency Market Live Upates: Crypto Currencies: LTP: %
Bitcoin: 42607: +0.32%
Ether: 2356: +0.40%
- December 29, 2023 08:44
Stock Market Live Today: Funds: LTP: %
INDA: 49.0: +0.37%
INDY: 49.5: +0.49%
EPI: 41.3: +0.71%
PIN: 25.7: +0.70%
Others: LTP: %
US10yr: 3.8: +1.32%
GIND10YR: 7.2: +0.06%
$ Index: 101.2: +0.24%
US Vix: 12.5: +0.32%
India Vix: 15.1: (-2.68%)
Baltic Dry: 2094.0: +0.34%
- December 29, 2023 08:44
Stock Market Live Today: ADR/GDR: LTP: %
Cogni: 75.8: +0.32%
Infy: 18.6: (-0.22%)
Wit: 5.6: +0.00%
ICICIBK: 24.2: +0.83%
HDFCBK: 67.2: +0.27%
DRRDY: 69.8: +2.33%
TATST: 16.5: (-1.79%)
AXIS: 66.4: +0.00%
SBI: 78.1: +0.00%
RIGD: 62.9: +1.45%
- December 29, 2023 08:43
Currency Market Live Today: Currencies: LTP: %
Eur-$: 1.11: +0.02%
GBP-$: 1.27: (-0.02%)
Jpy-$: 141.38: +0.02%
Re-$: 83.17: +0.21%
USD-RUB: 88.50: +3.53%
- December 29, 2023 08:43
Commodities Market Live Today: Commodities: LTP: %
Gold Spot $/Oz: 2065.6: (-0.57%)
24 kt Gold INR/10g: 63254.0: +0.51%
Silver Spot $/Oz: 24.0: (-1.20%)
COPPER ($/ mt): 8589.0: +1.24%
ALUMINUM ($/ mt): 2339.0: +2.45%
ZINC ($/ mt): 2625.3: +1.43%
TIN ($/ mt): 25414.0: +3.19%
Brent Crude: 77.5: (-2.60%)
Nymex Crude: 71.8: (-3.16%)
- December 29, 2023 08:42
Stock Market Live Today: Sector: LTP: Chng 1D: %
BankNifty: 48509: +226: +0.47%
NiftyIT: 35692: (-49): (-0.14%)
MIDCAP: 45815: +256: +0.56%
Auto: 18409: +184: +1.01%
FMCG: 56505: +754: +1.35%
Bank: 48509: +226: +0.47%
- December 29, 2023 08:42
Stock Market Live Today: World Markets in Detail - Indices: LTP: Chng 1D: %
Sensex: 72410: +372: +0.52%
Nifty: 21779: +124: +0.57%
Dow: 37710: +54: +0.14%
S&P: 4783: +2: +0.04%
Nasdaq: 15095: (-4): (-0.03%)
Brazil: 134185: (-8): (-0.01%)
FTSE: 7723: (-2): (-0.03%)
Dax: 16702: (-41): (-0.24%)
Cac: 7535: (-37): (-0.48%)
MOEX: 3102: +5: +0.15%
- December 29, 2023 08:42
Stock Market Live Today: Listing of securities today
Listing of Equity Shares of Innova Captab Limited
57224929 Equity Shares Of Rs.10/- each fully paid up
Listing of new securities of K&R Rail Engineering Limited
19,31,474 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.61.60/- to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.
Listing of Securities PRAVEG LIMITED
2,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.477 to Non Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.
Listing of New Securities of RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.
864 Equity shares pursuant to conversion of partly paid shares to fully paid up of Rs. 10/- each issued on rights basis.
Listing of new securities of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
14492749 Equity shares of Rs.2/ each allotted to QIBs pursuant to Qualified Institutional Placement.
Listing of new Securities of Concord Drugs Limited
3,42,264 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each issued at a premium of Rs.23/- to Promoters on a preferential basis pursuant to conversion of warrants.
- December 29, 2023 08:41
Stock Market Live Today: Gifty Nifty
GIFTNifty: 21,958: (-5.50): (-0.03%)
Kaushalya Logistics NSE SME: GMP: 35…IPO PX: 75
Kay Cee Energy NSE SME: GMP: 45…IPO PX: 54
Balaji Valve Component BSE SME: GMP: 30…IPO PX: 100
MCPL BSE SME: GMP: NA…IPO PX: 62
HRH Next Services NSE SME: GMP: NA…IPO PX: 36
Akanksha Power and NSE SME: GMP: 15…IPO PX: 55
AIK Pipes And BSE SME: GMP: 9…IPO PX: 89
Sameera Agro And NSE SME: GMP: NA…IPO PX: 180
Innova Captab IPO: GMP: 32…IPO PX: 448
Supreme Power Equipment NSE SME: GMP: 30…IPO PX: 65
Indifra NSE SME: GMP: NA…IPO PX: 65
Trident Techlabs NSE SME: GMP: 40…IPO PX: 35
- December 29, 2023 08:39
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold poised for best year in three on rate cut hopes, safe-haven demand
Gold prices were set on Friday for their best year in three on strong bets of U.S. interest rate cuts early next year and as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East lifted safe-haven demand.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,068.95 per ounce, as of 0233 GMT. It has risen 14% so far in the year, heading for its biggest annual gain since 2020.
U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,078.70 per ounce.
- December 29, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: Marine Electricals: Company wins order worth Rs 31.85 crore Ministry of Defence.
- December 29, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank: Reserve Bank of India approves ICICI Prudential Asset Management and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to buy up to 9.95% stake in the lender.
- December 29, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: Tata Consumer Products: Scheme of arrangement between the company and Tata Coffee to be effective from Jan. 1, 2024.
- December 29, 2023 08:18
Stock Market Live Updates: GE T&D India bags order worth around 74 million GBP
- December 29, 2023 08:12
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak
Oil prices are set to end 2023 about 10% lower, the first annual decline in two years, after geopolitical concerns, production cuts and global measures to rein in inflation triggered wild fluctuations in prices.
Brent crude futures were up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.33 a barrel at 0126 GMT on Friday, the last trading day of 2023, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 11 cents higher at $71.88 a barrel in early Asian trade.
At these levels, both benchmarks are on track to close at the lowest year-end levels since 2020, when the pandemic battered demand and sent prices nosediving.
Oil is also on track to fall for the third straight month due to demand concerns outweighing the risks to supply from the Middle East conflict, and as production cuts have proved insufficient to prop up prices, with the benchmarks declining nearly 20% from their highest level this year.
Prices had surged to this year-high in September after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies agreed to cut production, triggering fears that demand was potentially higher than supply.
On Friday, oil prices stabilised after falling 3% the previous day as more shipping firms prepared to transit the Red Sea route. Major firms had stopped using Red Sea routes after Yemen’s Houthi militant group began targeting vessels. - Reuters
- December 29, 2023 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: RailTel Corp wins order worth ₹120 crore
- December 29, 2023 08:02
Stock Market Live Today: Mahindra & Mahindra faces CGST penalty, anticipates favourable appeal outcome
Mahindra & Mahindra received an order imposing a Rs 4,11,50,120/- penalty under the CGST Act, 2017 from the Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Audit Wing, Indore, related to Mahindra Two Wheelers Limited (MTWL) – previously demerged from MTWL and merged with the company. The company intends to appeal and anticipates a favourable outcome without a significant financial impact. The order, received on December 28, 2023, is detailed in compliance with SEBI regulations in Annexure A.
- December 29, 2023 07:54
Stock Market Live Today: Asian Paints’ Sriperumbudur plant gets environmental clearance
Asian Paints: Company Says SEIAA Grants Environmental Clearance to Sriperumbudur Plant Based on SEAC Recommendations
- December 29, 2023 07:52
Stock Market Live Today: Chandra tells Tata group employees to prepare for disruption
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has asked group companies to focus on better execution, customer satisfaction and artificial intelligence (AI) amid the looming risk of further global disruption. “Our group’s aim should not be merely to adopt or adapt to technology. We need to shape it and make it. This New Year I urge each company to appoint an AI champion to proactively pursue the benefits of AI - economically, operationally and socially, “ Chandrasekaran said in his New Year message to employees on Thursday.
- December 29, 2023 07:51
Stock Market Live Updates: SBI, HDFC Bank asked to set aside higher capital for loans
State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank, both domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs), will be required to set aside higher capital for the loans they make with effect from April 1, 2025, in the backdrop of their balance sheets growing bigger.
The central bank has prescribed higher additional Common Equity Tier (CET) 1 requirement for SBI and HDFC Bank at 0.80 per cent (against 0.60 per cent up to March-end 2025) and 0.40 per cent (0.20 per cent), respectively, as a percentage of their Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs).
For ICICI Bank, the additional CET 1 requirement continues at 0.20 per cent.
- December 29, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Today: SEBI panel proposes price move as defining criteria for rumour verification
Industry Standards Forum (ISF), a body set up by the market regulator under the aegis of the stock exchanges, has proposed that the requirement for rumour verification for listed firms be made applicable whenever there is a material “price movement” of the entities’ securities — instead of a material “event”.
To determine the material price movement, a lower percentage variation may be considered for securities falling under high price range and a higher percentage variation may be considered for securities falling under low price range. To factor in market dynamics, the price variation in the securities of the listed entity may be indexed to movement in Nifty 50 or the Sensex.
- December 29, 2023 07:29
Stock Market Live Today: Listing of Innova Captab Limited on 29th December, 2023
Symbol: INNOVACAP
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544067
ISIN: INE0DUT01020
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Issued Price: Rs 448/- per share
- December 29, 2023 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: Reliance Industries targets AI integration in 2024
Reliance Industries: Company Targets AI Integration Across Businesses in 2024 Under Mukesh Ambani’s Leadership
- December 29, 2023 07:26
Stock Market Live Today: Economy Watch: Engineering exports decline in Nov as shipments to EU, US fall
Engineering exports from India slipped back into red in November 2023, declining 3.10 per cent (year-on-year) to $7.85 billion, following three successive months of growth, as demand from key markets such as the EU, the US and ASEAN dipped, per figures analysed by EEPC India.
India’s exports of engineering goods to Russia, however, increased 75 per cent in November 2023 to $113.49 billion, continuing steadily on the growth path. In the April-November 2023 period, overall export of engineering goods declined 1.81 per cent to $69.46 billion, mostly a reflection of poor global demand.
- December 29, 2023 07:25
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold price surges on hopes of US Fed rate cut
Gold prices touched three-week high at ₹63,452 per 10 gm on Thursday against the previous close of ₹63,223 after the US dollar and bond yields hit multi-month lows.
On the MCX, gold for February delivery was down ₹198 to ₹63,480 and April contract lost ₹180 to close at ₹63,800.
In the US, spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $2,086.69 per ounce hitting its highest since December 4, when prices raced to a record high of $2,135.40.
- December 29, 2023 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Equity-focussed NPS outperforms others
Riding on the ongoing bull run in the equity markets, pension assets of the National Pension System (NPS) parked under the Category E (Equity) clocked an impressive 22.33 percent return over the last 12 months.
This stands in stark contrast to the more conservative Central and State government composite schemes, which yielded a comparatively modest 9.5 per cent return for the NPS monies invested in them over the same period, latest PFRDA data showed.
- December 29, 2023 07:16
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (₹417.80): BUY
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) stock is looking very strong on the charts has surged over 13 per cent so far this week. This has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹390. The region between ₹400 and ₹390 will now act as a strong support zone.
- December 29, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Day trading guide for December 29, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC
- December 29, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 28 December 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 110511.11 + 6943.05 Total: 117454.16
F&O Volume: 371915.86 + 755842.74 Total: 1127758.6
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +4,358.99
(13,489.78 - 9,130.79)
DII: NET BUY: +136.64
(18,258.20 - 18,121.56)
- December 29, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Live Today: MMJC & Associates founder applauds SEBI’s rumour verification proposal
Comment by Makarand M Joshi, Founder MMJC & Associates -a corporate compliance firm on Consultation Paper on Amendments to SEBI Regulations with respect to verification of market rumours
SEBI’s proposal with respect to verification of market rumours would help bring parity in markets. The new initiative, primarily aimed at price protection, introduces a mechanism to mitigate the impact of speculative rumours or media discussions on stock valuations before official company announcements. Proposals by SEBI ensures that if market movements are influenced by unofficial information, once confirmed by the company, that period will be excluded from the share valuation formula.
Essentially, what began as a measure for rumour verification and investor protection has evolved into a complementing framework certifying the legitimacy of market deals. These proposals by SEBI would help curtail mishchiefs played with respect to market rumours.
- December 29, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar - 29.12.2023
U.K. Market to close early @ 18.00 pm (India Time)
18:00 India Infrastructure Output (Expected: 5.7% versus Previous: 12.1%)
20:30 U.S. Chicago PMI (Expected: 51.0 versus Previous: 55.8)
- December 29, 2023 07:08
- December 29, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Year-end trading sees mixed performance in Asian stocks
Asian stocks showed a mixed performance on the last trading session of the year, reflecting varied movements after a slight gain in US stocks. Investors were actively seeking opportunities in China. Despite this, these stocks are set for their most robust performance since 2020, drawing investors back to emerging markets due to signals indicating potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the coming year.
In Japan, the stock market initially opened higher as investors anticipated further growth in 2024 and were encouraged by Wall Street’s recent uptrend. The Nikkei 225 index, striving to maintain its best annual performance in a decade, dipped by 0.08 per cent, equivalent to 26.72 points, reaching 33,512.90 in early trade. Conversely, the broader Topix index saw a 0.27 per cent rise, gaining 6.31 points to reach 2,368.33.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index experienced weakness, dropping by 0.31 per cent or 23.70 points, trading at 7,590.60. On the other hand, Korean shares surged, marking a 1.6 per cent increase of 41.78 points, reaching 2,655.28.
- December 29, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: S&P 500 ekes out meager gains, flirts with bull market confirmation
The S&P 500 closed nominally higher on Thursday, retracing early gains just before the closing bell on the penultimate trading day of 2023.
The benchmark index concluded the light volume session just 0.3% shy of its record closing high, reached on Jan. 3, 2022.
The blue-chip Dow ended modestly green, notching its second record-high closing level in a row, while the Nasdaq finished a hair lower. All three indexes remained on track for monthly, quarterly, and annual gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.58 points, or 0.14%, to 37,710.1, the S&P 500 gained 1.77 points, or 0.04%, to 4,783.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.04 points, or 0.03%, to 15,095.14. - Reuters
