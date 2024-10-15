Stock Market today | Share Market Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for October 15, 2024
ALL UPDATES
- October 15, 2024 16:36
Stock market live today: Indian markets close lower amid global uncertainties; realty shines
Indian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, as concerns over global economic uncertainty and the ongoing West Asia conflict weighed on investor sentiment. The benchmark Sensex closed at 81,820.12, down 152.93 points or 0.19 per cent, while the Nifty50 index settled at 25,057.35, declining 70.60 points or 0.28 per cent.
The day’s trading session was marked by volatility, with key indices opening higher but failing to maintain momentum. Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, noted, “Markets continue to remain volatile as key indices ended in the red after Monday’s upsurge, as fear of global economic uncertainty continues to weigh amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and the sharp drop in crude oil prices, which indicates a demand slowdown.”
Sectoral performance was mixed, with realty and FMCG finishing in the green, while metals and auto were among the top losers. The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the small-cap index gaining over a per cent.
- October 15, 2024 16:21
Stock market live today: Rupee closes little changed, edges up 1 paisa to 84.04 against dollar
The rupee witnessed range-bound trade and appreciated 1 paisa to 84.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as weak crude oil prices and suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank supported the local currency at lower levels.
Forex traders said the rupee was weighed down by significant foreign fund outflows, a negative trend in domestic equities and the overall strength of the American currency in the overseas market.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.06 against the greenback and traded in a tight range of 84.03 and 84.07. The unit settled for the day at 84.04 (provisional), registering a rise of just 1 paisa over its previous close.
- October 15, 2024 15:59
Stock market live today: Hyundai Motor India IPO subscribed 0.17 times as of 3.51 pm on Tuesday
Hyundai Motor India IPO has been subscribed 0.17 times as of 3.51 pm on October 15, 2024. The QIB portion has been subscribed 0.05 times, the NII portion 0.11 times, retail 0.25 times, and that reserved for employees 0.74 times. The issue closes on October 17, 2024.
- October 15, 2024 15:51
Stock market live today: Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, on gold at near all-time highs
“Gold prices touched a new high of over Rs. 78,000/10 gm in the domestic market. The bullishness in gold prices
is largely driven by the robust festive demand from jewelers and traders ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.
India is the second largest consumer of gold in the world, after China. Now that the country is already gearing up for Diwali, we expect the demand for gold to remain upbeat compared to last year, with demand witnessing a 10-15% (YoY) rise. In terms of prices, we anticipate the prices to hit a new level around this festive year.
The trends in the international markets however seemed weak where Comex gold was trading over the $2,660 level as the USD rose to a 2-month high.”
- October 15, 2024 15:43
Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE
Top gainers: BPCL (2.52 %), ICICI Bank (1.97%), Bharti Airtel (1.32%), Britannia (1.22%), Asian Paints (1.18%)
Top losers: HDFC Life (-3.58%), Wipro (-3.07%), Bajaj Auto (-3.04%), Bajaj Finance (-2.48%), Hindalco (-2.19%)
- October 15, 2024 15:42
Stock market live today: Sensex closed 152.93 points or 0.19% lower at 81,820.12, and Nifty 50 slipped 70.60 points or 0.28% to 25,057.35.
- October 15, 2024 15:30
Stock market live today: Kirloskar Industries said trial production at the Oliver Engineering Pvt Ltd plant at Patiala commenced on October 14; stock trades at ₹5,299 on NSE, lower by 1.78%
- October 15, 2024 15:13
Stock Market live today: B-Right RealEstate Limited announced two key senior-level hires: Nishikant Shimpi appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Anand Chirania as the Chief Financial Officer
- October 15, 2024 15:13
Stock Market live today: Amber group and Korea Circuit announced the Joint Venture (JV) for manufacturing PCBs. Amber Enterprises India stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹5,155.55
- October 15, 2024 15:13
Stock Market live today: Top gainers and losers in the NSE at 3PM
Top gainers
BPCL (2.02%), ICICI Bank (1.85%), Britannia (1.43%), Bharti Airtel (1.20%), BEL (1.07%)
Top losers:
HDFC Life (-3.88%), Bajaj Auto (-3.19%), Bajaj Finance (-2.88%), Wipro (-2.88%), Hindalco (-2.19%)
- October 15, 2024 15:12
Stock Market live today: Market overview
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on October 15, 2024, were 1,958 against 1,975 stocks that declined, and 102 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,035. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 253, and those that hit a 52-week low was 34. A total of 338 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 201 in the lower circuit.
- October 15, 2024 15:03
Stock Markets live today: Coal India introduces online signing of FSA for power as well as non-regulated sector
Coal India Limited (CIL), in a first ever, introduced online signing of Fuel Supply Agreements (FSA) for power as well as non-regulated sector (NRS) customers participating under linkage based auctions.
Coal India stock declined 1.06% on the NSE to trade at ₹493
- October 15, 2024 14:47
Stock Market live today: Network 18 and TV18 Broadcast merger update
Network18 Media & Investments (Transferee Company)
Symbol : NETWORK18
Stock Price: 84.38
TV18 Broadcast (Transferor Company)
Symbol : TV18BRDCST
Stock Price : 45.30
Last date of trading of TV18 Broadcast: 15-Oct-2024 (Today)
Record Date: 16-Oct-2024
Ratio : 100:172 (For every 172 shares held in TV18 Broadcast, 100 shares of Network18 Media & Investments will be given).
Arbitrage Opportunity: Existing investor of NETWORK18 can sell their shares of NETWORK18 and Buy TV18BRDCST at CMP and can take advantage of discount of 8.30%. Last day to execute these trade is today
- October 15, 2024 14:25
Stock Market live today: PVR INOX releases Q2 results
PVR INOX posted consolidated net loss of ₹12 crore in Q2FY25 compared to ₹166 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter on the previous fiscal. Revenue from operation at ₹1622 crore down from ₹2000 crore in the same period previous fiscal. During the quarter, the company recorded 38.8 mn admissions with an ATP of ₹257 and SPH of ₹136.
- October 15, 2024 14:20
Stock market live today: D.B.Corp Limited has declared Interim Dividend of ₹5 per equity share. Shares declined 4.69% on the NSE to ₹322.80
- October 15, 2024 14:11
Stock Market live today: Kia India has partnered with Airtel Business. Bharti Airtel shares were up 1.48% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,720.65
- October 15, 2024 14:11
Stock Market live today: Mirae Asset Investment Managers announces the launch of, ‘Mirae Asset Gold ETF Fund of Fund’
Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. announces the launch of, ‘Mirae Asset Gold ETF Fund of Fund’, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of Mirae Asset Gold ETF. The scheme aims to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing in units of Mirae Asset Gold ETF. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) for Mirae Asset Gold ETF Fund of Fund will open for subscription on October 16, 2024 and closes on October 22, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase from October 28, 2024. The scheme will be managed by Mr. Ritesh Patel and Mr. Akshay Udeshi (Co- Fund Manager).
The minimum initial investment during NFO in the scheme will be Rs 5,000 and multiples of Re 1 thereafter.
- October 15, 2024 14:10
Stock Market live today: SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund
SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund. New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on October 16, 2024, and closes on October 25, 2024.
The fund manager for SBI Nifty India Consumption Index Fund is Mr. Harsh Sethi, who has been associated with the fund house since May 2007.
- October 15, 2024 14:09
Stock Market live today: Knight Frank announces the appointment of Craig Shute as managing director of Asia Pacific (APAC)
Knight Frank is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Shute as managing director of Asia Pacific (APAC), effective 1 April 2025. Craig is currently CEO of the Greater China business and will be taking over from Kevin Coppel who will retire from the partnership in March 2025.
Craig joined Knight Frank last year and has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, having held senior leadership roles across Australia, Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR, and the USA. Prior to joining Knight Frank, Shute served as the managing director of JLL in Victoria, Australia, and previously led CBRE’s operations in Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan from 2008 to 2016.
Knight Frank’s Asia Pacific region consists of 11,000 people in 300 offices across 16 markets.
- October 15, 2024 14:07
Stock Market live today: Angel one releases Q2 results
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 45% YoY from ₹1,048 Cr in Sep-23 to ₹1,515 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 39% from ₹304 Cr to ₹423 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 8% and Net Profit up 44%.
- October 15, 2024 14:06
Stock Market live today: KPI Green signs PPAs with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited
KPI Green has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 620 MWAC (917 MWDC) renewable energy projects, including a 250 MWAC solar photovoltaic project and a 370 MWAC hybrid renewable energy project, both with Greenshoe options for additional capacity upto 500 MW without energy storage. The company aims to achieve a 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.
- October 15, 2024 14:04
Stock Market live today: Stallion Asset Private Limited buys 4L shares, Pgim Jennison Emerging Markets
Stallion Asset Private Limited bought 4L shares, Pgim Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund bought 6L shares, Pgim Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 67k shares, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 13.6L shares, Societe Generale bought 2.4L shares, aand Advanced Series Trust Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio bought 0.25L shares at ₹780/share, aggregating to ₹211 Cr from Jitendra Ujamsi Mamtora (promoter).
- October 15, 2024 14:02
Stock Market live today: Teerth Gopicon announces foray into real estate
Teerth Gopicon announced its foray into fast growing Real Estate sector as a Real Estate Developer by securing tender for acquiring freehold Land parcel of approximate 2,088 square meter for ₹25 crore which has to be paid over period of 5 years. This land parcel has potential for both Residential and Commercial development of around 2,80,000 Square Feet with initial estimated potential to generate around ₹185 crore of Revenue from development and sale of the project.
- October 15, 2024 13:59
Stock Market live today: Marine Electricals opens 5th plant Situated at NDR Goaspace
Marine Electricals has opened 5th plant Situated at NDR Goaspace private limited, Goa, which will increase manufacturing footprint by 20%. This facility will enhance the capacity for LV/MV switchboards, to produce new solutions, and speed up deliveries to esteemed customers.
- October 15, 2024 13:47
Commodities Markets live today: Copper; Downside to be limited. Retain the long positions
Copper prices have been falling for more than a week now. The Copper Futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) touched a high of ₹867.40 per kg earlier this month and has come down sharply by about 6 per cent from there. It is currently trading at ₹816 per kg.
Read more here.
- October 15, 2024 13:34
Stock in news: Exide arm acquires 26% stake in Clean Max Beta for solar push, stock down 1.52%
Exide Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding update on execution of agreements by Exide Energy Solutions Limited (a material wholly owned subsidiary company) for the purpose of acquisition of solar power by acquisition of equity stake of 26% of Clean Max Beta Private Limited ‘
stock trades at ₹522.30 on the NSE, down by 1.52%.
- October 15, 2024 13:33
Stock market live today: Godawari Power initiates waste heat recovery plant, shares dip slightly
Godawari Power And Ispat is developing a waste heat recovery - based power plant at its Siltara Industrial Area, Raipur, Chhattisgarh
Shares slip 0.45% on the NSE to ₹188.50
- October 15, 2024 13:32
Stock market live today: Bigbloc Construction expands into chemicals, shares jump 3.97%
Bigbloc Construction Limited is venturing into the manufacturing of construction chemicals, including Block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, Tile Adhesives.
Shares rise 3.97% to ₹140.50 on the NSE.
- October 15, 2024 13:29
Mid-day market updates: Markets drift lower midday as banks rise, auto stocks skid
Indian stock markets retreated from their flat opening on Tuesday, with key indices trading marginally lower by midday as investors weighed mixed global cues and domestic economic concerns.
As of 12:45 pm, the benchmark Sensex was down 174.10 points or 0.21% at 81,798.95, while the broader Nifty50 index shed 52.35 points or 0.21% to trade at 25,075.60.
- October 15, 2024 13:24
Stock market live today: JSW Energy arm inks 25-year PPA with NTPC, stock down 1.53%
JSW Renew Energy Thirteen Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with state-owned NTPC.
JSW Energy stock declined 1.53% on the NSE to ₹692.45
- October 15, 2024 13:07
Stock market live today: Siyaram Recycling secures ₹5 cr order from Al Qaryan International, shares steady
Siyaram Recycling Industries is in receipt of purchase order for 100 tonne of Brass Billets from Al Qaryan International, Dubai with a total value amounting to USD 590000 (Approx. ₹5 Crore)
Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹140.25
- October 15, 2024 13:05
Stock in focus: Saboo shares climb 3.33% following announcement of new Jaipur hospitality venture
Saboo Sodium Chloro Limited announced that its associate firm Villashare Tech Private Limited has commenced development work on a mega hospitality project in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Saboo shares surge 3.33% on the BSE to ₹28.55
- October 15, 2024 12:56
Stock market live today: R.P.P. Infra secures order worth ₹217 crore; shares hit upper circuit
R.P.P. Infra Projects secures work order worth ₹217.61 crore.
Shares hit upper circuit on the NSE at ₹195.77
- October 15, 2024 12:43
Stock market live today: Top losers of Nifty auto stocks
Bajaj Auto (-3.31%), Motherson (-2.32%), M&M (-1.87%), Exide Industries (-1.20%), Bosch (-1.13%)
- October 15, 2024 12:32
Stock in focus: CL Tech shares climb over 1%; hit 52-week high after Q2 earnings
Shares of IT services major HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday climbed over 1 per cent to hit the 52-week high after the firm reported a 10.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the September quarter of FY25.
The stock advanced 1.40 per cent to Rs 1,882 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.
At the NSE, it climbed 1.44 per cent to reach the 52-week peak of Rs 1,882.75.
HCL Technologies on Monday reported a 10.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,235 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25, as the company raised the lower band of its growth guidance on the back of better-than-expected performance. - PTI
- October 15, 2024 12:31
Stock market live today: SpiceJet successfully settles USD 23.39 mn dispute with Aircastle, Wilmington Trust
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has successfully settled a USD 23.39 million dispute with two aircraft lessors -- Aircastle and Wilmington Trust, days after amicably resolving a similar dispute with a US-based aircraft leasing firm, BBAM.
As part of the settlement, all ongoing litigation and disputes between the parties will be withdrawn at appropriate forums, the airline said in a statement.
SpiceJet has “successfully settled” a USD 23.39-million dispute with Aircastle (Ireland) Designated Activity Company and Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Ltd for an aggregate sum of USD 5-million, together with agreement in relation to the treatment of certain aircraft engines, the statement added. - PTI
- October 15, 2024 12:24
Stock market live today: Mirae Asset launches Gold ETF Fund of Fund for long-term capital growth
Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. announces the launch of, ‘Mirae Asset Gold ETF Fund of Fund’, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of Mirae Asset Gold ETF. The scheme aims to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio investing in units of Mirae Asset Gold ETF. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) for Mirae Asset Gold ETF Fund of Fund will open for subscription on October 16, 2024 and closes on October 22, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase from October 28, 2024. The scheme will be managed by Mr. Ritesh Patel and Mr. Akshay Udeshi (Co- Fund Manager).
The minimum initial investment during NFO in the scheme will be Rs 5,000 and multiples of Re 1 thereafter.
- October 15, 2024 12:13
Stock market updates: Rajnish Wellness to open 20 new Dava Discount stores; shares at ₹3.04 on BSE
Rajnish Wellness Ltd. is expanding its retail footprint by opening 20 new Dava Discount outlets
Stock trades at ₹3.04 on the BSE
- October 15, 2024 12:12
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
BPCL (2.38%), Asian Paints (1.64%), ICICI Bank (1.64%), Bharti Airtel (1.61%), Britannia (0.95%)
Top losers:
Bajaj Auto (-2.78%), Wipro(-2.60%), Bajaj Finance (-1.73%), M&M (-1.52%), Tech Mahindra (-1.51%)
- October 15, 2024 12:12
Sensex today: Stocks advance-decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on October 15, 2024, were 1,929 against 1,843 stocks that declined, and 145 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,917. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 222, and those that hit a 52-week low was 31. A total of 292 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 182 in the lower circuit.
- October 15, 2024 12:11
Stock market live today: Shree Rama Multi-Tech announces ₹18 crore investment for capacity expansion; stock climbs
Shree Rama Multi-Tech has approved investment in form CAPEX towards Capacity expansion by purchase of Tubing Machines of latest technology to manufacture different size and dimensions of Tubes at a cost of Rs. 18 Crore approximately
Stock rose 1.99% to ₹27.12 on the NSE
- October 15, 2024 11:55
Stock market live updates: TVS Credit reports strong growth in H1 FY25 with AUM up 13%
TVS Credit Services Limited, one of India’s leading NBFCs, published its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024, which reflect the Company’s robust growth and financial stability.
The Company reported Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs. 26,652 Crore as of Sep’24, an increase of Rs. 3,136 Crore and a growth of 13% as compared to Sep’23. The Company’s Total Income increased by 18% year-on-year and stood at Rs. 3,245 Crore in H1 FY25. The Net Profit After Tax registered a healthy growth of 20% year-on-year and stood at Rs. 301 Crore in H1 FY25. With the addition of over 20 Lakh new customers in H1, the Company has served over 1.6 Crore customers till date.
- October 15, 2024 11:35
Stock market live today: Seamec secures contract for SEAMEC III vessel with Supreme Hydro Engineering
Seamec Ltd informed that its vessel SEAMEC III has been on hired with effect from October 14, 2024 with Supreme Hydro Engineering Pvt Ltd for working in Mumbai High Offshore Fields for carrying out jobs related to underwater inspection of FPSO.
Seamec shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,419.95
- October 15, 2024 11:33
Stock market live today: Nifty Prediction Today – October 15, 2024: Go short on a rise
Nifty 50 is trading lower today. The index is still struggling to get a strong follow-through rise above 25,200. It is currently trading at 25,062, down 0.26 per cent. The advances/declines ratio is at 13:37. This keeps the bias negative.
- October 15, 2024 11:32
Stock market live today: Bank Nifty Prediction Today – October 15, 2024: Go long on a break above the resistance
Bank Nifty index is trading higher. It is currently at 51,909, up 0.18 per cent. The index is holding well after breaking the 51,600-51,800 resistance region. The advances/declines ratio is a 6:6. This gives a mixed picture.
- October 15, 2024 11:28
Stock market live today: PNC Infratech forms new JV; stock dips slightly
PNC lnfratech has incorporated a subsidiary company in the name and style of ‘PNC AAKSIIYA JOINT VENTURE PRIVATE Ltd’ a Special Purpose Vehicle.
PNC Infratech stock slipped 0.74% on the NSE to ₹447.55
- October 15, 2024 11:02
Stock Market live today: Nifty auto stocks slip 1.07% to 26,181
- October 15, 2024 11:02
Stock Market live today: KPI Green Energy Limited has signed Power Purchase Agreements
KPI Green Energy Limited has signed Power Purchase Agreements with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (‘GUVNL’) for 620MWAC (917MWDC) renewable energy projects. Shares rises 1.12% on the NSE to ₹807
- October 15, 2024 11:01
Stock Market live today: Lupin Limited announces the launch of the first generic version of Pred Forte, shares trade up
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) announced the launch of the first generic version of Pred Forte (Prednisolone Acetate) Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1% in the US.
Lupin shares trade at ₹2,265 on the NSE, up 0.94%.
- October 15, 2024 10:59
Stock Market live today: Gujarat Toolroom Limited completes order worth ₹29 crore for construction supplies to Reliance Industries
Gujarat Toolroom Limited completed an order worth ₹29 crore for construction supplies to Reliance Industries Limited on October 14, 2024.
It has also secured new order worth ₹31 crore from Reliance Industries Limited for the supply of additional construction materials.
Gujarat Toolroom shares traded at ₹14.38 on the BSE, higher by 4.96%.
Reliance Industries stock slipped 0.78% to ₹2,723.80 on the BSE.
- October 15, 2024 10:57
Stock Market live today: Hyundai Motor IPO updates
Hyundai Motor India IPO has been subscribed 0.05 times as of 10.42 am on October 15, 2024. The NII portion has been subscribed 0.04 times, retail 0.08 times, and those reserved for employees 0.15 times. The issue closes on October 17, 2024.
- October 15, 2024 10:31
Stock Market live today: Spicejet settles a $23.39 million dispute with Aircastle, shares trade up
Spicejet shares rose 1.20% on the NSE to ₹66.50.
The company had settled a $23.39 million dispute with Aircastle (Ireland) Designated Activity Company and Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited for an aggregate sum of $5 million, together with agreement in relation to the treatment of certain aircraft engines.
- October 15, 2024 10:30
Currency Market live today: Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade
The rupee witnessed range-bound trade and depreciated 2 paise to 84.07 against the US dollar in initial deals on Tuesday, weighed down by significant foreign fund outflows, elevated crude oil prices and the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.
Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the support from positive domestic equities is being negated by foreign fund outflows. Moreover, crude oil prices have also surged by 10 per cent, ballooning India’s already worrisome trade deficit.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.06 against the greenback and traded in a tight range. In the initial trade, it touched 84.07, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close. (PTI)
Read more here.
- October 15, 2024 10:28
Stock Market live today: Angel One shares jump 9.31% on the NSE to ₹2,976.60 after Q2 results. Arief Mohamad has become the Chief Business Officer-Direct Business of Angel One w.e.f Oct 15
- October 15, 2024 10:20
Stock market live today: TD Power Systems secures ₹142 crore in international orders, shares jump 5.5%
TD Power Systems announced two large orders from two major international gas engine Original Equipment Manufacturers, with a combined value of ₹142 Crore for the supply of gas engine generators.
Shares surge 5.50% on the NSE to ₹406.80
- October 15, 2024 10:19
Stock in focus: Business Finland and Cyient forge tech innovation partnership, Cyient shares climb 1.5%
- October 15, 2024 10:19
Stock market live updates: Reliance Industries stock slips after Q2 results
Follow-up on RIL’s latest updates here
- October 15, 2024 10:13
Commodity market updates: Crude oil futures dip amid easing Middle East tensions
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning following a report that Israel may not attack the oil facilities in Iran.
At 9.54 am on Tuesday, December Brent oil futures were at $75.13, down by 3.01 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $71.59, down by 3.03 per cent.
October crude oil futures were trading at ₹6030 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6,245, down by 3.44 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹6,000 against the previous close of ₹6,211, down by 3.40 per cent.
- October 15, 2024 09:49
Stock market live updates: Hindustan Unilever appeals against ₹962.75 cr tax notice, stock remains unchanged
Hindustan Unilever has filed an appeal with income tax appellate authority, against notice demand of over ₹962.75 crore it received in August.
Hindustan Unilever stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹2,788.80
- October 15, 2024 09:48
Stock market live today: EaseMyTrip launches Travel Utsav sale, shares hold steady
EaseMyTrip.com has announced the commencement of its grand festive season offer, the Travel Utsav Sale
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹33.35
- October 15, 2024 09:42
Stock market live updates: Sunteck Realty shares surge over 8% as Q2 sales bookings climb 33%
Sunteck Realty shares jumped 8.17% on the NSE to ₹599.70. Company on Monday reported a 33 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 524 crore in the September quarter on better housing demand.
- October 15, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: RIL shares dip amid media merger with Walt Disney India set for Q3 completion
Reliance Industries share price slip 0.61% on the NSE to ₹2,728.25. The merger of media assets of Reliance Industries and the India business of global media house the Walt Disney is expected to be complete by the end of the third quarter of this fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led group.
- October 15, 2024 09:40
Stock market live updates: Baazar Style Retail shuts down Style Baazar store in Narasannapeta, shares unmoved
Baazar Style Retail has closed the operations of the store of Style Baazar at Narasannapeta, Andhra Pradesh today.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹373
- October 15, 2024 09:40
Stock market live today: Sealmatic India forges partnership with Saudi Thalate, shares remain steady
Sealmatic India partners with Saudi Thalate General Manufacturing Industrial Co Ltd (STG) in Saudi Arabia
Shares trade flat on the BSE at ₹580
- October 15, 2024 09:39
Stock market live today: VA TECH WABAG bags ₹1,000 cr desalination order, shares surge 3.78%
VA TECH WABAG continues to strengthen its global leadership position in the desalination segment with this mega order worth ₹1,000 Crore from Indosol Solar Private Limited
Shares up 3.784% on the NSE to trade at ₹1,736.20
- October 15, 2024 09:39
Nifty Today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
BPCL (2.10%), Bharti Airtel(1.57%), Infosys (1.36%), HCL Tech (1.27%), Asian Paints (1.18%)
Top losers:
ONGC (-1.52%), Tata Steel (-1.19%), Hindalco (-1%), JSW Steel (-0.72%), Nestle India (-0.69%)
- October 15, 2024 09:28
Global news: South Korea says North Korea has blown up the northern parts of inter-Korean roads no longer in use, reports
- October 15, 2024 09:27
Currency market updates: Rupee falls 2 paise to 84.07 against US dollar in early trade.
- October 15, 2024 09:25
Stock market live updates: Sensex gained 202.04 pts or 0.25% to trade at 82,175.09, and Nifty 50 rose 56.50 pts or 0.22% to 25,184.45 as at 9.20 am.
- October 15, 2024 09:15
Stock market live today: Crude oil prices drop amid reports of easing tensions between Israel and Iran
Crude oil futures traded lower on Tuesday morning following a report that Israel may not attack the oil facilities in Iran. At 9.13 am on Tuesday, December Brent oil futures were at $75.28, down by 2.81 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $71.75, down by 2.82 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹6049 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Tuesday against the previous close of ₹6245, down by 3.14 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹6022 against the previous close of ₹6211, down by 3.04 per cent.
- October 15, 2024 08:55
IPO Watch: Listing of Garuda Construction and Engineering Limited on 15th October, 2024
Symbol: GARUDA
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544271
ISIN: INE0JVO01026
Face Value: Rs 5/-
Issued Price: Rs 95/- per share
- October 15, 2024 08:55
Commodity market updates: Gold prices hold steady amid anticipation of Federal Reserve’s rate cues, says Manav Modi of Motilal Oswal
Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Gold prices steadied in the early morning trade as traders awaited more cues on U.S. interest rates from a string of Federal Reserve speakers this week, while bets on a November cut persisted. Bullion remained in sight of a September record high, as the prospect of an eventual decline in U.S. interest rates still buoyed precious metals. Persistent concerns over the Middle East conflict also kept safe haven demand in play. Fed Kashkari said in his comments that we are in the final stage of bringing inflation back to the target, he supported markets confidence regarding further rate cuts by fed this year. Since a past week, there has been no major update regarding the Geo-political tensions in the Middle East. Along with this, sharp rise in Dollar index and Us Yields is also weighing on prices. Focus this week will be on US Retail sales, IIP and China GDP data.
- October 15, 2024 08:54
Stock market updates: Researchbytes Events Update As of 08:38 AM Tuesday 15 October 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
9:00 AM Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
11:00 AM Angel One
Dial: +91 22 6280 1539
3:00 PM Gopal Snacks
Dial: +91226280 1366
3:45 PM HDFC life Insurance
Dial: +91 22 6280 1406
4:00 PM Infollion Resea
4:00 PM PVR
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1145
4:00 PM Bank of Mah
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
4:00 PM Newgen Software Technolog
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
5:30 PM HDFC AMC
Dial: +91226280 1551
- October 15, 2024 08:35
Stock market updates: Opening Bid: Sensex, Nifty likely to see mild gains; RIL, HCL Tech, banking stocks in focus
Domestic markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note despite Reliance Industries’ underwhelming performance. Analysts expect the consolidation phase to continue with stock-specific action during the result season. The inflation numbers are slightly above expectations. Strong numbers by HCL Technologies will help IT stocks, said analysts.
- October 15, 2024 08:25
Stock market live updates: US stocks hit record highs amid earnings optimism; oil prices drop on demand concerns: Deepak Jasani
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities sharing his views:
U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 logging record closing highs as third-quarter earnings season moved into full swing. US stocks hit fresh all-time highs as investors looked ahead to Corporate America for further justification of soft-landing bets. So far, 30 S&P 500 companies have posted results, beating the earnings consensus by about 5% on average, according to Bank of America.
Crude oil futures ended lower Monday, with Brent prices losing 2% to give back all of last week’s gains and then some, after a weekend announcement by Chinese authorities failed to provide details on a stimulus plan sufficient to reassure investors nervous about crude demand and as concerns eased about Israel attacking Iranian energy facilities. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, meanwhile, further trimmed its outlook for growth in oil demand this year and in 2025, also contributing to Monday’s decline in oil prices.
Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose by an annual 30.5% in September, as China surpassed its record numbers recorded in August and Europe resumed growth, market research firm Rho Motion said on Tuesday.
India’s retail inflation rose to above the central bank’s target in September, led by the base effect and rising vegetable price momentum. The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 5.49% in September, compared to 3.65% last month. A Bloomberg poll of economists had pegged the inflation at 5.1% for Sept.
Shares in Asia climbed after another strong performance on Wall Street, with stocks hitting fresh record highs. Japan’s Nikkei share average hit a three-month high on Tuesday amid a broad rise in Asia-Pacific stocks
Nifty rebounded from Friday’s losses and ended on a strong note with Nifty above 25,100 on October 14. At close, Nifty was up 0.66% or 163.7 points at 25127.9. Nifty formed a long bull candle on Oct 14 closing at its highest in 7 sessions. It seems to have made a higher bottom in the short term and is attempting an upside breakout. An upward breach of 25234 could take the Nifty to 25485 while 24920 could offer support in the near term.
- October 15, 2024 08:23
Stock market live updates: Q2FY25 Important Result Calendar
Tuesday, 15 October, 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• HDFC AMC Ltd
• HDFC Life Ltd
• PVR INOX Ltd
Cash Segment
• KEI Industries Ltd.
• Bank Of Maha
Wednesday, 16 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Auto Ltd
• LTTS Ltd
• Mphasis Ltd
Cash Segment
• CRISIL Ltd.
• Himadri Speciality Ltd.
Thursday, 17 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Havells Ltd
• Infosys Ltd
• Nestle Ltd
• Polycab Ltd
• Wipro Ltd
• Axis Bank Ltd
• LTIMindtree Ltd
• Tata Comm Ltd
• Tata Chemicals Ltd
Cash Segment
• Ceat Ltd.
• Central Bank Of India
• IOB
• Jindal Stainless Ltd.
• Tanla Ltd.
Friday, 18 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Lombard Ltd
• L&T Fin Ltd
• Oberoi Realty Ltd
• Tata Consumer Ltd
Cash Segment
• Aether Industries Ltd.
• Jindal Saw Ltd.
• JIO Financial Ltd.
• Mastek Ltd.
• Mangalore R&P Ltd.
• Tejas Networks Ltd.
• Zee Ent Ltd.
Saturday, 19 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• HDFC Ltd
• Tech M Ltd
• Dalmia Bharat Ltd
• Kotak Bank Ltd
• Indiamart Ltd
• MCX Ltd
• RBL Bank Ltd
Cash Segment
• GMDC Ltd.
Monday, 21 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• UltraTech Ltd
Cash Segment
• Jana SFB Ltd.
• Maha Scooters Ltd.
• 360 One Wam Ltd.
• HFCL Ltd.
• Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
Tuesday, 22 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finance Ltd
• Coforge Ltd
• M&M Fin Ltd
• Max Fin Ltd
• Persistent Ltd
• ICICI Pru Ltd
• Indus Towers Ltd
Cash Segment
• Zensar Tech Ltd.
• Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Wednesday, 23 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finserv Ltd
• Navin Fluorine Ltd
• Pidilite Ind Ltd
• Syngene Ltd
• Godrej Properties Ltd
• United Spirits Ltd
• AU SFB Ltd
• HINDUNILVR Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bajaj Holdings Ltd.
• KPIT Tech Ltd.
• Nuvoco Vistas Ltd.
• Schaeffler India Ltd.
• Sona BLW Ltd.
Thursday, 24 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• United Breweries Ltd
• ITC Ltd
• Petronet LNG Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bikaji Foods Ltd.
• Castrol India Ltd.
• CIE Automotive Ltd.
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Cyient Ltd.
• Nippon AMC Ltd.
• Ujjivan SFB Ltd.
• Westlife Foodworld Ltd
Friday, 25 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Atul Limited
• Chola Inv & Fin Ltd
• JSW Steel Ltd
• BEL Ltd
• HPCL
• Torrent Pharma Ltd
Cash Segment
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays Ltd.
• Mahindra Lifespace Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fin Ltd.
• UTI AMC Ltd.
• J&K Bank Ltd.
Saturday, 26 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Limited
• IDFC First Ltd
• JK Cement Ltd
Cash Segment
• Yes Bank Ltd.
Monday, 28 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Sun Pharma Ltd
• IOC Limited
Cash Segment
• CAMS Ltd.
• Gillette Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Ltd.
• Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
• Sumitomo Chemical Ltd.
• Tamilnad Mercantile Ltd.
Tuesday, 29 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cipla Ltd
• Marico Ltd
• Container Corp Ltd
Cash Segment
• Honeywell Auto Ltd.
• Engineers India Ltd.
• Star Health Ltd.
Wednesday, 30 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Ltd
• Dabur Ltd
• Tata Power Ltd
• Aditya Birla Cap Ltd
Cash Segment
• P&G H&H Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
Monday, 4 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Ltd
• Exide Ind Ltd
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Ltd.
• P&G Health Ltd.
Tuesday, 5 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Berger Paints (I) Ltd
• Dr. Reddy’s Lab Ltd
Cash Segment
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Wednesday, 6 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Gujarat Gas Ltd
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Endurance Tech Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Ltd.
Thursday, 7 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins Ltd
Cash Segment
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
• Akzo Nobel Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita Ltd.
Friday, 8 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Tata Motors Ltd
Cash Segment
• Esab India Ltd.
• Latent View Ltd.
• Chola Fin Hold Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd.
Monday, 11 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Ltd
• Shree Cement Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
Tuesday, 12 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Suven Pharma Ltd.
• Medplus Health Ltd.
Thursday, 14 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Ind Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
- October 15, 2024 08:22
Stock market updates: Stock Split Dates
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2155
Ex-Split 16 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Split Today
- October 15, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates: Dividend Dates
NRB Bearings Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 283
Ex-Dividend 16 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- October 15, 2024 08:21
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
UBS on RK Forging: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1500/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Maruti: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 14500/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Reliance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3650/Sh (Positive)
Systematix on Reliance: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3145/Sh from Rs 3050/Sh (Positive)
B&K on Neuland Labs: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 20000/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on JSW Infra: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 390/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Federal Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 231/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1890/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on HCL Tech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on HCL Tech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2125/Sh (Positive)
MS on HCL Tech: Maintain Overweight on Company, raise target price at Rs 1970/Sh (Positive)
Morgan Stanley on CPI Inflation: Food inflation leads to an unexpected upside surprise (Neutral)
Macquarie on Financials: Several global emerging market fund managers who were underweight on China have significantly increased their weightings. (Neutral)
Investec on HCLTECH: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 1540/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on HCLTECH: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 1770/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on HCLTECH: Maintain Hold on Company, raise target price at Rs 1700/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Reliance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3400/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Reliance: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3450/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Reliance: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2900/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Reliance: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3325/Sh (Neutral)
- October 15, 2024 08:20
Stock market updates: Today’s Corporate Action, 15 Oct Ex Date
ABANSENT
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
CGFL
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
INFRATRUST Income Distribution (InvIT)
- October 15, 2024 08:19
Stock market updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 15.10.2024
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare) (8.4% weight in Dow Jones)
Johnson & Johnson (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare) (2.49% weight in Dow Jones)
Bank of America Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial) (0.55% weight in S&P500)
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Financial) (7.74% weight in Dow Jones)
Citigroup Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
State Street Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Ericsson (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Rio Tinto Plc (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Omnicom Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Media)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Aviation)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistic)
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
- October 15, 2024 08:19
Stock market updates: Fund Flow Activity: 14 October 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 91179.11 + 5810.31 Total: 96989.42
F&O Volume: 408251.43 + 11581327.18 Total: 11989578.61
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -3731.59
(9364.16 - 13095.75)
DII: NET BUY: +2278.09
(11597.52 - 9319.43)
- October 15, 2024 08:18
Stock market updates: Economic Calendar – 15.10.2024
11:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 20.2k versus Previous: 23.7K)
14:30 EURO Industrial Production (Expected: 1.8% versus Previous: -2.2%)
18:00 U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Index (Expected: 3.4 versus Previous: 11.5)
21:00 U.S. FOMC Member Daly Speaks
- October 15, 2024 08:18
Stocks in News: October 15, 2024
Sterling and Wilson: Company receives fresh order worth ₹823 cr (Positive)
JKumar Infra: Company bags work order worth Rs 297.8 cr from Pune Municipal Corporation (Positive)
Zydus Lifesciences: Company and ICMR have partnered to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of Desidustat for Sickle Cell Disease in India (Positive)
Sunteck Realty: Collections in Q2 FY25 up 24.8% on (YoY), Q2 pre-sales up 32.7% (YoY). (Positive)
IFGL Refractories: Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Marvels International Group Co Ltd and Marvel Refractories (Anshan) Company Limited to set up a JV company in India. (Positive)
Indian Oil: Company and Ever Enviro Resource Management have formed a 50:50 joint venture to promote biofuel adoption in India. (Positive)
HCL Tech: Net Profit at Rs 4235 cr vs Net Profit Rs 4257 cr (QoQ) , Revenue at Rs 28862 vs Rs 28057 cr. (QoQ) (Positive)
HEC Infra Projects: Company secures Rs 11.36 Cr project from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (Positive)
Rajoo Engineers: Net Profit at Rs 8 cr vs Net Profit Rs 5.3 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 57 vs Rs 53 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
International Travel House: Net Profit at Rs 7.4 cr vs Net Profit Rs 5.6 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 61 vs Rs 53 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Lyka labs: Company’s patent pending drug Pregabalin Gel 8% w/w for the treatment of diabetic neuropathic pain receives approval from CDSCO. (Positive)
IRCTC: Company commences Rail Neer production at Vijayawada plant, boosting daily capacity to 18.40 lakh litres (Positive)
JSW Infrastructure: Company receives LOI for Murbe Port development on PPP model. (Positive)
Premier Energies: Secures Rs 765 Crore in New Solar Orders. (Positive)
Thomas Cook: Company has launched Sterling City Centre Bokaro in Jharkhand. (Positive)
Honeywell: Company wins Airfield Ground Lighting Project for Noida International Airport. (Positive)
HAL: Department of Public Enterprises: Finance Minister has approved the upgradation of Hindustan Aeronautics to the 14th Maharatna CPSE (Positive)
Oil downstream stocks: Oil prices corrected by 3 percent as OPEC cuts global oil demand growth forecasts for a third month (Positive)
Adani Energy: Q2 system availability stands at 99.7%. Increase in project pipeline from Rs 17,000 crore in Q1FY25 to Rs 27,300 crore Q2FY2 (Positive)
Bharat Forge: India and the US will sign a Rs 34,500 crore deal to acquire MQ9B drones for the armed forces: ET (Positive)
CESC: Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement today for acquisition of 100% share capital of Deshraj Solar Energy Private Limited (Positive)
Gopal Snacks: Net Profit at Rs 28.8 cr vs Net Profit Rs 27.2 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 299 vs Rs 356 cr YoY. Company declares interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. (Neutral)
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Company has been named as a defendant in several lawsuits related to the drug Revlimid. (Neutral)
Indian Overseas Bank: Bank hikes lending rate on overnight & 1-month tenures by 5 bps each (Neutral)
*HB Portfolio: Company invests Rs 50 Cr in subsidiary Infinix9 Hotels & Resorts to strengthen hospitality business. (Neutral)
Coal India: Company board to meet on October 25 to consider dividend (Neutral)
Exxaro Tiles: Company approves sub-division of 1 share into 10. (Neutral)
TVS Motor: Company to announce Q2FY25 results on October 23 (Neutral)
BHEL: Company to announce Q2FY25 results on October 28 (Neutral)
Maruti Suzuki: Company launches Baleno Regal Edition, enhancing comfort and style for the festive season (Neutral)
DMart: Revenue at Rs 14444 cr versus poll Rs 14206.0 cr. Net profit seen at Rs 660 cr vs poll of Rs 770 cr. (Neutral)
Brightcom Group: Company to apply for suspension revocation after releasing shareholding, AGM schedule (Neutral)
Reliance Ind: Net Profit at Rs 16563 crore versus poll Rs 15738 crore, Revenues at Rs 2.35 lakh crore versus poll Rs 2.32 lakh crore. (Neutral)
IFGL Refractories: Company will hold a 51% share in the JV entity, while 49% stake will be held by MIG. (Neutral)
Diamond Power: Board of directors will meet on October 18 to consider a proposal to raise funds and stock split. (Neutral)
IOB: MCLR rates for overnight and one-month tenor have changed from 8.20% and 8.45% to 8.25% and 8.50%, respectively. (Neutral)
Ola Electric: Company kickstarts festive season on an electrifying note, consolidates market share to 34% in October 2024. (Neutral)
Can Fin Homes: Company said the board of directors has approved the raising of funds by issuance of Non-convertible Redeemable Debentures. (Neutral)
- October 15, 2024 08:17
Stock market updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 15-October-2024
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* IDFCFIRSTB
* IEX
* MANAPPURAM
* NATIONALUM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
* TATACHEM
- October 15, 2024 08:17
Stock market updates: India Macro Data Updates
September CPI Inflation at 5.49% versus Bloomberg estimate of 5.00%: MOSPI (Inflation seen higher than estimates)
- October 15, 2024 08:16
Stock market live updates: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 16.10.2024
ACCELYA, BAJAJ-AUTO, CRISIL, HSCL,LTTS, MPHASIS, POCL, SOUTHBANK, TIPSMUSIC
BAJAJ-AUTO
* Revenue expected at Rs 13258 crore versus Rs 10519 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2703 crore versus Rs 2132 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.38% versus 20.26%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2206 crore versus Rs 1836 crore
LTTS
* Revenue expected at Rs 2566 crore versus Rs 2461 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 417 crore versus Rs 383 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 16.25% versus 15.56%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 313 crore
MPHASIS
* Revenue expected at Rs 3506 crore versus Rs 3422 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 533 crore versus Rs 513 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 15.20% versus 14.99%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 415 crore versus Rs 404 crore
- October 15, 2024 08:16
Stock market live Today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 15.10.2024
DBCORP, HDFCAMC, HDFCLIFE, NEWGEN,PVRINOX, RALLIS, SGFIN, STYLAMIND.
HDFCAMC
* Total Income expected at Rs 971 crore versus Rs 765 crore
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 595 crore versus Rs 436 crore
HDFCLIFE
* APE expected at Rs 3720 crore versus Rs 3040 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 622 crore versus Rs 416 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 3.62% versus 1.80%
PVRINOX
* Revenue expected at Rs 1571 crore versus Rs 1999 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 455 crore versus Rs 706 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 28.96% versus 35.34%
* Net loss expected to be seen at Rs 4 crore versus profit of Rs 166 crore
- October 15, 2024 08:15
Stock recommendations: Angel One 2QFY25 results: PAT beat due to better-than-expected operational efficiency
(ANGELONE IN, CMP : INR 2,722, Mcap – INR245b)
Result highlights
· Net brokerage income at INR6.9b grew 33% YoY. Revenue from operations at INR9.8b grew by 45% YoY.
· Gross broking revenue at INR9.4b grew by 29% YoY (4% below estimates), driven by continued growth in F&O segment (+23% YoY but 9% below estimates), strong growth in cash segment (+52% YoY – 16% better than estimates) and robust growth momentum in commodity segment (+93% YoY – 39% better than our estimates).
· Net interest income at INR2.8b was in line with our estimates, reflecting growth of 83% YoY led by strong growth in the MTF book.
· 10% beat on other income (+50% YoY) resulted in total income of INR12b which was largely in line with our estimates.
· Total operating expenses grew by 51% YoY (5% lower than our expectations). CI ratio increased YoY to 50.1% vs 48.7% in 2QFY24 (better than expectation of 52.5%)
· PAT at INR4.2b grew by 39% YoY (5% beat on our estimates).
- October 15, 2024 08:14
Stock market updates: Key market details as of October 14, 2024
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 81973.05(+591.69)
* Nifty 50: 25127.95(+163.70)
* Nifty bank: 51816.90 (+644.60)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* Wipro: 549.55 (+21.25)
* Tech Mahindra: 1,692.50 (+45.45)
* HDFC Life: 740.60 (+16.75)
* HDFC Bank: 1,688.10 (+37.10)
* Larsen: 3,555.05 (+72.50)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* ONGC: 286.50 (-6.05)
* Maruti Suzuki: 12,537.85 (-238.80)
* Tata Steel: 158.32( -2.34)
* Bajaj Finance: 7,208.80 (-93.2)
* Adani Enterpris: 3,101.10 (-36.10)
- October 15, 2024 07:45
Stock market updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 15, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Reliance, Sunteck Realty, Transformers & Rectifiers, Atul Auto, Voltas, Blue Star, Lemon Tree, JSW Energy, Can Fin Homes, Trent, HDFC Life, HDFC Asset Management, PVR Inox, Rallis India, DMR Hydro, Gujarat Hotels, Stylam Ind, Sybly Ind
- October 15, 2024 07:25
Stock market updates: Reliance expects to complete merger with Disney’s India business in Q3
The merger of media assets of Reliance Industries and the India business of global media house the Walt Disney is expected to be complete by the end of the third quarter of this fiscal, according to a regulatory filing by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led group.
The fair trade regulator CCI has already approved the merger of Viacom 18 and Star India and NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) has sanctioned the scheme regarding it. - PTI
- October 15, 2024 07:21
Global news: China may raise an extra $850 bn from treasury bonds to revive economy
China may raise an additional 6 trillion yuan ($850 billion) from special treasury bonds over three years to help bolster a sagging economy through expanded fiscal stimulus, Caixin Global reported, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the matter.
The funds will be partly used to help local governments resolve their off-the-books debts, according to the sources, the report said late on Monday.
The reported amount is equivalent to nearly 5% of China’s economic output. - Reuters
- October 15, 2024 07:19
Commodity updates: Oil prices drop $2 on demand concerns, Israel comments
Oil prices slid $2 in early Asian trade on Tuesday as OPEC lowered its outlook for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025 and a media report that Israel is willing to strike Iranian military and not nuclear or oil targets.
Brent crude futures were down $2.11, or 2.7%, at $75.35 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $2.07, or 2.8%, to $73.76 per barrel as of 0045 GMT. Both benchmarks had settled about 2% lower on Monday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the U.S. that Israel is willing to strike Iranian military targets and not nuclear or oil ones, the report said. - Reuters
- October 15, 2024 07:18
Commodity updates: Gold prices flat as traders await fresh catalysts
Gold was flat on Tuesday as investors await fresh insights into the Federal Reserve’s stance on U.S. interest rate reductions for further direction on prices.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,648.89 per ounce by 0022 GMT. U.S. gold futures steadied at $2,665.50. - Reuters
- October 15, 2024 07:17
Asian markets updates: Japan’s Nikkei hits three-month peak on Wall Street gains, weaker yen
Japan’s Nikkei share average touched a three-month high in early trade on Tuesday, as a strong performance on Wall Street overnight and a weaker yen buoyed investor sentiment.
The Nikkei was up 1.2% at 40,090.35, as of 0013 GMT, while the broader Topix was up 0.9% as Japanese markets reopened after a public holiday on Monday.
Wall Street ended higher on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average posting fresh record finishes, as investors bought into technology stocks ahead of a busy week packed with corporate earnings and crucial economic data.
Japanese equities were also supported by a softer yen, since a weaker domestic currency tends to boost exporters’ overseas earnings when repatriated. The yen was not far off Monday’s low of 149.98, its lowest level against the dollar since early August.
Heavyweights SoftBank Group Corp, Tokyo Electron , Advantest, Fast Retailing and Toyota Motor were all trading higher. - Reuters
- October 15, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates: Indian agri-commodity stocks yo-yo on Brazil drought
With more than half of Brazil — a key producer of coffee, sugar, corn and soyabean — reeling under drought, prices of the staples are on the rise as are shipping costs. As one the world’s largest crop exporters, any trouble in Brazil will impact food prices globally.
Share prices of major Indian players in the field such as Tata Consumer, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Wilmar have been under pressure. On the other hand, Patanjali Foods, Agro Tech Foods, Saptarishi Agro Industries and Amber Protein Industries have been on the rise in the last one month.
- October 15, 2024 07:07
Stock market updates: DMart tumbles 9% as analysts downgrade stock post ‘weaker’ Q2
Shares of Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts (owners of DMart) slumped 8.48 per cent on Monday following weaker-than-expected results posted by the company. As analysts turned cautious on the stock with some revising the target price downwards, marketmen pressed the sell button on the counter.
The stock tumbled 8.48 per cent to ₹4,184.45 on the BSE and 8.35 per cent to ₹4,191 on the NSE.
- October 15, 2024 07:04
Stock recommendations: Bandhan Bank (Buy)
Bandhan Bank announced that RBI has approved the appointment of Partha Pratim Sengupta as MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years. He is expected to take charge before November 10.
We believe the appointment brings clarity on leadership at Bandhan Bank which in turn removes a critical overhang. Sengupta’s career experience in credit across retail and corporate banking should help Bandhan Bank, where credit performance has been challenging over the past few years.
- October 15, 2024 07:02
Stock recommendations: Bajaj Finance (Buy)
Bajaj Finance (BAF) operates its business through 1,550-plus urban and over 2,600 rural lending branches, with over two lakh distribution points and caters to a customer base of 8.81 crore as of June 2024.
In Q1FY25, asset under management growth was strong at 31 per cent/7 per cent year on year/quarter on quarter, with growth healthy across segments. With the regulator lifting restrictions on both the digital lending products – ‘eCOM’ and ‘instaEMI’, the company went live offering the products across all platforms in mid-June 2024. The momentum on these products is expected to improve over the next three quarters.
- October 15, 2024 07:00
Economy watch: Retail inflation surges to its highest level in 2024, touches 9-month high of 5.5% in Sept
A sharp spike in food prices and an unfavourable base effect pushed retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) to a 9-month high of 5.5 per cent in September against 3.7 per cent in August, government reported on Monday. With this, the possibility of policy interest rate cut further faded in the near term,
Experts say after a surprise surge in September, the October print is also estimated to be in 5 per cent plus range.
- October 15, 2024 06:59
Q2 results updates: Reliance Ind Q2 net dips 4.8% as ‘slow’ O2C offsets digital rise
Reliance Industries reported a 4.8 per cent annual fall in consolidated net profit in Q2 of FY25 at ₹16,563 crore, while revenue growth was flat at ₹2.4 lakh crore, the growth in digital services offset by weakness in petchem as well as subdued consumer demand, that affected retail performance.
On a sequential basis net profit was 9.4 per cent higher and revenue growth flat.
Consolidated EBITDA at ₹43,934 crore saw a 2 per cent decline, dragged down by the O2C business.
- October 15, 2024 06:57
Q2 results updates: HCLTech Q2 profit rises 10.5 per cent YoY to ₹4,235 crore on higher revenue
Noida-based information technology company, HCL Technologies (HCLTech), on Monday reported a consolidated net profit ₹4,235 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30. This was up 10.51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared with ₹3,832 crore in the same period, last year.
Consolidated revenue also rose by 8.21 per cent YoY to ₹28,862 crore for the quarter in review, as compared with ₹26,672 crore in the same July-September quarter last financial year.
- October 15, 2024 06:55
Debt market updates: G-Secs see first weekly outflow after inclusion in global debt indices
Government Securities (G-Secs), which are eligible for inclusion in global debt indices, saw first weekly outflow last week after their inclusion late June in JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) index.
Foreign investors sold ₹1,680 crore ($200 million) of so-called Fully Accessible Route (FAR) bonds last week, said Bloomberg quoting Clearing Corporation of India data.
- October 15, 2024 06:54
Stock market updates: PLI: Third round for white goods attracts 38 companies
A total of 38 companies, including Daikin, Voltas and Blue Star, have responded to the third round of re-opening of application windows for production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods with committed investments of ₹4,121 crore for manufacturing varieties of critical components of ACs and LED.
- October 15, 2024 06:53
Stock market updates: Groww adds 47 lakh SIP accounts in Q2
Groww has added over 47 lakh new SIP accounts during the July-September quarter. Out of 66 lakh new SIPs recorded in September by AMFI, Groww added 16 lakh new SIPs, strengthening its market leadership, it said in a statement.
- October 15, 2024 06:52
Stock market updates: Editorial. More disclosures needed in SEBI ‘direct plan’ push
It has now been more than a decade since the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) flagged off the direct route to investing in mutual funds, which required all schemes to carve out a separate plan where distributor commissions would not be charged to the investor. Direct plans have delivered a good return experience, with annualised returns that are 50-200 basis points higher than regular versions of the same schemes. But with the industry making no special effort to promote the direct route and fee-only advisors (who forego product commissions and collect their fee from the investor) shrinking in number, investor awareness about direct plans remains patchy.
- October 15, 2024 06:50
Stock market updates: LIC dominates first-year new business premium market despite private sector competition
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has maintained its lead in the life insurance sector as of September 30, significantly outpacing private sector competitors in the first-year new business premium collection for April-September 2024.
- October 15, 2024 06:45
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 15, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today Kalyan Jewellers. The stock has begun the week on a positive note by surging over 4 per cent on Monday. This indicates that the corrective fall has ended and a new leg of upmove has begun. The outlook is bullish and the share price can go up from here.
- October 15, 2024 06:43
IPO Watch: Hyundai Motor raises ₹8,315 cr from anchor investors
Hyundai Motor India on Monday raised ₹8,315.28 crore from anchor investors ahead of the issue opening on Tuesday. In a notice to the exchanges, the Korean automobile major said the IPO committee of the company, in consultation book running lead managers, has finalised allocation of 4.24 crore shares to anchor Investors at ₹1,960 a share — the upper end of the IPO price band ₹1,865-1,960.
- October 15, 2024 06:41
Technical Analysis: Trading Guide for October 15, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- October 15, 2024 06:39
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Kalyan Jewellers India (₹751.10): BUY
The outlook is bullish for Kalyan Jewellers India. The stock has begun the week on a positive not by rising over 4 per cent on Monday. This rise marks the end of the short-term correction that was in place since the last week of September. It also indicates that the broader uptrend has resumed.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.