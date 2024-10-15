October 15, 2024 08:18

Sterling and Wilson: Company receives fresh order worth ₹823 cr (Positive)

JKumar Infra: Company bags work order worth Rs 297.8 cr from Pune Municipal Corporation (Positive)

Zydus Lifesciences: Company and ICMR have partnered to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of Desidustat for Sickle Cell Disease in India (Positive)

Sunteck Realty: Collections in Q2 FY25 up 24.8% on (YoY), Q2 pre-sales up 32.7% (YoY). (Positive)

IFGL Refractories: Company has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Marvels International Group Co Ltd and Marvel Refractories (Anshan) Company Limited to set up a JV company in India. (Positive)

Indian Oil: Company and Ever Enviro Resource Management have formed a 50:50 joint venture to promote biofuel adoption in India. (Positive)

HCL Tech: Net Profit at Rs 4235 cr vs Net Profit Rs 4257 cr (QoQ) , Revenue at Rs 28862 vs Rs 28057 cr. (QoQ) (Positive)

HEC Infra Projects: Company secures Rs 11.36 Cr project from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (Positive)

Rajoo Engineers: Net Profit at Rs 8 cr vs Net Profit Rs 5.3 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 57 vs Rs 53 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

International Travel House: Net Profit at Rs 7.4 cr vs Net Profit Rs 5.6 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 61 vs Rs 53 cr. (YoY) (Positive)

Lyka labs: Company’s patent pending drug Pregabalin Gel 8% w/w for the treatment of diabetic neuropathic pain receives approval from CDSCO. (Positive)

IRCTC: Company commences Rail Neer production at Vijayawada plant, boosting daily capacity to 18.40 lakh litres (Positive)

JSW Infrastructure: Company receives LOI for Murbe Port development on PPP model. (Positive)

Premier Energies: Secures Rs 765 Crore in New Solar Orders. (Positive)

Thomas Cook: Company has launched Sterling City Centre Bokaro in Jharkhand. (Positive)

Honeywell: Company wins Airfield Ground Lighting Project for Noida International Airport. (Positive)

HAL: Department of Public Enterprises: Finance Minister has approved the upgradation of Hindustan Aeronautics to the 14th Maharatna CPSE (Positive)

Oil downstream stocks: Oil prices corrected by 3 percent as OPEC cuts global oil demand growth forecasts for a third month (Positive)

Adani Energy: Q2 system availability stands at 99.7%. Increase in project pipeline from Rs 17,000 crore in Q1FY25 to Rs 27,300 crore Q2FY2 (Positive)

Bharat Forge: India and the US will sign a Rs 34,500 crore deal to acquire MQ9B drones for the armed forces: ET (Positive)

CESC: Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement today for acquisition of 100% share capital of Deshraj Solar Energy Private Limited (Positive)

Gopal Snacks: Net Profit at Rs 28.8 cr vs Net Profit Rs 27.2 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 299 vs Rs 356 cr YoY. Company declares interim dividend of Rs 1 per share. (Neutral)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Company has been named as a defendant in several lawsuits related to the drug Revlimid. (Neutral)

Indian Overseas Bank: Bank hikes lending rate on overnight & 1-month tenures by 5 bps each (Neutral)

*HB Portfolio: Company invests Rs 50 Cr in subsidiary Infinix9 Hotels & Resorts to strengthen hospitality business. (Neutral)

Coal India: Company board to meet on October 25 to consider dividend (Neutral)

Exxaro Tiles: Company approves sub-division of 1 share into 10. (Neutral)

TVS Motor: Company to announce Q2FY25 results on October 23 (Neutral)

BHEL: Company to announce Q2FY25 results on October 28 (Neutral)

Maruti Suzuki: Company launches Baleno Regal Edition, enhancing comfort and style for the festive season (Neutral)

DMart: Revenue at Rs 14444 cr versus poll Rs 14206.0 cr. Net profit seen at Rs 660 cr vs poll of Rs 770 cr. (Neutral)

Brightcom Group: Company to apply for suspension revocation after releasing shareholding, AGM schedule (Neutral)

Reliance Ind: Net Profit at Rs 16563 crore versus poll Rs 15738 crore, Revenues at Rs 2.35 lakh crore versus poll Rs 2.32 lakh crore. (Neutral)

IFGL Refractories: Company will hold a 51% share in the JV entity, while 49% stake will be held by MIG. (Neutral)

Diamond Power: Board of directors will meet on October 18 to consider a proposal to raise funds and stock split. (Neutral)

IOB: MCLR rates for overnight and one-month tenor have changed from 8.20% and 8.45% to 8.25% and 8.50%, respectively. (Neutral)

Ola Electric: Company kickstarts festive season on an electrifying note, consolidates market share to 34% in October 2024. (Neutral)

Can Fin Homes: Company said the board of directors has approved the raising of funds by issuance of Non-convertible Redeemable Debentures. (Neutral)