Stock Market on 2 August 2023 | Share Market Updates - Find here all the updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets. Closing Bell: Indian shares faced a decline on Wednesday as weak economic data from the US, euro zone, and China led to caution in global equities. The Nifty 50 index dropped 1.05%, settling at 19,526.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.02% to close at 65,782.78. Fitch’s downgrade of the US long-term debt rating and poor factory activity data from China and the euro zone added to investor concerns.
- August 02, 2023 16:31
Indian BFSI and auto sectors propel earnings growth in Q1FY24: Motilal Oswal report
The first quarter financial performance of Indian corporates is mainly in line with estimates, said a study by Motilal Oswal Financial.
According to the domestic brokerage, in Q1 FY24, aggregate earnings of the 120 MOFSL universe companies have been in line with its estimates and risen 47 per cent y-o-y.
- August 02, 2023 16:25
Deep Industries stock dips 1.32% despite strong Q1 performance
Deep Industries stock declined by 1.32% on the NSE, and traded at ₹224.90. The company had reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹31.01 crore as against ₹19.51 crore in the previous year.
- August 02, 2023 16:04
Closing report: Sensex, Nifty fall as weak global cues hurt risk sentiment
Indian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged by a broad sectoral slide after weak economic data from the United States, the euro zone and China triggered caution across global equities.
The Nifty 50 index settled 1.05 per cent lower at 19,526.55, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 1.02 per cent to 65,782.78.
- August 02, 2023 15:57
Rupee logs worst day in two months on importer buying
The Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day loss in nearly two months on Wednesday dragged down by a weak risk appetite and dollar demand from importers.
The currency ended at 82.5825 to the dollar compared with 82.2550 on Tuesday.
- August 02, 2023 15:53
IOB posts ₹500 cr net in Q1
Indian Overseas Bank has reported a net profit of Rs.500 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal when compared with a net profit of Rs.392 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its asset quality continues to improve with a reduction in gross and net NPA during June 2023 quarter. The gross NPA ratio stood at 7.13%, down from 9.12% in June 2022 quarter and 7.44% in March 2023 quarter, while the net NPA ratio was lower at 1.44% when compared with 2.43% in the year-ago quarter and 1.83% in March 2023 quarter
- August 02, 2023 15:43
Closing Bell: Fitch Ratings’ US credit downgrade triggers Indian stock market dip
On Wednesday, India’s benchmark stock indices experienced a significant decline of over 1%, largely influenced by the subdued global sentiment following Fitch Ratings’ decision to downgrade the U.S. sovereign credit grade. Across all sectors, there was a notable plunge, with the PSU banking and metal stocks being the most affected. The Sensex closed below the 66,000 mark, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index experienced an intraday plunge of approximately 1.50%.
- August 02, 2023 15:35
Sterling Tools Q1 net rises to ₹13.06 cr; shares end flat
Sterling Tools: Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at ₹13.06 crore as against ₹9.58 crore in the previous year. The stock inched up by 0.17% on the NSE, and traded at ₹354.20.
- August 02, 2023 15:23
Kothari Fermentation enters into an agreement with NextFerm
Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd, has entered into an agreement with NextFerm Technologies Ltd. for manufacturing of yeast-based protein titled Protevin at the company’s factory situated at Sikandrabad.
- August 02, 2023 15:15
Shares of Supriya Lifescience Ltd jumps up by 3.33%
Supriya Lifescience Ltd has collaborated with US-based Plasma Nutrition Inc, for manufacturing and marketing Ingredient Optimised Protein (ioProtein) in India.
The stock of Supriya Lifescience jumps by 3.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹267.15.
- August 02, 2023 15:14
Jet Airways (India) stock trades at ₹56.50 on the NSE, higher by 4.92%.
- August 02, 2023 15:13
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on August 2 were 1,047 against 2,534 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,710. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high 195, and those that hit a 52-week low was 29.
- August 02, 2023 15:13
Shares of Adani Wilmar declines by 2.84%
Adani Wilmar: Stock declines by 2.84% on the NSE, trading at ₹401.35. The company’s consolidated net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at ₹78.92 crore as against ₹193.59 crore profit in the previous year.
- August 02, 2023 15:12
Shares of Carborundum Universal declines by 2.93%
Carborundum Universal: Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at ₹117.76 crore as against ₹85.99 crore in the previous year. However, the stock declines by 2.93% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,249.
- August 02, 2023 15:11
Cupid Ltd stock rises by 5.46% on the NSE, trading at ₹281.90.
- August 02, 2023 15:09
Major Gainers and Losers on the NSE at 3 pm
Major gainers: Divi’s Laboratories (1.39%); Nestle India (1.32%); Hindustan Unilever (0.39%); Asian Paints (0.31%); HDFC Life Insurance (0.19%)
Major losers: Hero Motocorp (-3.71%); Tata Motors (-3.36%); Tata Steel (-3.33%); Eicher Motors (-2.75%); NTPC (-2.66%)
- August 02, 2023 15:04
Tata Power Renewable Energy signs PPAs
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with MSEDCL for 200 MW and 150 MW Solar Projects. The stock declines by 3.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹235.25.
- August 02, 2023 14:36
Shares of Dhanuka Agritech declines by 1.90%
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd: Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at ₹32.93 crore as against ₹49.11 crore in the previous year.
The stock declines by 1.90% on the NSE, trading at ₹742.85.
- August 02, 2023 14:31
- August 02, 2023 14:25
Shares of Indian Overseas Bank declines by 4.07%
Indian Overseas Bank: Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at ₹504.03 crore as against ₹393.10 crore in the previous year. However, the stock declines by 4.07% on the NSE, trading at ₹25.95.
- August 02, 2023 14:17
Shares of Aditya Birla Capital falls 4.79%
Aditya Birla Capital: Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at ₹665.70 crore as against ₹423.82 crore in the previous year. However, the company’s stock falls 4.79% on the NSE, trading at ₹186.75.
- August 02, 2023 14:16
Shares of Sanjivani Paranteral rises by 5%
Sanjivani Paranteral Limited has signed an agreement with Hindustan Antibiotics Limited for the manufacturing of IV formulations and IV Sets. The plant will be set up in the premises of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited, Pimpri Works, Pune, Maharashtra. Sanjivani Paranteral stock rises by 5% on BSE, trading at ₹76.65.
- August 02, 2023 14:12
Major Gainers and Losers on the BSE at 2 pm
Major gainers: Cressanda (3.82%); Star Cement (8.48%); Reliance Power (4.53%); Ashoka (4.25%); JM Financial (4.22%)
Major losers: Redington (-8.87%); Lloyds Steel (-8.01%); Repco Home Finance (-6.94%); Power Mech (-6.68%); RTN Power (-6.51%)
- August 02, 2023 14:09
Shares of Sapphire Foods India falls by 2.24%
Sapphire Foods India stock falls by 2.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,327. The company reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹24.871 crore as against ₹38.143 crore in the previous year.
- August 02, 2023 14:01
Shares of AIA Engineering rises by 1.33%
AIA Engineering: Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023, stood at ₹272.52 crore as against ₹191.46 crore in the previous year. The stock rises by 1.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹3,421.10.
- August 02, 2023 13:13
Shares of Surana Solar rises by 2.86%
Surana Solar stock rises by 2.86% on the NSE, trading at ₹27. The company reported its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹24.38 lakh as against ₹1.90 crore in the previous year.
- August 02, 2023 13:12
SpiceJet stock zooms on fund-raising reports
Shares of low-cost airline SpiceJet are up 6.3% on the back of 4x volumes, after reports of fund-raising. Media reports say the budget airline is planning to infuse funds through a promoter group entity, Spice Healthcare Private Limited.
- August 02, 2023 13:02
State Bank of India stock declines by 1.70% on the NSE, trading at ₹601.45.
- August 02, 2023 12:56
Bosch stock declines by 3.53% on the NSE, trading at ₹18,325.
- August 02, 2023 12:55
Natural gas futures: Approaching a range bottom, consider longs
Natural gas futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been held in a range over the past several weeks. The contract has largely been oscillating between ₹207 and ₹227 in the recent weeks. Until either of these levels are breached, the next leg of trend will remain uncertain.
- August 02, 2023 12:54
Europe markets open deep in the red
Europe markets open deep in the red, with key indices across Germany, UK, France and Italy trading down by -90 to -130. US futures too are indicating negative open there with Nasdaq futures down by nearly 1 per cent
- August 02, 2023 12:43
IIFL Securities has launched ‘will services’
IIFL Securities, one of the leading providers of broking, financial products distribution, institutional research and investment banking services today said that it has launched ‘will services’ to cater to the increased demand for inheritance management among India’s growing medium and high net worth individuals.
A will is a legal document in writing, signed in the presence of 2 witnesses. It contains information about an individual’s family, wealth, assets and properties. It specifies the distribution wishes of an individual very clearly.
- August 02, 2023 12:40
The stock of Welspun Enterprises rises by 3.23% on the BSE, trading at ₹263.90.
- August 02, 2023 12:40
Stock of Jubilant Industries surges 5.27% on the NSE, trading at ₹561.65.
- August 02, 2023 12:39
ISMA has projected a higher diversion of sugar for the production of ethanol.
At least 4.5 million tonnes of production will likely be diverted for ethanol against 4.09 million tonnes this season.
Before diversion for ethanol, overall production is projected at 36.18 million tonnes against 36.9 million tonnes this season, says ISMA.
- August 02, 2023 12:38
India’s sugar production is projected at 31.68 million tonnes
India’s sugar production in the 2023-24 season starting October is projected at 31.68 million tonnes, 3.5 per cent lower than 32.8 million tonnes in the current season, says Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).
- August 02, 2023 12:32
Ashok Leyland stock declines by 1.41% on the NSE, trading at ₹181.60.
- August 02, 2023 12:32
Shares of Whirlpool falls by 2.06%
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recently conducted a search at the premises of Whirlpool of India Ltd. situated at Gurugram and Puducherry.
The company’s stock falls by 2.06% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,428.80.
- August 02, 2023 12:18
Godrej Properties reports ₹133.69 crore consolidated net profit
Godrej Properties: Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at ₹133.69 crore as against ₹43.31 crore in the previous year. The stock declines by 0.87% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,677.20.
- August 02, 2023 12:17
Shares of Strides Pharma Science falls 3.71%
Strides Pharma Science stock falls 3.71% on the NSE, trading at ₹462.30.
The company reported its consolidated net loss at ₹9.36 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, as against ₹135.33 crore in the previous year.
- August 02, 2023 12:16
Major Gainers and Losers on the NSE at 12 noon
Major gainers: Divi’s Laboratories (1.36%); Nestle India (0.97%); Hindustan Unilever (0.76%); Asian Paints (0.44%); HDFC Life Insurance (0.03%)
Major losers: NTPC (-3.24%); Hero Motocorp (-2.78%); Tata Steel (-2.56%); Tata Motors (-2.51%); Coal India (-2.21%)
- August 02, 2023 12:12
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on August 2 were 1,366 against 2,057 stocks that declined. Total stocks traded were 3,584. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high 181, and those that hit a 52-week low was 20.
- August 02, 2023 12:04
Nippon MF sells 11 lakh shares of Indian Hotels Co.
Nippon Mutual Fund has sold over 11 lakh shares in hospitality major Indian Hotels Co. in the one-year period ended July 28, 2023 via the open market route. Previously, Nippon MF held 3.04 per cent stake (4.32 crore shares) and after the transactions now holds 2.96 per cent (4.21 crore shares). Indian Hotels Co. shares trade 0.8 per cent up at Rs 399.85. Its 52-week high is Rs 405.20 apiece.
- August 02, 2023 12:03
Bandhan Bank stock falls by 2.72% on the NSE, trading at ₹221.60.
- August 02, 2023 12:02
Sula shares drop on excise duty demand notice
Sula Vineyards Ltd shares went down by 6.26 per cent after the company received an order from the Minister (State Excise Revenue) dated July 31, 2023.
The company’s demand notice was based on the grounds that excise duty was recoverable on wine produced from grapes in Maharashtra and blended with wine brought from across customs frontiers or other states, according to s per the Maharashtra Manufactured Beer and Wine Rules, 1966.
- August 02, 2023 11:59
Ampere enters into collabaration with ReadyAssist
Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton), has entered into a collabaration with ReadyAssist. Under the agreement, ReadyAssist will cater to Ampere’s fleet of vehicles to ensure smooth operations, minimal downtime, and maximum business efficiency for Ampere’s fleet customers. The stock of Greaves Cotton rises by 1.81%, trading at ₹140.55 on the NSE.
- August 02, 2023 11:54
RSWM: Co has inaugurated expansion of unit located at Lodha Unit, Banswara, Rajasthan.
- August 02, 2023 11:52
Shares of PVR Inox rises by 2.27%
PVR Inox stock rises by 2.27% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,601.05.
It announced opening of 3 screen multiplex KP Mall, Budha Marg, Patna, Bihar.
- August 02, 2023 11:51
SUV segment demand trend remained steady, but hatchback segment continue to see weakness: Arun Agarwal
Arun Agarwal, VP of Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities Ltd. said, “For the month of July 2023, the wholesale volumes reported by auto OEM’s saw mixed performance. As per our estimates, the domestic passenger vehicle industry wholesale volumes increased by mid-single digit over July 2022. SUV segment demand trend remained steady, but hatchback segment continue to see weakness. In the two wheeler segment, top players reported mixed performance.
Two wheeler export segment remained weak on a yoy basis. As per our estimate, the commercial vehicle segment volumes remained flat yoy. MHCV (medium & heavy commercial vehicle) segment wholesale volume saw growth over July 2022. Domestic tractor segment demand remained strong in July 2023 with estimated yoy growth of low double digit. Given new launches, competitive intensity will increase in utility vehicle and premium motorcycle segments.”
- August 02, 2023 11:30
US ratings downgrade by Fitch
US ratings downgrade by Fitch spooks global markets with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down by over 2 per cent, Korea’s Kospi index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down by 2 per cent. Europe futures too are pointing to a negative open with Germany’s Dax futures trading down by close to 1 per cent
- August 02, 2023 11:29
Shares of Bikaji Foods International inches up by 0.39% on the NSE, trading at ₹486.10.
- August 02, 2023 11:28
Paisalo Digital’s shares surge 5.96%
Paisalo Digital Ltd.’s shares went up by 5.96 per cent after the company entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TVS Motor Company Limited to offer financing solutions for their three-wheeler ICE & EV (Internal Combustion Engine & Electric Vehicle).
The shares went up by 5.96 per cent to ₹67 at 10:15 a.m. on BSE.
- August 02, 2023 11:12
On NCDEX, the spices complex turned hot
Dhaniya (coriander) October futures were up by ₹176 at ₹8,080 a quintal. Jeera (cumin) August and September contracts soared by over 3 per cent. Jeera September contracts were last quoted at ₹62,170 a quintal, up ₹1,980. Turmeric December contracts topped ₹17,000 a quintal and headed towards ₹17,500. They were ruling at ₹17,400, gaining ₹546 on Wednesday.
- August 02, 2023 11:12
Dynamic Cables shares surge after Q1 results
Dynamic Cables Ltd’s share price surged after the company reported a 58 per cent increase in profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, at ₹113.84 crore compared to ₹7.17 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.
The company’s revenues were up by 14 per cent to ₹181.27 crore compared to ₹157.97 crore last year.
Sequentially, the company’s profits were higher by 14 per cent compared to ₹9.9830 crore in the previous quarter.
The shares went up 8.55 per cent to ₹526 at 11.00 a.m. on BSE.
- August 02, 2023 11:09
Shares Ultratech Cement declines by 0.52%
Ultratech Cement has announced commissioning of 1.2 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Magdalla, Gujarat, taking the unit’s capacity to 1.93 mtpa. The company’s total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 132.45 mtpa. The stock declines by 0.52% on the NSE, trading at ₹8,239.
- August 02, 2023 11:08
Major gainers or losers on the BSE at 11 am
Major gainers: Cressanda (9.88%); KEC (8.21%); Star Cement (7.82%); Ashoka (6.22%); TRIVENI (6.17%)
Major losers: Power Mech (-6.32%); Redington (-6.31%); Kirlfer (-5.02%); Lloyds Steel (-4.64%); Marksans (-4.28%)
- August 02, 2023 11:05
Shares of Safari Industries inches up by 0.09%
Safari Industries (India) stock inches up by 0.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,939.65. The company had informed exchanges of the commencement of additional commercial production/operations at a factory in Gujarat.
- August 02, 2023 10:58
Lupin announces approval for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil
Pharma major Lupin Limited has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novel Laboratories Inc., based in New Jersey, has received approval from the USFDA for its abbreviated new drug application for Fluocinolone Acetonide Topical Oil, 0.01% (Scalp Oil). However, the stock declines by 0.98% on the NSE, trading at ₹978.50.
- August 02, 2023 10:42
Crude oil declines as US data shows sharp drop in stocks
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning as data from an industry body in the US showed a huge decline in crude oil inventories. The US is a major consumer of crude oil in the world market.
At 9.53 am on Wednesday, October Brent oil futures were at $85.67, up by 0.90 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $82.15, up by 0.96 per cent.
- August 02, 2023 10:38
Wockhardt stock rises by 5.74% on the NSE, trading at ₹257.10.
- August 02, 2023 10:37
Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Sources
Ambuja Cements has reached a deal to acquire a majority stake in operations of Sanghi Industries, two sources with direct knowledge said, a transaction that will add heft to cement operations of Gautam Adani’s firm.
The deal by Ambuja is likely to be announced as soon as Wednesday, the sources said, declining to be named because the decision is not public. They did not share the exact stake percentage.
- August 02, 2023 10:30
Shares of IDBI Bank slides by 1.19%
IDBI Bank stock slides by 1.19% on the NSE, trading at ₹62.20.
It had earlier moved the NCLAT against Zee Entertainment to challenge an NCLT order, which rejected the private lender’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media major.
- August 02, 2023 10:28
NTPC stock declines by 1.55% on the NSE, trading at ₹221.65.
- August 02, 2023 10:28
Rupee falls 7 paise to 81.95 against US dollar
The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 81.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking elevated level of the American currency against major rivals overseas as well as higher crude price.
- August 02, 2023 10:24
On MCX, gold October futures were up by ₹177 at ₹59,565/10 gm. Silver September contracts increased by ₹292 to ₹74,235 a kg.
- August 02, 2023 10:23
Hero MotoCorp announces new pricing of the Harley-Davidson X440
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today announced the new pricing of the Harley-Davidson X440. The Harley-Davidson X440 will now start from INR 2,39,500 onwards (Ex-showroom, Delhi). This price increase of INR 10,500 will apply to all the variants.
- August 02, 2023 10:21
Shares of South Indian Bank declines by 0.99%
South Indian Bank stock declines by 0.99% on the NSE, trading at ₹20. The bank had enlisted the services of Doha Brokerage & Financial Services (DBFS) as a trading partner, which will enable the bank to offer portfolio investment services to its NRI customers.
- August 02, 2023 10:18
In Asia trade, gold drops below $1,950. At 10.10 am, it quoted at $1,947.33 an ounce. Silver was quoted at $24.319.
- August 02, 2023 10:18
TBZ net profit increased to Rs 11 crore against Rs 3 crore while revenue at Rs 571 crore against Rs 579 crore (YoY).
- August 02, 2023 10:18
Anant Raj’s revenue jumped to Rs 316 crore
Anant Raj net profit doubled to Rs 51 crore against Rs 25 crore while revenue jumped to Rs 316 crore against Rs 159 crore (YoY).
- August 02, 2023 10:15
The stock of Orient Green Power jumps 3.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹15.95.
- August 02, 2023 10:15
Triveni Turbine’s net profit up 59 per cent at Rs 61 crore
Triveni Turbine net profit up 59 per cent at Rs 61 crore against Rs 38 crore while revenue up 45 per cent at Rs 376 crore against Rs 259 crore (YoY).
- August 02, 2023 10:14
Bikaji Foods’ revenue up 15 per cent
Bikaji Foods net profit increased to Rs 42 crore against Rs 16 crore while revenue up 15 per cent at Rs 482 crore against Rs 418 crore (YoY).
- August 02, 2023 09:57
Shares of Paisalo Digital rises by 3.37%
Paisalo Digital Limited has partnered up with TVS Motor Company Limited to finance their three-wheeler ICE & EV (Internal Combustion Engine & Electric Vehicle).
The stock of Paisalo Digital rises by 3.37% on the NSE, trades at ₹66, and TVS Motors rises by 1.24% and trades at ₹1,386.55.
- August 02, 2023 09:55
Ambuja Cement reports ₹1,135.46, consolidated net profit
Ambuja Cement: Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, stood at ₹1,135.46 crore as against ₹865.44 crore. The stock inches up by 0.03% on the NSE, trading at ₹461.70.
- August 02, 2023 09:54
Eicher’s Royal Enfield sales down at 73,117 units vs estimates of 74,000 units.
- August 02, 2023 09:53
RITES appoints Krishna Gopal Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer from August 1.
- August 02, 2023 09:53
The GST Council is set to hold its 51st meeting today
Focus will be on Delta Corp and Nazara Technologies, as amid expectation of discussion on tax on online gaming companies.
- August 02, 2023 09:52
October Brent oil futures up by 0.84 per cent
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning as data by an industry body in the US showed a huge decline in crude oil inventories in that country. US is a major consumer of crude oil in the world market.
At 9.16 am on Wednesday, October Brent oil futures were at $85.62, up by 0.84 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $82.09, up by 0.88 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6758 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6727, up by 0.46 per cent; and September futures were trading at ₹6735 as against the previous close of ₹6703, up by 0.48 per cent.
- August 02, 2023 09:49
AdaniPorts records 7% year-on-year cargo volume growth in July 2023.
- August 02, 2023 09:49
RailTel receives work order from CRIS amounting to ₹78.58 crore
RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order from Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for procurement of Cloud Infrastructure for Next Generation Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of Indian Railways amounting to ₹78.58 crore.
- August 02, 2023 09:45
Sula Vineyards receives excise duty notice of Rs 115.9 crore
Sula Vineyards has received excise duty notice of Rs 115.9 crore from the Maharashtra State Excise Department. The order does not affect the existing business or the activities of the company, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
- August 02, 2023 09:44
Sagar Cements to focus on improving efficiency, utilisation of newly acquired units: Sreekanth Reddy
Sagar Cements to focus on improving overall efficiency, utilisation levels. Higher utilisation amidst steady demand and lower input prices help improve overall profitability of industry in coming quarters, according to its JMD Sreekanth Reddy.
- August 02, 2023 09:41
Major gainers and losers on the NSE at 9:30 am
Major gainers: Coal India (0.69%); Adani Enterprises (0.56%); Adani Ports (0.56%); Maruti (0.46%); Power Grid (0.38%)
Major losers: Tata Steel (-2.23%); Hindalco (-1.59%); Tata Consumers (-1.38%); Divi’s Laboratories (-1.38%); Hero Motocorp (-1.27%)
- August 02, 2023 09:36
Som Distilleries announces supply of IMFL brands by Rajasthan
Som Distilleries and Breweries has announced the approval of supply of our Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brands by Rajasthan. The previous approval of only selling beer would now have an additional stream of IMFL sales which will complement and support each other.
- August 02, 2023 09:35
IDBI bank to challenge an NCLT’s order
IDBI bank has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Zee Entertainment to challenge an NCLT order, which rejected the private lender’s plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the media major.
- August 02, 2023 09:27
Freshworks reports reduced net loss in June quarter
Freshworks Inc, the Chennai/US-based software company reported a reduced net loss of $35 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, as against $70 million in the same quarter last year. Total revenue was $145.1 million, a 19 per cent increase over second quarter of 2022.
For the third quarter, the company expects its revenue to be in the range of $149 million to $151.5 million. For the year, it expects revenue to be between $587 million and $595 million. This is marginally higher than the $580 million to $592.5 million range that the company reported at the end of the March quarter.
- August 02, 2023 09:26
Day trading guide for Aug 02, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
The Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.
- August 02, 2023 09:21
Amber Enterprises acquires 27 per cent stake in the AmberPR
Amber Enterprises India has entered into the definitive agreements with AmberPR Technoplast India Private Limited (formerly Pasio India Private Limited). It has acquired the balance 27 per cent stake in the equity share capital of AmberPR, which is engage in the business of cross flow fans and its plastic parts, fans and fan guard for outdoor units of room air conditioners, plastic parts for water dispenser and refrigeration applications (other than automobile industry) and plastic parts for seats of trucks, tractors and buses.
- August 02, 2023 09:20
Syrma SGS aquires 51 per cent stake in Johari Digital Healthcare
Syrma SGS has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Johari Digital Healthcare Limited an end to end design-led manufacturer of electro-medical devices, for a consideration of ₹ 229.50 crore.
Additional consideration of up to ₹ 28 crore is to be paid on achieving certain pre-determined milestones. The acquisition will enable Syrma SGS to enter the lucrative medical devices segment, a fragmented and fastgrowing market with high demand for quality and innovation.
- August 02, 2023 09:17
Results calendar
- AB Capital, ABAN Offshore
- Ador Multitech
- Ador Weldings
- AIA Engineering
- Amrutanjan
- Arvind Smartspaces
- Adani Wilmar
- Axel Polymers
- Bigbloc
- Carborundum Universal
- CL Educate
- Cochin Minerals
- Dhanuka Agritech
- Engineers India
- Fortis Malar Hospitals
- Firstsource Solutions
- Fusion Microfinance
- Gateway Distriparks
- Godrej Properties
- Goodyear
- GPT Infra
- Gujarat Gas
- Hindustan Motors
- HPCL
- Indigo (Interglobe Aviation)
- Indostar
- IOB
- Jagsonpal Pharma Kamdhenu Ventures
- Kaycee Industries
- Kirloskar Ferrous
- Kewal Kiran
- KSB Pumps
- Lyka Lbs
- Mafatlal Industries
- Mankind Pharma
- Metropolis
- Madison
- Nelcast
- Narayana Hrudalaya
- NIBL
- Orient Electric
- Paradeep
- Prataap Snacks
- Pricol
- Prism Johnson
- PVP
- Quess Corp
- Ravindra Energy
- Sapphire
- Sheela Foam
- SKF India
- SKM Egg Products
- Strides Pharma
- Starlit Tools
- Titan Company
- VIP Industries
- Vardhman Special Steels
- August 02, 2023 09:10
Buzzing stocks. Stocks to watch today--August 2, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Titan Company, HPCL, Indigo, IOB, Syrma SGS, Sealmatic, Amber Enterprises, SAT Industries, Som Distilleries, Bharti Airtel, IDBI Bank, Power Grid Corp, Man Industries, GE Power India, Berger Paints, Safari Industries, NBCC, Amrutanjan, Arvind smartspaces, Adani Wilmar, Engineers India, Pricol, Metropolis, Mankind Pharma, Strides Pharma, South Indian Bank.
- August 02, 2023 09:07
UGRO Capital reports 244% jump in Q1 net profit to ₹25.2 crore
UGRO Capital reported a 244 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in net profit at ₹25.2 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of FY24 against ₹7.3 crore in the year ago period on the back of strong growth in disbursements.
- August 02, 2023 09:05
Bonus Issue Dates
NINtec Systems Ltd
Bonus issue 4:5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 657.90
Ex Bonus 03 August 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- August 02, 2023 09:04
Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 03 August 2023 (Tomorrow), Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
ADF Foods Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs. 5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1093.85
Aegis Logistics Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 379.45
Albert David Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 778.9
Alembic Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.2.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 82.64
AMJ Land Holdings Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 30.46
Avanti Feeds Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.6.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 409.75
Bata India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.13.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1761.25
Chembond Chemicals Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 409.15
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.55
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 966.3
Clean Science And Technology Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1301.2
Coforge Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.19
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4841.65
DISA India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 11888.1
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 80.16
Esab India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4852.05
Granules India Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 326.2
Greaves Cotton Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.0.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 138.1
Honeywell Automation India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.95
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 43106.75
Honda India Power Products Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.16.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2179.5
IVP Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 169
Keltech Energies Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1581.6
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.90
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 9715.25
Matrimony. Com Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 662.35
Oriental Aromatics Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 451.5
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 43.78
The Ramco Cements Limited Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 882.95
Ramco Industries Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 186.8
S H Kelkar And Company Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 118.05
Shreyans Industries Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs. 2.5000
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 205.35
Star Housing Finance Ltd Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 59.26
United Breweries Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.7.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1591.35
UPL Limited Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 625.85
Usha Martin Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 336.7
Xpro India Ltd. Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 903
- August 02, 2023 08:53
Stocks in F&O Ban
IBULHSGFIN
PEL
HINDCOPPER
- August 02, 2023 08:51
Pre-open report . Market likely to open with downward bias
The domestic markets are expected open on a flat to negative note on Wednesday. According to experts, lack of a trigger and profit-booking will keep the market under pressure. As FPIs have slowed down their investments, the market could come under pressure in the short-term.
As most of the prominent companies have already reported Q1 results for FY24, the focus is on the RBI rate policy. The central bank is also expected to maintain the status-quo.
- August 02, 2023 08:45
Today’s Corporate Action
- ABMKNO Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
ADORWELD Final Dividend - Rs. - 17.5000
BAJAJCON Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
BDH Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
CENTUM Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
MENNPIS Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
LXMIATO Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
LT Special Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
LT Dividend - Rs. - 24.0000
HAWKINCOOK Dividend - Rs. - 100.0000
EIHOTEL Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.1000
DYNAMIC Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
DATAPATTNS Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
CRISIL Interim Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
SAHYADRI Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
TDPOWERSYS Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
STYRENIX Final Dividend - Rs. - 24.0000
SHAREINDIA Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
SHAREINDIA Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.5000
- August 02, 2023 08:40
Fitch downgrades U.S. credit rating to AA+; White House responds with disagreement
Fitch Ratings cut the United States’ long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA.
Fitch also highlighted the rising general government deficit, which it anticipates will rise to 6.3% of gross domestic product in 2023, from 3.7% in 2022.
