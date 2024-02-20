Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 20 February 2024.
- February 20, 2024 07:22
Stock market updates: Institutional investors equity cash trades on 19.02.2024 (In ₹ crore)
FIIS : SELL -754 (10,168-10,922)
DIIS : BUY +452 (8,081-7,628)
- February 20, 2024 07:16
Share market news: M&M launches new range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up
Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra introduced its Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range with air-conditioning under its small commercial vehicles segment. The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up price ranges between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹11.22 lakh.
The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is powered by a m2Di engine and offers diesel and CNG options. The payload capacities span from 1.3-2t and a cargo bed length of up to 3,050 mm.
- February 20, 2024 07:15
Stocks in news: IHCL opens 102-key Ginger hotel near Ahmedabad
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), on Monday, announced the opening of Ginger Ahmedabad at Changodar. This will be the seventh hotel of IHCL in Ahmedabad district across Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands, stated an official release here.
- February 20, 2024 07:13
Stock market live updates| Broker’s call: Kirloskar Brothers (Buy)
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KBL) order book in Q3-FY24 stood strong at ₹3,111 crore, up 9 per cent y-o-y. Domestic business witnessed muted growth at 8 per cent y-o-y whereas its international business grew by 2 per cent y-o-y. KBL is continuously introducing new products in the US and UK markets and focusing on increasing its revenue contribution from the service segment for its UK entity, says Axis Securities.
- February 20, 2024 07:10
Broker’s call: CG Consumer (Accumulate)
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals standalone revenue grew 15 per cent y-o-y to ₹1,460 crore in Q3-FY24 at a three-year CAGR of 3 per cent. It was 6 per cent ahead of our estimates, driven by new product launches and demand uptick.
Segment-wise, revenue from electrical consumer durables increased 19 per cent y-o-y vs Havells’ 3 per cent, and V-Guard’s 11 per cent. Lighting (17 per cent) reverted after a series of subdued quarters, with 1 per cent y-o-y growth vs Havells’ 2 per cent, says Elara Securities.
- February 20, 2024 07:08
Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel launches two stores in Jammu
Bharti Airtel Ltd has launched two stores in the city of Jammu. The stores have come up in NH-1, Bari brahmana (near PNB bank) and Akhnoor Main market (near bus stand), according to the company’s statement.
- February 20, 2024 07:06
Opinion| Dealing with bull market: A Smart approach to Investing in 2024
Though the year has been rewarding, investors need to be careful in extrapolating performance of 2023 into 2024.In this euphoria, it is very easy to extrapolate returns and recent successes in future and ignore risks, says Rupesh Patel, Senior Fund Manager - Equity, at Nippon India Mutual Fund.
- February 20, 2024 07:03
Stocks in news: Paytm nodal account: Axis Bank to get “fee and float” boost
Axis Bank’s income will get a “fee and float” boost as One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the Paytm brand, has decided to move its nodal account to the bank.
Axis Bank will earn a fee from OCL due to merchant settlements happening through the nodal account. Further, the float (funds) available in this account can be deployed by the bank for a day or two in the money markets to earn income.
- February 20, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: Goldman Sachs predicts Nifty50 surge to 23,500 by December 2024
Foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs sees Nifty50 scaling up to 23,500 by end-December 2024 even as it does not expect any large market moves around the upcoming 2024 general elections outcome.
The surge in the benchmark index will primarily be driven by the strong 15 per cent earnings growth and supported by the high domestic inflows, Santanu Sengupta, Senior Asia Economist, Goldman Sachs India and Sunil Kaul, Senior Asia Equity Strategist, Goldman Sachs Singapore said in a recent note.
- February 20, 2024 06:56
Kotak Bank elevates KVS Manian and Shanti Ekambram in leadership rejig
Kotak Mahindra Bank has elevated whole-time directors KVS Manian and Shanti Ekambram as part of a leadership rejig at the private sector lender, effective March 1, 2024.
Manian has been appointed as Joint MD. He will spearhead the growth of Wholesale Bank, Commercial Bank, Private Banking, Asset Reconstruction Division, and Wholesale Credit. He will also continue to have oversight over the institutional equities and investment banking businesses of the Group.
- February 20, 2024 06:54
Stocks in news: JSW Steel eyes $1 billion stake in Australian coal mine
JSW Steel will be competing with global steel major Japan’s Nippon Steel and other major bidders to acquire 20 per cent stake in Australia’s Blackwater coal mine from Whitehaven Coal.
Though companies are yet to decide on the final valuation, the deal is expected to be about $1 billion, said a source close to the development.
- February 20, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates| Day trading guide for February 20, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- February 20, 2024 06:45
Market updates| Stock to buy today: NOCIL
NOCIL has made a bullish breakout on Monday. The stock was oscillating in wide sideway range ₹250-₹285 since mid-December last year.
On Monday, the stock surged over 5 per cent breaking the range on the upside above ₹285. It has closed on a strong note. The region around ₹285 will now act as a strong support for the NOCIL stock.
- February 20, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates: Asia stocks muted as investors await fresh sense of direction from Wall Street
Asian stocks held to tight ranges on Tuesday as investors await fresh sense of direction from the Wall Street. Australian stocks fell, weighed down by BHP Group after the miner missed profit estimates, while Japan stocks advanced slightly. Futures contracts for Hong Kong shares edged higher, while contracts for US equities were mostly unchanged after Monday’s holiday.
