February 20, 2024 07:16

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra introduced its Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range with air-conditioning under its small commercial vehicles segment. The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up price ranges between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹11.22 lakh.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is powered by a m2Di engine and offers diesel and CNG options. The payload capacities span from 1.3-2t and a cargo bed length of up to 3,050 mm.