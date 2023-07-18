July 18, 2023 08:22

MS on HDFC Bank: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 2100/sh (Positive)

JP Morgan on HDFC Bank: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 2000/sh (Positive)

HSBC on HDFC Bank: Maintain to Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2010/sh (Positive)

Jefferies on HDFC Bank: Maintain to Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2100/sh (Positive)

Citi on HDFC Bank: Maintain to Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2200/sh (Positive)

Macquarie on HDFC Bank: Maintain to Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2110/sh (Positive)

CLSA on JSW Energy: Maintain to Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 234/sh (Positive)

MOSL on Credit Access: Maintain to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1550/sh (Positive)

MOSL on Fusion Micro: Maintain to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 720/sh (Positive)

MOSL on Spandana: Maintain to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 865/sh (Positive)

MS on Tata Chemicals: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 916/sh (Neutral)

MS on LTI Mindtree: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 5450/sh (Neutral)

Citi on LTI Mindtree: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 4160/sh (Neutral)

Nomura on LTI Mindtree: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 3940/sh (Neutral)

JP Morgan on LTI Mindtree: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3800/sh (Neutral)

JP Morgan on Tata Elxsi: Maintain Underweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 4500/sh (Negative)

MS on Tata Elxsi: Maintain Underweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 5700/sh (Negative)