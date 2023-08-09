August 09, 2023 07:42

Gold prices bounced back on Wednesday from one-month lows as bond yields and dollar weakened a day ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price data that could build the case for or against further interest rates hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,926.29 per ounce, having dropped to the lowest level since July 10 at $1,922 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,960.30.- Reuters