- August 09, 2023 07:45
Asian Market Trends: Chinese economic data, property concerns, and Moody’s downgrades cast shadow on investor sentiment
- August 09, 2023 07:45
Day Trading Guide For August 9: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 09, 2023 07:44
Stock to buy today: Rallis India (₹224.10)
The stock of Rallis India is gearing up for a fresh rally. The stock surged over 4 per cent on Tuesday. Prior to this rise, the stock has formed a strong base above ₹210. That hints at the beginning of a new leg of rally.
- August 09, 2023 07:42
Gold steadies as US dollar, yields pull back from recent highs
Gold prices bounced back on Wednesday from one-month lows as bond yields and dollar weakened a day ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price data that could build the case for or against further interest rates hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,926.29 per ounce, having dropped to the lowest level since July 10 at $1,922 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,960.30.- Reuters
- August 09, 2023 07:42
Moody’s lender downgrades spark concerns on Wall Street
The major indices on Wall Street experienced a notable decrease on Tuesday, driven by a widespread sell-off triggered by Moody’s decision to lower the credit ratings of several lenders. This move by the credit rating agency renewed worries about the overall well-being of U.S. banks and the economy.
The decline observed on Tuesday was initiated by Moody’s decision to reduce the ratings of ten small- to mid-sized lenders by a single notch. Additionally, the agency placed six major banking institutions, including Bank of New York Mellon, U.S. Bancorp, State Street, and Truist Financial, under review for potential future downgrades.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.64 points, or 0.45%, to 35,314.49, the S&P 500 lost 19.06 points, or 0.42%, at 4,499.38 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 110.07 points, or 0.79%, to 13,884.32.
