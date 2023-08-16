August 16, 2023 08:27

Real estate stocks are likely to remain in focus as, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday said the government would launch a new scheme to help those living in rented houses in cities to build their own homes.

In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said: “The weaker sections living in the cities face a lot of problems. Middle-class families are dreaming of buying their own houses. We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit those families that live in cities but are living in rented houses, slums, chawls, and unauthorised colonies. If they want to build their own houses, we will assist them with relief in interest rates and loans from banks that will help them save lakhs of rupees.”