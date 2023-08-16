Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 16 July 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- August 16, 2023 08:31
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 17 August 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 770.15
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 130.5
Benares Hotels Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5048.55
Heranba Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 359.4
I G Petrochemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 457.2
Industrial & Prudential Investments Co. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.60
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2914.2
India Pesticides Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 217.75
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 8.81
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 77.75
J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.9.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2677.65
Vedant Fashions Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1265.6
Neelamalai Agro Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.30
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3372.85
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 929.95
Shilchar Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2406.6
South Indian Bank Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 21.22
V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 307.4
The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.325
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 17822
- August 16, 2023 08:29
Suzlon share allotment to QIBs
Suzlon has allotted 113,96,01,13 shares at the issue price of Rs 17.55 to QIBs.
Shares allottees to:
BNP PARIBAS 11.45%
BANDHAN MF 10.50%
GOLDMAN SACHS FUNDS 6.81%
HDFC MF 5.00%
INVESCO FUNDS 6.50%
MAX LIFE INS 7.00%
ICICI PRU FUNDS 7.50%
- August 16, 2023 08:27
Realty stocks in Focus: New PM Scheme aims to help urban renters build own homes
Real estate stocks are likely to remain in focus as, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday said the government would launch a new scheme to help those living in rented houses in cities to build their own homes.
In his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said: “The weaker sections living in the cities face a lot of problems. Middle-class families are dreaming of buying their own houses. We are coming up with a new scheme in the coming years that will benefit those families that live in cities but are living in rented houses, slums, chawls, and unauthorised colonies. If they want to build their own houses, we will assist them with relief in interest rates and loans from banks that will help them save lakhs of rupees.”
- August 16, 2023 08:26
Caplin Point mulls ₹550-crore capex to expand its existing capacities
Caplin Point is working on ₹550-crore capex to expand its existing capacities and to build new facilities for export to regulated markets like the US.
- August 16, 2023 08:25
Emkay Global Financial’s Q1 review on FMCG companies
FMCG companies put up a low-key show on the topline front in Q1FY24, where pricing growth anniversarized and volume growth was lackluster (sector volume growth stood at 7.5%, but only 0-4% for our coverage companies, except GCPL that saw 12% growth). However, from the margin perspective, there has been healthy recovery, driven by easing in raw-material costs. Earnings delivery was relatively better, with improvement in margins. Going ahead, companies would strive for growth in volume over margin. We believe rational competition would be key for structural recovery and earnings growth. We remain positive on GCPL, ITC and Britannia, while avoiding Colgate.
- August 16, 2023 08:24
SEBI proposes changes to delisting mechanism, mulls fixed pricing
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed changes to the voluntary delisting mechanism on Monday, including alternatives to the reverse book building (RBB) framework.
In a consultation paper SEBI mooted a fixed pricing concept for delisting of shares.
Regulator also tweaked norms for the reverse book building process and counter-offer mechanim.
- August 16, 2023 08:22
SEBI Bars Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra from Key Roles at Zee
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued a confirmatory order on the case barring Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra from key managerial and executive positions at Zee Entertainment Enterprises. As per the confirmatory order, SEBI has eight months to complete its investigation on the matter of misappropriation by the father-son duo. The order avers that Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra will not hold position of a director or KMP in Zee Entertainment and other three other group companies until further direction
- August 16, 2023 08:20
VIP Industries MD resigns; Neetu Kashiramka named MD designate and CFO
Anindya Dutta, Managing Director of VIP Industries Limited has tendered his resignation on August 14, which will be effective from the close of business hours on November, 13, 2023. Further, the board on Tuesday has appointed Neetu Kashiramka as the Managing Director Designate and Chief Financial Officer, with effect from August 15. Ms. Neetu Kashiramka shall take over as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from November 14, subject to Shareholder’s approval.
- August 16, 2023 08:19
Nagarjuna Fertilizers to sell urea and micro-irrigation units to Greenko Group
Hyderabad-headquartered Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (NFCL) has said that it has decided to sell its urea and micro-irrigation businesses to AM Green Ammonia (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by one of India’s largest renewable energy players Greenko Group, for a gross consideration of Rs 1,700 crore (Rs 1365 crore and 19.7 per cent stake worth Rs 365 crore with a call option) on a slump sale basis. This comes three months after Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Ltd (ACRE), an asset reconstruction company, purchased NFCL’s debt from the lenders and issued a demand notice under the provisions of the SARFAESI Act.
- August 16, 2023 08:17
JHS Svendgaard plans amalgamation with Vedic Cosmeceuticals
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited has analysed and discussed the proposal for consolidation of business of the Company and Vedic Cosmeceuticals Private Limited. After due discussion on the proposed consolidation of business, the Board in-principally agreed to the Amalgamation of the Company and VCPL under the Scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation to be entered into between the Company and VCPL, their respective promoters/shareholders and creditors.
- August 16, 2023 08:16
Himalya Food plans strategic shift and expansion amid financial challenges
Himalya Food International has informed the exchanges that it’s Chairman and Managing Director informed the Board about the strategy document to surmount the acute financial stress after the Fire last year. He further apprised the Board that the report has highlighted urgent steps to meet the cashflow required to pay balance OTS amount to banks and simultaneously supplement working capital to fulfil pending export and domestic orders; the company is proposing to shift the operation unit located at Shubhkhera, Paonta Sahib and sell the land of the unit as housing real estate and use the funds for operations, relocation and expansion of business due to concerns raised by local residents; and the lead bank SBI and the consortium of banks are willing to extend the period for payment of balance OTS amount of around Rs. 35 crores by the end of current financial year. Further, the Company’s funds are depleted due to force majeure issues of covid and fire in the Gujarat plant in May 2022.
- August 16, 2023 08:14
Liberty Global and Infosys expand collaboration for digital innovation
Liberty Global plc, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, and Infosys have expanded their collaboration to evolve and scale Liberty Global’s cutting-edge digital entertainment and connectivity platforms. The parties have entered into an initial 5-year agreement, with an option to extend to 8 years and beyond. Infosys will provide services to Liberty Global estimated at €1.5 billion over the initial 5-year term and at €2.3 billion if the contract is extended to 8 years. The collaboration allows Liberty Global to realise run-rate savings in excess of €100 million per annum, inclusive of other savings and technology investments.
- August 16, 2023 08:12
HCLTech chosen for Cricket Australia’s digital transformation
HCLTechnologies, a global technology company, announced that it has been selected by Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body for the game in Australia, for the next phase of CA’s digital transformation. HCLTech has been a digital transformation partner to Cricket Australia since 2019. As part of the latest agreement, HCLTech will enable Cricket Australia to deliver immersive digital experiences to fans, players, partners, employees and volunteers across the world.
- August 16, 2023 08:11
Stocks in F&O Ban: 16.08.2023
BALRAMCHIN
CHAMBLFERT
DELTACORP
GNFC
GRANULES
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
ZEEL
- August 16, 2023 08:05
Sensex, Nifty to open weak amid global cues and inflation worries
Domestic markets are likely to open on weak note on Wednesday. Negative global cues and unfavourable macro-economic numbers such as inflation and trade deficit figures will keep market under pressure, said analysts. They also advise traders to take note of aggressive selling by foreign portfolio investors in the last few days.
Gift Nifty at 19,380 indicates a gap down opening of about 100 points, as Nifty August futures on Monday closed at 19,478. According to analysts, banking stocks will come under pressure on inflation worries and downgrade warning by Fitch Ratings.
- August 16, 2023 07:58
Buzzing stocks: Stocks that will see action today: August 16, 2023
Interglobe Aviation, Infosys, HCL Technologies, M&M, Vodafone Idea, Shriram Properties, GSS Infotech, Zee Enterprises, VIP Industries, Himalya Food International, JHS Svendgaard , Ashok Leyland, Nagarjuna Fertilizers
- August 16, 2023 07:51
Conference call: Researchbytes Events Update
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 06:59 AM Wednesday 16 August 2023
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
8:30 AM Patanjali Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://shorturl.at/ehjlM
10:30 AM KNR Construct
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4y4wzynb
11:00 AM Marathon Realty
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3px8fazf
11:00 AM Vinati Org
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yujt2pkv
11:30 AM Capacite Infra
Dial: +91 22 6280 1545
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/sp33tc32
12:00 PM S P Apparels
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bp894vbs
12:00 PM Satia Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1535
12:30 PM Siyaram
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n6rsrks
1:00 PM Hindustan Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3j3y2ey7
1:30 PM Borosil .
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/hfak6fbw
2:00 PM Ahluwalia
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4npr35jm
2:30 PM Techno Electric
Dial: 91 22 6280 1317
(Hosted by Amsec)
4:00 PM Everest Kanto
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
4:00 PM PPAP Automotive
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdhv5tv4
*4:00 PM Salasar Techno *
Dial: +91 22 6280 1395
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3sds2vf4
4:00 PM Advanced Enzyme
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
4:00 PM J. K. Cement
Dial: +91226280 1143
4:00 PM Rico Auto
Dial: 91 22 6280 1268
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/58ahsu7d
5:00 PM Gabriel India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc2huf4p
5:00 PM Elgi Equipments
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
(Hosted by Amsec)
Indiabulls Hsg :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282253
Jash Engineerin :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282257
Easy Trip Plann :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282252
Astra Micro :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282251
Saksoft :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282240
Meghmani Org :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282249
Eveready :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282244
Shriram Properties :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282230
Orchid Chem :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282225
Styrenix Performance Materials :(replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=282233
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- August 16, 2023 07:49
Repco Home Finance aims ₹14,000 crore in AUM by FY24
Riding on the growth momentum in the home loan segment, Repco Home Finance has set a target of 20 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in loan disbursements and 12 per cent growth in total assets in the current fiscal.
- August 16, 2023 07:48
Instant coffees drive India’s coffee exports in April-July
Indian coffee exports have increased by 6 per during April-July at $451.94 million on higher prices and increased demand for instant coffee from countries such as Russia and Turkey. This is despite the decline in the purchases of Indian green coffee by traditional buyers in Europe.
- August 16, 2023 07:45
NHPC’s capital expenditure to rise by 38% in FY24, aiming for top 10 global hydropower ranking
State-run hydropower majorNHPC’s capital expenditure (capex) will go up by 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,800 crore in the current financial year, its CMD R K Vishnoi said on Tuesday.
- August 16, 2023 07:44
Food price trends: Vegetable prices decrease, but inflation concerns persist for cereals and pulses
Vegetable prices may have slowly started decreasing, but other food products, including cereals, pulses, spices and milk may only give comfort for a while. The expectation is that August inflation could be in the range of 6.5 to 7.2 per cent.
- August 16, 2023 07:42
‘No plans to reconsider rice export ban as food inflation spikes’
With food inflation hitting a 39-month high in July 2023, the Centre is not in a position to reconsider the recent export ban on non-basmati rice as ensuring food security within the country remains top priority, top officials have said.
- August 16, 2023 07:41
M&M showcases its Thar.e and Global Pik Up in Cape Town
Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the Thar.e and its Global Pik Up in Cape Town, South Africa, on August 15. The Thar.e will be on the company’s INGLO electric platform with AWD electric powertrain and incorporate 50 per cent recycled PET and uncoated plastics.
- August 16, 2023 07:38
SME IPOs gain momentum with massive subscriptions and listing gains
Even while the south-west monsoon has been playing truant, it has been raining money at the primary issuances counter on the Small and Medium Enterprises-dedicated exchanges of NSE Emerge and BSE SME platforms, with issues getting massively oversubscribed and good listing gains.
- August 16, 2023 07:37
Investment Revival. IPO market gears up with ₹70,000 crore in waiting, says Kotak’s S Ramesh
After a tepid start in 2023, the IPO market looks to perk up with over ₹70,000 crore worth of IPOs in the pipeline and 70 companies waiting to raise funds.
“We do see a renewed opportunity to launch IPOs and hence we believe a lot of the pipeline will be cleared,” S Ramesh, MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Capital Company told businessline in a recent interaction.
- August 16, 2023 07:33
Block deal: IndiGo co-founder looks to sell 4% stake
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal is looking to raise over ₹3,730 crore by paring down his stake in the airline via block trade scheduled for Wednesday.
Gangwal has offered around 15.6 million shares for sale equal to 4 per cent stake in the airline at a floor price of ₹2,400 per share.
- August 16, 2023 07:31
Day Trading Guide for August 16, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC
- August 16, 2023 07:27
Stock to buy today: Bank of India (₹89.69)
The short-term outlook is bullish for Bank of India. The stock rose 2.8 per cent on Monday, breaking above the key resistance level of ₹87. The moving average cross-overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case.
- August 16, 2023 07:26
Wall St ends lower; strong retail sales stoke interest rate worries
Wall Street’s main stock indexes closed sharply lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data stoked worries interest rates could stay higher for longer, while U.S. big banks dropped on a report that Fitch could downgrade some lenders.
- August 16, 2023 07:25
Fitch warns it may be forced to downgrade multiple banks, including JPMorgan - CNBC
An analyst at Fitch Ratings warned that U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, could be downgraded if the agency further cuts its assessment of the operating environment for the industry, according to a report from CNBC on Tuesday.
- August 16, 2023 07:15
China’s economic worries deepen Asian investor sentiment; US banks face downgrade threat
Amid US downturns driven by inflation and growth worries, Asian markets declined, dampening risk sentiment. Benchmark indexes slipped in Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Hong Kong equity futures also fell, while US futures remained stable. China’s economic concerns deepen, affecting Wednesday’s Asian investor sentiment. Wall Street’s main indices dropped S&P 500 -1.16%, Nasdaq -1.14%, Dow -1.02% due to robust retail sales sparking prolonged interest rate concerns and Fitch’s potential US bank downgrades, paralleling Moody’s recent downgrades’ impact on lenders. - Agencies
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.