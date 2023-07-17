July 17, 2023 11:55

Crude oil futures were down by more than 1 per cent in major global exchanges in early trade on Monday.

At 11.49 am on Monday, September Brent oil futures were at $78.91, down by 1.20 per cent; and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $74.39, down by 1.23 per cent.

July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6125 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6199, down by 1.19 per cent; and August futures were trading at ₹6140 as against the previous close of ₹6212, down by 1.16 per cent.

A disappointing Chinese GDP growth was one of the reasons for decline in crude oil prices.