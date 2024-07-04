July 04, 2024 06:46

Sensex has touched yet another milestone by scaling 80,000 on July 3. It touched an intra-day high of 80,074.3. Earlier in the year, the Sensex had first scaled 75,000 on April 9. In 58 trading sessions since then, it has scaled 80,000. Given that the index is based on a free-float market cap, we analysed which companies contributed the most to this upside in the journey from 75,000 to 80,000. Read more