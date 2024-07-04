Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 4 July 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- July 04, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Laurus Labs (₹437.6)
The stock of Laurus Labs rebounded from the support at ₹425 this week. Although the stock has been witnessing higher volatility since April, the prevailing price action indicates a high probability of a rally from here. In the near term, Laurus Lab’s stock price is likely to hit ₹475. Read more
- July 04, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Sensex journey from 75,000 to 80,000: An analysis
Sensex has touched yet another milestone by scaling 80,000 on July 3. It touched an intra-day high of 80,074.3. Earlier in the year, the Sensex had first scaled 75,000 on April 9. In 58 trading sessions since then, it has scaled 80,000. Given that the index is based on a free-float market cap, we analysed which companies contributed the most to this upside in the journey from 75,000 to 80,000. Read more
- July 04, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates today: Gujarat Gas raises industrial natural gas prices in Morbi region
Gujarat Gas Ltd on Wednesday hiked the prices of industrial natural gas for the Morbi region in Gujarat, official sources said. Morbi houses India’s largest ceramic clusters, and the increased cost is expected to hit profits, said manufacturers. Read more
- July 04, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates: Marico, Kaya to collaborate for sales
Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) maker Marico announced its collaboration with Kaya Ltd to handle sales and marketing of Kaya’s personal care products. Read more
- July 04, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Iffco to sell nano-fertilizers at 25% discount in select areas
Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (Iffco) has identified approximately 200 clusters, based on their urea sales, to introduce its nano products and drone spraying initiative. This first phase, starting in the current kharif season, aims to cover a total of 8 lakh acres over the next few years. Read more
- July 04, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates: Byju’s asks for 48 hrs to decide on selling or pledging shares
Embattled edtech Byju’s has requested for 48 hours from the Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to decide whether it should undertake not to pledge, sell or transfer its assets amid a dispute with investors. Read more
- July 04, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates: Mankind Pharma front-runner to buy Bharat Serums, binding bids yet to be submitted
Mankind Pharma is learnt to be the front-runner in the bid to buy Bharat Vaccines and Serums from private equity firm Advent International, with an aggressive bid at the upper end of the deal size that is around $1.7-2 billion, sources said. Read more
- July 04, 2024 06:36
Stock market live updates today: Adani Group’s coal import deal during AIADMK regime comes under scanner
Adani Group’s import of coal during the previous AIADMK dispensation has come under the scanner with the Tamil Nadu government giving its nod to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to investigate allegations of serious irregularities in the tender conditions. Read more
