POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD :POWERGRID Meerut Simbhavali Transmission Limited (a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.) secured through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding) with a mandate to establish 765/400/220kV Meerut GIS Substation along with associated Transmission Lines, 400/220/132 kv Simbhaoli GIS along with associated Transmission Lines has been completely commissioned with effect from 4th November, 2023.

Cipla Limited : The drugmaker approved the transfer of the generics business to the unit Cipla Pharma and Life Sciences. The generics business will be transferred for a consideration of Rs 350 crore. The sale will be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited : Board approval for setting up a Greenfield Sugar Plant in Uttar Pradesh for a capacity of up to 8000 TCD cane crush, 20MW Cogen and 60KLPD distillery to be set up in phased manner commensurate with the cane development activities in the area. For the first phase of 4000 TCD cane crushing capacity with 10 MW Cogen (to be operational from SS 26-27), the Board has sanctioned a capital outlay of Rs. 350 Crore, which will get financed partly through internal accruals and partly through debts. The existing capacities are Sugar – 38450 TCD, Distillery – 710 KLPD and Cogen – 126 MW. Same are 100% utilized.

K.P.R. Mill Limited : The company approved an investment of Rs 250 crore for the expansion of fabric processing capacity. Fabric processing capacity is set to increase from 25,000 MT to 37,000 MT per year. It also approved an investment of Rs 100 crore to increase solar power generation capacity to 37 MW

Zydus Lifesciences Limited :: Company informed that the transaction of acquisition by Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK Limited, (a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences Limited) of entire share capital of the Target Companies from the Sellers is consummated today i.e. November 6, 2023.

GUJARAT TOOLROOM LTD : Company has a noteworthy development to share with our esteemed stakeholders. they are excited to announce that they have received a significant order valued at USD 50 million for diamonds. The order amounts to Rs. 416,07,25,000

Niraj Cement Structurals Limited : Company has received multiple work orders from Indian Railways worth Rs:164.38 Crores Excluding GST (Rs:41.32 Crores, Rs:47.52 Crores, Rs:36 Crores & 39.54 Crores)

Damodar Industries Limited :CRISIL Ratings Limited, Credit Rating Agency, has assigned Long Term Rating : CRISIL BB+/Stable (Downgraded from ‘CRISIL BBB-/Nesative’,Short Term Rating : CRISIL A4+ (Downgraded from ‘CRISIL A3’)

Transpek Industry Limited : Company has approved the proposal to list the equity shares of the Company on NSE Limited. Presently, the Company’s shares are only listed on BSE Limited. Necessary application and documents for listing the shares on NSE platform would be made in due course.

Bharat Forge Limited : J S Auto Cast Foundry India Private Limited (“JS Auto”), a step-down subsidiary of the Company, was proposing to acquire 26% of equity shares of Ratnakar Energy Private Limited (“REPL”) for the purchase of solar power under a group captive scheme as per the Electricity Act

Tata Steel Limited : Company had agreed to execute a Share Purchase and Shareholders’ Agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, TP Vardhaman Surya Ltd. to acquire 26% equity shareholding in TP Vardhaman Surya Ltd.

SM Auto Stamping Limited : Board approved the proposal of Buyback up to 6,00,000 Equity Shares of the Company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 360,00,000/- where the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs. 60/- per Equity Share .under the tender offer route using the stock exchange mechanism

Bajaj Finance: The company opened QIP on Nov. 6, 2023, with a floor price set at Rs 7,533.81 per equity share. The floor price is at a discount of 0.37% to the stock’s closing price of Rs 7,562.05 on Monday

Quess Corp: The company approved buying a 4.5% stake in Vedang Cellular Services from the promoter for Rs 6.05 crore, increasing its total stake to 96.97%. The board also approved the acquisition of an additional 46.09% stake in unit Stellarslog Technovation for Rs 6.8 crore, increasing its total stake to 100%

Central Bank of India: Ministry of Finance extended MV Rao’s term as MD and CEO till July 31, 2025, from the current notified term ending on Nov. 29, 2024

UltraTech Cement Limited : Company has received an Order from the Assistant Commissioner, CGST & C. Ex Division 3, Bhavnagar raising demand for GST of ₹ 1,14,87,546 together with interest and equivalent penalty for alleged non-payment of differential GST on royalty of mined limestone

DCW LIMITED : Company signed Power Purchase Agreements with Kaze Renewables Private Limited (“SPV” / “Power Producer”) to establish two Renewable Power Plants in Tamil Nadu having combined captive capacity of 44.5 MWp under Captive Power Scheme, whereunder the said SPV as a Captive Generator shall be supplying solar power to the Company as a Captive User for its manufacturing plant(s) located in the State of Tamil Nadu

Indian Bank : RBI conveying cancellation of Certificate of Registration (CoR) granted to Bank’s subsidiary Ind Bank Housing Ltd. (IBHL) by National Housing Bank (NHB)

NHPC LTD : Company has approved the Joint Venture Agreement for formation of Joint Venture Company [between NHPC and Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO)], subject to necessary approvals from Ministry of Power/NITI Aayog/DIPAM, for implementation of Pumped Storage Hydro Power Projects and Renewable Energy (Solar/ Floating Solar/ Wind) Projects in Andhra Pradesh.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd : Board informed that fire incident occurred at our Pondy facility in C Shift on 4th November 2023 .Out of the 76 blocks, recovery block no-40 and Special Product Packing and warehouse block no-12 were impacted. The resultant fire caused injuries to 14 operators/ contract workers.The company is ensuring utmost care and support is provided to all our employees and contract workers and their families. Currently of the 14 injured, 4 are in critical care and undergoing treatment. The remaining are undergoing treatment and are expected to be discharged soon.