- November 08, 2023 08:49
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on Hindalco’s Q2 resutls
Performance above estimate; outlook bright
(HNDL IN, Mkt Cap USD13.1b, CMP INR485, TP INR580, 20% Upside, Buy)
- Novelis (HNDL)’s 2QFY24 revenue stood at USD4.1b (down 14% YoY), higher than our estimate of USD3.6b. The YoY decline in revenue was due to lower FRP dispatches; lower metal prices which was partially offset by higher automotive shipments; favorable product mix; and increased product pricing.
- Adjusted EBITDA was down 4% YoY at USD484m (14% above our estimate of USD424m), while EBITDA/t stood at USD519/t (USD57/t above our estimate of USD462/t). EBITDA/t improved QoQ due to a sharp increase in volumes. APAT was down 9% YoY at USD223m, which was 34% above our estimate of USD167m in 2QFY24.
- Shipments volume stood at 933kt (down 5% YoY), in line with our estimate of 919kt. The shipments across North America (NA)/Europe (EU)/South America(SA) stood at 390kt/256kt/144kt, improving sequentially by 5%/2%/21% QoQ. However, shipments across Asia were down at 175kt due to low off-take from the beverage can sector. The YoY reduction in shipments was mainly attributed to lower beverage can shipments and macro-economic conditions which was partially offset by higher dispatches to auto OEMs.
- Net debt for 1HFY24 stood to USD4.4b (vs. USD4.1b in Mar’23) with net debt/Equity at 2.7x (2.3x in Mar’23).
- November 08, 2023 08:48
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s take on Trent’s Q2 results
Strong LFL growth despite a benign market environment
- TRENT’s standalone EBITDA/PAT reported a strong growth of 72.3%/55.9% YoY (a big beat), driven by robust revenue growth of 59.4% YoY, which was driven by aggressive store additions in Zudio and 10% LFL growth in 2QFY24.
- Led by strong revenue productivity, aggressive store additions, and margin tailwinds from operating leverage, we have raised our revenue/EBITDA estimates by ~10%/18% for FY24 building in 46%/51% CAGR over FY23-25. Continued momentum within Star and improving store metrics offer further upside potential. We reiterate our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR2,750, given the strong growth opportunity for TRENT.
- November 08, 2023 08:45
Stock market live updates: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Drone Destination, Jaiprakash Power Ventures.
Record Date Dividend: Birlasoft, Great Eastern Shipping Co., Oberoi Realty, RITES, Supreme Petrochem.
- November 08, 2023 08:45
Stock market live updates: Insider Trades
Choice International: Promoter Patodia Properties bought 75,000 shares on Nov. 6.
ISMT: Promoters BR Taneja, Asscher Enterprise and Baldevraj Topanram Taneja sold 3.14 lakh shares, 1.44 crore shares and 1.45 lakh shares, respectively on Nov. 3.
- November 08, 2023 08:44
Stock market live updates: Stocks to watch today
Inox Wind: The company will raise Rs 500 crore through the issue of preference shares. The board approved the raising of funds by way of the issuance of 0.01% non-convertible, non-cumulative, participating, redeemable preference shares of the face value of Rs 10 each.
Lupin: The company received U.S. FDA tentative approval for the Invokamet generic.
Voltas: The company denied news reports that the Tata Group is considering selling the home appliance operations of the company.
SJVN: The company received a letter of intent for the purchase of 200 megawatts of solar power from Uttarakhand Power Corp. UPCL to purchase solar power for Rs 2.57 per unit from the company’s 1,000 MW Bikaner plant.
InterGlobe Aviation: The airline anticipates aircraft on the ground in the mid-thirties in Q4 due to accelerated engine removals. It reconfirmed capacity guidance for Q3, along with FY24 guidance for the upper range of mid-teens.Alert: Earlier this year, Pratt & Whitney highlighted the impact of the powder metal issue that has affected its new generation GTF aircraft engine.
Anupam Rasayan: The Board appointed Dr. Anuj Hemantbhai Thakar as executive director w.e.f. Nov. 7 for a period of five years, subject to approval of the members of the company within 3 months from the date of appointment.
Cummins India: The company’s board appointed Jennifer Bush as chairperson of the board w.e.f. Nov. 7
- November 08, 2023 08:43
Stock market live updates: Earnings In Focus
Pidilite Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Tata Power Co., United Spirits, Lupin, PI Industries, Patanjali Foods, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, The Phoenix Mills, Oil India, Skf India, Grindwell Norton, The New India Assurance Company, Endurance Technologies, Godrej Industries, Bata India, KIOCL, Sanofi India, Tata Investment Corporation, Elgi Equipments, Brigade Enterprises, Rhi Magnesita India, Century Plyboards (I), Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Raymond, Concord Biotech, Eris Lifesciences, Welspun Corp, CESC, Computer Age Management Services, Firstsource Solutions, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Shree Renuka Sugars, GE T&D India, Birla Corporation, Medplus Health Services, E.I.D.-Parry (India), Mtar Technologies, Easy Trip Planners, Reliance Infrastructure, Balaji Amines, HEG, Gujarat Pipavav Port, EPL, FDC, Nazara Technologies, Hindustan Foods, Restaurant Brands Asia, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Wonderla Holidays, Moil, Borosil, Nesco, Sansera Engineering, Pricol, Ami Organics, Tasty Bite Eatables, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores, Teamlease Services, Neogen Chemicals, T D Power Systems, Ashoka Buildcon, Sai Silks (Kalamandir), Emudhra, HMA Agro Industries, Kaveri Seed Company, Automotive Axles, Hindware Home Innovation, Samhi Hotels, Avalon Technologies, Landmark Cars, Pearl Global Industries, Somany Ceramics, Lumax Auto Technologies, Best Agrolife, Mayur Uniquoters, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Precision Wires India, Vishnu Chemicals, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Alembic, Axiscades Technologies, Artemis Medicare Services.
- November 08, 2023 08:42
Stock market live updates: Q2 FY24 that were announced post market hours
IRCTC Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.44% at Rs 995 crore vs Rs 806 crore.
Ebitda up 19.91% at Rs 366 crore vs Rs 305 crore.
Margin at 36.8% vs 37.89%.
Reported profit up 31.56% at Rs 296 crore vs Rs 225 crore.
Shree Cement Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.87% at Rs 4,800 crore vs Rs 4,038 crore.
Ebitda up 63.82% at Rs 885.8 crore vs Rs 540.7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.45% vs 13.39%.
Reported profit up 2.44 times at Rs 446.6 crore vs Rs 183.2 crore.
JB Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.93% at Rs 881.74 crore vs Rs 809.44 crore.
Ebitda up 31.94% at Rs 243.54 crore vs Rs 184.58 crore.
Margin at 27.62% vs 22.8%.
Net profit up 35.56% at Rs 150.59 crore vs Rs 111.08 crore.
Lux Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.56% at Rs 639.3 crore vs Rs 635.7 crore.
Ebitda down 14.9% at Rs 55.1 crore vs Rs 64.7 crore.
Margin at 8.6% vs 10.2% YoY.
Reported profit down 12.63% at Rs 35.9 crore vs Rs 41.1 crore.
SJS Enterprises Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39.6% at Rs 163 crore vs Rs 117 crore.
Ebitda up 16.5% at Rs 36 crore vs Rs 30.9 crore.
Margin at 22.05% vs 26.43%.
Reported profit down 3% at Rs 19.3 crore vs Rs 19.94 crore.
Kingfa Science Technology (India) Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.13% at Rs 351 crore vs Rs 351 crore.
Ebitda up 26.7% at Rs 42.9 cr vs Rs 33.8 crore.
Margin at 12.22% vs 9.63%.
Reported profit up 33.9% at Rs 29.6 crore vs Rs 22.1 crore.
Vinati Organics Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 20.9% at Rs 448.13 crore vs Rs 566.29 crore.
Ebitda down 25.4% at Rs 110.79 crore vs Rs 148.46 crore.
Margin at 24.72% vs 26.21%, down 149 bps.
Reported profit down 27.4% at Rs 84.16 crore vs Rs 115.93 crore.
Greaves Cotton Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.9% at Rs 727 crore vs Rs 699 crore.
Ebitda up 7.1% at Rs 45.9 crore vs Rs 42.9 crore.
Margin at 6.31% vs 6.13%.
Reported loss at Rs 374.59 crore vs profit of Rs 32.3 crore.
Arvind Fashions Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 1,267 crore vs Rs 1,181.8 crore.
Ebitda up 26.6% at Rs 147.1 crore vs Rs 116.2 crore.
Margin at 11.6% vs 9.82%.
Reported profit up 31.9% at Rs 37 crore vs Rs 28.1 crore.
Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 38.3% at Rs 1,540 crore vs Rs 1,113 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 165 crore vs loss of Rs 15.9 crore.
Margin at 10.71%.
Reported profit at Rs 166 crore vs loss of Rs 28.9 crore.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.82% at Rs 495.81 crore vs Rs 420.81 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 62.63 crore vs Rs 18.86 crore.
Margin at 12.63% vs 4.48%.
Reported profit at Rs 42.86 crore vs Rs 8.84 crore.
Crisil Q3 CY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 7.74% at Rs 735.9 crore vs Rs 683 crore.
Reported profit up 2.8% at Rs 152 crore vs Rs 147.9 crore.
Prince Pipe Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.13% at Rs 656.45 crore vs Rs 636.48 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 194.18 crore vs loss of Rs 11.36 crore.
Margin at 29.58%.
Reported profit at Rs 70.63 crore vs loss of Rs 24.11 crore.
Ind-Swift Labs Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6% at Rs 270.3 crore vs Rs 287.5 crore.
Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 63.4 crore vs Rs 56.8 crore.
Margin at 23.45% vs 19.75%.
Net profit up 25.3% at Rs 30.1 crore vs Rs 24 crore.
Yatharth Hospital Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 33.9% at Rs 171.3 crore vs Rs 127.9 crore.
Ebitda up 35.8% at Rs 45.5 crore vs Rs 33.5 crore.
Margin at 26.56% vs 26.19%.
Net profit up 70.37% at Rs 27.6 crore vs Rs 16.2 crore.
Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 652.5 crore vs Rs 564.1 crore.
Ebitda up 16.3% at Rs 177.3 crore vs Rs 152.5 crore.
Margin at 27.17% vs 27.03%.
Net profit down 4.52% at Rs 101.3 crore vs Rs 106.1 crore.
FIEM Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.01% at Rs 509.4 crore vs Rs 525.2 crore.
Ebitda down 5.7% at Rs 68.1 crore vs Rs 72.2 crore.
Margin at 13.4% vs 13.7%.
Reported profit up 6.63% at Rs 43.48 crore vs Rs 40.77 crore.
GOCL Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 15.9% at Rs 163.3 crore vs Rs 194 crore
Ebitda at Rs 7.9 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 20.9 crore.
Margin at 4.8%.
Net profit down 61.1% at Rs 15.7 crore vs Rs 40.4 crore.
Power Grid Corp Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.04% at Rs 11,267 crore vs Rs 11,151 crore.
Ebitda up 5.1% at Rs 9,908 crore vs Rs 9,426 crore.
Margin at 87.9% vs 84.5%.
Reported profit up 3.4% at Rs 3,781 crore vs Rs 3,650 crore.
Note: The board announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.4% at Rs 3,118.7 crore vs Rs 2,487.7 crore.
Ebitda down 39.3% at Rs 237.3 crore vs Rs 390.9 crore.
Margin at 7.6% vs 15.71%.
Net profit up 8.3% at Rs 308.9 crore vs Rs 285.3 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 55.5% at Rs 184 crore vs. Rs 118.5 crore.
EBIT at Rs 12.6 crore vs. Rs 5.9 crore.
Margin at 6.9% vs. 5%.
Reported profit at Rs 7.6 crore vs. Rs 2.1 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.71% at Rs 227.49 crore vs. Rs 180.95 crore.
Ebitda down 38.23% at Rs 36.29 crore vs. Rs 58.75 crore.
Margin at 15.95% vs. 32.46%.
Net profit down 58.54% at Rs 13.93 crore vs. Rs 33.6 crore.
Dollar Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 21.2% at Rs 412.5 crore vs. Rs 340.4 crore.
Ebitda up 37.62% at Rs 41.7 crore vs. Rs 30.3 crore.
Margin at 10.11% vs. 8.9%.
Reported profit up 43.9% at Rs 24.87 crore vs. Rs 17.28 crore.
Updater Services Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.1% at Rs 600.1 crore vs. Rs 576.4 crore.
Ebitda down 19.8% at Rs 26.3 crore vs. Rs 32.8 crore.
Margin at 4.38% vs. 5.69%.
Net profit down 25.8% at Rs 9.2 crore vs. Rs 12.4 crore.
Apollo Tyres Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.4% at Rs 6,279.7 crore vs. Rs 5,956.1 crore.
Ebitda up 62.9% at Rs 1,160 crore vs. Rs 711.9 crore.
Margin at 18.47% vs. 11.95%.
Net profit up 164.4% at Rs 474.3 crore vs. Rs 179.4 crore.
Cummins India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.8% at Rs 1,921.8 crore vs. Rs 1,957.3 crore.
Ebitda up 19.5% at Rs 346.4 crore vs. Rs 289.8 crore.
Margin at 18.02% vs. 14.8%.
Net profit up 23.1% at Rs 329.1 crore vs. Rs 267.3 crore.
Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.4% at Rs 1,778.1 crore vs. Rs 1,961.7 crore.
Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 302.2 crore vs. Rs 270.9 crore.
Margin at 16.99% vs. 13.8%.
Net profit up 17.5% at Rs 205.1 crore vs. Rs 174.5 crore.
Skipper Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 67% at Rs 772.4 crore vs. Rs 462 crore.
Ebitda up 85% at Rs 73.7 crore vs. Rs 39.8 crore.
Margin at 9.5% vs. 8.6%.
Reported profit at Rs 19.78 crore vs. Rs 3 crore.
Dilip Buildcon Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 2,849 crore vs. Rs 2,596 crore.
Ebitda down 3% at Rs 340.6 crore vs. Rs 351.9 crore.
Margin at 11.95% vs. 13.55%.
Reported profit at Rs 73.2 crore vs. Rs 13.02 crore.
Prestige Estates Project Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 56.6% at Rs 2,236.4 crore vs. Rs 1,427.7 crore.
Ebitda up 60.7% at Rs 592.5 crore vs. Rs 368.6 crore.
Margin at 26.49% vs. 25.81%.
Net profit at Rs 910.3 crore vs. Rs 148.6 crore.
- November 08, 2023 08:39
Stock market live updates| US Crude Oil Inventories Rise Sharply: API
Stocks of crude oil in the US jumped by 11.9 million barrels in the week that ended November 3rd, 2023, following a 1.347 million barrels increase in the previous week, data from the API’s Weekly Statistical Bulletin showed. It was the biggest weekly rise since the first week of 2023.
- November 08, 2023 08:38
Stocks in focus today: Hindalco Industries
Novelis, the US subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco Industries, has reported that net income dipped 14 per cent in the September quarter to $157 million due to lower realisation. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4 per cent to $484 million on lower shipments.
Its net sales decreased 14 per cent in the September quarter to $4.1 billion, primarily driven by lower average aluminum prices and a 5 per cent decrease in total flat rolled product shipments to 9.33 lakh tonnes.
The negative impact was partially offset by increased product pricing and favorable product mix, said the company.
The decrease in shipments is mainly due to lower beverage packaging shipments compared to prior year record levels and challenging economic conditions also impacted some specialties markets, mainly in building and construction, it added.
However , sales to the automotive segment was stronger customer demand.
- November 08, 2023 08:37
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on India’s IT & ITeS sector
IT hiring remains tepid; broader economy recovery endures
For Oct-23, Naukri’s Jobspeak index reported a 12.4% MoM decline, but was up 1.2% YoY, benefiting from the low base-effect of the Oct-22 festival season (the impact of which may moderate in the coming month). On the new-jobs front, while Delhi-NCR and Mumbai noted positive YoY growth, IT-focused metros such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai saw a decline of 6-11% YoY. Further, IT-Software/Services hiring grew 10.5% MoM, but declined 13.7% YoY; it has now shown a drop for all the ten months so far this year, reflecting continued softness in demand and the overall uncertainty. BPO/ITeS/CRM/Transcription hiring grew 2.3% YoY (up 11.6% MoM), after eight consecutive months of waning. In Oct-23, hiring in IT hardware and Networking fell 16.1% MoM and 18% YoY. The weaker new-jobs trend in IT software/Services was fueled by lower attrition/muted hiring trends reported in IT companies’ Q2 results. Timelines for recovery in IT-sector hiring remain uncertain and are contingent on macros, while non-IT hiring is expected to stay strong.
- November 08, 2023 08:36
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on JK Cement
JK Cement (JKCE)’s EBITDA strongly beat Consensus/our estimates (11-17%). Standalone EBITDA grew 47% YoY (11% QoQ) to Rs4.5bn (Emkay: Rs4bn). The beat was mainly driven by reduction in freight costs and higher ‘other operating income’. Blended EBITDA/ton increased 23% YoY/15% QoQ to Rs1,028 (Emkay: Rs940). Overall volume grew 19% YoY owing to the recent commissioning of its plant in Panna. JKCE is well on track to achieve 25MT capacity by FY25E, and would target reaching 30MT in the medium term, in our view. With increased scale of operations, we expect JKCE’s OCF to increase ~2.5x over FY24E-26E vs the average OCF over FY15-19. We remain structurally positive on the stock; however, given the limited upside on the stock, we maintain HOLD. We value the company at 12x EV/E (in line with the last 5Y historical average; earlier 11x) and arrive at Sep-24E TP of Rs3,500/share
- November 08, 2023 08:35
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on Fusion Microfinance
Fusion MFI reported in-line PAT of Rs1.3bn/~5% RoA in Q2FY24, mainly on the back of healthy margins and higher ‘other income’, and partly offset by an elevated LLP (3.8% of loans). The company has received the first tranche of recovery from the Assam loan relief scheme (of Rs50mn) and should see further recovery going ahead. The management expects slippages/credit cost to remain elevated in the near term due to seasonality factors and its new aggressive write-off policy, but should start normalizing 4Q onwards.
Factoring-in a better margin/fee income delivery, partly offset by a higher LLP, we revise FY24-26E earnings estimate by 2-4% and expect Fusion to report a strong RoA/RoE of 4.7-5.1%/20-21%, respectively. Hence, we retain our target price at Rs810/share, valuing the stock at 2.1x its Sep-25E ABV and maintain our BUY rating
- November 08, 2023 08:34
Stocks to watch today: VA Tech Wabag
VA Tech Wabag has informed the exchanges that the arbitration proceedings pending before the Justice (Retd.) Madan B. Lokur, who was appointed as a Sole Arbitrator by the Supreme Court of India, has upheld the contention of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited, VA Tech Wabag Limited and Gammon Engineers and Contractors (P) Limited stating that the individual consortium member, in this case, Tecpro Systems Limited cannot invoke the arbitration against the employer, in this case, TSGENCO.
The Sole Arbitrator held that the claims filed by TECPRO against TSGENCO were rejected/ disallowed, the arbitration proceedings against WABAG and GAMMON are not maintainable and no relief has been claimed against WABAG and GAMMON by TECPRO.
- November 08, 2023 08:33
Stock market live updates: Emkay Global’s take on Anupam Rasayan
Anupam’s Q2 EBITDA at Rs 90 crore (flat YoY/+17% QoQ) was in line with consensus/our estimates. Mgmt. guided for 20% rev. growth in H2 and reiterated its 25-30% rev. CAGR with 26-28% EBITDA margin as it targets (a) ramp-up in current products across existing and new clients (29 MNCs out of the 73 clients) and (b) higher wallet share through new launches (10 molecules in FY24E across agro-chem and pharma).
The board has approved fund raise of Rs 550 crore (promoter preferential issue and convertible warrants). Working capital shot up to 360 days in H1 due to the increase in debtors because of increased domestic sales and industry slowdown. However, management highlighted this is transitionary and normalization of debtors/inventory would ease working capital by H2.
We retain BUY with an SoTP-based TP of Rs 1,070.
- November 08, 2023 08:30
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher tracking Asian peers
Indian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers after U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested that the central bank could be near the end of its policy tightening cycle.
India’s GIFT Nifty was up 0.32 per cent at 19,519.50 as of 8:09 a.m., over 100 points above the benchmark Nifty 50’s Tuesday close of 19,406.70.
Wall Street equities rose overnight, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after comments by several Fed officials hinted that the central bank may be close to the end of the rate hiking cycle.
- November 08, 2023 08:19
Stock market live updates| BSE-SME IPO: Kalani Cast Tech opens today
Open Date -08 Nov, 2023
Close Date-10 Nov, 2023
Lot Size-1,000
Minimum Investment-₹139,000.00
Issue Price-₹137 - ₹ 139
Listing On-BSE
Issue Size ₹30.11 Cr
Face Value ₹10
Total Shares Offered-2,166,000
- November 08, 2023 08:15
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal’s taken on Zydus Lifesciences
ZYDUSLIF IN, Mkt Cap $7.3b, CMP INR 597, TP INR 660, 10% Upside, Neutral
Efforts underway to improve outlook in key markets
R&D spend to incline towards innovation portfolio
- Zydus Lifescience (ZYDUSLIF) delivered a marginal miss on 2QFY24 financial performance. Revenue growth was modest YoY in the domestic formulation (DF) segment (due to weak season) and US generics (due to lower business from niche opportunity). However, the outlook is expected to be better on new launches. It continues to put efforts on R&D front for innovation portfolio.
- We raise our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 6% each to factor in a) delay in competition for certain key product in the US generics segment, b) volume expansion/market share gain in select therapies in the DF segment, and c) cost optimization measures. We value ZYDUSLIF at 20x 12M forward earnings to arrive at a TP of INR660.
- Efforts toward the innovation portfolio are on track across NCEs/Biotech/ specialty products. Further, it is also building the ANDA pipeline with a focus on limited competition/FTF products to achieve sustainable profitable growth in the US generics segment. We estimate a 20% earnings CAGR over FY23-25 on the back of 10%/8% sales CAGRs in US/DF and 140bp margin expansion. However, the valuation provides limited upside from current levels. Maintain Neutral on the stock.
- November 08, 2023 08:13
Stock market live updates: MNCL Research’s take on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
Impressive quarter; getting more ductile
Mcap: Rs 21,000 crore; CMP: Rs 2892; TP: Rs 3240; Rating: Accumulate
~ We raise TP to Rs 3,240 (previously Rs 2,910) and retain Accumulate rating due to limited upside. Increase in TP is mainly due to valuation roll forward and increase in multiple.
~ In 2QFY24, RMT reported in line performance on revenue but a beat on margins due to favourable product mix.
~ Demand scenario remains strong as visible in order book, and we expect traction to only improve due to robust demand from water projects and increased traction from exports post completion of approvals and trials for the new hot extrusion plant.
~ With the timely capacity expansion plans, we are confident that RMT will achieve its growth (12-15%) and margin (16-18%) trajectory even at this high base, leading to increase in our target multiple. Remain positive and accumulate on dips.
~ At CMP of Rs 2892, stock trades at 28x Sept’25 PE and 18.7x Sept’25 EV/EBITDA.
- November 08, 2023 08:10
Stock market live updates: Q2 FY24 Earnings Calendar- November 08, 2023
63MOONS, ALEMBICLTD, ARTEMISMED, ASHOKA, AVADHSUGAR, BALAMINES, BATAINDIA, BHEL, BOROLTD, CAMS, CENTURYPLY, CESC, CONCORDBIO, DCAL, EASEMYTRIP, EIDPARRY, ELGIEQUIP, EMUDHRA, FDC, GNFC, GPPL, GODREJIND, GENSOL, GRINDWELL, GUJALKALI, HEG, HMAAGRO, HPL, IFCI, IOLCP, ITDCEM, KIOCL, KSCL, LANDMARK, LUPIN, MAZDOCK, MCX, MEDPLUS, MOIL, MTARTECH, MUNJALSHOW, NEOGEN, NAZARA, OIL, PATANJALI, PAUSHAKLTD, PHOENIXLTD, PFC, PIDILITIND, PIIND, PRICOLLTD, RENUKA, RAYMOND, RICOAUTO, SAMHI, SANOFI, SANSERA, SKFINDIA, TAJGVK, TALBROAUTO, TASTYBIT, TATAINVEST, TATAPOWER, TDPOWERSYS, UGARSUGAR, UNITDSPR, WELCORP, WONDERLA
- November 08, 2023 08:07
Market Replay| Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 83.27 against US dollar on FII outflows
The rupee settled lower by 6 paise at 83.27 (provisional) against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities also weighed on the local unit while a correction in oil prices provided support to the currency.
- November 08, 2023 08:04
Stock market live updates: ASK Automotive IPO enters Day 2
The Rs 834-crore initial public offering of ASK Automotive Ltd was subscribed 0.38 time or 38 per cent on Day 1 of issue opening on Tuesday. The issue, which comes at price band of Rs 268-282, will close on Thursday. The market lot is 53 shares.
The issue consists offer-for-sale of 2.96 crore shares by promoters Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee.
- November 08, 2023 08:03
Stock market live updates: IPO screener: Protean eGov Technologies closes today
The IPO of Protean eGov Technologies closes today. The issue, which came out with a price band of Rs 752-792, has witnessed a decent response from all category investors. The public offer was subscribed 3.23 times. The market lot is 18 shares.
- November 08, 2023 08:02
Stocks in focus: InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) expects 30-35 more aircraft to be grounded between January and March 2024. IndiGo already has over 40 aircraft on ground due to Pratt & Whitney engine issue.
- November 08, 2023 08:01
Stocks to watch today: Hero MotoCorp announced that it launch electric vehicles in the UK and key European countries in 2O24
- November 08, 2023 07:59
Market live updates: Stocks that will see action today—November 8, 2023
Hero MotoCorp, IndiGo, SJVN, West Coast Paper, DLF, Inox Wind, 63 moons tech, Bajaj Steel, Bata India, BHEL, CAMS, CESC, Lupin, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, MCX, MTAR Tech, Nazara, New India Assurance, Oil India, Patanjali Foods, PFC, Pidilite, PI, Raymond, Titagarh, Tata Power, United Spirits, Wonderla, Trident and TVS Motor are some of the stocks that will be in focus today.
- November 08, 2023 07:48
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 08.11.2023
TC Energy Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Biogen Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Entertainment)
CGI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Roblox Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
KE Holdings Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
Kellanova (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Media)
Royalty Pharma plc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Walt Disney Company (Post market) (Sector- Entertainment)
Corteva, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Chemical)
Manulife Financial Corp (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Franco-Nevada Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Fair Isaac Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
HubSpot, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Ameren Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Atmos Energy Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
MGM Resorts International (Post market) (Sector- Tourism)
Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (TENT) (Sector- Automobile)
Suncor Energy Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Energy)
- November 08, 2023 07:47
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - 08.11.2023
12.30 EURO German Final CPI m/m (Expected: 0.0% vs Previous: 0.0%)
15:00 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
19:45 U.S. FED Chair Powell Speaks
- November 08, 2023 07:47
Stock market live updates| Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 08-Nov-2023
GNFC
- November 08, 2023 07:46
- November 08, 2023 07:41
- November 08, 2023 07:39
businessline analysis| FPIs selling, volatility looms large but IPO market sizzles
The number of IPO filings this year have inched up to 75, the fourth highest in the last 10 years, despite volatility and selling by overseas investors. More than twenty-five companies have filed their draft documents in the third quarter of CY23, demonstrating a strong intent to raise funds in the coming quarters. The most number of filings (126) was in the year 2021, followed by 89 filings in 2022. The year 2017 had seen 87 filings.
Overall, 41 IPOs have hit the market and mopped up over ₹33,000 crore this year. A lot of the companies that have tapped the market are mid- and smallcaps, with an issue size lower than ₹ 1,000 crore. Click here to know latest IPO trends.
- November 08, 2023 07:37
Stocks to watch today: Apollo Tyres Q2 net rises 165% to ₹474 crore
Apollo Tyres, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹474 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, up 165 per cent year-on-year, compared to ₹179 crore in the same period last year.
Consolidated total income for the company also rose by six per cent y-o-y to ₹6,304 crore for the quarter in review, compared to ₹5,962 crore in the July-September quarter last year, said the company.
- November 08, 2023 07:35
- November 08, 2023 07:24
Market Replay| Market recovers on late-hour buying; Sensex, Nifty end in red
After opening the day in negative note, domestic markets staged a strong recovery in the closing hours. However, benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended marginally lower on Tuesday, due to subdued performance of global markets and FII outflows. Analysts said the broader market witnessed buying interest at lower level on Q2 earnings and positive sentiment ahead of Diwali.
- November 08, 2023 07:21
businessline analysis| Titan Q2 results: Why stock reaction was muted
Titan Company (₹3,270.2), India’s leading jeweller and lifestyle company, announced its second quarter-FY24 results last Friday after market close. The consolidated revenue jumped over 30 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to ₹12,653 crore. The net profit rose nearly 10 per cent to ₹916 crore for the quarter, bettering consensus estimates by 6 per cent.
Despite the results beating the expectations, the stock barely moved since the announcement of the numbers. This should be largely due to the recent run up in price which discounted positive festive time performance. Expensive valuation also could be another reason for the muted reaction. The trailing PE (price-earning) ratio stands at 89. Click here to know the bl’s analysis of Titan’s Q2 results.
- November 08, 2023 07:17
Stock market live updates| Day trading guide for November 08, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 08, 2023 07:15
Stock market live updates| Stock to buy today: Bharat Petroleum Corporation
The short-term outlook is bullish for Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). Short-term traders can go long in this stock. BPCL share price has been rising consistently over the last week. The recent rise has taken the stock well above the ₹360-365 resistance zone. This region now act as a good resistance-turned-support and will limit the downside. A fall beyond ₹360 looks unlikely now. Click here to know about the technical outlook for BPCL
- November 08, 2023 07:10
Market live news: Oil prices fall to over 3-month low on signs of higher supply
Oil prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in over three months, after industry data showed a steep build in U.S. crude supplies, while mixed Chinese economic data raised worries about global demand for crude.
Brent crude futures dropped 25 cents to $81.36 a barrel by 0001 GMT, while U.S. crude futures fell 35 cents to $77.02 a barrel. Both declined to the lowest since July 24 in early Asia trade.
U.S. crude oil stocks rose by almost 12 million barrels last week, market sources said late Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures. (Reuters)
- November 08, 2023 07:06
Stock market live updates: Wall Street ends higher, Tokyo stocks advance in early trade
Stocks in Asia rose after a rally in Big Tech pushed US stocks to their longest streak of gains in two years, with investors shrugging off the latest attempts from Federal Reserve speakers to tone down Wall Street’s optimism, per a Bloomberg report.
Shares climbed in South Korea and Australia after the S&P 500 advanced for a seventh day, while Japan’s equity benchmark slipped in early Asia trading and Hong Kong futures remained flat. Treasuries steadied after bets on a Fed pivot next year sent bond rates sharply down, with the 10-year yield dropping below 4.6%. The moves came after some Fed officials emphasized that bringing inflation fully down to the 2% goal is their main focus.
Oil fell to a three-month low as a forecast drop in US gasoline consumption added to a growing array of indicators, including weak trade data from China, suggesting the demand outlook is worsening.
Related Topics
