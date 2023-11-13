Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 13 November 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- November 13, 2023 08:33
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal Financial on Biocon
BIOCON: Delay in new approvals drags biosimilar prospects
(BIOS IN, Mkt Cap USD3.3b, CMP INR227, TP INR220, 3% Downside, Neutral)
Pricing pressure in API segment adds woes
- Biocon (BIOS) 2QFY24 financial performance missed our estimates. While the traction in the biologics business has been improving from commercialized products, the increased pricing pressure in generics and higher operating cost led gradual improvement in profitability. Research services exhibited healthy high-teen YoY growth in revenue for the quarter.
- We reduce our earnings estimate by 7%/2% to factor in a) the challenges in the API segment of generics business, b) slower off-take of b-adalimumab. We continue to value BIOS on an SoTP basis (15x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for 70% stake in biosimilar business, 54% stake in Syngene and 10x EV/EBITDA for generics business) to arrive at a price target of INR220.
- The biosimilar outlook is getting dulled due to the time required to resolve regulatory issues at Malaysia/Bengaluru site. Also, as highlighted in our note, the competition is building up faster in products under development (b-Denosumab/b-Ustekinumab). While there is healthy traction in the formulation segment, API is facing challenges in the generics segment. Syngene also reduced its outlook for 2HFY24. Considering these factors and valuation adequately capturing the earnings upside, we reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.
- November 13, 2023 08:29
Stock Recommendations: Motilal Oswal Financial Reiterates BUY on Apollo Hospitals
APOLLO HOSPITALS: Seasonality/higher realization drive earnings
(APHS IN, Mkt Cap USD9.1b, CMP INR5279, TP INR6070, 15% Upside, Buy)
Healthco EBITDA breakeven on track by 4QFY24E
- Apollo Hospitals (APHS) delivered a healthy beat on estimates in 2QFY24 driven by improved occupancy and better ARPOB. Healthco also witnessed a reduction in operational losses for the quarter.
- We cut our earnings estimates by 13%/14% for FY24/FY25, factoring in: 1) the gradual addition of beds, b) some moderation in GMV growth with respect to Apollo 24/7, c) higher doctor acquisition costs, and d) marketing expenses. We value APHS on an SOTP basis (24x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for Hospitals segment, 12x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for back-end pharmacy, 25x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for AHLL, 20x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for front-end pharmacy and 2x 12M forward EV/sales for Apollo 24/7) to arrive at our TP of INR6,070.
- APHS remains on track to improve the profitability of Healthco. It is also building the diagnostic business with the robust addition of network collection centers as well as improved footfalls per day at existing centers. The expansion plan for the hospitals has a good mix of organic as well as M&A initiatives, with meaningful benefits likely to accrue from FY26 onwards. Reiterate BUY.
- November 13, 2023 08:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Houses Stock Recommendations
MS on AU Bank: Maintain Overweight on Bank, raise target price at Rs 1000
MS on Manappuram: Maintain Overweight on Bank, target price at Rs 183
Investec on BSE: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2345
CLSA on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4252
Jefferies on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 4650
CLSA on Abbott: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 27500
CLSA on Ramco Cement: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 1045
CLSA on ONGC: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 225
Nomura on Colgate: Maintain Hold on Company, hike target price at Rs 2100
HSBC on Colgate: Maintain Neutral on Company, hike target price at Rs 2100
Jefferies on Coal India: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 385
Nomura on Fortis: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 388
Nomura on IPCA Labs: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1133
MS on M&M: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1697
MS on Ashok Ley: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 214
CLSA on Ashok Ley: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 238
MS on AB Fashion: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 176
MS on SAIL: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 80
CLSA on HAL: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2055
MS on AB Fashion: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 176
Incred on BlueJet: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 330
Nomura on Glenmark: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 841
Macquarie on Ramco Cem: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 1000
MS on Tata Chem: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1028
MS on Eicher Motors: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 3552
- November 13, 2023 08:27
Stock Recommendations: What brokerages say on LIC? -- Motilal Oswal maintains Buy on LIC
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION: Robust improvement in EV; VNB margin flat
(LICI IN, Mkt Cap USD46.3b, CMP INR610, TP INR850, 39% Upside, Buy)
Gradual diversification toward non-par & protection
- PAT for 1HFY24 stood at INR174b, including INR138b (net of tax) related to accretions on the available solvency margin transferred from Non-Par fund to the shareholders account. PAT for 2QFY24 was INR79.3b.
- Net premium declined 19% YoY to INR1.07t in 2QFY24. The market share in premium dropped to 58.5% in 1HFY24 from 68.25% in 1HFY23.
- VNB (net) declined 19% YoY to INR18.5b in 2Q, hit by a 20% decline in APE. However, VNB margin (net) remained flat at 15.4% vs. 15.2% in 2QFY23.
- Net margin in the Individual Par segment stood at 10.3% in 1HFY24 vs. 10.6% in 1HFY23. For the Non-Par segment, it declined to 50% from 68.7% in 1HFY23. In the group segment, net margin rose to 14.6% from 12.9% in 1HFY23.
- We cut our VNB estimates to factor in the decline in VNB margins. However, we raise our EV estimates owing to better-than-expected equity market returns. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR850 (0.7x FY25E EV).
- November 13, 2023 08:24
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global upgrades LIC to BUY from HOLD
LIC reported broadly in-line numbers in H1FY24, owing to weaker growth, strong boost in embedded value led by equity-market performance, and part provision on account of increased family pension liabilities. We continue to perceive that structural challenges—such as slower growth-led market-share loss, sticky operating expenses, and higher sensitivity to equity market-led EV volatility—are likely to cloud LIC’s outlook. However, LIC is currently trading at ~0.50x Sep-25E P/EV, with the structural challenges and a possible share sale by the government already in the price. We upgrade the stock to BUY, as we believe higher surplus generation and slower growth could lead to a step jump in dividend, as solvency is healthy. Our fair value Sep-24E TP is Rs760/share (offering 25% upside), and we value the shares at 0.63x Sep-25 EV (Cost of Equity: 13%; Operating RoEV: 10%; Single Stage Growth: 5%).
- November 13, 2023 08:23
Share Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 13.11.2023
Tyson Foods, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Sun Life Financial Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
AECOM (Post market) (Sector- Engineering)
- November 13, 2023 08:22
IPO Watch: Shares of Protean eGov Technologies to be listed today
Shares of IPO of Protean eGov Technologies will be listed today. The issue, which came out with a price band of Rs 752-792, was subscribed 23.9 times.
The entire issue is an offer-for-sale from selling shareholders such as 360 One Special Opportunities Fund and 360 One Special Opportunities Fund, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Deutsche Bank AG, Union Bank of India, NSE Investments and Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India will also offload shares via OFS. The company has also reserved 1.5 lakh equity shares for its employees, who get a discount of Rs 75 a share to the final issue price.
- November 13, 2023 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Income Tax Department concludes search operations at Som Distilleries on November 11
Som Distilleries said that the Income Tax Department officials concluded their search operations at the company’s premises on November 11. The search and seizure operations at the company’s offices and factories were conducted from November 7.
- November 13, 2023 08:16
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: November 13, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: Saregama, Anant Raj, Indian Hotels, Bharti Airtel, Neuland, Jubilant Pharmova, HDFC Life, Som Distilleries, Usha Martin
- November 13, 2023 08:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian markets brace for flat-to-positive opening; analysts anticipate profit-taking
Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note on Monday as well. Dhanteras started on a positive note, and the sentiment will likely continue, said analysts. Gift Nifty at 19554 indicates a flat-to-positive opening for domestic markets, as Nifty futures on Diwali day closed at 19,538. While the market may open in a positive zone, some expect profit-taking at a higher level.
- November 13, 2023 07:53
Share Market Live Updates: Anant Raj board approves Rs 500 crore issuance of equity shares via QIP
The board of Anant Raj approve issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities by way of Qualified Institutions Placement, for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs. 500 crore.
- November 13, 2023 07:52
Share Market Live Updates: Saregama acquires 51.82% stake in Pocket Aces for Rs 165.61 crore
Saregama India Limited has acquired 51.82 per cent stake in Pocket Aces for Rs 165.61 crore. It picked up securities: 1,14,723 equity shares; 69,231 seed compulsorily convertible preference shares
- November 13, 2023 07:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Excitement and worry as stock options trading booms in India
A sudden explosive growth in stock options trading in India this year has got the country’s retail traders excited and regulators worried about the risks such speculative fervour could spawn.
The boom in derivatives trading in the country’s historically conservative markets, where some products such as stock futures are still too expensive, has come after stock exchanges changed some options contracts to facilitate quicker and cheaper bets and as online retail trading platforms mushroomed.
Data from exchanges, which are big winners of this surge in demand, shows the daily average value of assets underlying these stock options more than doubled between March and October to $4.2 trillion. The ratio of the notional value of derivatives to cash trading is the highest in the world. -- Reuters
- November 13, 2023 07:30
Stock Fundamentals: Navin Fluorine: Why investors can accumulate the stock now
Navin Fluorine and a slew of new projects is not new for investors. The company has traded at an average of 47 times one-year forward earnings in the last two years. This, on a track record of executing strategic projects successfully. While the next set of projects look to extend the streak, they will have to be executed under a new leadership (which is yet to be in place).
- November 13, 2023 07:25
Stock Fundamentals: NTPC: Why investors can accumulate this stock
The Power Ministry has scheduled tenders of around 50 GW annually of renewable energy for the next five years, to achieve the target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity. Alongside the government’s thrust on ramping up renewable energy capacity, building incremental thermal capacity has also been a priority.
- November 13, 2023 07:21
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude Check: Bears take over
Crude oil prices fell for the third week in a row – Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) slumped 4.1 per cent to close at $81.4 per barrel. Crude oil futures on the MCX dropped 3.2 per cent to end the week at ₹6,487.
The war risk premium seems to be fading and the oil market fundamentals are having a bigger say on the prices.
- November 13, 2023 07:20
Commodities Market Live Updates: Bullion Cues: Exhibit bearish tilt
The precious metals witnessed profit booking last week as well leading to a fall in prices. Gold, in dollar terms, declined 2.8 per cent to close at $1,936.8 per ounce. Silver lost 4.3 per cent and ended the week at $22.2 an ounce.
- November 13, 2023 07:19
Stock technicals: Zydus Lifesciences (₹619.9)
Zydus Lifesciences’ stock saw a strong rebound over the past couple of weeks. It found support at ₹570 and then rallied. Since the overall trend is bullish, the recent bounce in price indicates that the corrective decline has come to an end.
- November 13, 2023 07:17
Stock technicals: Raymond (₹1,889.3)
Raymond’s stock has potentially ended the corrective fall after finding the 200-day moving average support at ₹1,625 two weeks ago. The stock bounced off that level and surpassed a key hurdle at ₹1,840 a fortnight ago. This denotes that the bulls have regained control and this increases the odds of a further rally.
- November 13, 2023 07:16
Stock technicals: Kotak Mahindra Bank (₹1,744.9)
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s stock has largely been oscillating between ₹1,650 and ₹2,000 since early 2021. Since the stock is currently hovering near the range bottom, the probability of a rally is high.
- November 13, 2023 07:13
This Diwali, it’s mid- and small-caps Dhamaka
After a rather flattish Diwali year 2022, there were fireworks in the markets this Diwali year. From last Diwali until now, equities regained their mojo with Sensex hitting a new life-time peak during this period. It is still sitting pretty on 10 per cent gains.
- November 13, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Index Outlook| Nifty 50, Sensex: Crucial resistance ahead
The Indian benchmark indices extended their upmove for the second consecutive week. However, the price action on the chart indicates lack of strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Average in the US has also risen well for the second week. Indeed, on the charts, the Dow Jones is looking more bullish and much stronger than the Indian benchmark indices. As such, the chances are looking high for the Dow Jones to outperform the Sensex and Nifty in the coming weeks.
- November 13, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Tech-driven momentum boosts Asian equities, US inflation data in focus
Asian equity markets are advancing in the wake of a tech-driven rally on Wall Street last Friday, as investors eagerly anticipate crucial US inflation data scheduled for release on Tuesday.
On Monday, Japanese stocks opened on a positive note, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index gaining 0.57%, or 208.67 points, reaching 32,776.18 in early trade. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index saw an increase of 0.33%, or 7.38 points, reaching 2,343.36.
The positive momentum in Japanese stocks followed a favourable closing on Wall Street on Friday, rebounding from a previous day’s decline prompted by hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
South Korea’s KOSPI has also experienced an uptick, rising by 0.31% or 7.56 points to 2,417.22. Conversely, Australia’s S&P ASX200 index has dipped slightly, down 0.11% or 7.70 points to 6,968.30.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.