November 13, 2023 08:33

BIOCON: Delay in new approvals drags biosimilar prospects

(BIOS IN, Mkt Cap USD3.3b, CMP INR227, TP INR220, 3% Downside, Neutral)

Pricing pressure in API segment adds woes

- Biocon (BIOS) 2QFY24 financial performance missed our estimates. While the traction in the biologics business has been improving from commercialized products, the increased pricing pressure in generics and higher operating cost led gradual improvement in profitability. Research services exhibited healthy high-teen YoY growth in revenue for the quarter.

- We reduce our earnings estimate by 7%/2% to factor in a) the challenges in the API segment of generics business, b) slower off-take of b-adalimumab. We continue to value BIOS on an SoTP basis (15x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for 70% stake in biosimilar business, 54% stake in Syngene and 10x EV/EBITDA for generics business) to arrive at a price target of INR220.

- The biosimilar outlook is getting dulled due to the time required to resolve regulatory issues at Malaysia/Bengaluru site. Also, as highlighted in our note, the competition is building up faster in products under development (b-Denosumab/b-Ustekinumab). While there is healthy traction in the formulation segment, API is facing challenges in the generics segment. Syngene also reduced its outlook for 2HFY24. Considering these factors and valuation adequately capturing the earnings upside, we reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock.