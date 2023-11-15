November 15, 2023 08:21

Index provider MSCI said on Tuesday that 46 securities will be added to and 69 deleted from its widely-followed MSCI ACWI stock index, while 14 will be added and two deleted from its frontier markets stock index.

Changes will be implemented as of the market close on Nov. 30, MSCI announced in its quarterly index review.

The three largest additions to the MSCI ACWI from developed markets will be Vertiv Holdings and Celsius Holdings from the United States, and Italy’s Leonardo.

The three largest additions from emerging markets will be India’s Tata Motors, Indonesia’s Amman Mineral International and CGN Power Co from China.

The three largest additions to the Frontier Markets Index will be Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank , Oman International Development & Investment Company and Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l’Industrie .

MSCI said it will add 10 and delete 45 securities to its China A Onshore indexes, with CGN Power Co, Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare and Empyrean Technology Co the largest by market capitalization. It will also add 16 and delete 25 securities from the MSCI China All Shares Index. The largest additions will be these same companies. - Reuters