August 23, 2023 07:17

Asian stocks traded within narrow ranges as the previous day’s optimism in the Wall Street market waned, particularly following the surge in major technology company shares.

At the beginning of the trading day, there were minimal fluctuations in stock values in Japan and South Korea. Similarly, equities in Australia exhibited little change, and the futures indicating the expected performance of Hong Kong stocks indicated a 0.5% decline.

Investors continue to closely monitor China’s economic and financial challenges, making any indications of additional fiscal or monetary stimulus from Beijing highly appreciated.

In the previous trading session, the S&P 500 experienced a decline of 0.28%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decrease of 0.51%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index remained relatively stable.

Japanese PMI shrinks

Concurrently, a private sector survey revealed that Japan’s manufacturing activity had contracted for the third consecutive month in August due to elevated oil prices and uncertainty surrounding the global economic landscape. However, the pace of this contraction had eased, as indicated by the au Jibun Bank flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which inched up slightly to 49.7 in August from July’s figure of 49.6. It’s noteworthy that the index persisted below the crucial threshold of 50.0, signifying the border between economic contraction and expansion. - Agencies