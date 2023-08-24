August 24, 2023 07:36

U.S. stocks experienced significant gains on Wednesday, with all major indices closing higher. Nvidia, a prominent technology company, saw its shares surge by nearly 10% after the trading session, reaching an all-time high. This increase was fueled by Nvidia’s optimistic projection of third-quarter revenue, which exceeded expectations set by Wall Street analysts. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a 0.54% increase, the S&P 500 rose by 1.10%, and the Nasdaq Composite saw a substantial gain of 1.59%.

In the realm of U.S. Treasuries, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slightly decreased to 4.1879% compared to the previous day’s close of 4.198%. This decline came after reaching near 16-year highs, prompted by disappointing business activity data from both the United States and the euro zone. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, indicative of expectations for higher Fed fund rates, reached 4.971%, up from the prior day’s closing of 4.952%. - Reuters