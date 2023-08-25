August 25, 2023 08:46

“The changes to reinsurance regulations shows the regulator’s commitment to strengthening the insurance ecosystem in India and is in direct alignment with its vision of Insurance for all by 2047.

The emphasis on streamlining of existing regulations demonstrates the commitment to create an attractive business environment for insurers and reinsurers alike. Steps like lowering the capital requirement for foreign reinsurance branches, rationalising the order of preference, etc. will bring in ease of business for reinsurers and therefore will make India an attractive business destination.

The reducing of compliance burden is also a pragmatic move. It will not only ease the operational complexities but will also enhance the sector’s overall efficiency. These changes, along with the adoption of international standards, will boost India’s reinsurance industry’s technical know-how and innovation potential.