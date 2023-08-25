Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 25 August 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- August 25, 2023 08:50
IPO screener: Vishnu Prakash R Punglia public issue subscribed nearly 4 times on Day 1
The public issue of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd that opened on Thursday, has received a strong response from HNIs and retail investors. The issue, which will close on August 28, was subscribed 3.8 times on Day 1. The company plans to raise about ₹309 crore from the IPO and has fixed the price band at ₹94-99. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares
- August 25, 2023 08:49
BRICS extends invitations to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and others to join group
BRICS group has invited Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the UAE to join the group.
- August 25, 2023 08:48
Investors lock-in opening in below stocks till end of Sept
1. 25-Aug-23 - Syrma SGS Tech - 4.2crs shares
2. 11-Sep-23 - Ikio Lighting - 30 lakh shares
3. 11-Sep-23 - Divgi TorqTransfer - 64 lakh shares
4. 15-Sep-23 - Happiest Minds - 2.8crs shares
5. 16-Sep-23 - Route Mobile - 1.1crs shares
6. 27-Sep-23 - HMA Agro - 12 lakh shares
7. 29-Sep-23 - Chemcon Speciality - 70 lakh shares
8. 29-Sep-23 - CAMS - 1 crs shares
- August 25, 2023 08:47
Stock Market Today: Helios Asset Management files SID for overnight fund with SEBI
The recent-entrant to MF space, Helios Asset Management has filed SID with SEBI for HELIOS OVERNIGHT FUND(An open-ended debt scheme investing in overnight securities. Relatively low interest rate risk and low credit risk)
- August 25, 2023 08:46
Subhrajit Mukhopadhyay, ED, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance on IRDAI amendments
“The changes to reinsurance regulations shows the regulator’s commitment to strengthening the insurance ecosystem in India and is in direct alignment with its vision of Insurance for all by 2047.
The emphasis on streamlining of existing regulations demonstrates the commitment to create an attractive business environment for insurers and reinsurers alike. Steps like lowering the capital requirement for foreign reinsurance branches, rationalising the order of preference, etc. will bring in ease of business for reinsurers and therefore will make India an attractive business destination.
The reducing of compliance burden is also a pragmatic move. It will not only ease the operational complexities but will also enhance the sector’s overall efficiency. These changes, along with the adoption of international standards, will boost India’s reinsurance industry’s technical know-how and innovation potential.
- August 25, 2023 08:45
Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on Power grid: Maintain Overweight ; target price at Rs 278
Nomura on Bajaj Finance: Maintain Buy ; target price at Rs 8,700
Nomura on Bajaj Finserve: Upgrade to Buy ; target price at Rs 1815
MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight ; target price at Rs 2821
Nomura on Birlasoft: Initiate Buy ;, target price at Rs 610
Citi on PB Fintech: Maintain Buy; target price at Rs 1000
Citi on Aptus Wealth: Maintain Buy ; target price at Rs 350
Citi on MPhasis: Maintain Sell, target price at Rs 2120
MS on LTTS: Maintain Underweight, target price at Rs 2900
- August 25, 2023 08:44
Stock in Focus: Bharti expands market share, RJio maintains lead: Motilal Oswal
Bharti gains market share across all circle categories; RJio loses market share in B/C circle, but retains overall pole position.: Motilal OSwal
- August 25, 2023 08:43
Stock in Focus: Vedanta arbitration award
Vedanta has received an arbitration award inter alia upholding the contention of the Company that additional Profit Petroleum, on account of Director General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) audit exceptions in relation to allocation of common development costs across Development Areas and certain other matters, is not payable as per terms of the Production Sharing Contract for Rajasthan Block .The Company is in the process of reviewing the award in detail and evaluating its financial impact.
- August 25, 2023 08:42
Share Market Today: F&O BAN
1️⃣ BHEL
2️⃣ DELTACORP
3️⃣ GMRINFRA
4️⃣ GNFC
5️⃣ HINDCOPPER
6️⃣ IBULHSGFIN
7️⃣ INDIACEM
8️⃣ MANAPPURAM
9️⃣ METROPOLIS
1️⃣0️⃣ PNB
1️⃣1️⃣ RBLBANK
- August 25, 2023 08:41
Share Market Today: Insider Trades
SJS Enterprises: Promoter Evergraph Holdings sold 91.6 lakh shares on Aug. 22.
NRB Bearings: Promoter Aziz Yousuf Zaveri bought 2.3 lakh shares between Aug. 22 and 23.
Pennar Industries: Promoter Aditya Narsing Rao bought 50,000 shares on Aug. 23.
Man Infraconstruction: Promoter Mansi P. Shah bought 1.25 lakh shares between Aug. 23 and 24.
Pidilite Industries: Promoters Malay Rashmikant Parekh and Kamalini Rashmikant Parekh sold 8,100 shares each on Aug. 22.
Star Cement: Promoter Laxmi Chamaria sold 1.76 lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22.
DB Realty: Promoter Mohammed Gulamali Morani sold 30,000 shares on Aug. 21.
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: Promoter SY Ghorpade sold 10,000 shares on Aug. 23.
ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 7,975 shares between Aug
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments sold five lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22. Dr.
Lal Path Labs: Promoter Arvind Lal sold 31,671 shares between Aug. 22 and 24.
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter S Narayanan sold 17,500 shares on Aug. 22.
Pledge Share Details
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal released a pledge of 5.18 lakh shares on Aug. 23.
- August 25, 2023 08:41
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Surya Roshni, NCC, Oil India, Neogen Chemicals, KRBL, C.E. Info Systems, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Engineers India, GATI, Central Depository Services (India).
Ex-date Interim Dividend: Seamec
Ex-date Special Dividend: ABB India
Ex-date AGM: Oil India, Neogen Chemicals, KEI Industries, C.E. Info Systems, Gujarat Ambuja Exports
Ex-date Buyback: Indiamart Intermesh, Piramal Enterprises, KRBL, FDC
Record-date Dividend: Surya Roshni, NCC, KRBL, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Engineers India, Central Depository Services (India).
Record-date Interim Dividend: Seamec.
Record-date Special Dividend: ABB India
Record-date Buyback: Indiamart Intermesh, Piramal Enterprises, KRBL, FDC
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Dredging Corporation of India, Media Matrix Worldwide
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Hindustan Construction Company, OnMobile Global.
- August 25, 2023 08:40
Share Market Today: Block Deals
Max Financial Services: Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 1.1 crore shares (3.3%), UBS (US) Group Trust bought 47.5 lakh shares (1.4%), Plutus Wealth Management bought 25 lakh shares (0.7%), and Morgan Stanley Non-ODI bought 12.6 lakh shares (0.4%), among others, at Rs 873 apiece.
Sapphire Foods India: Sapphire Foods Mauritius sold 16.2 lakh shares (2.6%), while Wtcnam Common Trust Funds Trust EM Opportunities Portfolio bought 11.1 lakh shares (1.8%), WMP Dublin EM Opportunities Portfolio bought 2.64 lakh shares (0.4%), and Sprugos Investments VIII bought two lakh shares (0.3%) at Rs 1,355 apiece.
- August 25, 2023 08:40
Share Market Today: Bulk Deals
Coforge: Hulst B. V. sold 1.63 crore shares (26.6%) at Rs 4722.15 apiece. SBI Mutual Fund bought 25.8 lakh shares (4.2%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Kotak Funds bought 8.65 lakh shares (1.4%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Smallcap World Fund bought 6.6 lakh shares (1.4%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, HDFC Mutual Fund bought 6.5 lakh shares (1.1%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Societe Generale bought 4.3 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 4,950 apiece, ICICI Prudential bought 4.2 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 4,703 apiece, Morgan Stanley bought 3.5 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 4879.43 apiece, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF bought 3.2 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 4,703 apiece.
RBL Bank: CDC Group sold 99 lakh shares (1.6%) at Rs 230.02 apiece.
Manappuram Finance: Quinag Acquisition sold 8.4 crore shares (9.9%) at Rs 140.50 apiece, Mansi Share and Stock Advisors bought 63.3 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 140.29 apiece, BOFA Securities bought 62.6 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 140.17 apiece, Chartered Finance and Leasing bought 50 lakh shares (0.6%), and F3 Advisors bought 47.7 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 140.53.
Amber Enterprises India: The Government of Singapore bought four lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 2,800 apiece.
- August 25, 2023 08:39
Share Market Today: IPO Offerings
Aeroflex Industries: The IPO has been subscribed 97.11 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 194.73 times; non-institutional investors, 126.13 times; retail investors, 34.41 times; and the portion reserved for shareholders, 28.52 times. It was subscribed 6.71 times on day 1 and 21.10 times on day 2.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia: The IPO has been subscribed to 3.77 times on day one. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 6.26 times; retail investors subscribed 4.88 times; portions reserved for employees subscribed 1.91 times; and institutional investors subscribed 0.05 times, or 5%.
- August 25, 2023 08:38
Stocks to Watch: Granules India
Granules India: The drugmaker received approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) for compliance with the guidelines of Good Manufacturing Practices for its Bonthapally API facility, Hyderabad, and an Accreditation Certificate of Foreign Drug Manufacturer from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan, for its Jeedimetla API facility, Hyderabad.
- August 25, 2023 08:38
Stocks to Watch: Astra Microwave Products
Astra Microwave Products: The company got orders worth Rs 158 crore from ISRO, DRDO, and DPSU for the supply of satellite sub-systems, airborne radar, sub-systems of radar, and EW projects.
- August 25, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp: launches New Glamour in two variants drum & disc at ₹82,348 & ₹86,348 respectively
- August 25, 2023 08:36
Stocks to Watch: ADF Foods
ADF Foods: The company set Sept. 11 as the record date for the stock split in the ratio of 5:1
- August 25, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: Monte Carlo Fashions
Monte Carlo Fashions: The company increased its investment in wholly owned subsidiary Monte Carlo Home Textiles by Rs 2 crore to Rs 15.7 crore.
- August 25, 2023 08:34
Stocks to Watch: eMudhra
eMudhra: The board has approved raising Rs 250 crore via any instrument
- August 25, 2023 08:33
Stocks to Watch: Syrma SGS Technology
Syrma SGS Technology: The company has appointed Satendra Singh as CEO with immediate effect.
- August 25, 2023 08:33
Stocks to Watch: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has reported contingent liabilities of Rs 350 crore on account of ongoing litigation
- August 25, 2023 08:32
Stocks to Watch: Kaynes Technology
Kaynes Technology: The company entered into an MoU with the Government of Karnataka for Rs 3,750 crore to setup a semiconductor assembly and testing facility and a printed circuit board manufacturing plant through its step-down subsidiaries.
- August 25, 2023 08:31
Stocks to Watch: Coforge
Coforge: Promoter HULST B.V. sold its entire stake, i.e., 26.63%, on Thursday.
- August 25, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: SKF India
SKF India: The company has acquired a 26% stake in Cleanmax Taiyo.
- August 25, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: Prakash Industries
Prakash Industries: The company received the Environment Ministry’s approval for the Bhaskarpara coal mine in Chhattisgarh, which will reduce costs and boost revenue through the open market sale of coal.
- August 25, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Capital
Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has ceased to be the material subsidiary of the company after dilution of its stake to less than 50%
- August 25, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: KPI Green Energy
KPI Green Energy: The company received commissioning certificates from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency for a 4.10 MW wind-solar hybrid power project at the Samoj site in Jambusar, Gujarat.
- August 25, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: PL Industries
PL Industries: Bromine leakage from a bromine storage tank at the Jambusar site in Gujarat was quickly contained, and all employees are safe. It reported an insignificant loss on account of the minor leakage.
- August 25, 2023 08:27
Stocks to Watch: Mankind Pharma
Mankind Pharma: The board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary, Mankind Medicare, with an authorised capital of Rs 5 crore. The subsidiary will manufacture and produce various types of pharmaceutical dosage forms and consumer healthcare products.
- August 25, 2023 08:26
Stocks To Watch: Garden Reach
Garden Reach: The company signed an MoU with DEMPO Group, Goa, to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in their shipyards in Goa and Bhavnagar, Gujarat.
- August 25, 2023 08:25
Stocks To Watch: DB Realty
DB Realty: The company sold its entire stake in unit Royal Netra Constructions for Rs 2.55 crore to Man Infraconstruction and Platinumcorp Constructions
- August 25, 2023 08:24
Stocks To Watch: Shoppers Stop
Shoppers Stop: The company’s MD and CEO, Venu Nair, has resigned effective Aug. 31 due to personal reasons. Homestop chief Kavindra Mishra has been promoted as executive director and CEO for a period of three years, effective Sept. 1.
- August 25, 2023 08:23
Stocks To Watch: Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea: The company lost 12.9 lakh subscribers in the wireless category as its mobile subscriber base shrank to 22.9 crore, according to TRAI data.
- August 25, 2023 08:22
Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant gained 14.1 lakh mobile users during June and ended the month with a wireless subscriber base of 37.4 crore, according to TRAI data
- August 25, 2023 08:21
Stocks to Watch: New head at Syrma
The Board and management of Syrma SGS Technology Limited has announced Satendra Singh as CEO of the Company. He will report directly to Managing Director, Jasbir Singh Gujral, as he joins the management team at Syrma SGS to contribute and further enhance the growth journey.
- August 25, 2023 08:19
Stocks to Watch: Bharat Electronics - Defence play
The Defence Acquisition Council has granted Acceptance of Necessity for procurement and installation of electronic warfare (EW) suite on Mi-17 V5 helicopters under buy (Indian-IDDM) category which will enhance better survivability of helicopters. The EW Suite will be procured from Bharat Electronics (BEL).
- August 25, 2023 08:18
Stocks to Watch: More room for Reliance
Reliance Industries has entered into an understanding with The Oberoi Hotels and Resorts (Oberoi) to jointly manage three properties across India and the UK. These include the upcoming Anant Vilas Hotel in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the iconic Stoke Park in the UK, and another planned project in Gujarat. Oberoi Hotels was voted the World’s Best Hotel Brand at the Travel + Leisure, USA World’s Best Awards, 2022.
Reliance Retail, an arm of RIL, has launched new retail format Yousta
- August 25, 2023 08:17
Stocks to Watch: BSE in focus
International Conveyors Limited has acquired 1,08,023 equity shares of BSE Limited for a consideration of Rs.10 Crore.
Elpro International has also acquired 1,07,664 Equity Shares of BSE Limited for investment purpose.
- August 25, 2023 08:16
Stocks to Watch: Antfin plans block deal to sell stake in Paytm: Report
Block deals continue to galore at the exchanges. If media reports are to believed, Antfin is likely to sell another 3.6 per cent stake or 2.3 crore shares of fintech company Paytm, owned by One 97 Communications, via block deal today The floor price for the deal is likely to be at a discount of Rs 880.10 per share.
- August 25, 2023 08:02
Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 28 August 2023 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.12.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2801.3
Precision Wires India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.36
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 90.78
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 44.58
- August 25, 2023 07:57
Opening Bid: Weak global cues set tone for Sensex, Nifty with expected gap-down opening
Domestic markets are likely to see a strong gap-down opening on Friday amid weak global cues. The US Stocks overnight slumped sharply on healthy job data. Major US indices crashed led by Nasdaq that slumped nearly 2 per cent. S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over one per cent.
Gift Nifty at 19.300 signals, a gap down opening of over 100 points for Nifty, as focus now shifts to Fed meet. Most equities across Asia-Pacific region are also in deep red.
- August 25, 2023 07:47
Muthoot Fincorp One platform to contribute 10% of group revenue in 3 years
Financial services platform Muthoot Fincorp One is expected to contribute roughly 10 per cent to Muthoot Pappachan Group’s revenue in the next three years, according to platform CEO Chandan Khaitan.
- August 25, 2023 07:44
REGULATORY DIRECTIVES: SEBI issues disclosure norms for FPIs holding high Indian equity AUM
SEBI on Thursday laid down timelines for providing additional disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that meet certain criteria.
FPIs holding more than 50 per cent of their Indian equity AUM in a single Indian corporate group have 10 trading days within which they can bring down their holdings. After this, they need to make additional disclosures regarding persons having any ownership, economic interest, or control.
- August 25, 2023 07:42
Economy Watch: Power demand has surged 21% in August
India’s electricity demand grew by 21 per cent y-o-y in August 2023 as the world’s third largest energy guzzler’s power consumption rose during the month aided by rising heat and humidity levels, which led to an increase in the number of cooling hours.
- August 25, 2023 07:41
Stocks to Watch: RIL, Oberoi Hotels to jointly manage hotels
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Oberoi Hotels and Resorts will jointly manage three hotel properties in India and the UK, RIL said in a statement.
RIL holds 18.53 per cent stake in EIH Limited that operates the Oberoi brand of hotels and resorts.
- August 25, 2023 07:40
Stocks that will see action today: August 25, 2023
BUZZING STOCKS: Paytm, Reliance Industries, BSE, International Conveyors, Elpro International, Syrma SGS, Granules, Vedanta, KPI Green Energy, TT, PNB, Bharat Electronics, Prakash Industries, Garden Reach, Astra Microwave, Nila, GI Engineering, Shoppers Stop
- August 25, 2023 07:31
TECHNICALS: Day trading guide for August 25, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- August 25, 2023 07:29
TECHNICALS: Stock to buy today: JK Paper (₹380.05)
The share price of JK Paper has been in a strong uptrend since July this year. The stock rose about 4.3 per cent on Thursday breaking above the 200-Day Moving Average (MA) resistance level at ₹374. Read more
- August 25, 2023 07:21
Investor caution prevails in Asia following Wall Street’s slide
Following a sell-off in Wall Street on Thursday, Asian stocks began the day with weaker performance. The decline was primarily driven by a drop in the Nasdaq, which saw a decrease after experiencing significant gains earlier in the week. Investor apprehension was also evident due to the anticipation of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday. The S&P 500 experienced a decline of 1.35%, reaching 4,376 points, while the Nasdaq exhibited a more pronounced drop of 1.87%, settling at 13,463 points.
The prevailing sentiment in the Asian market is one of caution. The recent sharp sell-off in Wall Street, coupled with the considerable strengthening of the dollar—experiencing its most significant monthly increase in a span of ten weeks—has left investors wary. There is a reluctance to adopt an overly optimistic approach in light of the impending remarks by Powell.
Notably, equity markets in Japan and Australia, along with Hong Kong stock futures, have all experienced declines.- Agencies
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.