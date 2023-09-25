Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets trade steady amid Fed’s rate stance evaluation

Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 25 September 2023.
- September 25, 2023 07:16
IPO Recommendations: Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers IPO: Should you subscribe?
Manoj Vaibhav Gems ‘N’ Jewellers, operating primarily as Vaibhav Jewellers, is raising ₹270.2 crore, consisting of ₹210 crore in fresh issue and ₹60.2 crore in Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoter. Post the issue, the promoter’s stake will stand at 74.3 per cent.
- September 25, 2023 07:13
Share Market Live Updates: Big Story: IRFC, RVNL, ITDC, and Mazagon Dock: 4 PSU stocks to sell while the going is good
PSU stocks have been the flavour of the season with the BSE PSU index being one of the best performers in the last one year. While there are many reasons to be optimistic on the sector, there are also pockets where the run-up in shares may have gone too far. Read more
- September 25, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Today: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex poised above crucial supports
It was a sea of red across the global equity markets last week. The Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbled over 2.5 per cent each, thereby snapping the strong three-week rally. The Nifty Bank index fell much more about 3.5 per cent last week. The US Federal Reserve indicating that their interest rates would continue to remain higher for a long time caused jitters in the risky assets such as the equities. Read more
- September 25, 2023 07:11
Share Market Live Today: Blue Star, Berger Paints, REC Ltd: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ending September 22
Last week, Sensex & Nifty 50 fell 2.4%. BSE Realty, Metals & Healthcare lost most. Blue Star, Berger Paints & REC gained on QIP, bonus & SPV monetisation. Blue Star trades at 42x P/E, Berger Paints at 68x & REC at 6x P/E & 1.85x P/B. Read more
- September 25, 2023 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets trade steady amid Fed’s rate stance evaluation
Asian markets traded within narrow ranges on Monday, and oil prices increased, while Treasury yields saw a slight uptick, all as investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s commitment to maintaining higher interest rates for an extended period.
Japanese stocks saw an opening rise as investors sought bargains following last week’s declines. The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.29%, or 95.22 points, reaching 32,497.65 at 6:55 am IST, while the broader Topix index added 0.21%, or 5.34 points, reaching 2,381.61.
Oil prices climbed for a second consecutive day as hedge funds increased their bets on tightening supplies, anticipating a resumption of the recent rally.
In Australia, stocks declined broadly on Monday as investors grappled with the likelihood of prolonged global interest rate increases. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.35% to 7,044.3, with mining and gold stocks leading the decline.
Federal Reserve officials expressed uncertainty on Friday regarding the resolution of the inflationary challenge and indicated that tight monetary policy might persist longer than previously anticipated
- Copy link
- Telegram
