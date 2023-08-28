Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 28 August 2023.
- August 28, 2023 09:10
Share Market Today: Rice exporting company stocks in focus
Rice exporting company stocks in focus as government imposes 20 per cent export duty on parboiled grade rice
- August 28, 2023 09:10
Stocks in Focus: GMR Power
GMR Power will hold a board meeting on September 18 to seek shareholder approval to raise funds up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches
- August 28, 2023 09:09
Share Market Today: Gland Pharma has received form 483 with two observations from US regulator for the Hyderabad plant
- August 28, 2023 09:08
Share Market Today: Greaves Cotton promoter Karun Carpets bought 2.1 lakh shares between August 24 and 25
- August 28, 2023 09:08
Stocks to Watch: Hinduja Leyland Finance accepts bids worth Rs 135 cr for 10-year bonds at 9.45% coupon
- August 28, 2023 09:07
LIC Housing Finance raises Rs 1784 cr from 6.25% June 2025 bonds reissue at 7.7750% yield
LIC Housing Finance accepts bids worth Rs 1,784 crore via reissue of 6.25% June 2025 bonds at 7.7750% yield.
- August 28, 2023 09:05
Stocks to Watch: Tata Communications plans Rs 1750 crore bond issue
Tata Communications to raise Rs 1750 crore via three-year bonds at 7.75% coupon, invites bids on Aug. 28.
- August 28, 2023 09:03
IDFC First Bank secures title tponsorship rights for BCCI international and domestic matches
IDFC First Bank has acquired the title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches
- August 28, 2023 08:59
Stock in Focus: IOC unveils Rs 4 lakh crore plan to transform into comprehensive 360-degree energy company
IOC lays out a Rs 4 Lakh crore roadmap for becoming a 360 degree energy company
- August 28, 2023 08:57
Share Market Today: Infibeam Avenues promoter Anoli Mehta sold 38.7 lakh shares
- August 28, 2023 08:56
Stocks to Watch: Indian Bank
Indian Bank : Board meeting to be held on 30 Aug 2023 to consider the modes/modalities of raising the equity capital of the Bank within the aforesaid overall limit of ₹4000/- crore
- August 28, 2023 08:56
Stocks to Watch: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited : Company Launched new product named HighSpeed TORO (Launched in 36” sweep size) on 25 Aug 2023
- August 28, 2023 08:55
Stocks to Watch: Kalyan Capitals
Kalyan Capitals Limited : Company is opening its first branch of Gold Loan at M-59, Guru RaviDas Marg, Kalkaji, New Delhi-110019 on Monday i.e., August 28th, 2023.
- August 28, 2023 08:54
Stocks to Watch: CIE Automotive India
CIE Automotive India Limited : Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has on 24th August, 2023, directed the Company to pay an interim Environmental Damage Compensation (EDC) of INR 6.27 million for alleged violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 (the Water Act). The EDC was levied while taking on record the submissions of the Company regarding the due compliance of the direction issued by the GPCB in respect of augmentation of and increase in capacity of Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of Company’s plant of Gears Division at Rajkot. The Company has paid half of the EDC
- August 28, 2023 08:53
Stocks to Watch: NMDC Steel
NMDC Steel Ltd : Nagarnar Steel Plant has achieved the feat of producing its final product - HR Coil - 9 days after production of Hot Metal. Coming as it does from a mining major with no prior experience of steel making, the feat is nothing less than astounding.
- August 28, 2023 08:53
Stocks to Watch: Somany Ceramics
SOMANY CERAMICS LTD : Company has decided to make (in addition to its existing investment) an investment up to Rs. 33 Crores by way of subscription of equity and/or preference shares in M/s. Sudha Somany Ceramics Private Limited (“SSCPL”), a Subsidiary of the Company, in one or more than one tranche.
And also the Company has entered into the Termination Agreement on 26th August, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. with Somany Fine Vitrified Private Limited (“SFVPL”) and with Persons Listed in Annexure-1. Consequently, SFVPL will cease to be the subsidiary of the Company after completion of disinvestment.
- August 28, 2023 08:52
Stocks to Watch: Jindal Stainless
JINDAL STAINLESS LTD : Company is the first Indian corporate to participate in India-Singapore TradeTrust eBLs project powered by blockchain
- August 28, 2023 08:51
Stocks to Watch: Persistent Systems
Persistent Systems Limited :Board informed that the order received from the Commercial Register Courts in Germany, Parx Consulting GmbH, (Step Down Subsidiary) merged into Persistent Systems Germany, GmbH (Wholly Owned Subsidiary) with effect from August 25, 2023.
- August 28, 2023 08:50
Stocks to Watch: Linde India
Linde India Limited :The company received a letter of acceptance from SAIL for the installation of a 1000-tonne-per-day cryogenic oxygen plant at Rourkela to construct, operate, and maintain the plant for a period of 20 years.
- August 28, 2023 08:49
Stocks to Watch: Bhagyanagar India
BHAGYANAGAR INDIA LIMITED : Board approved the transfer of Copper Business of the Company on a going concern basis, to its wholly owned subsidiary subsidiary viz. Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited by way of slump sale through business transfer agreement or slump sale agreement to be executed between the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary. Company also approved the proposal of overseas investment in a Company to be incorporated in Sri Lanka either by way of Equity or Loan or both.
- August 28, 2023 08:48
Stocks to Watch: Deccan Gold Mines receives ₹34.20 crore additional funding for expansion
Deccan Gold Mines said it has secured further funding of Rs 34.20 crore through a loan from Ardent Steel Private Limited, Chhattisgarh (a Hira Group Company) for its business operations.
- August 28, 2023 08:40
Stock Market Update: Asian Equity indices update
Asian shares crept higher as China announced new measures to support its ailing markets, though the mood was cautious ahead of readings on U.S. jobs and inflation could decide whether interest rates have to rise again.
Hang Seng Future: 18280, Up 326 points/ +1.82%
Nikkei Future: 32105, Up 245 points/ +0.77%
Taiex Future: 16524, Up 98 points/ +0.60%
Shanghai: 3137, Up 73 points/ +2.37%
- August 28, 2023 08:39
DART Derivatives: Rollover Update (E-4)
▪ NIFTY rolls observed at 27% vs 3 month average at 20%
▪ BANKNIFTY rolls observed at 31% vs 3 month average at 30%
▪ Market-wide Rolls are at 21% vs 3 months average at 18%
- India VIX ends at 12.07, Put-Call Ratio at 0.83
- August 28, 2023 08:38
Analysts Recommendation
MS on BPCL
Overweight Rating
Target Raised To Rs 485 From 425
GS on HDFC Bank
Buy Rating
Target Rs 2,087
MS on IndoStar
Underweight Rating
Target Rs 127
MS on Dixon Tech
Underweight Rating
Target Raised To Rs 4,033
MS on Mphasis
Equal-weight Rating
Target Rs 2,400
JPM on Mphasis
UW, TP Rs 1500
CLSA on RIL
Buy Rating
Target Rs 3,060
CLSA on M&M Fin
Buy Rating
Target Rs 360
MS on HAL
Overweight Rating
Target To Rs 4,365
MS on Zomato
Overweight Rating
Target Rs 115
MS on BEL
OverWeight, target Rs 154
- August 28, 2023 08:37
IPO Watch: NSE chief on exchange’s IPO at BT India summit
Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO at NSE has said there were some issues at the exchange and the markets regulator Sebi had apprehensions, but added that his exchange was trying to meet Sebi expectations, as number of stock investors look to double or triple going ahead from the current 7.5 crore-mark.
“For that, whatever confidence is required by Sebi in terms of NSE processes, procedures, technology and its intensions, the day Sebi becomes more comfortable it will tell us to move forward and we will apply for the NSE listing,” he said at BTIndia@100.
- August 28, 2023 08:37
Stocks to Watch: Tata Power Charging targets six-fold jump in EV public chargers
Tata Power Charging Solutions, the largest provider of EV charging providers in the country, has estimated at an over 6-fold jump in the number of semi-public and public chargers it offers for electric vehicles (EVs) to 25,000 from the current 4,000 over the next 5 years. The service provider is encouraged by the sharp month-on-month jump in the number of registered users on its mobile application amid a fast adoption to EVs, said a company executive.
- August 28, 2023 08:34
Stock in Focus: Emkay Global on Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) promoters plan to offer Rs20bn financial support, while discussions on external funding have moved to due diligence stage. We believe Rs20bn support from the promoters will reduce cash constraint for Vi till H1FY26, as bank debt obligation reduces post Q2FY24. If Vi manages to raise additional funding of ~Rs200bn, a part of it can be used for 5G rollout and aid in arresting subscriber exits. Vi needs to make yearly payment of Rs431bn for spectrum and AGR when the moratorium ends in FY27. With further equity conversion of Rs174bn by GoI, Vi needs ARPU improvement at 14% CAGR over Q1FY24-FY27 (Rs231 by FY27), which looks achievable, though it would lead to equity dilution. We retain ‘No Rating’ on Vi, amid concerns of persistent market-share loss, delay in fund raise and possibility of equity dilution.
- August 28, 2023 08:33
Approval for preferential issue of units to Project Diamond Holdings by Brookfield India Real Estate Trust unitholders
Unitholders and shareholders of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust have given their approval for a preferential issue of 12,696,800 units to Project Diamond Holdings (DIFC) Limited
- August 28, 2023 08:29
Stocks to Watch: Top leadership resignations at Brightcom Group prompt transitional measures and CEO-CFO search
Brightcom Group has notified the stock exchanges about the immediate resignation of S L Narayana Raju from the position of Chief Financial Officer and M Suresh Kumar Reddy from the roles of Chairman and Managing Director.
- August 28, 2023 08:17
Share Market Today: Listing of DP Wire
The equity shares of DP Wires Ltd (Scrip Code: 543962) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘‘B’‘ Group Securities: BSE Notice
- August 28, 2023 08:16
o9 Solutions partners with Telangana Government to establish supply chain skills academy in Hyderabad
Tech unicorn, o9 solutions, headquartered in Bangalore in India is expanding operations in Hyderabad by establishing a Supply Chain Skills Academy in collaboration with the Telangana government to create a talent hub, while also making the city a central hub for R&D and global operations.
- August 28, 2023 08:15
L&T fixes Sept 12 as record date for buyback
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. has fixed September 12 as the record date for its Rs 10,000 crore share buyback. The company plans to buyback 3.33 crore shares at a maximum price of Rs 3,000 and will be done through the tender offer route. The total number of shares that the company will buyback amount to 2.4 per cent of the total equity.
- August 28, 2023 08:14
Share Market Today: Ipca Labs commences open offer to Unichem Lab shareholders for stake acquisition
Open offer to Unichem Lab shareholders from Ipca Lab begins
The open offer to the shareholders of Unichem Lab opens today and ends on September 8. The open offer is mandatory as IPCA Labs had entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoter of Unichem Labs to acquire a 33.38 per cent stake. A The deal is priced at ₹440 per share for a total consideration of ₹1,036 crore.
With the implied change in control, IPCA Labs came out with an open offer to public shareholders of Unichem to acquire up to 26 per cent additional shareholding at the same price of ₹440 a share
- August 28, 2023 08:12
Share Market Today: Orient Power’s Rs 230-cr rights issue opens today
Rs 230-cr rights issue from Orient Power opens today
Orient Green Power Company Limited has announced a rights issue of 23,00,00,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 230 crores. The rights issue opens for subscription on August 28 and closes on September 15. The issue is offered at a fixed price of Rs 10/share and the entitlement ratio is 19 Rights Equity Share(s) for every 62 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on Record Date (August 18).
- August 28, 2023 08:10
IPO Watch: IPO by Vishnu Prakash R Punglia sees robust demand, subscription reaches 10.63 times on Day 2
The public issue of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd that opened on Thursday witnessed a strong response from HNIs and retail of investors. Today is the last date to subscribe into the issue. The IPO was subscribed 10.63 times on Day 2. The company plans to raise about ₹309 crore from the IPO and fixed the price band at ₹94-99. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 Equity Shares
- August 28, 2023 08:08
Stocks to Watch: Bharat Electronics
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received new Defence and non-Defence orders worth Rs. 3,289 crore during July and August. Above orders are for supply of Low Level Light Weight Radars, SONARS, IFF Systems, SATCOM Systems, EO/IR Payloads, TRM/DTRMs, Jammers, Encryptors, Data Link Systems, Fire Control Systems, Radars for Directed Energy Systems, Semi Rugged Telephone Exchanges, Software Defined Radios and various others types of radios, Electronic Voting Machines, AMC and Spares. These also include the LoI / order worth Rs 1,075 crore received today from Hindustan Shipyards Limited for supply of CMS, Communication Systems, EW Systems and other sensors for Fleet Support Ships. These orders are in addition to the Rs. 8,091 crore orders, which are already received. With this, BEL has in all received orders of Rs. 11,380 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24.
- August 28, 2023 08:07
Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank
The Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Ltd has approved the re-appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the Bank, for a further period of 5 (five) years, with effect from December 14, 2023, to December 13, 2028.
- August 28, 2023 08:07
Stocks to Watch: Pidilite Industries
Pidilite Industries Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary namely Pidilite Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (PVPL) has agreed to make further investment of Rs 6 crores in Buildnext Construction Solutions Private Limited by subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares of Buildnext. The compulsorily convertible preference shares subscribed by PVPL shall upon conversion, along with the existing shares held by PVPL in Buildnext, not exceed 28 per cent of the issued and paid up share capital of Buildnext, on a fully diluted basis. The nature of subscription will be cash. The investment is being made at a mutually agreed pre-money enterprise valuation, which has not been disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality. The purchase of the said shares in Buildnext is not a related party transaction.
- August 28, 2023 08:06
Stocks to Watch: BEML
BEML Ltd has received contract for export order from KAMSS Ltd, Russia, for BEML Dozer BD355 valuing $19.71 million. Contract to be executed in different phases starting from August, for which purchase order has been received.
- August 28, 2023 08:05
Stocks to Watch: Power Mech Projects
Power Mech Projects Limited has received the following orders worth Rs. 723.90 crore - Rs.158.67 crore from Raichur Power Corporation Limited for Operation and Maintenance of 2x800 MW Coal based Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) at Chikkasugur, Raichur District, Karnataka and s 565.23 Crores from Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited for Sand Mining as Mine Developer Cum Operator for a period of three years in the areas of Narmadapuram.
- August 28, 2023 08:04
Stocks to Watch: Garden Reach Shipbuilders
Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), the Kolkata-based premier warship builder and the DEMPO Group, the leading business house of Goa, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a collaboration model to build commercial vessels in three premier shipyards of DEMPO at Goa and Bhavnagar. This is GRSE’s maiden attempt to diversify in a big way in commercial shipbuilding to capture a large market share in construction of commercial vessels, both domestic as well as international.
- August 28, 2023 08:04
Stocks to Watch: BHEL
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received Rs. 2,241.86 crores (excluding taxes) order from NHPC Limited. The order is for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of Electro-Mechanical package involving Turbine, Generator, Digital Governing System, Static Excitation System, Transformers, Bus Reactors, Gas Insulated Switchgear, Outdoor Pot yard & Switchyard Equipments and Electrical & Mechanical BoPs for 12x240 MW Electro-Mechanical Works of Dibang Multipurpose Project at Roing in Arunachal Pradesh. Major equipment for the contract will be manufactured by BHEL’s plants at Bhopal, Bangalore, Jhansi and Rudrapur. The on-site execution activities will be carried out by the company’s Power Sector - Eastern Region division, Kolkata.
- August 28, 2023 08:03
Stocks to Watch: Jonjua Overseas
The routes created by Jonjua Air Private Limited under UDAN 5.1 scheme have been validated and it may proceed to submit its bid on these routes. Jonjua Overseas Limited provided research and consultation service in creation and submission of routes by Jonjua Air Private Limited which have been validated.
- August 28, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: DLF
DLF Ltd will launch two luxury housing projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Gurugram during the second half of this financial year to expand its business amid strong demand for premium homes, a PTI report quoting its Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi, said.
- August 28, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries
All eyes on Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Industries’ 46th annual general meeting is scheduled for today. The AGM comes in the back of drop of recent Jio Financial Services’ listing, and Qatar Investment Authority’s acquisition of stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL)
- August 28, 2023 08:00
Securities in ban for trade: 28-AUG-2023
BHEL
ESCORTS
GMRINFRA
HINDCOPPER
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
RBLBANK
SUNTV
- August 28, 2023 07:54
Stock Market Live Update: Market volatility looms amid Fed’s hawkish stance and foreign investor selling
Opening Bid: The fresh week is likely to begin on stable note for domestic markets thanks to global cues. However, analysts expect the market to turn volatile due to Fed’s hawkish stance and aggressive selling by foreign portfolio investors. Besides, settlement of F&O monthly contracts this Thursday will add to volatility, said analysts.
- August 28, 2023 07:35
Share Market Today: Stocks that will see action today: August 28, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Reliance Industries, Gland Pharma, Essar Shipping, NMDC Steel, Elpro International, Jio Financial, BHEL, BEML, BEL, Indramani Biotech, Hindustan Media Ventures, Power Mech Projects, IndoStar Finance, Garden Reach Shipbuildes, DLF, Bhagyanagar India, Jyoti, Zydus
- August 28, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Update: Powell’s address in Jackson Hole hints at potential rate increases amid strong U.S. economy
Addressing the yearly assembly in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell maintained the option for potential future rate hikes. He emphasised the unexpectedly robust U.S. economy while recognising the inflation slowdown in the previous year.
Following Powell’s speech, interest rate futures linked to the Fed’s policy rate indicated a likelihood of tightening, with higher chances during the November or December policy meetings.
- August 28, 2023 07:20
China slashes stock trading stamp duty in bid to revive struggling market
China on Sunday announced halving the stamp duty on stock trading effective Monday in the latest attempt to boost the struggling market, as a recovery sputters in the world’s second-biggest economy.
- August 28, 2023 07:12
Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Strong supports ahead
Nifty 50 and Sensex are continuing their struggle to rise. Although the indices managed to inch higher in the first half of the week, they failed to get a strong follow-through rise. Both the indices fell sharply towards the end of the week giving back all the gains made during the week. Sensex and Nifty have been coming down over the last five weeks. However, as mentioned last week, the pace of fall has been slow. Thus, the recent fall is just a correction within the overall uptrend. Supports are coming up and the indices are likely to resume their overall uptrend going forward.
- August 28, 2023 07:11
Adani-Hindenburg fallout: SEBI’s new disclosure norms may impact over 200 FPIs
Over 200 foreign portfolio investors will be impacted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s new disclosure norms that are set to become operational from November 1. There are 227 FPIs with over 50 per cent of their equity investments in a single stock or group of NSE listed companies. These have invested over Rs ₹1.98 lakh crore in over 140 corporate entities, the prominent ones being Adani, OP Jindal, GMR, and Hinduja groups. Of the 227 FPIs, 122 had 100 per cent of their holding in the particular company or group, data from primeinfobase.com shows.
- August 28, 2023 07:07
Asian shares rise amid China’s market support, eyes on U.S. economic data
asian stocks performance.jpg
Asian shares crept higher on Monday as China announced new measures to support its ailing markets, though the mood was cautious ahead of readings on U.S. jobs and inflation could decide whether interest rates have to rise again.
Beijing on Sunday announced it would halve the stamp duty on stock trading in the latest attempt to boost the struggling market and revive investor confidence.
The help was needed given profits at China’s industrial firms fell 6.7% in July from a year earlier, extending this year’s slump to a seventh month.
Chinese blue chips shed 2% last week to hit its lows for the year so far, and all eyes will be on the official PMI for August out on Thursday. Read more
Related Topics
