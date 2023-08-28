August 28, 2023 08:53

SOMANY CERAMICS LTD : Company has decided to make (in addition to its existing investment) an investment up to Rs. 33 Crores by way of subscription of equity and/or preference shares in M/s. Sudha Somany Ceramics Private Limited (“SSCPL”), a Subsidiary of the Company, in one or more than one tranche.

And also the Company has entered into the Termination Agreement on 26th August, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. with Somany Fine Vitrified Private Limited (“SFVPL”) and with Persons Listed in Annexure-1. Consequently, SFVPL will cease to be the subsidiary of the Company after completion of disinvestment.