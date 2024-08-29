SEBI has floated a consultation paper to gauge if shareholders should be more directly involved in the process of appointing public interest directors (PIDs) of market infrastructure institutions, that include exchanges and clearing corporations and depositories.

A 3-member working group has suggested that it was important to have shareholders’ feedback during the appointment process of PIDs. “Under the current regulatory regime, shareholders do not have material oversight powers with respect to the functioning of the Board of MIIs. In case of decisions of governing board impacting shareholder wealth, shareholders may feel aggrieved about not being included in the PID appointment process,” the paper said.

Two options

Accordingly, two options have been suggested. Under the first option, the existing process of appointment and reappointment of PIDs will continue. Addition of non-independent directors to the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC) will ensure adequate representation of shareholders at the identification stage of finding a suitable candidate.

Under the second option, SEBI will examine the application and shareholders’ approval will be taken on receipt of NOC from SEBI. Once shareholders approve a candidate, the application will come back to SEBI for final approval. If suitable candidates are not found acceptable to shareholders after two rounds of the above exercise by MIIs, SEBI will appoint the PID.

In case of reappointment, the name of the existing eligible PID whose term is going to expiry may be forwarded to SEBI for consideration.

The regulator has suggested that each PID be paid a fixed remuneration of up to ₹30 lakh per annum in addition to sitting fees and expenses relating to attending meeting of the Board and its committees. The cooling-off period of one year will be applicable if a PID is proposing to join a competitor MII or associate of competitor MII only.

Further, the documentation requirement for appointment is proposed to be reduced.