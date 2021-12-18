Sharp fall in stock prices of listed new-age tech companies scary: Zerodha CEO

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of discount brokerage firm Zerodha on Saturday expressed concern over the "sharp drop" in stock prices of new-age tech companies across the globe.

Kamath, who often takes to social media to share his views on the stock market and trading, shared his opinion on the subject in a series of tweets.

"The sharp drops in stock prices of listed new-age tech companies across the world is quite scary," he added.

Kamath shared his concerns stating that if history is a guide, only a small percentage of such companies are likely to bounce back.

"Companies when projecting growth should prioritize lower volatility long term vs max short term gain," Kamath tweeted.

"The networth of the core teams in most new-age businesses is tied to ESOPs & hence valuations.

Most, including the founders, suffer from anchoring bias. It doesn’t matter how large the notional profits on stock holding, if price hits a peak & goes down, it feels like a loss," he added.

He further expressed his views on prioritising long term lower volatility over short term gains.

"Teams being distracted by large changes in their networth, especially sharp drops, can't be good for team morale & focus, and by extension the business. The more a company tries to talk price up in short term, the higher the odds of large drops & volatility in the long term," he wrote.

"While it might seem like this isn't an issue in private companies, it is. If things change, drawdowns are usually large & sudden. So the risks & impact on the business can potentially be much larger than companies whose stock prices gradually decline on the exchanges," he further wrote.

"When companies are mostly valued based on what they project, counter-intuitively, it may be a good idea to talk down than talking up the price," he added.

According to the Zerodha CEO, lower volatility in stock price is also maybe something companies should strive for, which can also be good for long term investors.

He further quoted Amitabh Bachchan in the film Sarkar, adding "Nazdiki fayda dekhne se pehle, door ka nuksaan sochna chahiye" (it is better to think about long term losses than short term profits).