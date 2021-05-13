Shibulal buys 7,58,755 shares of Infosys amounting to ₹100 crore

The co-founder of Infosys, SD Shibulal, has increased his stake in the company to 0.07 per cent as per the notification to the BSE.

Shibulal purchased 7,58,755 shares of the company amounting to ₹100 crore in a block deal transaction at an average price of ₹ 1,317.95 per share, according to the BSE data. The former CEO’s stake before the transaction was 0.05 per cent.

The sale was executed by ICICI Securities Private Limited as the sole broker. With this deal, Shibulal's shareholding in the company has increased to 0.07 per cent. In a separate transaction, Kumari Shibulal sold over 7.58 lakh shares at the same price of ₹1,317.95 per share. Her shareholding post transaction, has come down to 0.19 per cent from 0.21 per cent.